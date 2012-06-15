Geauga County's New 'Dark Sky' Park

Observatory Park in Geauga County is one of only seven parks in the U.S. to receive the“Dark Sky” seal of approval, meaning they’ve clamped down on light pollution that comes from the glow and glare of city lights. So you can see thousands of stars.

The park will be open from 6 in the morning till 11 at night. That gives people plenty of time to do some stargazing. And there are tools to help: the park has both small and large-scale telescopes aimed at the sky. The park also has a planetarium and science center, and things like a night garden and hiking trails.

Wayne Kriynovich is a naturalist at the park and says this protected spot offers a way for people to reconnect with the night sky:

KRIYNOVICH: There are many people who have never seen the Milky Way. Unfortunately, there are children who live in big cities like Cleveland who the only object they’ve seen in the sky is the moon.

The grand opening is tomorrow, Saturday June 16th, starting at 7pm. Kriynovich says Leo the Lion and a rising Scorpio should be in full view.

