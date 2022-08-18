© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-18-2022

Published August 18, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Clark/Dorsey     Blues On Top    Stolen Moments

Terell Stafford  Centripetal Force           Mia

Michael Ornstein           Aperture            Reminder

Martin Taylor     Two's Company I'm Beginning To See The Light

Lauren Henderson         La Bruja            Veinte Años

Gnostic Trios     Gnostic Preludes-Music of Splendor       Prelude 6 Circumambulation

Harvie S/Kenny Barron  Witchcraft         Until Tomorrow

Jazz Giants 58  Jazz Giants 58  Candy

Johnny Hodges Side By Side     Big Shoe

Duke Ellington  Piano In The Foreground           Piano Improvisation No. 2

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa    Long Ago And Far Away

Curtis Brothers  Syzgy   Syzygy

Herlin Riley       New Directions  The Crossbar

Bill Heid            Dealin' Wid It     Cho Soup

Amina Claudine Myers   Salutes Bessie Smith     Jailhouse Blues

Chip Waltz        Harlem Sunset  Circle Dance

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine     Live in Italy        Agrodolce

Jim Hall Live      The Way You Look Tonight

Bobo Stenson   Goodbye          Goodbye

Clark Terry        The Happy Horns of Clark Terry Do Nothin till You Hear from Me

Coleman Hawkins          Body and Soul Revisited            The Man I Love

Ruby Braff        Controlled Nonchalance The Lady Is A Tramp

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands        But Beautiful

Peck Allmond    Live at Yoshi's-1994      Invitation

Budd Johnson   Four Brass Giants         Trinity River Bottom

Jimmy Cobb     This I Dig of You           Edward Lee

Barry Harris       Bebop Revisited            Nostalgia

 

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved      Barbara's Strut

Brad Shepik      Drip      Sugar Cliff

Tim Warfield     Eye of the Beholder       Forever One Day at a Time

Melissa Stylianou          Dream Dancing It Might As Well Be Spring

Mike Moreno     First In Mind      Mantra # 5

Vincent Gardner            The Good Book Vol 1    Que Pasa

Phil Woods       Musique du Bois           The Summer Knows

Alan Vache       It Might as Well Be Swing          You Took Advantage of Me

Roxy Coss        Chasing The Unicorn     Unwavering Optimism

Charlie Haden   Nocturne           Nocturnal

Jesse Davis      High Standards Isms

Greg Cohen      Way Low           Creole Rhapsody

Abercrombie/Beck         Coincidence      Israel

Freddie Bryant  Live Grooves    Alone

Dave Holland    The Razor's Edge         Blues For C.M

Rick Roe           Lucid Dream     On The Way

Behn Gillece     Parallel Universe           Evening Glow

Bobby Watson  Beatitudes        To see her face

Clifford Jordan  Royal Ballads    Everything Happens To Me

Jay Sharptet      For You Dream Dance

Dave Slonaker  Convergency     Inner Voices

Jessica Williams            All Alone           Too Young To Go Steady

Jessica Williams            All Alone           Bill's Beauty

Jessica Williams            All Alone           The Sheikh

Dizzy Gillespie  The Ebullient Mr. Gillespie         Constantinople

Horace Silver    Further Explorations      Moon Rays

Freddie Hubbard           Hub-Tones        Prophet Jennings

05:58:04  Francis Poulenc: Presto    (1934) Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 425862 1:38

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:10  Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture    (1787)  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:42

06:12:44  Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17   (1839)  Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 1301 12:23

06:26:00  Arvo Pärt: Psalm 95 'Cantate Domino'    (1977) Theatre of Voices  Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 907182 2:46

06:30:09  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65   (1815)  Beaux Arts Trio  Philips 446077 3:33

06:39:22  Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117   (1929) Christian Tetzlaff, violin Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Virgin 45534 7:32

06:48:30  Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag    (1997) James Umble, saxophone   Centaur 3161 5:23

06:55:36  Pierre Leemans: March 'Belgian Paratroopers'    (1945)  Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:24

07:03:24  Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9   (1821) Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 56730 6:13

07:11:36  Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture    (1909)  Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 8:59

07:21:25  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Come Together    (1969) Milos Karadaglic, guitar   Mercury 24425 2:20

07:25:01  Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto Op 3 # 3 (1760)  Paramount Brass  Centaur 2355 1:53

07:28:47  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz    (1889)  Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 5:04

07:40:30  Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau    (1879) Kotaro Fukuma, piano   EDP 2 11:04

07:52:48  James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set    (1900) Nicola Benedetti, violin Chamber Ensemble  Deutsche Gram 21290 4:01

07:58:13  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance Op 38 # 5 (1884) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 2930 1:20

08:08:07  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31   (1884)  St Petersburg State Symphony André Anichanov Naxos 550812 6:34

08:16:30  Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A    (1750)  Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 557298 10:00

08:28:07  Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Octave  BWV 1080 (1750) Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   Deutsche Gram 10765 2:16

08:30:48  Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring'    (1944) Christina Naughton, piano   Warner 9029556229 5:35

08:42:47  Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces Op 116   (1890) Susan Milan, flute City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 8840 10:52

08:55:15  Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka    (1949)  Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:50

08:57:08  John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight    (1990)  Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 1:08

09:03:39  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque    (1905) Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 17:06

09:21:40  George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga    (1711) Danielle de Niese, soprano Les Arts Florissants William Christie Decca 10035 4:56

09:30:02  Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite    (1955)  Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 7:45

09:38:59  Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser    (2017)  London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:03

09:46:05  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G  H 657 (1773)  The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 11:05

09:58:12  Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow    (1930) Xuefei Yang, guitar   EMI 6322 2:06

