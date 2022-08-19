WCLV Program Guide 08-19-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Watson Quiet As It's Kept Always a Friend

Cassandra Wilson Travelling Miles Never Broken (ESP)

Tom Tallistch Message Dusk

Tom Harrell Oak Tre Tribute

Vincent Herring Uptown Shuffle Don't Let It Go

Carl Allen Testimonal The Presence Of Dr. B

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Working Out Just Fine

Tim Warfield One for Shirley Lullaby For Nijee

Alan Broadbent Like Minds With The Wind And The Rain In Your Hair

Kenny Wheeler One of Many Old Ballad

Florian Hoefner Desert Bloom Shelter

Bobby Hutcherson Happenings Bouquet

Al Foster Reflections Beat

Stan Getz Bossas and Ballands Beatrice

Lia Booth Life Can Be Beautiful I Could Write a Book

Dan Wilson Vessels of Wood and Earth Who Shot John

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Primal Union

Sonny Rollins On Impulse Blue Room

Count Basie The Legend The Legend

Dizzy Gillespie The Bop Session All The Things You Are

Dave Holland Not For Nothing For All You Are

Dane Vannatter Applause Performances East Of The Sun

Dane Vannatter Applause Performances Just Squeeze Me

Dane Vannatter Applause Performances That's All

Pat Cornelius This Should Be Fun Dissolution

Charles/Jackson Soul Brothers Blue Funk

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Bluesthetic

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Shirley Horn Close Enough For Love This Can't Be Love

Josh Nelson/Bill Bowman Project Tomorow is Not Promised Weaver Of Dreams

Paul Chambers Paul Chambers Quintet Minor Run Down

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Mr. Gentle And Mr. Cool

Herlin Riley Perpetual Optimism Wings and Roots

Christian McBride The Good Feeling Bluesin' in Alphabet City

Scott Hamilton Classics The Lamp Is Low

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Blues Autumn Bloom

George Coleman Manhattan Panorama El Barrio

John Coltrane Africa Brass Sessions Greensleeves

Larry Vuckovich Street Scene News For Lulu

Deep Blue Organ Trio Folk Music Short Story

Mark Lipson Springwells You Walked Away

Dmitri Matheny Cascadia After the Rain

Alex Baird Lemon Tree Bewitched Bothered and Bewildered

Louis Armstrong Hot Fives Vol 1 Oriental Strut

George Lewis New Orleans Stompers Walking with the King

Wycliffe Gordon Sliding Home It Don't Mean a Thing

Matt Dwonszyk A Year and a Day Blues For Donny

Jeremy Pelt Close to My Heart 502 Blues (Drinkin' & Drivin')

Rich Perry O Grande Amor The Peacocks

Billie Holiday Solitude You Turned The Tables On Me

Zoot Sims Lady Day My Man

Jimmy Rowles Music's The Only Thing on My Mind Miyako

Gerry Mulligan Mulligan meets Webster Tell Me When

WJ3 All-Stars My Ship Taking A Chance On Love

Victor Lewis Know It Today, Know It Tomorrow Swamp Dog

Lynne Arriale The Lights Are Always On Into the Breach

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C BWV 545 (1717) BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 5:18

06:15:19 Gioacchino Rossini: William Tell: Overture (1829) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052704 11:20

06:28:16 Johann Joachim Quantz: Finale from Flute Concerto (1750) Patrick Gallois, flute CPE Bach Chamber Orchestra Peter Schreier Deutsche Gram 439895 4:26

06:33:00 Georg Philipp Telemann: Bourrée alla Polacca (1740) John Williams, guitar CBS 44518 3:01

06:41:39 Giuseppe Cambini: Wind Quintet No. 3 in F (1802) Aulos Wind Quintet Schwann 310011 13:55

06:57:22 John Philip Sousa: March 'U.S. Field Artillery' (1917) New Sousa Band Keith Brion Delos 3102 2:25

07:03:58 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: America (1957) Tatiana Troyanos, mezzo-soprano Symphony Orchestra Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 04:47

07:09:22 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Mambo (1957) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4795448 2:23

07:13:03 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 Op 11 # 2 (1901) Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 75179 11:02

07:25:36 Richard Rodgers: Babes in Arms: Where or When (1937) Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 2:29

07:31:16 William Billings: Independence (1778) Continental Harmony Singers Neely Bruce New World 80276 6:52

07:44:31 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite (1773) Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 10:19

