5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

There's a range of virtual arts and culture events to traverse this week. Here's an offering of five Northeast Ohio online arts spaces to visit.

The Tri-C JazzFest

For its 41st annual edition the Tri-C JazzFest goes virtual Friday through Sunday nightly at 7 p.m. The festival will be a combination of live and recorded performances with local players and international stars like Christian McBride and John Clayton.

The Kent Stage

Emmy award-winning actor and singer-songwriter Jeff Daniels returns to the Kent Stage virtually Sunday, August 23, at 7 p.m. presented in partnership with the Akron Civic Theatre. Daniels has performed at the Kent Stage before but due to the pandemic he'll perform from his home via Crowdcast.

Les Délices

Cleveland baroque ensemble Les Délices debuts its new, early-music variety show, " SalonEra," Monday, August 24, at 7:30 p.m. Artistic Director Debra Nagy serves as host for the bimonthly program available on its YouTube channel.

Oberlin Conservatory of Music

The Oberlin Conservatory's Tim Weiss leads dozens of conservatory students in a performance of Julius Eastman's "Stay On It" to celebrate the school's 2020 graduating class. Recorded in various homes across the country the video was produced for the Oberlin Stage Left series on its YouTube channel.

Cuyahoga County Public Library

Weekdays at 10 a.m., librarians from the Cuyahoga County Public Library read some of their favorite picture books for children during a virtual storytime live on CCPL's Facebook page.