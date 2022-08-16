WCLV Program Guide 08-16-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Hyman/Sandke Now and Again Out Of Nowhere

Freddie Hubbard The Melting Pot The Melting Pot

Ken Fowser Morning Light Firefly

Lee Konitz Tranquility People Will Say We're In Love

Lia Booth Life can Be Beautiful Life Can Be Beautiful

Wynton Marsalis Marsalis Standard Time Vol 2 I'll Remember April

Herlin Riley New Direction Shake Off the Dust

John Scofield Time On My Hands Let's Say We Did

Charlton Singleton Crossroads PS (Post Script)

Modern Jazz Quartet Topsy Valeria

Clark Terry Having Fun Snapper

Jay Hoggard The Little Tiger The Little Tiger

Benny Green These Are Soulful Days Punjab

Jazz Professors Blues And Cubes Picasso's Blue Lobster

Kenny Barron The Moment Fragile

Karrin Allyson Footprints Follow the Footprints (Footprints)

Michael Dease Best Next Thing Charly Jaye

Wolfgang Muthspiel Rising Grace Rising Grace

Michael Brecker Nearness of You Sometimes I See

Sonny Clark My Conception Some Clark Bars

Jason Bodlovich Blues for Dexter Catalonian Nights

3 More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

John Scofield John Scofield You Win Again

Alex Baird Lemon Tree As Long as You Want Me

Randy Johnston In-A-Chord Minor Mystery

Scott Wendholt From Now On Promise

Ark Ovrustski Intersection La Mecha

Walt Dickerson Relativity Sugar Lump

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Wayne Shorter The Soothsayer The Soothsayer

John LaBarbara Caravan Young Rabbits

Tina Brooks Minor Move Minor Move

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My One and Only Love

Diego Rivera Connections O Moderno

Rick Roe Lucid Dream Love Dance

Todd Marcus In the Valley Final Days

Ruby Braff Cornet Chop Suey It Had to Be You

James Carter Present Tense Dodo's Bounce

Eddie Vinson Kidney Stew Juice Head Baby

Curtis Amy Groovin' Blue Gone Into It

Barney Kessel Swinging Party New Rhumba

Walt Weiskopf Diamonds and Other Jewels Incantation

Warren Wolf Convergence Soul Sister

Melissa Aldana Crash Trio New Points

Heitger/Llonsky Doin' The Voom Voom Shades of Jade

Ernie Watts The Long Road Home Willow Weep For Me

Union Union My One and Only

John Lewis Evolution Two Degrees East Three Degrees West

Sphere Four In One Monk

Humanity Quartet Humanity Irving

Jim Hall Jazz Guitar 920 Special

Harold Land Harold's in the Land of Jazz Grooveyard

Curtis Counce Carl's Blues Carl's Blues

Baker/Pepper The Playboys Minor yours

Bill Evans Quintessence Sweet Dulcinea Blue

Bill Evans At Shelly's Manne-hole Isn't it Romantic

Bill Evans Eloquence Since We Met

05:57:42 Richard Rodgers: Blue Moon (1934) Jenny Lin, piano Steinway 30011 2:13

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:24 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture (1786) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

06:13:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Sonata No. 16 in C K 545 'For Beginners' (1788) Daniel-Ben Pienaar, piano Avie 2209 9:49

06:25:08 Gabriel Pierné: Impromptu-Caprice Op 9 (1885) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71273 5:54

06:31:33 Tom Turpin: The St. Louis Rag (1903) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:42

06:41:57 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D Op 10 # 3 'Goldfinch' (1728) Julius Baker, flute Zagreb Soloists Antonio Janigro Vanguard 54 10:02

06:53:59 Léo Delibes: Coppélia: Swanilda's Waltz (1870) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 125 2:26

06:57:19 John Philip Sousa: March 'El Capitán' (1896) Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 2:20

07:05:10 Johann Strauss Jr: Kiss Waltz Op 400 (1882) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 5:50

07:12:43 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Vienna Blood' Op 354 (1873) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4763793 9:01

07:22:48 Traditional: Glory in the Meeting House Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2329 3:34

07:28:46 Ferde Grofé: Grand Canyon Suite: On the Trail (1931) Norman Carol, violin Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 62402 7:50

07:42:44 Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain (1867) Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 11:43

