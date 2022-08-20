WCLV Program Guide 08-20-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Evoorg

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, The Way of the Groove

Grant Green, Grantstand, Blues in Maude’s Flat

Yusef Lateef, Into Something, P Bouk

Florian Hoefner, Desert Bloom, It’s All Part of the Plan

David Janeway, Distant Voices, One for Cedar

Doug Webb, The Message, Where Did You Come From?

Grant Geisman, Blooz, Robben’s Hood

Dave Stryker – Paul Bollenback, Alternative Guitar Summit, On the Stairs

ARC Trio – John Daversam, ARCeology, Swing

Barry Coates, New Dreams, Swing Set

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Dorotea’s Studio

Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of Ntu,, Unonkanyamba

Paxton – Spangler, Ugqozi, Part of a Whole

Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Standing Back

Frank Kimbrough, 2003-2006, You Only Live Twice

Frank Kimbrough, 2003-2006, The Spins

Herbie Nichols Project, Strange City, Delights

Steve Cardenas – Ben Allison – Ted Nash, Healing Power, Donkey

Angela Verbrugge, Love for Connoisseurs, Love for Connoisseurs

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, Crossroads

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, The Lucky One

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live Django's Castle

Stephane Grappelli, Pierre Cavalli, Guy Pedersen, Daniel Humair Jazz "Round Midnight: Stephane Grappelli Nuages

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt Paris Sessions Answer Me, My Love

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Hein Van der Geyn Chet's Choice Stella By Starlight

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane Naima

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads Say It Over and Over Again

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra Unforgettable Almost Like Being In Love

Mulgrew Miller, Rudy Bird, Charnett Moffett, Tony Reedus, Steve Nelson, Kenny Garrett Landmarks Soul Leo

Pat Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier Trio 99 00 Capricorn

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway Mood

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway Where Is the Love

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra A Day In the Life A Day In the Life

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau St. James Infirmary

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Sweet Lorraine

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown Seven, Come Eleven Seven, Come Eleven

Joe Pass Unforgettable The Very Thought of You

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes Wanton Spirit Sail Away

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback All About My Girl Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Andre Previn, David Finck Live at the Jazz Standard What Is This Thing Called Love

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast Blue In Green

Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Noet Sweet Georgia Brown

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade, John Patitucci, Studio Orchestra Alegria Bachianas Brasileras No. 5

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim Aguas de Marco

Chet Baker, John Engles, Hein Ven der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo Portrait in Black and White

Billy Rogers The Guitar Artisty of Billy Rogers How Insensitve

Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro Neves, Paolo Braga, Nico Assumpcao Double Rainbow Felicidade

Eliane Elias Something For You Minha

Johnny Costa A Portrait of George Gewshwin Strike Up the Band

Anthony Wilson, The Anthony Wilson Ensemble Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings Georgia On My Mind

The Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends Oh! Lady Be Good

The Count Basie Orchestra Golden Legends April In Paris

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:58 Anonymous Por que llorax blanca nina Montserrat Figueras, soprano; Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9809

06:17:20 Jose Pablo Moncayo Huapango Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes Sono Luminus 90227

06:28:25 Juan Crisostomo de Arriaga String Quartet No. 2 in A Chilingirian Quartet CRD 33123

07:00:45 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz ASV 6089

07:17:30 Sebastian Albero y Ananos Sonata No. 2 in g: Andante Sophie Yates, harpsichord; Chandos 635

07:20:43 Luys De Narvaez; Fernandez Palero Paseavase El Rey Moro Andrew Lawrence-King, medieval harp Helios 55298

07:22:45 Antonio de Cabezon Tres sobre el canto llano Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Harmonia Mundi 907316

07:27:31 Jesus de Monasterio Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in c Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon Trito 0071

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Silent Noon Misa Mead, euphonium; Benjamin Powell, piano Album: Souvenir Bocchino Music 127 Music: 4:22

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 Op. 30: Movement 2 Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland Music: 22:28

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Rob Scheinberg calling from Hoboken, NJ Music: 8:44

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough In Recital Hyperion 67686 Music: 03:25

