Pet News of the Week
From the Pet News "Board of Elections" - WCLV listeners vote for their favorite story.

Pet News of the Week Jul. 27 - Jul. 31

By Jacqueline Gerber
Published August 5, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT
Photo: SAMMYEK/Shutterstock.com

Thanks to Diane of South Euclid, the tie was broken in favor of Kevin and Carol, those food-stealing emus, who have been banned from a pub in the Australian outback for that and other offenses. Second place went to the cows in the University of Vermont's agricultural program, who are being cared for during the pandemic by alums and students who are volunteering to milk the cows and clean the stalls. Thanks to all of you who voted, and please vote again next weekend!
Jacqueline Gerber
jacqueline.gerber@ideastream.org | 216-916-7160
