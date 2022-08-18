WCLV Program Guide 08-18-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Clark/Dorsey Blues On Top Stolen Moments

Terell Stafford Centripetal Force Mia

Michael Ornstein Aperture Reminder

Martin Taylor Two's Company I'm Beginning To See The Light

Lauren Henderson La Bruja Veinte Años

Gnostic Trios Gnostic Preludes-Music of Splendor Prelude 6 Circumambulation

Harvie S/Kenny Barron Witchcraft Until Tomorrow

Jazz Giants 58 Jazz Giants 58 Candy

Johnny Hodges Side By Side Big Shoe

Duke Ellington Piano In The Foreground Piano Improvisation No. 2

Tim Lin Romance in Formosa Long Ago And Far Away

Curtis Brothers Syzgy Syzygy

Herlin Riley New Directions The Crossbar

Bill Heid Dealin' Wid It Cho Soup

Amina Claudine Myers Salutes Bessie Smith Jailhouse Blues

Chip Waltz Harlem Sunset Circle Dance

Pasqua/Oles/Erskine Live in Italy Agrodolce

Jim Hall Live The Way You Look Tonight

Bobo Stenson Goodbye Goodbye

Clark Terry The Happy Horns of Clark Terry Do Nothin till You Hear from Me

Coleman Hawkins Body and Soul Revisited The Man I Love

Ruby Braff Controlled Nonchalance The Lady Is A Tramp

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands But Beautiful

Peck Allmond Live at Yoshi's-1994 Invitation

Budd Johnson Four Brass Giants Trinity River Bottom

Jimmy Cobb This I Dig of You Edward Lee

Barry Harris Bebop Revisited Nostalgia

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Sullivan Fortner Moments Preserved Barbara's Strut

Brad Shepik Drip Sugar Cliff

Tim Warfield Eye of the Beholder Forever One Day at a Time

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing It Might As Well Be Spring

Mike Moreno First In Mind Mantra # 5

Vincent Gardner The Good Book Vol 1 Que Pasa

Phil Woods Musique du Bois The Summer Knows

Alan Vache It Might as Well Be Swing You Took Advantage of Me

Roxy Coss Chasing The Unicorn Unwavering Optimism

Charlie Haden Nocturne Nocturnal

Jesse Davis High Standards Isms

Greg Cohen Way Low Creole Rhapsody

Abercrombie/Beck Coincidence Israel

Freddie Bryant Live Grooves Alone

Dave Holland The Razor's Edge Blues For C.M

Rick Roe Lucid Dream On The Way

Behn Gillece Parallel Universe Evening Glow

Bobby Watson Beatitudes To see her face

Clifford Jordan Royal Ballads Everything Happens To Me

Jay Sharptet For You Dream Dance

Dave Slonaker Convergency Inner Voices

Jessica Williams All Alone Too Young To Go Steady

Jessica Williams All Alone Bill's Beauty

Jessica Williams All Alone The Sheikh

Dizzy Gillespie The Ebullient Mr. Gillespie Constantinople

Horace Silver Further Explorations Moon Rays

Freddie Hubbard Hub-Tones Prophet Jennings

05:58:04 Francis Poulenc: Presto (1934) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 1:38

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:10 Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture (1787) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:42

06:12:44 Hector Berlioz: Roméo Alone & Festivities at the Capulets from 'Roméo et Juliette' Op 17 (1839) Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 1301 12:23

06:26:00 Arvo Pärt: Psalm 95 'Cantate Domino' (1977) Theatre of Voices Paul Hillier Harmonia Mundi 907182 2:46

06:30:09 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Rondo from Piano Trio No. 4 Op 65 (1815) Beaux Arts Trio Philips 446077 3:33

06:39:22 Jean Sibelius: Suite for Violin & Strings Op 117 (1929) Christian Tetzlaff, violin Danish National Symphony Thomas Dausgaard Virgin 45534 7:32

06:48:30 Brian Dykstra: Umgawa Rag (1997) James Umble, saxophone Centaur 3161 5:23

06:55:36 Pierre Leemans: March 'Belgian Paratroopers' (1945) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80099 3:24

07:03:24 Fernando Sor: Variations on Theme by Mozart Op 9 (1821) Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 56730 6:13

07:11:36 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Wasps: Overture (1909) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 442427 8:59

07:21:25 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: Come Together (1969) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Mercury 24425 2:20

