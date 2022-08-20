© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-20-2022

Published August 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree, Evoorg                  

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, The Way of the Groove     

Grant Green, Grantstand, Blues in Maude’s Flat                                 

Yusef Lateef, Into Something, P Bouk                 

Florian Hoefner, Desert Bloom, It’s All Part of the Plan    

David Janeway, Distant Voices, One for Cedar         

Doug Webb, The Message, Where Did You Come From?  

Grant Geisman, Blooz, Robben’s Hood

Dave Stryker – Paul Bollenback, Alternative Guitar Summit, On the Stairs  

ARC Trio – John Daversam,  ARCeology,  Swing                                    

Barry Coates, New Dreams, Swing Set           

Charles Lloyd, Chapel, Dorotea’s Studio                                  

Nduduzo Makhathini, In the Spirit of Ntu,,  Unonkanyamba       

Paxton – Spangler, Ugqozi,   Part of a Whole

Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Standing Back      

Frank Kimbrough, 2003-2006, You Only Live Twice       

Frank Kimbrough, 2003-2006, The Spins                                

Herbie Nichols Project, Strange City, Delights

Steve Cardenas – Ben Allison – Ted Nash, Healing Power, Donkey  

Angela Verbrugge, Love for Connoisseurs,   Love for Connoisseurs    

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, Crossroads                                       

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, The Lucky One   

 

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Bill Goodwin, Alyrio Lima Live      Django's Castle

Stephane Grappelli, Pierre Cavalli, Guy Pedersen, Daniel Humair            Jazz "Round Midnight: Stephane Grappelli            Nuages

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt           Paris Sessions  Answer Me, My Love

Chet Baker, Philip Catherine, Hein Van der Geyn            Chet's Choice    Stella By Starlight

McCoy Tyner, George Mraz, Al Foster    McCoy Tyner Plays John Coltrane          Naima

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones         Ballads Say It Over and Over Again

Johnny Hartman, Studio Orchestra         Unforgettable    Almost Like Being In Love

Mulgrew Miller, Rudy Bird, Charnett Moffett, Tony Reedus, Steve Nelson, Kenny Garrett   Landmarks        Soul Leo

Pat  Metheny, Bill Stewart, Larry Grenadier         Trio 99 00         Capricorn

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra          Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway           Mood

Roberta Flack, Donny Hathaway, Studio Orchestra          Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway           Where Is the Love

Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra       A Day In the Life           A Day In the Life

Nicholas Payton, Jesse Davis, Tim Warfield, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose       Gumbo Nouveau            St. James Infirmary

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson   Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson            Sweet Lorraine

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Jake Hanna, Ray Brown     Seven, Come Eleven     Seven, Come Eleven

Joe Pass          Unforgettable    The Very Thought of You

Kenny Barron, Charlie Haden, Roy Haynes         Wanton Spirit    Sail Away

Joey DeFrancesco, Houston Person, Byron Landham, Paul Bollenback   All About My Girl           Grilled Cheese and Bacon

Andre Previn, David Finck          Live at the Jazz Standard           What Is This Thing Called Love

Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter What Is This Thing Called Love

Toots Thielemans, Michael Lang, Dave Carpenter, Peter Erskine East Coast/West Coast  Blue In Green

Oscar Peterson, Bobby Durham, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown   The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Noet            Sweet Georgia Brown

Wayne Shorter, Brian Blade, John Patitucci, Studio Orchestra      Alegria  Bachianas Brasileras No. 5

Antonio Carlos Jobim, Elis Regina, Cesar Camargo Mariano, Helio Delmiro, Oscar Castro Neves, Luizao Maia, Paolo Braga   Verve Jazz Masters 13: Antonio Carlos Jobim    Aguas de Marco

Chet Baker, John Engles, Hein Ven der Geyn, Harold Danko       Chet Baker in Tokyo      Portrait in Black and White

Billy Rogers      The Guitar Artisty of Billy Rogers           How Insensitve

Joe Henderson, Eliane Elias, Oscar Castro Neves, Paolo Braga, Nico Assumpcao           Double Rainbow            Felicidade

Eliane Elias       Something For You       Minha

Johnny Costa    A Portrait of George Gewshwin   Strike Up the Band

Anthony Wilson, The Anthony Wilson Ensemble  Goat Hill Junket Georgia Waltz

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra       Ray Sings, Basie Swings           Georgia On My Mind

