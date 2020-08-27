5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

Northeast Ohio offers a cool collection of virtual arts events for these muggy days of August. Here are five opportunities to chill and enjoy.

Cleveland Cinematheque

Ellis Haizlip is the late creator of "Soul!" — the African-American variety program that ran on New York City public television in the late '60s and early '70s. The new documentary "Mr. Soul!" details the show's groundbreaking influence and screens in the Cinematheque's virtual multiplex beginning Friday.

Akron Zoo

The Akron Zoo streams a live lion training Saturday from 9-11 a.m. via Zoom in " The Mane Event." Go behind the scenes with the lion keepers and participate in a Q&A about the zoo's pride of lions — Tamarr, Mandisa, Donovan, Kataba and Msinga.

Cleveland Public Theatre

Akron playwright and Kent State University graduate John Dayo-Aliya shares an excerpt of his theatrical work-in-progress "...Or Does It Explode?" as a live reading. Cleveland Public Theatre presents the reading excerpt as part of its Encounters (Here and Now) Series on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.

Holden Arboretum

Stick-sculpture artist Patrick Dougherty's newest outdoor creation, "Tilt-a-Whirl," goes on view this weekend at the Holden Arboretum. Friday at 6 p.m., the North Carolina artist shares a free virtual talk via Zoom about the work and his artistic connection to the natural world.

The Cleveland Orchestra

The Lullaby Project is for pregnant or new parents to work side-by-side with Cleveland Orchestra musicians and music therapists to virtually create a personal lullaby for their babies. To sign up for notifications and session dates visit the orchestra's Survey Monkey page.