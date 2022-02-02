From Dolly Parton to Duran Duran, the Rock Hall announces an eclectic class of nominees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 class of nominees runs the gamut, from rap and punk to country and glam. Seven out of the 17 acts are making their debut on this year's ballot. An international group of over 1,000 voters will narrow this roster of artists down to about a half dozen who are due to be inducted this fall. A date and venue for the ceremony are to be announced.

Beck

Beck David Hansen established his alt-rock style playing in small Los Angeles clubs in the 1980s. His music embraces a lo-fi aesthetic, combining hip-hop, blues, pop and - sometimes - just plain noise in a compelling stew of sound. His 1994 breakout-hit “Loser” was unlike anything else on the radio. This is his first year on the Rock Hall ballot.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP Beck arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Pat Benatar

First nominated in 2020, the 1980s arena rocker is back for another shot at the Hall of Fame. The New York native won several Grammy awards for her powerful vocals and was regularly featured in the early days of the cable TV channel known as MTV.

Jeff Daly / AP Pat Benatar performs live in concert at the Cruzan Amphitheater on October 12, 2012 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Kate Bush

This English singer blended folk, progressive rock and pop into a lush mix. Her distinctive music was matched by sometimes mysterious, sometimes melodramatic lyrics. Her stage shows were filled with costume changes and pioneering use of wireless microphones. This is her third appearance on the Rock Hall ballot.

Gered Mankowitz Kate Bush

DEVO

Two sets of Northeast Ohio brothers created a musical style that blended satire, social commentary and danceability. Born on the Kent State University campus, they were pioneers in the use of synthesizers and music videos. Their music thrived on oddball time signatures and syncopated rhythms. This is their third time on the ballot.

Janet Macoska DEVO in 1978 photo shoot in downtown Akron.

Duran Duran

This British-born, synth-pop group emerged from Birmingham, England, in the early 1980s and became leaders of a style called the New Romantic movement. The band’s career took a huge leap thanks to a series of cinematic music videos that played in heavy rotation on MTV.

Chris Pizzello / AP From left, Duran Duran members John Taylor, Roger Taylor, Nick Rhodes and Simon Le Bon pose together backstage before a concert at The Mayan Theatre in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 23, 2011.

Eminem

The white Detroit rapper gets on the ballot in his first year of eligibility. Groomed by LA producer/performer Dr. Dre, Eminem is one of the best-selling artists in pop music history. Both he and Dr. Dre made surprise appearances at the 2021 inductions in tribute to fellow rap legend LL Cool J.

Jason DeCrow / AP In this Sept. 13, 2010 file photo, rapper Eminem performs at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Eurythmics

This British synth-pop duo also got a considerable career boost from the early days of MTV. Producer and instrumentalist Dave Stewart shaped the group’s sound, and Annie Lenox’s dominating vocals helped power the group through a series of hit singles throughout the 1980s. 2020 is their second time on the ballot.

Zach Cordner / Invision / AP Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics perform at The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014, in Los Angeles.

Judas Priest

A product of the heavy metal scene of Birmingham, England, that spawned Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin in the early 1970s, Judas Priest helped create a new wave of metal towards the end of that decade. Voters have another thing coming with the band’s third appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Matt Sayles / AP Judas Priest arrives at the American Idol Finale on Wednesday, May 25, 2011, in Los Angeles.

Fela Kuti

The Nigerian singer developed a global following for his socio-political music in the 1970s. He also is credited with creating the highly influential Afro-beat musical style. Kuti’s first appearance on the ballot last year fired-up his international fan base, which helped him dominate the Rock Hall’s fan vote, but that wasn’t quite enough to get him inducted.

Laurent Rebours Fela Kuti

MC5

Originally known as the Motor City Five, this Detroit-bred quintet got their start in 1964, blending music, politics and attitude into a form that laid the groundwork for punk. This is the band’s sixth time on the ballot.

New York Dolls

Formed in 1971, the Dolls were progenitors of both punk and heavy metal. Between the band’s intense performances and their glam look, they influenced countless musicians in New York and London. Maybe their third time on the Rock Hall ballot will prove to be the charm.

Bruce Alan Bennett / Shutterstock Legendary glam/punk rockers The New York Dolls perform at a small venue in NJ March 12, 1975, during their final New York area appearance before splitting up.

Dolly Parton

Parton comes from a family of 12 children who grew up on a Tennessee farm in the 1950s. She started her recording career at the age of 13 and has since become an international star as a singer-songwriter, actress and entrepreneur. This is her first time on the Rock Hall ballot.

DFree / Shutterstock Dolly Parton arriving to "Joyful Noise" Los Angeles Premiere on January 19, 2012, in California.

Rage Against the Machine

Bred in L.A., the band uses an aggressive blend of punk, metal and rap to deliver political and social justice messages. Their self-titled 1992 debut went triple platinum, and their music returned to the Billboard and streaming charts during 2020's summer of protest.

Branimir Kvartuc / AP Tom Morello, left, and Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine's performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 29, 2007.

Lionel Richie

Richie took the soul-singing style he developed with the Commodores in the late 1970s into international stardom. As a singer-songwriter and producer, he was comfortable with music ranging from country to pop. In his first time on the Rock Hall ballot, Richie will be fresh on voters’ minds thanks to his appearance during last year’s induction ceremony with his tribute to music executive Clarence Avant.

Anthony Mooney / Shutterstock Lionel Richie playing Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage in 2015.

Carly Simon

A scion of the family that founded the Simon & Shuster publishing company, this singer-songwriter made a name for herself in the early 1970s with a series of confessional ballads that led to a string of gold records. This is her debut appearance on the Hall of Fame ballot.

lev radin / Shutterstock / Shutterstock Carly Simon attends movie "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack Of Our Lives" premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York in 2017.

A Tribe Called Quest

They came from Queens in 1985 as part of a hip-hop wave that offered a laidback alternative to the harsher styles of gangsta rap. The group’s jazzy sound yielded several gold and platinum recordings. This is their first appearance on the Rock Hall ballot.

Brian Ach / Invision / AP Ali Shaheed Muhammad, from left, Jarobi White, and Malik Isaac Taylor aka Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest pose for a portrait at Sirius XM studios on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015, in New York.

Dionne Warwick

The soft-spoken, soulful balladeer charted a string of pop hits across the '60s, '70s and '80s, many written by the songwriting team of Burt Bacharach and Hal David. Warwick’s recent social media presence has helped put her name in the mix for Hall of Fame honors. This is her second time on the ballot.