WCLV Program Guide 08-30-2022
00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Lawns
Bill Evans Loose Bloose Loose Bloose
Abdullah Ibrahim Mantra Mode Dindela
Red Garland Soul Burnin' Rocks In My Bed
Sonny Criss I'll Catch the Sun Blue Sunset
Brian Blade Brian Blade Fellowship The Undertow
Charlton Smith Crossroads Gradual Lean
Dave McKenna In Madison Exactly Like You
Kenny Wheeler It Takes Two Love Theme From ''Sparticus''
Cyrille Aimee Let's get Lost Samois A Moi
Marcus Printup Homage Theme for Maxine
Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Chopinesque
Jon Batiste Hollywood Africans Saint James Infirmary Blues
Kenny Davern Breezin Along Dark Eyes
Miki Yamanaka Miki Book
Woody Shaw In My Own Sweet Way Just a Ballad For Woody
Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Epilogue
Kevin Hays El Matador Emperor Leon
Javon Jackson déjà vu T.J
Charles Lloyd Trio-Chapel Ay Amor [Live]
Cassandra Wilson She Who Weeps She Who Weeps
Pat Metheny Bright Size Life Bright Size Life
Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love
Luis Perdomo Pathways Unexpected
Joe Henderson Power To the People AfroCentric
Hot Club of Detroit Night Town Two Weeks
03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA
Jazztet Moment to Moment Moment to Moment
Saltman/Knowles Native Speaker Ruben
Tom Harrell Oak Tree Improv
Vicki Burns Lotus Blossom Days Love Spell
Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels My Old Flame
Tony Williams Young at Heart Farewell To Dogma
Mike Moreno Lotus Blossom Days The Empress
Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Golden Hour
Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance
Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade
Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep
Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville
Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant
Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball
Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York
James Carter The Real Quietstorm Born To Be Blue
Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls
Clark/Dorsey Blues On Top Stolen Moments
Terell Stafford Centrip Mia
Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder
Martin Taylor Two's Company I'm Beginning To See The Light
Lauren Henderson La Bruja Veinte Años
Gnostic Trios Gnostic Preludes-Music of Splendor Prelude 6 Circumambulation
Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Until Tomorrow
Jazz Giants 58 Jazz Giants 58 Candy
Johnny Hodges Side By Side Big Shoe
Duke Ellington Piano In The Foreground Piano Improvisation No. 2
Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Pilgrims' Chorus (1845)
Otto Klemperer: Das Ziel: Merry Waltz (1915)
Josef Suk: Elegy in D-Flat (1922)
Clarice Assad: Bluezilian (2005)
Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)
Camille Saint-Saëns: Danse macabre (1874)
John Philip Sousa: March 'Foshay Tower Washington Memorial' (1929)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 146: Duet 'My Spirit Be Joyful' (1728)
Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' (1944)
John Rutter: Open Thou Mine Eyes (1980)
Virgil Thomson: Fugue & Chorale on 'Yankee Doodle' (1967)
John Rutter: Suite for Strings (1971)
Fred Cornell: Carmen Ohio (1902)
Josef Suk: Toward a New Life (1932)
Johann Strauss Jr: Indigo and the 40 Thieves: Ballet Music (1871)
Traditional: Johnny Has Gone for a Soldier
Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Suite (1911)
Johannes Brahms: FAE Sonata: Scherzo (1853)
Stephen Foster: Hard Times Come Again No More (1854)
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Dmitri Kabalevsky: Colas Breugnon: Overture (1938)
Dmitri Shostakovich: The Human Comedy: Waltz (1934)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 (1806)
Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Gretchen am Spinnrade' (1838)
Johann Peter Salomon: Romance (1795)
Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 57 (1774)
Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes (1924)
Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' (1931)
Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 (1821)
Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 (1860)
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
Johannes Brahms: Piano Quartet No. 1 in g (1861)
Béla Bartók: Finale from Concerto for Orchestra (1943)
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869)
César Cui: Orientale (1893)
Michel Blavet: Flute Concerto in a (1750)
Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita for solo flute: Bourrée anglaise (1718)
William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946)
Margaret Bonds: Troubled Water (1967)
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 92 in G 'Oxford' (1789)
Aaron Copland: Prairie Journal (1937)
Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 (1860)
Edvard Grieg: Sigurd Jorsalfar: Homage March (1892)
Heitor Villa-Lobos: Ciranda No. 1 'Terezinha de Jesús' (1926)
Anonymous: Two Renaissance Lute Pieces
Jules Massenet: Suite No. 4 'Picturesque Scenes' (1874)
Padre Antonio Soler: Sonata No. 9 in C (1770)
David Diamond: Symphony No. 4 (1945)
Marc-André Hamelin: Etude No. 3 'After Paganini/Liszt' (1993)
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell
Henryk Wieniawski: Capriccio valse (1852)
Benjamin Britten: Soirées musicales (1936)
William Steffe: The Battle Hymn of the Republic (1862)
Robert Schumann: Vienna Carnival: Finale (1839)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Flute Concerto in G (1720)
Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from Serenade for Strings (1880)
Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in D (1750)
Johann Stamitz: Symphony in D (1757)
Arturo Márquez: Danzon No. 2 (1994)
Antonín Dvorák: Romanza from String Quartet No. 10 (1879)
Antonín Dvorák: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 12 'American' (1893)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Overture (1787)
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp (1838)
Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 1 in E-Flat 'Grande Valse brillante' (1831)
Hamish MacCunn: Overture 'The Land of the Mountain and the Flood' (1887)
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt Suite No. 2 (1893)
Johan Halvorsen: Symphony No. 1 in c (1923)
Maurice Ravel: Prelude (1913)
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
William Grant Still: Symphony No. 3 'The Sunday Symphony' (1958)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 8 in c 'Pathétique' (1799)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Recorder & Flute (1720)
Georg Philipp Telemann: Water Music: Bourrée (1723)
Charles Gounod: Faust: Ballet Music (1869)
Joseph Achron: Hebrew Dance (1911)
Paul Ben-Haim: Improvisation and Dance (1939)
Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 3 (1795)
John Knowles Paine: Symphony No. 2 in A 'In Springtime' (1880)
Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Guitars (1720)
Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903)
23:00 QUIET HOUR
Steve Swallow: Hullo, Bolinas (1971)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from String Quintet No. 4 (1787)
Gustav Mahler: Blumine from Symphony No. 1 (1889)
Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911)
Georges Bizet: Adagio from Symphony No. 1 (1855)
Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos (1839)
Jean Sibelius: Pelléas et Mélisande: Death of Mélisande (1905)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 13 (1783)
Leopold Godowsky: Alt Wien (1919)
Richard Strauss: Meinem Kinde (1897)