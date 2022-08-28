WCLV Program Guide 08-27-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Diva Jazz Orchestra, Diva Jazz Orchestra Swings Broadway, Oh, What a Beautiful Morning

NYO Jazz, We’re Still Here, Fete dans la tete

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue

Steve Cardenas et al, Healing Power, Donkey

Don Ellis, Essence, Donkey

Dmitry Matheny, Cascadia, On a Misty Night

Ricky Ford, Paul’s Scene, Mabulala

Mark Filsinger, Groovin’ High, There Is No Greater Love

Charles Ruggiero, Drummer – Composer, The Creeper

Charles Frazier, As We Speak, Poinciana

Greg Duncan, Sound Duality, As

Adonis Rose with Cyrille Aimee, Petite Fleur, Petite Fleur

Dick Hyman, One Step to Chicago, I’ve Found a New Baby

Kenny Davern, One Step to Chicago, Nobody’s Sweetheart

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power, Lawns

Carla Bley, 4 x 4, Utviklingssang

Christian McBride, Live at the Village Vanguard, Sweet Bread

Al Foster, Reflections, T. S. Monk

Thelonious Monk, Miles and Monk at Newport, Nutty

Steve Cardenas, Healing Power, Olhos del gato

Carla Bley, Trios, Les Trois Lagons

Bernie Senensky, Don’t Look Back, Don’t Look Back

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Emily Remler, Larry Coryell Emily Remler: Retrospective volume 1 Joy Spring

Mulgrew Miller, Ira Coleman, Marvin "Smitty" Smith Landmarks Portrait of a Mountain

Gil Evans, The Gil Evans Orchestra Out of the Cool Stratusphunk

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Concierto de Aranjuez

Gene Bertoncini, Michael Patterson, David Finck Concerti Concierto de Aranjuez/Spain

Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Wynton Kelly, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, Cannonball Adderley Kind Of Blue Freddie Freeloader

Nancy Wilson, Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, Sam Jones, Joe Zawinul, Louis Hayes Nancy Wilson & Cannonball Adderley Little Unhappy Boy

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Wes Montgomery, Grady Tate, Ron Carter, Ray Barretto Tequila Tequila

Chet Baker, Russ Freeman, Carson Smith, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Remember You

Vince Guaraldi, Monty Budwig, Colin Bailey Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus Samba de Orpheus

Milt Jackson, Studio Orchestra Sunflower For Someone I Love

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Alyrio Lima, Bill Goodwin, Steve Gilmore Live Cheek to Cheek

Jimmy McGriff, Bernard Purdie, Red Holloway, David Newman, Mel Brown The Dream Team Fleetwood Stroll

Gary Burton, Steve Swallow, Makoto Ozone, Mike Hyman Real Life Hits The Beatles

Brad Mehldau Day Is Done Martha My Dear

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard Day Is Done She's Leaving Home

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Something

George Benson, Studio Orchestra The Other Side of Abbey Road Octopus' Garden/The End

Oscar Peterson, Harry Edision Oscar Peterson & Harry Edison You Go to My Head

Freddie Hubbard, Cedar Walton, Jymi Merrit, Art Blaker, Wayne Shorter Mosaic Arabia

Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Hell's Belles

Sarah Vaughan, Studio Orchestra Golden Hits Whatever Lola Wants

Pierre Michelot, Toots Thielemans, Pierre Blanchard, Maurice Vander, Billy Higgins Bass and Bosses A Child Is Born

Pierre Michelot, Kenny Clarke Ascenseur pour l'echafaud Visite du Vigile

Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Paul Chambers, Jimmy Cobb, John Coltrane, Cannonball Adderley Kind of Blue Flamenco Sketches

Andy Bey, Vito Leczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So All the Things You Are

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Daivs, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Wild Man Blues

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Sugarlips

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Joaquin Rodrigo Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI Classics 98361

06:09:17 Frederic Chopin Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11 Martha Argerich, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra EMI Classics 56798

06:49:46 Alberto M. Alvarado Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:53:51 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008

07:00:45 Franz Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Denon 9612

07:19:59 Isaac Albeniz Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80470

07:25:24 Joaquin Turina Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574

07:35:03 Richard Strauss Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80371

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Camille Saint-Saens: Ballet Airs Julia Bogorad-Kogan, flute; Margo Garrett, piano Album: Flute Music of the Paris Conservatory Ten Thousand Lakes 121 Music: 4:28

Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, Op.11: Movement 1 Avery Gagliano, piano; Emily Bruskin, violin; William Knuth, violin; Melissa Matson, viola; Julia Bruskin, cello; Edward Castilano, double bass Skaneateles Festival, West End Theater, Auburn, NY Music: 20:15

Piano Puzzler Contestants: Isabella & Francesca Dawas calling from Minneapolis, MN Music: 7:47

Bela Bartok: Mikrokosmos Vol. 6, No. 146 Balazs Szokolay, piano Album: BARTOK: Mikrokosmos (Selection) / Hungarian Peasant Songs, Sz. 71 Naxos 550451 Music: 2:00

