5 Virtual Arts Experiences From Northeast Ohio Artists And Institutions

Throughout Northeast Ohio, organizations continue to offer online arts and culture events. Here’s a few things happening over the next several days to enjoy from the safety and comfort of home.

Geauga County Library-Preparing Your Bees for Winter

Getting ready for winter in August isn’t probably at the top of your to-do list, but if you’re a beekeeper now’s the time to prepare your honey makers for the coming cold. Register for an online program that takes place Friday, August 7, from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. that will teach how to have everything in place for your bees this winter, including how to outwit the Varroa mite.

Cleveland Cinematheque’s 34th anniversary online event

In 1986, the Cleveland Cinematheque screened its first film at the Cleveland Institute of Art. To celebrate, Saturday, August 8, at 7:30 p.m., the Cinematheque will have a virtual screening of Buster Keaton’s first feature film, 1923’s “Three Ages.” Ben Model, one of the leading accompanists for silent films, will play the piano during the screening.

Shaker Heights Arts Council- "Love Letters"

A.R Gurney’s play “Love Letters” features a couple sitting side by side reading from the correspondence that passed between them over nearly 50 years. The Shaker Heights Arts Council presents the play, featuring the husband and wife team of Anaya Farrell and Donald Carrier on Zoom, Saturday, August 8, at 7:30 p.m. The performance is free, but registration is required.

Maltz Center for Performing Arts- LIVE! (Streamed) @Silver Hall

The Maltz Center for Performing Arts has launched the virtual performance series LIVE! (Streamed) @ Silver Hall featuring local and regional acts each Wednesday and Sunday through the end of September. Sunday, August 9, at 8:00 p.m., the indie rock/pop band “Spirit of the Bear” performs.

Harris Stanton Gallery- New Art Arrivals

Harris Stanton Gallery has a large collection of works by Northeast Ohio-based artists. Check out some of their latest acquisitions from area artists, including Lee Heinen, Mark Common and Maria Zanetta.