07:58:06 Giuseppe Verdi: Rigoletto: La donna è mobile (1851) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Verdi Symphony Milan Carlo Rizzi Decca 3136 2:20

08:08:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 'Eroica' (1804) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052310 5:37

08:16:10 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04

08:28:07 Frédéric Chopin: Fantaisie-Impromptu Op 66 (1835) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:28

08:33:55 Leroy Anderson: Bugler's Holiday (1954) Catherine Moore, trumpet BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559313 2:33

08:41:54 Camille Saint-Saëns: The Carnival of the Animals: Pt. 4 (1886) Peter Schickele, narrator Atlanta Symphony Yoel Levi Telarc 80350 7:44

08:50:51 Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony in C (1961) Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 7:23

09:00:08 Johannes Brahms: Hungarian Dance No. 5 (1869) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 2:34

09:06:54 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Suite (1919) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 020208 18:47

09:28:19 Nino Rota: The Godfather: Love Theme (1972) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 3:10

09:33:58 Giacomo Puccini: Gianni Schicchi: O mio babbino caro (1918) Nicole Cabell, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Andrew Davis Decca 6590 2:14

09:36:32 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Rondeau (1695) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Tafelmusik 1001 1:28

09:38:29 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus (1749) Munich Bach Choir Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter Deutsche Gram 4795448 5:47

09:45:50 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Waltz (1941) Salut Salon Warner 554295 1:42

09:48:24 Jeremiah Clarke: Trumpet Voluntary 'Prince of Denmark's March' (1700) Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Telarc 80218 2:48

09:54:06 Bill Evans: Since We Met (1974) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 4:52

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:16 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude (1848) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4778773 3:13

10:04:10 Johann Strauss: Radetzky March Op 228 (1848) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 3:12

10:10:04 Gabriel Pierné: Divertissements on a Pastoral Theme (1931) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 11:46

10:23:01 Jean Françaix: L'Heure du berger (1947) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425861 7:21

10:32:16 Peter Boyer: Rolling River (2014) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:09

10:40:58 Peter Boyer: Fanfare, Hymn & Finale (2018) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 7:41

10:51:56 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat (1794) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 22:28

11:15:46 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from Symphony No. 9 'Great C Major' (1828) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0002 14:41

11:32:58 Jean Sibelius: Finlandia Op 26 (1899) Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80095 7:47

11:43:18 Julius Fucik: Winter Storms Waltz Op 184 (1906) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 5158 9:17

11:53:28 Francis Poulenc: Scherzo from Sinfonietta (1947) Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi BIS 630 5:39

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:59 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 in b 'Unfinished' (1822) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101405 22:46

12:31:36 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 60803 26:52

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:01:58 George Gershwin: Tip-Toes: Sweet and Low-Down (1925) Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 3:30

13:07:03 George Gershwin: Impromptu in Two Keys (1924) Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 2:27

13:12:47 Peter Tchaikovsky: Capriccio italien Op 45 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78744 14:45

13:28:43 Michael Easton: Overture to an Italianate Comedy (1995) State Orchestra of Victoria Brett Kelly Naxos 554368 5:31

13:36:44 Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41

13:44:35 Peter Boyer: In the Cause of the Free (2017) James Fountain, trumpet London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 6:39

13:54:16 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C Op 21 (1800) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 112604 26:32

14:23:11 William Grant Still: Pastorela (1946) Zina Schiff, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Avlana Eisenberg Naxos 559867 11:55

14:38:15 Heinrich Marschner: Der Templer und die Jüdin: Overture Op 60 (1829) Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter Marco Polo 223342 10:21

14:50:12 Antonio Vivaldi: Four Seasons: 'Autumn' Concerto Op 8 # 3 (1725) Francisco Fullana, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2485 11:12

15:02:47 Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Sanctus (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060504 2:32

15:05:44 Edvard Grieg: Holberg Suite: Prelude Op 40 (1884) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 061721 2:39

15:11:11 George Frideric Handel: Music for the Royal Fireworks (1749) Cleveland Symphonic Winds Frederick Fennell Telarc 80344 15:55

15:29:52 Claude Debussy: Finale from Cello Sonata (1915) Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30109 3:3:50

15:35:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 34 in C K 338 (1780) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052903 19:45

15:56:58 Traditional: Afro-Cuban Lullaby Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 2:35

