Dance Cleveland Presents Momix Feb. 5 at Mimi Ohio Theater

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 3, 2022 at 8:37 PM EST
Photo courtesy of Momix and Dance Cleveland

In a conversation with WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber, Dance Cleveland Artistic Director Sarah Sumbrum provides details about the Momix presentation, "Viva Momix," at the Mimi Ohio Theater in Playhouse Square Saturday, Feb. 5 at 7:30. Limited seating remains. Tickets are available through the Dance Cleveland website and  the Playhouse Square ticket office at 216/241-6000. Proof of vaccination or a negative covid test are required, as are masks.