07:56:57 Zez Confrey: Coaxing the Piano (1922) Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035 2:24

08:08:02 Robert Schumann: Symphonic Etudes: Finale Op 13 (1852) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 6:12

08:16:21 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto à 6 for Trumpet & Winds (1710) Wolfgang Basch, trumpet Wind Ensemble Bob van Asperen DHM 7976 9:19

08:27:52 Joseph Haydn: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 7 'Noon' (1761) Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 7:36

08:41:08 John Williams: Star Wars: Throne Room & Finale (1977) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 8:27

08:50:44 Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 1 for Brass 'La Battaglia' (c.1610) Empire Brass Telarc 80204 1:31

08:53:50 Thomas Tallis: O sacrum convivium (1575) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807555 4:08

08:58:20 Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Louisiana Blues Strut (A Cakewalk) (2001) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 2:30

09:06:08 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 022604 21:57

09:32:11 Meredith Willson: The Music Man: 76 Trombones (1957) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:07

09:36:54 Arthur Benjamin: Jamaican Rumba (1938) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 4795023 1:47

09:39:42 Franz Schubert: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Tragic' (1816) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902154 10:11

09:51:27 Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41

09:56:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Slava Op 11 # 6 (1894) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 3062 5:03

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:04:40 David Diamond: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet and her Nurse (1947) New York Chamber Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3103 2:10

10:07:39 Alan Hovhaness: Fugue from Symphony No. 48 Op 355 'Vision of Andromeda' (1982) Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 3:03

10:13:44 Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2 (1831) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67120 14:23

10:29:13 Sir Edward Elgar: The Wand of Youth Suite No. 2: Moths and Butterflies (1908) Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 1014 1:57

10:31:53 Antonio Vivaldi: Violin Concerto in G Op 3 # 3 'L'estro armonico' (1711) Simon Standage, violin English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423094 6:30

10:42:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after Vivaldi in g BWV 975 (1717) Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harmonia Mundi 901871 8:57

10:54:13 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 in E-Flat K 543 (1788) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 4 24:42

11:20:54 Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017) James Fountain, trumpet London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 6:39

11:30:14 Francis Poulenc: Trio for Oboe, Bassoon & Piano (1926) Maurice Bourgue, oboe Decca 421581 12:52

11:44:34 Antonín Dvorák: Prague Waltzes (1879) Detroit Symphony Antal Doráti Decca 414370 8:54

11:54:50 Anthony Collins: Vanity Fair (1952) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:53

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:48 Claude Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun (1894) Joshua Smith, flute Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 435766 8:52

12:17:47 Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra (1912) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 435766 33:55

12:54:10 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Festivals (1897) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:25

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:02:11 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 9 in A-Flat Op 69 # 1 'L'adieu' (1835) Alexandre Tharaud, piano Harmonia Mundi 2908375 2:53

13:05:32 Johannes Brahms: Liebeslieder Waltz No. 6 Op 52 (1869) Leon Fleisher, piano Sony 506416 2:45

13:10:09 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Overture on Russian Themes Op 28 (1866) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 11:29

13:22:47 Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 6:45

13:31:24 George Frideric Handel: Messiah: All we like sheep (1741) Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2208 4:09

13:39:09 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 208: Sheep May Safely Graze (1713) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30033 4:43

13:45:48 Franz Schubert: The Twin Brothers: Overture D 647 (1819) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 3:55

13:50:31 Igor Stravinsky: Divertimento from 'The Fairy's Kiss' (1934) Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 24:09

14:17:50 Ferdinand Hérold: Zampa: Overture (1831) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:20

14:27:10 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 22 in E-Flat 'Philosopher' (1764) Vienna Philharmonic Zubin Mehta ViennaPhil 2009 15:30

14:44:00 Peter Boyer: Rolling River (2014) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:09

14:49:46 Gerald Finzi: Eclogue for Piano & Strings Op 10 (1925) Martin Jones, piano English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:44

15:00:32 Christian Sinding: Rustles of Spring Op 32 # 3 (1896) Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300 3:19

15:04:22 Brian Dykstra: Spring Beauties Rag (1996) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3161 3:32

15:09:06 Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise (1935) Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 12:10

15:23:11 Hans Gál: Scherzo from Symphony No. 4 Op 105 (1974) Orchestra of the Swan Kenneth Woods Avie 2231 8:05

15:32:33 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 in D K 314 (1778) Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 17:48

15:51:05 Earl Wild: Virtuoso Etude on 'Somebody Loves Me' (1973) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30090 3:23

