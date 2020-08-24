© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

'The Ardent Thread' Celebrates Textile Art

By Dennis Knowles
Published August 24, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT

Textiles are both a new and old art form, dating back to when cloths were made by hand and artisans turned everyday fabric into tapestries, carpets and decorative rugs. Only recently has the work of fiber artists gained recognition. The Artist Archives of the Western Reserve in Cleveland features an exhibit, " The Ardent Thread," that explores the history, heritage and social fabric of textile art.