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:06  Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow    (2021)  London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41

10:04:19  John Williams: Fanfare for a Special Occasion    (1980)  Bay Brass Alasdair Neale Harmonia Mundi 807556 2:54

10:09:05  Antonio Salieri: Sinfonia Veneziana    (1786)  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 9:55

10:19:48  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D  K 181 (1773)  Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

10:30:14  Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Cossack Dance    (1885)  National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 3:19

10:37:32  Traditional: Cossack Lullaby     Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 3:30

10:43:23  Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture  BWV 1069 (1723)  Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 7:07

10:51:38  Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E Op 10   (1843)  Danish National Radio Symphony Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 26:12

11:20:01  Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 Op 84a   (1949)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8730 13:31

11:36:48  Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92   (1892)  Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 9:03

11:47:01  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman'  K 265 (1778) Janina Fialkowska, piano   Atma 2532 12:15

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:58  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68   (1876)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 48:45

12:57:15  Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins    (1936)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 2:11

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:30  Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g  BWV 578 'Little' (1706)  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 19032 3:44

13:05:30  Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue    (1700)  Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:40

13:12:28  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture  D 797 (1820)  Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

13:24:45  Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 74   (1811) Sabine Meyer, clarinet Dresden State Orchestra Hans Vonk EMI 82160 7:09

13:33:11  Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out    (1934)  Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 3:22

13:40:40  Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad    (1956)  Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:35

13:48:22  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C    (1792)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 28:01

14:18:32  Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 in A  BWV 1032 (1717) Joshua Smith, flute   Delos 3402 11:25

14:32:45  Peter Boyer: Radiance    (2021)  London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 9:17

14:43:46  Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture    (1841)  Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 7:27

14:51:30  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis    (1889)  Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 8:23

15:01:21  Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements    (1951) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  Mercury 4811409 4:26

15:06:21  Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes    (1869) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  Mercury 4811409 2:48

15:12:04  Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo Op 25   (1903)  Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 14:49

15:29:34  Peter Boyer: Rolling River    (2014)  London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:09

15:37:45  Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna'    (1815)  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

15:56:50  Camille Saint-Saëns: Ave Maria Op 145   (1913) The Sixteen Women  Harry Christophers Decca 10836 2:48

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:50  Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C Op 18   (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 51272 6:02

16:11:03  Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1   (1840)  Danish National Radio Symphony Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

16:28:07  Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance    (1906) Leila Josefowicz, violin   Philips 462948 3:06

16:33:15  Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow    (2021)  London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41

16:37:46  Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli    (1945) Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 9:15

16:47:33  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3    'La Campanella' (1851) Daniil Trifonov, piano   Deutsche Gram 4795529 4:49

16:53:26  Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro  S 144/3 (1849) Daniil Trifonov, piano   Deutsche Gram 4795529 5:09

17:04:11  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro    (1912) Kristo Käo, guitar   Kitarrikool 2008 5:01

17:10:37  Hamish MacCunn: The Ship o' the Fiend Op 5   (1888)  BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins BBC 392 10:36

17:22:59  Franz Lachner: Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2    (1827)  Vienna-Berlin Ensemble  Deutsche Gram 423591 9:31

17:36:43  Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande  BWV 816 (1722) Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Telarc 80715 5:23

17:43:46  Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue  BWV 816 (1722) Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Telarc 80715 3:03

17:47:31  Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture    (1885)  London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Seraphim 73295 7:10

17:55:13  Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3  S 541/3 (1850) Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 51272 4:28

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:50  Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55   (1884)  Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 19:18

18:28:50  Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale    (2018)  London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 7:41

18:38:40  Peter Boyer: Elegy    (2021) Christine Pendrill, English horn London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 3:27

18:43:54  Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture    (1848)  La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 9:03

18:54:10  Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare    (2004)  London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 4:08

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:45  Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D    'Name Day' (1775)  London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:52

19:22:06  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C  K 503 (1786) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 34:19

19:57:55  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests    (1791)  Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:13  Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 11   (1824)  Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 30:17

20:32:38  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 53 Op 64 # 5 'Lark' (1791)  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 18:09

20:52:26  Emmanuel Chabrier: España    (1883)  Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 975748 5:51

21:02:39  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds'  S 101 (1853)  London Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Deutsche Gram 4779525 20:10

21:24:36  Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser    (2017)  London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:03

21:31:22  Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite    (2000)  London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:32

21:39:11  Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite    (2000)  London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:32

21:45:44  Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 4    (1930)  Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 40 41:57

22:29:21  Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana    (1926) David Russell, guitar   Telarc 80451 7:47

22:39:29  Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Bénédiction de Dieu  S 173/3 (1852) Roberto Plano, piano   Decca 4812479 17:57

22:58:11  Johannes Brahms: Sapphische Ode Op 94 # 4 (1884) Zuill Bailey, cello   Telarc 32664 2:04

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00  Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1    (1888) Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 3:34

23:05:34  Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18   (1888) Midori, violin   Sony 46742 8:28

23:13:57  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Op 9 # 2 (1831) Valentina Lisitsa, piano   Decca 17091 4:04

23:19:11  Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda'    (1910)  Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

23:25:03  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13  K 333 (1778) Alfred Brendel, piano   Philips 468048 7:58

23:33:02  William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces    (1884) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor   Acis 20445 5:18

23:39:14  Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale    (1953)  Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

23:45:45  Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste'    (1869) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus  Robert Porco ideastream 2014 3:06

23:48:51  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade'  S 560/7 (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 51272 6:15

23:55:36  Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1 (1887)  Reykjavik Wind Quintet  Chandos 9362 2:58

23:58:50  Samuel Barber: There's Nae Lark    (1927) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello   Decca 4851630 1:20

 