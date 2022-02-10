5 things to do in NEO: Black history on stage at Karamu House and Cleveland Public Theatre

From Black history on Northeast Ohio stages to a festival tribute for a silent film composer from Cleveland, here are five artistic offerings for you to enjoy this week.

"The Mountaintop"

Martin Luther King Jr. spends the night before his assassination in Memphis at the Lorraine Hotel with a mysterious stranger. This is the story of " The Mountaintop," a fictional play about the civil rights icon by Katori Hall, on stage at Karamu House through March 6.

"Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation"

Akron playwright India Nicole Burton premieres her choreopoem, " Panther Women: An Army for Liberation," at Cleveland Public Theatre. The production explores the history of three leading women from the Black Panther Party and Black Liberation Movement through Feb. 26.

From Hermit Club to Hollywood: A Concert of Music by J.S. Zamecnik

The Cleveland Orchestra's Isabel Trautwein leads a concert tribute to Cleveland composer J.S. Zamecnik to kick off the Cleveland Silent Film Festival. The concert includes Zamecnik's silent film compositions as well as works by his mentor Antonin Dvořák Sunday, Feb. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Hermit Club.

"Jesus Christ Superstar"

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's " Jesus Christ Superstar," a new production from London is onstage at Playhouse Square. The production adds an extra 22 string players from Northeast Ohio to the orchestra during its run through Feb. 20.

"Stories in Light: Stuart Pearl, A Retrospective"

The Artists Archives of the Western Reserve hosts a 50-year retrospective of Cleveland-born photographer Stuart Pearl in the exhibit " Stories in Light." Pearl discusses his passion for the urban landscapes of Northeast Ohio during a virtual artist talk Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. on Zoom.