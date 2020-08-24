Applause is a weekly show highlighting Northeast Ohio’s vibrant arts and culture scene. From interviews with artists to special musical performances, the show spotlights creative people in our community and beyond. Watch new episodes here or on WVIZ Ideastream Public Media Fridays at 8:30 p.m. Social: Facebook | Twitter
'The Ardent Thread' Celebrates Textile Art
Textiles are both a new and old art form, dating back to when cloths were made by hand and artisans turned everyday fabric into tapestries, carpets and decorative rugs. Only recently has the work of fiber artists gained recognition. The Artist Archives of the Western Reserve in Cleveland features an exhibit, " The Ardent Thread," that explores the history, heritage and social fabric of textile art.