Matthew Jackfert: Appalachian Impressions: Sonata for Euphonium Misa Mead, euphonium; Yu Ting Hsu, piano EuTuba, KSH Hall, Taipei, Taiwan Music: 11:46

Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances: Allegretto Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Album: Arnold for Band Reference 66 Music: 4:16

Mason Bates: Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release, fanfare for orchestra Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 4:16

Luigi Perrachio: Quintet for Piano and Strings: Movement 1 David Korevaar, piano; Carpe Diem String Quartet Chapel at The Academy, Boulder, CO Music: 14:27

Jennifer Higdon: Percussion Concerto Cameron Leach, percussion; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Hall, Dallas, TX Music: 23:31

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:27 Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite (1958) Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 6:03

10:10:56 Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture (1841) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 7:10

10:20:00 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet (1911) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 24:56

10:48:48 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f D 935/4 (1828) Maria João Pires, piano Deutsche Gram 457550 6:34

10:57:51 William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle (1945) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin EMI 54576 3:10

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:05 Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle (1947) BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:37

11:14:31 Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Virginia Reel Op 7 (1905) Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 6:56

11:23:13 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes (1897) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4795448 22:25

11:48:40 John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth (1982) Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 29939 10:20

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2022 - Featuring all musicians studying at at L.A.’s famed Colburn School in California, this week’s From the Top features the fun and adventuresome music they themselves have chosen to perform. We enjoy a musical portrait of a forest brook performed a teenage flutist; a tour de force piece for violin written by a Fillippino composer and played

with deep emotion by a young violinist from the Phillipines herself ... and an ornate Italian clarinet duo featuring two young clarinetists who joke that their relationship is pretty much a clarinet bromance

Ukki Sachedina, 16, piano, from Redondo Beach, CA performs Partita No. 2, BWV 826, Mvmt 1. Sinfonia by Johann Sebastian Bach

Ashley Tsai, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 27 by Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe

Nikka Gershman-Pepper, 13, flute, from Los Angeles, CA performs Am Waldesbach by Paul Wetzger

Noah Jung, 20, clarinet and Hwaseop Jeong, 17, clarinet, both from Los Angeles, CA performs Il Covegno Divertimento for two Clarinets by Amilcare Ponchielli

Jeanne Rafaella Ibanez Marquez, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Cavatina, Op. 7 by Nicanor Santa Ana Abelardo

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:13 Bedrich Smetana: The Kiss: Overture (1876) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:08

13:07:51 Margaret Bonds: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed (1956) Nicole Cabell, soprano Rising Sun 2 2:26

13:11:35 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' Op 87 (1860) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 102321 9:40

13:22:06 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite (1875) Opera Bastille Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Deutsche Gram 431778 19:49

13:44:40 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Op 36 (1899) Philharmonia Orchestra Sir John Barbirolli EMI 69185 30:34

14:18:01 Francis Poulenc: Piano Concerto (1949) François-René Duchable, piano Rotterdam Philharmonic James Conlon Erato 45232 19:38

14:38:30 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings K 138 (1772) Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45471 13:36

14:52:49 Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint (1951) Catalyst Quartet Azica 71346 5:55

15:01:47 Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21 (1874) Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 34:29

15:36:56 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Bellini's 'Norma' S 394 (1841) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4851450 16:24

15:54:52 Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca (1607) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 2:14

16:00:11 Peter Boyer: Balance of Power (2019) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 18:44

16:20:40 Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture (1797) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 7:50

16:31:29 Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2 (1827) Jan Lisiecki, piano NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski Deutsche Gram 4796824 17:26

16:50:22 Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse (1841) London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 42450 2:57

16:53:47 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits (1762) Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 5:19

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein, A Life in Movies

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:45

Elmer Bernstein: The Man With the Golden Arm: Theme—Kenny Baker, trumpet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:00

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:59

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird–-Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 8:14

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 2:44

Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic Theme–UK Symphony/Harry Rabinowitz (RCA 60470) 2:17

Elmer Bernstein: Hawaii: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:59

Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 2:47

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:10

Elmer Bernstein: The Babe: End credits ‘The Hero’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80468) 5:42