Camille Saint-Saens: Fantaisie for violin & harp, Op. 124 Guillaume Sutre, violin; Kyumgee Kim-Sutre, harp Round Top Music Festival, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX Music: 13:01

Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Inventions/Sinfonias Nos. 9 & 12 Jeffrey Kahane, piano Album: Bach: Partita No. 4; Three-Part Inventions Nonesuch 79121 Music: 04:21

Granville Bantock: A Celtic Symphony The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 16:58

Irving Fine: Romanza Dolce Suono Ensemble Dolce Suono Ensemble Presents, Trinity Center for Urban Life, Philadelphia, PA Music: 9:38

Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita in D minor for solo violin, BWV 1004: Chaconne Itamar Zorman, violin UGA Office of Performing Arts, UGA Performing Arts Center, Athens GA Music: 15:18

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:01 Gabriel Yared: The English Patient: Theme (1996) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Carl Davis Naxos 572111 5:40

10:10:04 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) London Philharmonic Marin Alsop Naxos 557428 10:29

10:22:04 Igor Stravinsky: Pulcinella: Gavotte with 2 Variations (1920) Chicago Symphony Pierre Boulez CSO Resound 901918 4:12

10:29:15 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 15 in B-Flat K 450 (1784) Daniel Barenboim, piano Berlin Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Teldec 16827 23:49

10:54:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Gavotte BWV 1068 (1731) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 3:22

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:42 Stefan Malzew: Eliza in Ascot (2011) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 4:55

11:13:45 Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Marosszék (1930) Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 11:35

11:28:08 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 63 in C 'La Roxelane' (1780) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 427337 20:33

11:50:12 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Overture (1930) BBC Philharmonic Yan Pascal Tortelier BBC 63 5:41

11:56:24 Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird: Main Title (1962) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80708 2:58

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded May 10, 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features two broadcast premiers of original music written by impressively sophisticated teenagers. We’ll also meet an exuberant 13-year-old cellist who performs the music of Shostakovich and a young violinist from rural-most Tennessee who treats us to the music of Fritz Kreisler

Fiona Huang, 13, cello, from Saratoga, CA performs Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40, Mvmt 2 y Dmitri Shostakovich, Allegra Chapman, piano.

Host and pianist Peter Dugan performs Hexachord Composition by Ziyi Tao, 18, Composer, from Forest Hills, NY

Iris Shepherd, 16, violin, from Henry, Tennessee performs La Gitana

By Fritz Kreisler

Allison Park, viola; Audry Kim, Dara Moayer, Jessica Zhang, cello; Mia Safdie, harp; Slater Anton, flute; and co-host and clarinetist, Alex Laing peform Binding Disunity by Joseph “Joey” Karz, 18, Composer, Los Angeles, CA

Solomon Sigmon; 17, clarinet, from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama performs Homage a Manuel de Falla by Béla Kovács

Host Peter Dugan, piano & Co-Host Alex Laing clarinet duo perform Suite for Violin and Piano, 3rd Mvt., “Gamin’” by William Grant Still

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:00:13 Gaetano Donizetti: Ugo, conte di Parigi: Overture (1832) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 7:20

13:08:24 Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima (1832) Ramón Vargas, tenor SWR Symphony Orchestra Marco Armiliato Deutsche Gram 4777177 4:42

13:14:16 Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in E-Flat Op 7 # 5 (1770) Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 16:28

13:32:53 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 3 (1952) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8730 15:45

13:50:02 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A Op 90 'Italian' (1833) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 29:48

14:23:14 Rebecca Clarke: Piano Trio (1921) Neave Trio Chandos 20139 22:04

14:46:21 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Jupiter Op 32 (1917) Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 7:49

14:55:03 Gustav Holst: A Fugal Overture Op 40 # 1 (1922) London Symphony Richard Hickox Chandos 9420 4:48

15:03:12 Camille Saint-Saëns: Piano Concerto No. 3 in E-Flat Op 29 (1869) Anna Malikova, piano WDR Symphony Cologne Thomas Sanderling Audite 92510 30:07

15:34:12 Gioacchino Rossini: The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco fa (1816) Marilyn Horne, mezzo-soprano Orchestra of La Scala Riccardo Chailly CBS 37862 6:11

15:41:20 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 (1720) Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 15:47

15:57:25 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 3: Bourrée BWV 1006 (1720) Tasmin Little, violin Naked Vn 2008 1:34

16:00:49 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite (1944) Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 21:35

16:24:16 Kurt Weill: One Touch of Venus: I'm a Stranger Here Myself (1943) Ute Lemper, soprano RIAS Chamber Ensemble John Mauceri Decca 425204 2:57

16:29:13 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 414159 19:34

16:50:46 Conlon Nancarrow: Sonatina (1941) Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 4:11

16:55:12 John Adams: Short Ride in a Fast Machine (1986) Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 4:02

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Sir Richard Rodney Bennett, a Brit in New York

Richard Rodney Bennett: Far from the Madding Crowd: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 9867) 15:24

Richard Rodney Bennett: Enchanted April: Suite—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 9867) 19:20

Richard Rodney Bennett: Four Weddings and a Funeral: Love scene—BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 9867) 3:27

Richard Rodney Bennett: Murder on the Orient Express: Suite— BBC Philharmonic/Rumon Gamba (Chandos 9867) 11:12

17:58:53 Johann Sebastian Bach: Three-Part Invention No. 10 BWV 796 (1723) Béla Fleck, banjo Sony 89610 0:56

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: " Rodgers Without Hart or Hammerstein" - A survey in song of the last 19 years of the composer's career -- and productive years they were, with give Broadway shows, two films and a TV musical.