15:55:15 Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Automne Op 35 # 2 (1886) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 5:06

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:57 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dance No. 1 Op 35 (1881) Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 6:13

16:11:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 Op 125 'Choral' (1823) Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harmonia Mundi 902431 13:27

16:29:40 Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek Nemesis: Suite (2002) City of Prague Philharmonic Nic Raine Silva 1183 7:39

16:38:10 Errollyn Wallen: Woogie Boogie (1999) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 2:24

16:41:34 Peter Boyer: Radiance (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 9:17

16:51:39 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 6 (1869) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 3:41

16:56:34 Maurice Ravel: Le tombeau de Couperin: Prelude (1917) Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 867 3:00

17:04:40 Johannes Brahms: Rhapsody in g Op 79 # 2 (1879) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4793449 6:27

17:12:42 Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Twelfth Night' Op 36 (1928) Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 9:51

17:24:09 Carl Maria von Weber: Peter Schmoll: Overture Op 8 (1802) Hanover Band Roy Goodman Nimbus 5154 8:32

17:36:38 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Andante from Concierto de Castilla (1960) Vicente Coves, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 6:19

17:44:38 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Finale from Tonata concertante (1980) Pepe Romero, guitar Extremadura Symphony Manuel Coves Naxos 573503 3:14

17:49:24 Hieronymus Praetorius: Surge, propera, amica mea (1599) Balthasar Neumann Choir Balthasar Neumann Ensemble Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4794522 6:42

17:57:05 Robert Schumann: Widmung (Dedication) Op 25 # 1 (1840) Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Decca 4850020 2:10

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:56 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 64 in D Op 76 # 5 (1797) Kodály Quartet Naxos 503293 20:31

18:30:10 Aaron Copland: Fanfare for the Common Man (1943) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 60983 3:02

18:35:50 Leos Janácek: Fanfare from Sinfonietta Op 60 (1926) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 2:16

18:39:18 Anton Webern: Langsamer Satz (1905) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572770 13:37

18:54:20 John Williams: Olympic Fanfare & Theme (1984) Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram 4:11

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:04 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Suite Op 57 (1903) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 19:08

19:24:01 Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto in a Op 53 (1880) Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 33:30

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:59 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Suite Op 8 (1941) London Symphony Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 14:15

20:16:24 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings in E Op 22 (1875) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433549 29:35

20:47:14 Sir Malcolm Arnold: English Dances Set 2 Op 33 (1951) Queensland Symphony Andrew Penny Naxos 553526 9:10

20:57:15 Paul Schoenfeld: Four Souvenirs: Square Dance (1989) Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 2:42

21:03:04 George Enescu: Dixtuor for Winds Op 14 (1906) Norwegian Winds Gerard Oskamp Victoria 19095 21:39

21:26:16 Peter Boyer: Elegy (2021) Christine Pendrill, English horn London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 3:27

21:30:53 Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare (2004) London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 4:08

21:37:16 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 9 in e-Flat D 946/1 (1828) Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 4788977 8:57

21:47:33 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5 in D (1943) Atlanta Symphony Robert Spano Telarc 80676 39:57

22:28:48 Ottorino Respighi: Three Chorales by J. S. Bach (1931) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3098 11:38

22:42:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in b K 540 (1788) Lars Vogt, piano EMI 36080 14:04

22:56:49 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 (1893) Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:45 Dave Brubeck: Regret (1999) Dave Brubeck, piano London Symphony Russell Gloyd Telarc 80621 8:03

23:09:49 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio from Serenade No. 10 for 13 Winds K 361 'Gran Partita' (1784) London Wind Soloists Jack Brymer Decca 4785437 5:36

23:15:26 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune (1890) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 4:50

23:21:16 Erik Satie: Gnossienne No. 3 (1890) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 3:10

23:24:27 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Lento religioso from Symphonic Serenade Op 39 (1948) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 061721 11:06

23:35:34 Francisco Tárrega: La´grima (1881) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 15579 2:00

23:38:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 156: Sinfonia 'Arioso' (1729) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Lisa Batiashvili Deutsche Gram 4792479 2:40

23:41:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: Elegy from Serenade for Strings Op 48 (1880) East Coast Chamber Orchestra eOne Music 7784 9:58

23:51:24 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Schumann's 'Widmung' S 566 (1848) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 3:39

23:56:10 Peter Tchaikovsky: Solitude Op 73 # 6 (1893) Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 3:20