The Count Basie Orchestra        Golden Legends            Oh! Lady Be Good

The Count Basie Orchestra        Golden Legends            April In Paris

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:58 Anonymous Por que llorax blanca nina Montserrat Figueras, soprano; Hesperion XXI Jordi Savall Alia Vox 9809

06:17:20 Jose Pablo Moncayo Huapango Simon Bolivar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela Maximiano Valdes Sono Luminus 90227

06:28:25 Juan Crisostomo de Arriaga String Quartet No. 2 in A Chilingirian Quartet CRD 33123

07:00:45 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz ASV 6089

07:17:30 Sebastian Albero y Ananos Sonata No. 2 in g: Andante Sophie Yates, harpsichord; Chandos 635

07:20:43 Luys De Narvaez; Fernandez Palero Paseavase El Rey Moro Andrew Lawrence-King, medieval harp Helios 55298

07:22:45 Antonio de Cabezon Tres sobre el canto llano Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish double-harp; The Harp Consort Harmonia Mundi 907316

07:27:31 Jesus de Monasterio Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in c Ara Malikian, violin; Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon Trito 0071

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Silent Noon Misa Mead, euphonium; Benjamin Powell, piano Album: Souvenir Bocchino Music 127 Music: 4:22

Ruth Gipps: Symphony No. 2 Op. 30: Movement 2 Basel Sinfonietta; Jessica Horsley, conductor Casino, Bern, Switzerland Music: 22:28

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Rob Scheinberg calling from Hoboken, NJ Music: 8:44

Frederic Chopin: Waltz in C sharp minor Op. 64 No. 2 Stephen Hough, piano Album: Stephen Hough In Recital Hyperion 67686 Music: 03:25

Matthew Jackfert: Appalachian Impressions: Sonata for Euphonium Misa Mead, euphonium; Yu Ting Hsu, piano EuTuba, KSH Hall, Taipei, Taiwan Music: 11:46

Malcolm Arnold: Four Scottish Dances: Allegretto Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Album: Arnold for Band Reference 66 Music: 4:16

Mason Bates: Attack, Decay, Sustain, Release, fanfare for orchestra Lakes Area Music Festival Orchestra; Christian Reif, conductor Lakes Area Music Festival, Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd, MN Music: 4:16

Luigi Perrachio: Quintet for Piano and Strings: Movement 1 David Korevaar, piano; Carpe Diem String Quartet Chapel at The Academy, Boulder, CO Music: 14:27

Jennifer Higdon: Percussion Concerto Cameron Leach, percussion; Dallas Winds; Jerry Junkin, conductor Meyerson Symphony Hall, Dallas, TX Music: 23:31

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:27  Frederick Loewe: Gigi: Suite    (1958)  Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 6:03

10:10:56  Giuseppe Verdi: Nabucco: Overture    (1841)  La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 7:10

10:20:00  Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose Ballet    (1911)  Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 430413 24:56

10:48:48  Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 8 in f  D 935/4 (1828) Maria João Pires, piano   Deutsche Gram 457550 6:34

10:57:51  William Kroll: Banjo and Fiddle    (1945) Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin   EMI 54576 3:10

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:05  Leroy Anderson: Fiddle-Faddle    (1947)  BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 3:37

11:14:31  Ernest Schelling: Suite Fantastique: Virginia Reel Op 7   (1905) Ian Hobson, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins Hyperion 66949 6:56

11:23:13  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes    (1897) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4795448 22:25

11:48:40  John Williams: E.T.: Adventures on Earth    (1982)  Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 29939 10:20

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2022 - Featuring all musicians studying at at L.A.’s famed Colburn School in California, this week’s From the Top features the fun and adventuresome music they themselves have chosen to perform. We enjoy a musical portrait of a forest brook performed a teenage flutist;  a tour de force piece for violin written by a Fillippino composer and played

with deep emotion by a young violinist from the Phillipines herself ... and an ornate Italian clarinet duo featuring two young clarinetists who joke that their relationship is pretty much a clarinet bromance

Ukki Sachedina, 16, piano, from Redondo Beach, CA performs Partita No. 2, BWV 826, Mvmt 1. Sinfonia by Johann Sebastian Bach

Ashley Tsai, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 27 by Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe

