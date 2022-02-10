© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Silent Film Festival and Colloquium Features Live Music Feb. 13-20

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 10, 2022 at 9:22 PM EST
Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra Photo: Darren Kramer

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with Emily Laurance of the Oberlin Conservatory about a new event focusing on silent movies and the music written for them.  A collaboration with the Cleveland Arts Prize Past Masters Project, the Cleveland Institute of Art Cinematheque, the Center for Popular Music Studies at Case Western Reserve University, and with the participation of musicians Isabel Trautwein of the Cleveland Orchestra and the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra, the week features film screenings plus academic discussions about the music.  The centerpiece is the music of Clevelander J. S. Zamecnik (1872--1953), who studied with Antonin Dvorak, and who composed the score for the first Best Picture Academy Award winner, "Wings" (1927).   Events will be held at a number of NE Ohio venues. A complete schedule and ticket information are available at www.pastmastersproject.org/events.
Jacqueline Gerber