07:25:01 Antonio Veracini: Vivace from Violin Concerto Op 3 # 3 (1760) Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 1:53

07:28:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Waltz (1889) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 5:04

07:40:30 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879) Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 11:04

07:52:48 James Scott Skinner: Hurricane Set (1900) Nicola Benedetti, violin Chamber Ensemble Deutsche Gram 21290 4:01

07:58:13 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 2: Spring Dance Op 38 # 5 (1884) Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2930 1:20

08:08:07 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Scherzo-Finale from Sinfonietta Op 31 (1884) St Petersburg State Symphony André Anichanov Naxos 550812 6:34

08:16:30 Giovanni Battista Sammartini: Symphony in A (1750) Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 557298 10:00

08:28:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: The Art of Fugue: Canon at the Octave BWV 1080 (1750) Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano Deutsche Gram 10765 2:16

08:30:48 Aaron Copland: Simple Gifts from 'Appalachian Spring' (1944) Christina Naughton, piano Warner 9029556229 5:35

08:42:47 Benjamin Godard: Suite of Three Pieces Op 116 (1890) Susan Milan, flute City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 8840 10:52

08:55:15 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1: Polka (1949) Moscow Chamber Orchestra Constantine Orbelian Delos 3257 1:50

08:57:08 John Williams: Home Alone: Holiday Flight (1990) Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 1:08

09:03:39 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque (1905) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 17:06

09:21:40 George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Lascia ch'io pianga (1711) Danielle de Niese, soprano Les Arts Florissants William Christie Decca 10035 4:56

09:30:02 Elmer Bernstein: The Ten Commandments: Suite (1955) Royal Philharmonic Pops Elmer Bernstein Denon 75288 7:45

09:38:59 Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:03

09:46:05 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in G H 657 (1773) The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 11:05

09:58:12 Huang Zi: Plum Blossoms in the Snow (1930) Xuefei Yang, guitar EMI 6322 2:06

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:06 Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41

10:04:19 John Williams: Fanfare for a Special Occasion (1980) Bay Brass Alasdair Neale Harmonia Mundi 807556 2:54

10:09:05 Antonio Salieri: Sinfonia Veneziana (1786) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 9:55

10:19:48 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 23 in D K 181 (1773) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 9:11

10:30:14 Peter Tchaikovsky: Cherevichki: Cossack Dance (1885) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 554845 3:19

10:37:32 Traditional: Cossack Lullaby Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 3:30

10:43:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 4: Ouverture BWV 1069 (1723) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 7:07

10:51:38 Niels Gade: Symphony No. 2 in E Op 10 (1843) Danish National Radio Symphony Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 26:12

11:20:01 Dmitri Shostakovich: Ballet Suite No. 1 Op 84a (1949) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8730 13:31

11:36:48 Antonín Dvorák: Carnival Overture Op 92 (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 433548 9:03

11:47:01 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Variations on 'Ah, vous dirai-je, Maman' K 265 (1778) Janina Fialkowska, piano Atma 2532 12:15

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:58 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 68 (1876) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 48:45

12:57:15 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Dance with Mandolins (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 2:11

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Fugue in g BWV 578 'Little' (1706) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 19032 3:44

13:05:30 Johann Pachelbel: Canon & Gigue (1700) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Deutsche Gram 4795448 4:40

13:12:28 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 (1820) Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

13:24:45 Carl Maria von Weber: Romanze from Clarinet Concerto No. 2 Op 74 (1811) Sabine Meyer, clarinet Dresden State Orchestra Hans Vonk EMI 82160 7:09

13:33:11 Charles G. Vardell: Joe Clark Steps Out (1934) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 3:22

13:40:40 Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad (1956) Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:35

13:48:22 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 97 in C (1792) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 28:01

14:18:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Flute Sonata No. 3 in A BWV 1032 (1717) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 11:25

14:32:45 Peter Boyer: Radiance (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 9:17

14:43:46 Stanislaw Moniuszko: The New Don Quixote: Overture (1841) Warsaw Philharmonic Antoni Wit Naxos 572716 7:27

14:51:30 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Finale & Apotheosis (1889) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457634 8:23

15:01:21 Leó Weiner: Two Divertimento Movements (1951) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 4:26

15:06:21 Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 2:48

15:12:04 Josef Suk: Fantastic Scherzo Op 25 (1903) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 572323 14:49

15:29:34 Peter Boyer: Rolling River (2014) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:09