Nikka Gershman-Pepper, 13, flute, from Los Angeles, CA performs Am Waldesbach by Paul Wetzger

Noah Jung, 20, clarinet and Hwaseop Jeong, 17, clarinet, both from Los Angeles, CA performs Il Covegno Divertimento for two Clarinets by Amilcare Ponchielli

Jeanne Rafaella Ibanez Marquez, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Cavatina, Op. 7 by Nicanor Santa Ana Abelardo

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:13  Bedrich Smetana: The Kiss: Overture    (1876)  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:08

13:07:51  Margaret Bonds: What Lips My Lips Have Kissed    (1956) Nicole Cabell, soprano   Rising Sun 2 2:26

13:11:35  Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Heroic Poem' Op 87   (1860)  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 102321 9:40

13:22:06  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite    (1875)  Opera Bastille Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung Deutsche Gram 431778 19:49

13:44:40  Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Op 36   (1899)  Philharmonia Orchestra Sir John Barbirolli EMI 69185 30:34

14:18:01  Francis Poulenc: Piano Concerto    (1949) François-René Duchable, piano Rotterdam Philharmonic James Conlon Erato 45232 19:38

14:38:30  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento in F for Strings  K 138 (1772)  Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra Ton Koopman Erato 45471 13:36

14:52:49  Florence Price: Swing Low, Sweet Chariot from Five Folksongs in Counterpoint    (1951)  Catalyst Quartet  Azica 71346 5:55

15:01:47  Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21   (1874) Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 34:29

15:36:56  Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Bellini's 'Norma'  S 394 (1841) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano   Decca 4851450 16:24

15:54:52  Claudio Monteverdi: L'Orfeo: Moresca    (1607)  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 2:14

16:00:11  Peter Boyer: Balance of Power    (2019)  London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 18:44

16:20:40  Luigi Cherubini: Medea: Overture    (1797)  Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 54438 7:50

16:31:29  Frédéric Chopin: Variations on 'Là ci darem la mano' Op 2   (1827) Jan Lisiecki, piano NDR Symphony Orchestra Krzysztof Urbanski Deutsche Gram 4796824 17:26

16:50:22  Adolphe Adam: Giselle: La chasse    (1841)  London Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Sony 42450 2:57

16:53:47  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Blessed Spirits    (1762) Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 5:19

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Elmer Bernstein, A Life in Movies

Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:45

Elmer Bernstein: The Man With the Golden Arm: Theme—Kenny Baker, trumpet; Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:00

Elmer Bernstein: The Magnificent Seven: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:59

Elmer Bernstein: To Kill a Mockingbird–-Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 8:14

Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 2:44

Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic Theme–UK Symphony/Harry Rabinowitz (RCA 60470) 2:17

Elmer Bernstein: Hawaii: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 4:59

Elmer Bernstein: Ghostbusters: Theme—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 2:47

Elmer Bernstein: My Left Foot: Suite—Royal Philharmonic Pops/Elmer Bernstein (Denon 75288) 7:10

Elmer Bernstein: The Babe: End credits ‘The Hero’—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80468) 5:42

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Seven Annie Oakleys Hit a Bullseye - That means Ethel Merman, of course, but also six other shooting sharpshooters who made the role their own: Bernadette Peters, Mary Martin, Betty Hutton, Judy Garland, Dolores Gray and even Reba McIntyre

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:01:12            00:03:18            Irving Berlin       Anything You Can Do    Bernadette Peters, Tom Wopan Annie Get Your Gun --1999 B'way Revival  Angel    24355-68122

18:04:45            00:01:34            Irving Berlin       Overture from Annie Get Your Gun         Orchestra          Annie Get Your Gun -- 1962 Studio Cast    Columbia          AK44060

18:06:15            00:03:26            Irving Berlin       Doin' What Comes Natur'lly        Ethel Merman    Annie Get Your Gun -- 1946 B'way Cast         MCA     MCAD10045

18:10:02            00:00:35            Irving Berlin       Overture from Annie Get Your Gun         Orchestra          Annie Get Your Gun -- 1962 Studio Cast    Columbia          AK44060

18:10:33            00:02:16            Irving Berlin       I'm an Indian, Too          Mary Martin       Annie Get Your Gun -- 1957 Studio Cast       Angel    7777-64765

