From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.
Four Candidates - Vote for the Pet News of the Week!
Your candidates:
- A Swedish startup called Corvid Cleaning is training crows to pick up cigarette butts on Swedish streets. The crows are rewarded with food for every cigarette butt they collect;
- In Cape Town, South Africa, the Superwoof Dog Hotel claims to provide six-star luxury service, including a splash pool, lounges, jazz, walks in the nearby wine-growing region, and dog champagne, which consists of herbs and water in a champagne bottle;
- On the Indonesian resort island of Bali, which has become a hub of international trafficking of marine turtles, volunteers recently released into the sea 40 turtle hatchlings, of the olive ridley and hawksbill species, rescued from Bali beaches;
- Elmer and Lima, mated male Humboldt penguins, who have become the first same-sex penguin foster parents at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, N.Y. The egg was taken from a breeding pair that had a history of inadvertently breaking their eggs. Elmer and Lima incubated the egg, which hatched into a healthy chick, and the pair has been warming and feeding the chick as a breeding pair would.