Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-30-2022

Published August 31, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cardenas/Allison/Nash   Healing Power   Lawns

Bill Evans          Loose Bloose    Loose Bloose

Abdullah Ibrahim            Mantra Mode    Dindela

Red Garland      Soul Burnin'       Rocks In My Bed

Sonny Criss      I'll Catch the Sun           Blue Sunset

Brian Blade       Brian Blade Fellowship  The Undertow

Charlton Smith  Crossroads       Gradual Lean

Dave McKenna  In Madison        Exactly Like You

Kenny Wheeler  It Takes Two     Love Theme From ''Sparticus''

Cyrille Aimee     Let's get Lost    Samois A Moi

Marcus Printup  Homage            Theme for Maxine

Jon Batiste        Hollywood Africans       Chopinesque

Jon Batiste        Hollywood Africans       Saint James Infirmary Blues

Kenny Davern   Breezin Along   Dark Eyes

Miki Yamanaka  Miki      Book

Woody Shaw     In My Own Sweet Way   Just a Ballad For Woody

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands        Epilogue

Kevin Hays       El Matador        Emperor Leon

Javon Jackson  déjà vu T.J

Charles Lloyd   Trio-Chapel       Ay Amor [Live]

Cassandra Wilson         She Who Weeps           She Who Weeps

Pat Metheny      Bright Size Life  Bright Size Life

Melissa Stylianou          Dream Dancing My One and Only Love

Luis Perdomo   Pathways          Unexpected

Joe Henderson  Power To the People     AfroCentric

Hot Club of Detroit        Night Town        Two Weeks

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jazztet  Moment to Moment       Moment to Moment

Saltman/Knowles           Native Speaker  Ruben

Tom Harrell       Oak Tree           Improv

Vicki Burns        Lotus Blossom Days     Love Spell

Walt Weiskopf  Diamonds and Other Jewels      My Old Flame

Tony Williams    Young at Heart  Farewell To Dogma

Mike Moreno     Lotus Blossom Days     The Empress

Jocelyn Gould   Golden Hour     Golden Hour

Kenny Garrett    Introducing Kenny Garrett          Reedus Dance

Diego Rivera     Mestizo             Escapade

Jeremy Manasia            Butcher Block Ballet      Take The InStep

Count Basie      88 Basie Street Bluesville

Lee Morgan      Vol 3     Mesabi Chant

Antonio Hart      For Cannonball and Woody       Cannonball

Clifford Lamb    Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

James Carter     The Real Quietstorm     Born To Be Blue

Jelly Roll Morton           The Pearls        The Pearls

Clark/Dorsey     Blues On Top    Stolen Moments

Terell Stafford  Centrip  Mia

Michael Ornstein           Aperture            Reminder

Martin Taylor     Two's Company I'm Beginning To See The Light

Lauren Henderson         La Bruja            Veinte Años

Gnostic Trios     Gnostic Preludes-Music of Splendor       Prelude 6 Circumambulation

Harvie S/Kenny Barron  Witchcraft         Until Tomorrow

Jazz Giants 58  Jazz Giants 58  Candy

Johnny Hodges Side By Side     Big Shoe

Duke Ellington  Piano In The Foreground           Piano Improvisation No. 2

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa    Long Ago And Far Away

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)

Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)

Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)

Clarice Assad: Bluezilian (2005)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

John Rutter: Open Thou Mine Eyes (1980)

Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Fred Cornell: Carmen Ohio (1902)

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

Traditional: Johnny Has Gone for a Soldier

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 57 (1774)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes (1924)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 (1821)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)

César Cui: Orientale (1893)

Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise (1718)

William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G 'Oxford' (1789)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' (1926)

Anonymous: Two Renaissance Lute Pieces

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 3 'After Paganini/Liszt' (1993)

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Henryk Wieniawski: Capriccio valse (1852)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Finale (1839)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D (1750)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D (1757)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 1 in c (1923)

Maurice Ravel: Prelude (1913)

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute (1720)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)

Paul Ben-Haim: Improvisation and Dance (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Steve Swallow: Hullo, Bolinas (1971)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Richard Strauss: Meinem Kinde (1897)

 

 