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:00:48 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Climb Ev'ry Mountain Orchestra The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

18:01:31 00:04:49 Richard Rodgers The Sweetest Sounds Richard Kiley, Diahann Carroll No Strings -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19095

18:06:12 00:01:44 Richard Rodgers Eager Beaver Orchestra No Strings (With Strings) DRG DRG19028

18:07:58 00:01:54 Richard Rodgers You Don't Tell Me Diahann Caroll No Strings -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19095

18:10:17 00:03:18 Richard Rodgers Look No Further Richard Kiley, Diahann Carroll No Strings -- Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19095

18:14:22 00:02:14 Richard Rodgers This Isn't Heaven Bobby Darin State Fair -- Film Soundtrack Varese Sarabande 302-066-090

18:16:48 00:03:19 Richard Rodgers Something Good Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer The Sound of Music -- Film Soundtrack RCA LSOD-2005

18:20:43 00:03:45 Richard Rodgers-StephenSondheim Do I Hear a Waltz? Elizabeth Allen Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48206

18:25:03 00:03:36 Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim Someone Like You Sergio Franchi Do I Hear a Waltz? -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48206

18:30:02 00:02:12 Richard Rodgers The Emperor's Thumb Noel Coward Androcles and the Lion -- TV Soundtrack B'way Masterworks 88843-05260

18:32:10 00:02:55 Richard Rodgers Strangers John Cullum, Inga Swenson Androcles and the Lion -- TV Soundtrack B'way Masterworks 88843-05260

18:35:57 00:01:51 Richrd Rodgers-Martin Charnin I Do Not Know a Day I Did Not Love You Tricia O'Neil, Walter Willison Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:37:44 00:02:53 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin When It Dries Danny Kaye and Company Two by Two -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30338

18:41:41 00:02:44 Richard Rodgers-Martin Charnin Lullaby Sally Ann Howes I Remember Mama -- Original B'way Cast Jay CDJAY1360

18:44:20 00:03:58 R.Rodgers-Sheldon Harnick Away From You Nicol Williamson, Penny Fuller Rex -- Original B'way Cast RCA 90266-89332

18:49:12 00:02:28 R.Rodgers-Sheldon Harnick No Song More Pleasing Ed Avanko, Nicol Williamson Rex -- Original B'way Cast RCA 90266-89332

18:51:59 00:01:01 Richard Rodgers Special Close: The Sweetest Sounds Orchestra No Strings (With Strings) DRG DRG19028

18:53:03 00:00:48 Richard Rodgers Filler: Overture from Do I Hear a Waltz? Orchestra Do I Hear a Waltz? -- 2001 Revival Fynsworth Alley 302-062-126

18:53:44 00:03:10 Richard Rodgers-Stephen Sondheim Filler: Take the Moment Alyson Reed, Anthony Crivello Do I Hear a Waltz? -- 2001 Revival Fynsworth Alley 302-062-126

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:29 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052704 11:20

19:17:13 Richard Strauss: Don Quixote Op 35 (1897) Lynn Harrell, cello Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417184 41:14

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022

Alban Berg: Three Pieces from Lyric Suite

Wolfgang Rihm: Verwandlung II (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 D 944 ‘Great C Major’

21:51:33 Maurice Ravel: Menuet antique (1895) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 2121 7:15

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Mary Backstayge, Noble Wife…Ernie Kovacs…Steve Allen…Richard Howland-Bolton

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:16 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo (1911) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 5:18

23:07:34 Maria Schneider: How Important It Must Be (2011) Dawn Upshaw, soprano Australian Chamber Orchestra ArtistShare 121 6:00

23:13:36 Claude Debussy: Arabesque No. 1 (1888) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 3:46

23:18:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 26 K 537 'Coronation' (1788) Vassily Primakov, piano Odense Symphony Scott Yoo Bridge 9328 6:34

23:24:42 Johan Svendsen: Andante from Octet for Strings Op 3 (1866) Lars Bjornkjaer, violin Kontra Quartet BIS 753 11:23

23:36:05 George I. Gurdjieff: Night Procession (1910) Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 6:35

23:43:24 Peteris Vasks: Cantabile for String Orchestra (1979) I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80457 6:21

23:49:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: Komm süsser Tod BWV 478 (1736) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 4:03

23:53:49 Leonard Bernstein: Anniversary for Stephen Sondheim (1988) Lara Downes, piano Sono Luminus 92207 1:15

23:55:35 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 24 Op 33 # 3 (1838) Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 2:41

23:58:36 Max Reger: Wiegenlied Op 79 # 1 (1904) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 1:34