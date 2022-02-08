Summit Metro Parks closes two swim areas, shifts priorities at those parks

Summit Metro Parks has decided to shut down beaches at two of its areas this summer and shift its focus to other priorities in those parks.

It says attendance has dropped significantly at Monroe Falls and Silver Creek parks over the last two decades, and it’s been increasingly difficult finding lifeguards.

The move comes following a survey of residents conducted over the last two months.

“So looking ahead, what this decision allows the park district to do is focus our resources, which are the public's resources, their tax dollars, on delivering amenities the public is more likely to use and enjoy,” spokeswoman Stephanie Walton said.

Summit Metro Parks will be focusing on creating more multipurpose trails at Monroe Falls and Sliver Creek. Walton says construction will begin in the spring.

Copyright 2022 WKSU. To see more, visit WKSU.