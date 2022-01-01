New Year's Specials on WCLV
Saturday January 1
10:00 Firsts on the First with Bill O'Connell
Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1 (1917)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Finale from Symphony No. 1 'Winter Dreams' (1866)
Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988)
11:00 Firsts on the First with Rob Grier
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 1 in f (1795)
Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 in C (1789)
George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 (1901)
15:00 Firsts on the First with John Mills
Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 1 in B-Flat (1817)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Lute Suite No. 1 (1717)
Zdenek Fibich: Symphony No. 1 in F (1877)
16:00 Firsts on the First with Sam Petrey
Sergei Prokofiev: Symphony No. 1 in D 'Classical' (1917)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 1 in b-Flat (1875)
Anton Arensky: Scherzo from Piano Trio No. 1 (1894)
17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hollywood in Three-Quarter Time
Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express Waltz—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Bernard Herrmann: The Snows of Kilimanjaro: Memory Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Franz Waxman: Hotel Berlin: Café Waltzes--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Miklós Rózsa: Madame Bovary Waltz--Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Johann Strauss Jr.: Waltz ‘On the Beautiful Blue Danube’–Berlin Philharmonic/Herbert von Karajan
Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake Waltz—Berlin Philharmonic/Mstislav Rostropovich
Henry Mancini: Breakfast at Tiffany’s: Moon River—Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Henry Mancini: Charade: Theme--Mancini Chorus; Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel
Max Steiner: Jezebel: Waltz— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri
Sunday January 2
10:00 SPECIAL: New Year's Day from Vienna 2022 with Lisa Mullins – Vienna Philharmonic, Daniel Barenboim, conductor – recorded 1/1/2022 in the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna
Josef Strauss: Phoenix March, Op. 105
Johann Strauss Jr.: Wings of the Phoenix, Waltz, Op. 125
Josef Strauss: The Siren, Polka mazur, op. 248
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr.: Little Tabloid, Galop, Op. 4
Johann Strauss Jr.: Morning Papers, Waltz, Op. 279
Eduard Strauss: Little Chronicle, Fast Polka, Op. 128
Johann Strauss Jr.: Overture to Die Fledermaus
Johann Strauss Jr.: Champagne Polka, Musical Scherzo, Op. 211
Carl Michael Ziehrer: Night Revelers, Waltz, Op. 466
Johann Strauss Jr.: Persian March, Op. 289
Johann Strauss Jr.: Thousand and One Nights, Waltz, Op. 346
Eduard Strauss: Greetings to Prague, Polka française, Op. 144
Joseph Hellmesberger Jr.: Elves, Characterpiece
Josef Strauss: Nymphs Polka, Polka française, Op. 50
Josef Strauss: Music of the Spheres, Waltz, Op. 235
Johann Strauss Jr.: On the Hunt, Fast Polka, Op. 373
Johann Strauss Jr.: The Blue Danube, Waltz, Op. 314
Johann Strauss Sr.: Radetzky March, Op. 228