WCLV Features & Interviews
On-demand interviews with local and national classical music artists.

BW Presents "Lizzie, the Musical" at the Beck Center Feb. 4 - 27

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published February 2, 2022 at 10:13 PM EST

WCLV's Jacqueline Gerber chats with director Victoria Bussert of Baldwin Wallace about the rock musical based on the story of Lizzie Borden, who was acquitted of the 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Mass. The production features students from the Baldwin Wallace Conservatory in the annual BW collaboration with the Beck Center for the Arts in Lakewood. 
