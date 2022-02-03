Dance Cleveland Presents Momix Feb. 5 at Mimi Ohio Theater

In a conversation with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber, Dance Cleveland Artistic Director Sarah Sumbrum provides details about the Momix presentation, "Viva Momix," at the Mimi Ohio Theater in Playhouse Square Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30. Limited seating remains. Tickets are available through the Dance Cleveland website and the Playhouse Square ticket office at 216/241-6000. Proof of vaccination or a negative covid test are required, as are masks.