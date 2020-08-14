© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Applause Performances
Browse our on-demand archive of live performances.

Applause Performances: Nathan-Paul and Orlando Watson

By Dave DeOreo
Published August 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
Nathan-Paul and Orlando Watson [Jean-Marie Papoi]

Multi-instrumentalist and composer Nathan-Paul Davis and performance poet Orlando Watson joined ideastream's Dan Polletta for the August edition of Applause Performances.

Nathan-Paul is the front man for the local funk act The Admirables and has also worked with Akron soul singer Wesley Bright.

Nathan-Paul [Will Blake] and Orlando Watson [DeShawn Scott]

Nathan-Paul has a lot of projects in the works and one is with Orlando Watson as the two are currently collaborating on Watson's new album.

Along with being an acclaimed Northeast Ohio poet, Watson is also the associate director of the Tri-C Jazz Fest, where he came up as a student drummer.

Nathan-Paul, Dan Polletta and Orlando Watson [Jean-Marie Papoi]

 

 

 
Arts & Culture ApplauseNews Feature
Dave DeOreo
Dave DeOreo is coordinating producer for Ideastream Public Media’s arts and culture team.