18:13:29            00:03:37            Irving Berlin       They Say That Falling in Love Is Wonderful        Mary Martin       Annie Get Your Gun -- 1957 Studio Cast          Angel    7777-64765

18:17:34            00:01:11            Irving Berlin       Anything You Can Do    Dolores Gray, Bill Johnson         Annie Get Your Gun -- 1947 London Prod  Laser Light        CD12449

18:18:41            00:03:14            Irving Berlin       You Can't Get a Man With a Gun            Judy Garland     Judy Garland: Collectors' Gems           Rhino    R272543

18:21:50            00:01:14            Irving Berlin       You Can't Get a Man With a Gun            Betty Hutton      Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Sountrack        Rhino    R276669

18:23:31            00:03:09            Irving Berlin       Let's Go West Again      Betty Hutton      Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundrack        Rhino    R276669

18:27:55            00:01:08            Irving Berlin       My Defenses Are Down Tom Wopat       Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival    Angel    24355-68122

18:28:55            00:01:26            Irving Berlin       My Defenses Are Down Howard Keel     Annie Get Your Gun -- Film Soundtrack       Rhino    R276669

18:31:01            00:04:16            Irving Berin        Sun in the Morning        Ethel Merman    Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival    RCA     1124-2-RC

18:35:26            00:03:37            Irving Berlin       Old-Fashioned Wedding Ethel Merman, Bruce Yarnell      Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival RCA     1124-2-RC

18:39:39            00:03:59            Irving Berlin       Moonshine Lullaby        Bernadette Peters         Annie Get Your Gun -- 1999 B'way Revival     Angel    24355-68122

18:43:48            00:04:11            Irving Berlin       I Got Lost in His Arms    Reba McIntyre   Annie Get Your Gun -- 2001 B'way Revival    Theater release N/A

18:48:22            00:03:11            Irving Berlin       There's No Business Like Show Business           Ethel Merman, Jerry Orbach Annie Get Your Gun -- 1967 B'way Revival         RCA     1124-2-RC

18:51:59            00:01:01            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:03            00:01:00            Irving Berlin       Filler: Overture   John McGlinn's Orchestra          Annie Get Your Gun -- Studio Cast with Kim Criswell   EMI      754206-2

18:54:01            00:02:55            Irving Berlin       Flller: Who Do You Love, I Hope?           Robert Lenns, Kathleen Carnes  Annie Get Your Gun -- Original B'way Cast         MCA     MCAD-1045

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:02  George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 (1901)  Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 4785437 12:23

19:16:54  Johannes Brahms: Clarinet Quintet in b Op 115   (1891) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  Mercury 4811409 39:46

19:58:17  Francis Poulenc: Humoresque    (1934) Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 425862 1:54

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Alan Gilbert, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/9/2022

Lili Boulanger: D’un matin de printemps [On a Spring Morning] (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Frédéric Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 2 in f Op 21

Unsuk Chin: Rocaná for Orchestra (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

Claude Debussy: La mer

21:55:06  Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Act 4 Entr'acte    (1873)  Cleveland Orchestra Oliver Knussen Deutsche Gram 2123 4:22

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Tippy the Wonder Dog…Erma Bombeck…Week in Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:54  Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Träumerei Op 15 # 7 (1838) Jan Lisiecki, piano   Deutsche Gram 4795327 2:11

23:04:06  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: I Loves You, Porgy    (1935) Joshua Bell, violin Chamber Ensemble  Sony 52716 4:14

23:08:21  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Adagio from Symphony No. 2 Op 27   (1908)  Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 439888 12:12

23:21:17  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Nocturne Op 61 # 7 (1842)  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 5:24

23:26:42  Jean Sibelius: Adagio from String Quartet Op 56   'Intimate Voices' (1909)  Daedalus Quartet  Bridge 9202 9:38

23:36:20  Antonio Vivaldi: Andante from Concerto for 2 Mandolins  RV 532 (1720) Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 48177 4:00

23:40:55  Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Solveig's Song    (1876)  Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:53

23:45:49  Robert Helps: Hommage à Fauré    (1972) Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 430330 4:13

23:50:02  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll    (1881)  Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

23:54:36  Traditional: The Water is Wide     Frederic Hand, guitar   Willow 1036 3:01

23:57:54  Johan Halvorsen: La Mélancolie    (1913)  Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 2:27

 