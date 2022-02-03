5 things to do in NEO: Bop Stop remembers Eddie Baccus Sr. and Michelangelo on view in Mentor

From an online musical tribute for a Cleveland jazz legend to a group of Italian folk musicians on stage, there are a number of ways to warm to the Northeast Ohio arts and culture scene. Here are five ideas to consider for your to-do list this week.

Eddie Baccus Sr. Quartet

Cleveland jazz legend Eddie Baccus Sr. passed away last month prior to a scheduled concert at the Bop Stop. In tribute, the " Live at the Bop Stop" podcast releases four concert recordings this week spotlighting the late master of the Hammond B-3 organ.

"Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition"

For those who've never walked the hallowed grounds of the Sistine Chapel, Michelangelo's masterpiece comes to life in a new installation experience in Mentor. " Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" is on view at Great Lakes Mall through Feb. 20.

Alla Boara

A group of Northeast Ohio musicians have banded together to perform passionate renditions of Italian folk music as Alla Boara. Featuring Apollo's Fire soloist Amanda Powell on vocals, the troupe plays the Akron Civic Theatre Friday, Feb. 4, at 7:30 p.m.

"Do the Right Thing"

Spike Lee's classic from 1989, " Do the Right Thing," plays the Cleveland Cinematheque at the Cleveland Institute of Art this weekend. A new 4K remaster of the film about an Italian-American pizza joint in mulitcultural Brooklyn screens Saturday, Feb. 5, at 6:50 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 6, at 8:20 p.m.

Cleveland Jewish Book Festival

The Mandel JCC annual Cleveland Jewish Book Festival hosts a virtual " Local Author Day" featuring authors Carlo Wolff, Joshua Cohen, Irene Shaland and others. Each author gives a live online presentation and invites questions Sunday, Feb. 6, starting at 11 a.m.