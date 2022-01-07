From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.
Vote for the Pet News of the Week!
Please vote for one of the following five stories by (1) sending an e-mail* to queenofmorn@gmail.com or (2) calling the WCLV Contest Line at 1-800-343-WCLV (9258) and leaving a message. The winner will be announced on WCLV Monday, Jan.10, at 7:20 a.m. and posted here. *If the above link to the e-mail address does not work, please copy and paste it into the address line while we work to fix the problem. Thank you.
Your candidates:
- The portly badger in Guildford, Surrey, in the UK, who feasted on the contents of a resident’s compost bin but became too big to climb out. He was rescued, checked out by a veterinarian, and released back into the resident’s garden;
- The tiny, emaciated kitten rescued by a member of the Florida National Guard serving in Lithuania. When the deployment ended in October, the kitten rejoined the Sergeant in Florida through the SCPA International Operation Baghdad Pups program;
- The woman in Kuwait who carried her escaped pet lion in her arms on a street while the young lion fought to get free. Lions are legal pets in Kuwait;
- Tinsley, a German shepherd who led New Hampshire police to the site of a vehicle crash that threw his owner and a passenger from a truck but which was obscured from passing traffic;
- Montequlla, the orange cat accidentally donated to a thrift store in Denver when it was discovered by store staff hiding in a recliner that had been given to the store; although the cat’s microchip information was out of date, the family discovered that the cat was missing and contacted the store. Montequlla was not injured and was returned to her family.