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Seven Annie Oakleys Hit a Bullseye - That means Ethel Merman, of course, but also six other shooting sharpshooters who made the role their own: Bernadette Peters, Mary Martin, Betty Hutton, Judy Garland, Dolores Gray and even Reba McIntyre

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:12 00:03:18 Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do Bernadette Peters, Tom Wopan Annie Get Your Gun --1999 B'way Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:04:45 00:01:34 Irving Berlin Overture from Annie Get Your Gun Orchestra Annie Get Your Gun -- 1962 Studio Cast Columbia AK44060

18:06:15 00:03:26 Irving Berlin Doin' What Comes Natur'lly Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- 1946 B'way Cast MCA MCAD10045

18:10:02 00:00:35 Irving Berlin Overture from Annie Get Your Gun Orchestra Annie Get Your Gun -- 1962 Studio Cast Columbia AK44060

18:10:33 00:02:16 Irving Berlin I'm an Indian, Too Mary Martin Annie Get Your Gun -- 1957 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64765

18:13:29 00:03:37 Irving Berlin They Say That Falling in Love Is Wonderful Mary Martin Annie Get Your Gun -- 1957 Studio Cast Angel 7777-64765

18:17:34 00:01:11 Irving Berlin Anything You Can Do Dolores Gray, Bill Johnson Annie Get Your Gun -- 1947 London Prod Laser Light CD12449

18:18:41 00:03:14 Irving Berlin You Can't Get a Man With a Gun Judy Garland Judy Garland: Collectors' Gems Rhino R272543

18:21:50 00:01:14 Irving Berlin You Can't Get a Man With a Gun Betty Hutton Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Sountrack Rhino R276669

18:23:31 00:03:09 Irving Berlin Let's Go West Again Betty Hutton Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundrack Rhino R276669

18:27:55 00:01:08 Irving Berlin My Defenses Are Down Tom Wopat Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:28:55 00:01:26 Irving Berlin My Defenses Are Down Howard Keel Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R276669

18:31:01 00:04:16 Irving Berin Sun in the Morning Ethel Merman Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival RCA 1124-2-RC

18:35:26 00:03:37 Irving Berlin Old-Fashioned Wedding Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival RCA 1124-2-RC

18:39:39 00:03:59 Irving Berlin Moonshine Lullaby Bernadette Peters Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival Angel 24355-68122

18:43:48 00:04:11 Irving Berlin I Got Lost in His Arms Reba McIntyre Annie Get Your Gun -- 2001 B'way Revival Theater release N/A

18:48:22 00:03:11 Irving Berlin There's No Business Like Show Business Ethel Merman, Jerry Orbach Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival RCA 1124-2-RC

18:51:59 00:01:01 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:01:00 Irving Berlin Filler: Overture John McGlinn's Orchestra Annie Get Your Gun -- Studio Cast with Kim Criswell EMI 754206-2

18:54:01 00:02:55 Irving Berlin Flller: Who Do You Love, I Hope? Robert Lenns, Kathleen Carnes Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-1045

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:02 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 (1901) Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 12:23

19:16:54 Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b Op 115 (1891) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 39:46

19:58:17 Francis Poulenc: Humoresque (1934) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 1:54

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/9/2022

Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps [On a Spring Morning] (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21

Unsuk Chin: Rocaná for Orchestra (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Claude Debussy: La mer

21:55:06 Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte (1873) Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen Deutsche Gram 2123 4:22

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Tippy the Wonder Dog…Erma Bombeck…Week in Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:54 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 (1838) Jan Lisiecki, piano Deutsche Gram 4795327 2:11

23:04:06 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy (1935) Joshua Bell, violin Chamber Ensemble Sony 52716 4:14

23:08:21 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27 (1908) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 439888 12:12

23:21:17 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 (1842) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:24

23:26:42 Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet Op 56 'Intimate Voices' (1909) Daedalus Quartet Bridge 9202 9:38

23:36:20 Antonio Vivaldi: Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins RV 532 (1720) Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 48177 4:00

23:40:55 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song (1876) Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:53

23:45:49 Robert Helps: Hommage à Fauré (1972) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:13

23:50:02 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll (1881) Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

23:54:36 Traditional: The Water is Wide Frederic Hand, guitar Willow 1036 3:01

23:57:54 Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie (1913) Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 2:27