Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Four Candidates - Vote for the Pet News of the Week!

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 4, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST
Photo: Carey Jaman/Shutterstock.com

Please vote for one of the following four stories by (1) sending an e-mail to jgerber@ideastream.org or (2) calling the WCLV Contest Line at 1-800-343-WCLV (9258) and leaving a message. The “Queen of the Morn” will be away Monday, Feb., 7, and as a result, the winner will be announced on WCLV Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7:20 a.m. EST and posted here. NOTE: There are only four candidates this week.

Your candidates:


  1. A Swedish startup called Corvid Cleaning is training crows to pick up cigarette butts on Swedish streets.  The crows are rewarded with food for every cigarette butt they collect;

  2. In Cape Town, South Africa, the Superwoof Dog Hotel claims to provide six-star luxury service, including a splash pool, lounges, jazz, walks in the nearby wine-growing region, and dog champagne, which consists of herbs and water in a champagne bottle;

  3. On the Indonesian resort island of Bali, which has become a hub of international trafficking of marine turtles, volunteers recently released into the sea 40 turtle hatchlings, of the olive ridley and hawksbill species, rescued from Bali beaches;

  4. Elmer and Lima, mated male Humboldt penguins, who have become the first same-sex penguin foster parents at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse, N.Y. The egg was taken from a breeding pair that had a history of inadvertently breaking their eggs.  Elmer and Lima incubated the egg, which hatched into a healthy chick, and the pair has been warming and feeding the chick as a breeding pair would.  