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:02 Zoltán Kodály: Finale from Symphony in C (1961) Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 7:23

16:13:46 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 2 (1910) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 14:39

16:32:02 John Williams: NBC 'Mission' Theme (1985) Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2016 3:39

16:37:04 Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 1:59

16:42:37 Josef Strauss: Waltz 'Music of the Spheres' Op 235 (1868) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 9:49

16:55:06 William Byrd: Laudate Dominum (1600) Quire Cleveland Ross Duffin Quire 2013 2:51

16:58:12 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: March (1786) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:00

17:04:47 Eugène Bozza: Children's Overture (1964) Royal NCM Wind Orchestra Timothy Reynish Chandos 9897 5:14

17:13:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 (1791) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 9:32

17:24:36 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 (1880) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 10:16

17:39:51 George Gershwin: Prelude No. 2 'Blue Lullaby' (1926) Burning River Brass BurnRiver 2013 4:09

17:45:39 George Gershwin: Prelude 'Sleepless Night' (1936) Michael Tilson Thomas, piano CBS 39699 4:19

17:52:34 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 3 (1873) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons Deutsche Gram 4797208 6:55

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:02 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Four Dance Episodes (1942) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 18:48

18:30:00 Peter Boyer: Curtain Raiser (2017) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 5:03

18:37:05 Peter Boyer: Elegy (2021) Christine Pendrill, English horn London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 3:27

18:42:19 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Snow Maiden: Suite (1895) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 12:34

18:56:18 Peter Boyer: Fanfare for Tomorrow (2021) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 2:41

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:50 Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 2 in A (1861) Yefim Bronfman, piano Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Deutsche Gram 4763793 19:53

19:25:36 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 in F Op 90 (1883) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 30:16

19:57:32 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in b Op 119 # 1 (1892) Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 3:16

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:59 Zoltán Kodály: Symphony in C (1961) Philharmonia Hungarica Antal Doráti Decca 443006 25:52

20:29:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quartet No. 4 in C K 157 (1773) Jerusalem Quartet Harmonia Mundi 902076 16:17

20:46:41 Georges Bizet: The Fair Maid of Perth: Suite (1866) Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim EMI 64869 11:57

20:59:15 Georges Bizet: Jeux d'enfants: Galop Op 22 (1873) San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 131 1:53

21:04:16 Peter Boyer: Balance of Power (2019) London Symphony Peter Boyer Naxos 559915 18:44

21:24:45 Erik Satie: Poudre d'or (1901) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 421713 4:33

21:30:37 Darius Milhaud: Suite for 2 Pianos 'Scaramouche' (1937) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426284 9:06

21:41:56 Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture (1832) Orchestra della Svizzera italiana Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282 6:30

21:49:41 Richard Strauss: Ein Heldenleben Op 40 (1898) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2012 42:03

22:33:29 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Ballet des Mouches (1874) Gulbenkian Orchestra Michel Swierczewski Nimbus 5303 11:46

22:47:26 Robert Farnon: Lake of the Woods (1945) Royal Philharmonic Douglas Gamley Reference 47 9:57

22:57:45 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 49 Op 68 # 2 (1849) Grigory Sokolov, piano Deutsche Gram 4794342 3:32

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:03:01 Bill Evans: Peace Piece (1958) Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 6:00

23:09:02 Ludwig Spohr: Adagio from Nonet Op 31 (1813) Gerhart Hetzel, violin Vienna-Berlin Ensemble Deutsche Gram 427640 8:09

23:17:12 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel (1846) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:52

23:22:07 Robert Helps: Mendelssohn's 'Schilflied' (1988) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 4:00

23:26:07 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Romeo and Juliet Before Parting (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 8:10

23:34:17 Anonymous: Ballad 'Johnny Faa' Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 3:46

23:38:38 Mikhail Ippolitov-Ivanov: Caucasian Sketches Suite No. 1: In the Village (1894) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80378 4:14

23:42:53 Jean Sibelius: King Christian II: Elegie Op 27 (1898) Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä BIS 918 5:48

23:48:42 Frederick Delius: Caprice & Elegy (1930) János Starker, cello Philharmonia Orchestra Leonard Slatkin RCA 63665 7:43

23:57:08 Emmerich Kálmán: What Does a Rosy Mouth Know? (1925) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:55