15:37:45 Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' (1815) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

15:56:50 Camille Saint-Saëns: Ave Maria Op 145 (1913) The Sixteen Women Harry Christophers Decca 10836 2:48

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:50 Robert Schumann: Arabeske in C Op 18 (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 6:02

16:11:03 Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1 (1840) Danish National Radio Symphony Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

16:28:07 Scott Joplin: The Ragtime Dance (1906) Leila Josefowicz, violin Philips 462948 3:06

16:33:15 Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41

16:37:46 Sir John Barbirolli: Oboe Concerto after Corelli (1945) Anthony Camden, oboe City of London Sinfonia Nicholas Ward Naxos 553433 9:15

16:47:33 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 3 'La Campanella' (1851) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4795529 4:49

16:53:26 Franz Liszt: Three Concert Etudes: Un sospiro S 144/3 (1849) Daniil Trifonov, piano Deutsche Gram 4795529 5:09

17:04:11 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Brazilian Suite: Gavotta-Choro (1912) Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikool 2008 5:01

17:10:37 Hamish MacCunn: The Ship o' the Fiend Op 5 (1888) BBC Scottish Symphony Martyn Brabbins BBC 392 10:36

17:22:59 Franz Lachner: Minuet & Finale from Wind Quintet No. 2 (1827) Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Deutsche Gram 423591 9:31

17:36:43 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Sarabande BWV 816 (1722) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 5:23

17:43:46 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5: Gigue BWV 816 (1722) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 3:03

17:47:31 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Overture (1885) London Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Seraphim 73295 7:10

17:55:13 Franz Liszt: Liebestraum No. 3 S 541/3 (1850) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 4:28

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:07:50 Peter Tchaikovsky: Suite No. 3: Theme and Variations Op 55 (1884) Russian National Orchestra Vladimir Jurowski PentaTone 061 19:18

18:28:50 Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 7:41

18:38:40 Peter Boyer: Elegy (2021) Christine Pendrill, English horn London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 3:27

18:43:54 Giuseppe Verdi: La battaglia di Legnano: Overture (1848) La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Muti Sony 68468 9:03

18:54:10 Peter Boyer: Silver Fanfare (2004) London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 4:08

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:45 Antonio Salieri: Symphony in D 'Name Day' (1775) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:52

19:22:06 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 25 in C K 503 (1786) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4830716 34:19

19:57:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:13 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 in c Op 11 (1824) Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 30:17

20:32:38 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 53 Op 64 # 5 'Lark' (1791) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 18:09

20:52:26 Emmanuel Chabrier: España (1883) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 975748 5:51

21:02:39 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 7 'Festive Sounds' S 101 (1853) London Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti Deutsche Gram 4779525 20:10

21:24:36 Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:03

21:31:22 Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000) London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:32

21:39:11 Peter Boyer: Three Olympians: Aphrodite (2000) London Philharmonic Peter Boyer Naxos 559769 5:32

21:45:44 Sir Arnold Bax: Symphony No. 4 (1930) Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 40 41:57

22:29:21 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana (1926) David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451 7:47

22:39:29 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques et religieuses: Bénédiction de Dieu S 173/3 (1852) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 17:57

22:58:11 Johannes Brahms: Sapphische Ode Op 94 # 4 (1884) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 2:04

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:02:00 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 1 (1888) Albrecht Mayer, English horn Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 3:34

23:05:34 Richard Strauss: Improvisation from Violin Sonata Op 18 (1888) Midori, violin Sony 46742 8:28

23:13:57 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Op 9 # 2 (1831) Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 4:04

23:19:11 Frederick Delius: Intermezzo from 'Fennimore and Gerda' (1910) Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Argo 433704 5:51

23:25:03 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante from Piano Sonata No. 13 K 333 (1778) Alfred Brendel, piano Philips 468048 7:58

23:33:02 William Marshall Hutchinson: Dream Faces (1884) Reginald L. Mobley, countertenor Acis 20445 5:18

23:39:14 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale (1953) Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

23:45:45 Anton Bruckner: Motet 'Locus iste' (1869) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco ideastream 2014 3:06

23:48:51 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Serenade' S 560/7 (1839) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 6:15

23:55:36 Gabriel Pierné: Pastorale Op 14 # 1 (1887) Reykjavik Wind Quintet Chandos 9362 2:58

23:58:50 Samuel Barber: There's Nae Lark (1927) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 1:20