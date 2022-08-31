WCLV Program Guide 08-30-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Lawns

Bill Evans Loose Bloose Loose Bloose

Abdullah Ibrahim Mantra Mode Dindela

Red Garland Soul Burnin' Rocks In My Bed

Sonny Criss I'll Catch the Sun Blue Sunset

Brian Blade Brian Blade Fellowship The Undertow

Charlton Smith Crossroads Gradual Lean

Dave McKenna In Madison Exactly Like You

Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two Love Theme From ''Sparticus''

Cyrille Aimee Let's get Lost Samois A Moi

Marcus Printup Homage Theme for Maxine

Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Chopinesque

Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues

Kenny Davern Breezin Along Dark Eyes

Miki Yamanaka Miki Book

Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way Just a Ballad For Woody

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue

Kevin Hays El Matador Emperor Leon

Javon Jackson déjà vu T.J

Charles Lloyd Trio-Chapel Ay Amor [Live]

Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps

Pat Metheny Bright Size Life Bright Size Life

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love

Luis Perdomo Pathways Unexpected

Joe Henderson Power To the People AfroCentric

Hot Club of Detroit Night Town Two Weeks

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Jazztet Moment to Moment Moment to Moment

Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Ruben

Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv

Vicki Burns Lotus Blossom Days Love Spell

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame

Tony Williams Young at Heart Farewell To Dogma

Mike Moreno Lotus Blossom Days The Empress

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Golden Hour

Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance

Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville

Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant

Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

James Carter The Real Quietstorm Born To Be Blue

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls

Clark/Dorsey Blues On Top Stolen Moments

Terell Stafford Centrip Mia

Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder

Martin Taylor Two's Company I'm Beginning To See The Light

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Veinte Años

Gnostic Trios Gnostic Preludes-Music of Splendor Prelude 6 Circumambulation

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Until Tomorrow

Jazz Giants 58 Jazz Giants 58 Candy

Johnny Hodges Side By Side Big Shoe

Duke Ellington Piano In The Foreground Piano Improvisation No. 2

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)

Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)

Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)

Clarice Assad: Bluezilian (2005)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)

John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)

Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)

John Rutter: Open Thou Mine Eyes (1980)

Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967)

John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)

Fred Cornell: Carmen Ohio (1902)

Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)

Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)

Traditional: Johnny Has Gone for a Soldier

Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)

Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)

Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)

Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz (1934)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)

Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)

Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)

Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 57 (1774)

Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes (1924)

Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)

Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 (1821)

Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)

Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)

César Cui: Orientale (1893)

Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise (1718)

William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)

Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G 'Oxford' (1789)

Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)

Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)

Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)

Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' (1926)

Anonymous: Two Renaissance Lute Pieces

Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)

Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)

David Diamond: Symphony No. 4 (1945)

Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 3 'After Paganini/Liszt' (1993)

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

Henryk Wieniawski: Capriccio valse (1852)

Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)

William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)

Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Finale (1839)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)

Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D (1750)

Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D (1757)

Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)

Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)

Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)

Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)

Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)

Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 1 in c (1923)

Maurice Ravel: Prelude (1913)

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute (1720)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)

Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)

Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)

Paul Ben-Haim: Improvisation and Dance (1939)

Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)

John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)

Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)

23:00 QUIET HOUR

Steve Swallow: Hullo, Bolinas (1971)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)

Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)

Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)

Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)

Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)

Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)

Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)

Richard Strauss: Meinem Kinde (1897)