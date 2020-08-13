5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

Surfing through local arts and culture events online can get a little gnarly, so here are five curated virtual events from talented Northeast Ohioans available this week.

Rosavelt

The acclaimed local duo of Chris Allen and A.K. Grasha reconnected during the pandemic and began to write songs again. Rosavelt performs new tunes Thursday, August 13, at 7 p.m. on the band's Facebook page.

The Sculpture Center

Artists and activists Robin Robinson and Gary Williams display their "Our Lives Matter" mural outside the Cuyahoga County Courthouse via augmented reality. Los Angeles-based artist Nancy Baker and the Sculpture Center present the augmented reality display via Baker's free app, "4th Wall," to make the mural appear to hover outside the Lakeside Avenue building.

Verb Ballets

The award-winning Northeast Ohio dance company Verb Ballets presents a live stream of "Peter and the Wolf" set to the music of Sergei Prokofiev with choreography by Cleveland's Pamela Pribisco. The ticketed live stream is Friday, August, at 6 p.m.

Western Reserve Historical Society

As part of its "Women in Politics" exhibition, the Western Reserve Historical Society presents its new short film "Failure is Impossible" via the museum's YouTube channel.

The Cleveland Institute of Art

Junior visual arts students from the Cleveland Institute of Art share their interpretations of love in its many guises for the virtual exhibition " Handled With Care: An Unconventional Love Letter."