WCLV Program Guide 08-13-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Cannonball Adderley, Best of Capitol, Work Song

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, 1000 Nights

Ben Patterson, The Way of the Groove, The Way of the Groove

Michael Dease, Best Next Thing, With Love

Charles Tolliver, Connect, Emperor March

Billy Drummond, Valse Sinistre, Never Ends

Hal Galper, Invitation to Openness, Take the Coltrane

Mike Clark, Blues on Top, Stolen Moments

Oliver Nelson, Soul Battle, Blues for Mort Fega

Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, In Walked Bud

Tim Lin, Romance in Formosa, Airegin

Ben Sidran, Swing State, Lullaby of the Leaves

Jazz Professors, Blues and Cubes, Dora Maar

Bill Evans, Smile With Your Heart, Waltz for Debby

Dimitri Matheny, Cascadia, Wichita Lineman

Willie Jones III, My Ship, Broadway

Adam Shulman, Just the Contrafacts, What You Did to Me

Neil Swainson, Fire in the West, Cascades

Don Thompson (with Neil Swainson), Some Other Spring, Anna’s Song

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue

Frank Kimbrough, 2003 – 2006, Lullabluebye

Frank Kimbrough, 2003 – 2006, The Spins

Harold Mabern, Mabern Plays Coltrane, Dahomey Dance

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Louis Armstrong, Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Louis Bellson Louis Armstrong Meets Oscar Peterson Blues In the Night

Herb Ellis, Joe Pass, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Seven Come Eleven

Phil Woods, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahy, Bill Goodwin, Steven Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live Cheek to Cheek

Joe Pass Unforgettable Unforgettable

Bobby Hutcherson, Geri Allen, Christian McBride Skyline Love Theme from Supeman

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig Jazz Impressions fo Black Orpheus Manha de Carnaval

Chet Baker, Carson Smith, Russ Freeman, Bob Neel Let's Get Lost: The Best of Chet Baker Sings I Fall In Love Too Easily

Chet Baker, John Engels, Hein van der Geyn, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo For Minors Only

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo James and Wes

Jimmy Smith, Wes Montgomery, Studio Orchestra Jimmy & Wes: The Dynamic Duo Down By the Riverside

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louis Bellson Orchestra Soul On Top Papa's Got a Brand New Thing

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin Paris Encounter Here's That Rainy Day

Keith Jarrett, Gary Peacock, Jack DeJohnette Standards in Norway I Hear a Rhapsody

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Solea

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt Main Title from Bullitt

Lea DeLaria, Larry Goldings, Gregory Hutchsion, Larry Grenadier Play It Cool The Ballad of Sweeney Todd

Jim Hall, Steve LaSpina, Larry Goldings Something Special Lucky Thing

Jim Hall, Bill Evans Undercurrent Dream Gypsy

Ingrid Jensen, Bill Stewart, Bary Bartz, George Colligan Swayne Burno, Jill Seifers Here On Earth Time Remebered

Lalo Schifrin, Studio Orchestra Music from the Motion Picture Bullitt A Song For Cathy

Bill Evans The Solo Sessions, volume 2 All the Things You Are

Bucky Pizzarelli, Howard Alden In a Mellow Tone Snowfall

Art Blakey, Wayne Shorter, Curtis Fuller, Jymie Merritt Cedar Walton, Freddie Hubbard Mosaic Children of the Night

Lynne Arriale, Scott Colley, Steve Davis Melody The Forgotten Ones

Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway For All We Know

Eumir Deodato Prelude Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Kenny Burrell, Grover Washington, Reggie Workman, Grady Tate Blue Gershwin Summertime

Ray Charles, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings The Long and Winding Road

Cyrus Chestnut, Dezron L. Douglas, Neal Smith, Mark Gross Cyrus Plays Elvis Can't Help Falling In Love With You

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz in Film Taxi Driver

Fred Hersch, Drew Gress, Tom Rainey Dancing in the Dark All the Things You Are

Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack Roberta Flack & Donny Hathaway When Love Has Grown

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Amadeo Roldan Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

06:04:06 Felix Mendelssohn Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 Elmar Oliveira, violin; Principality of Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Artek 40

06:33:51 Ernesto Halffter Sonata: Homage to Domenico Scarlatti Andrew Rangell, piano Bridge 9205

06:41:59 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov Russian Easter Overture Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz ASV 6089

07:00:40 Antonio Lauro Romanza Sharon Isbin, guitar Warner Classics 624364

07:03:30 Antonio Restucci La disyuntiva Jose Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341

07:08:30 Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 (reconstruction by Gonzalo X. Ruiz) Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171

07:28:21 Joaquin Rodrigo Concierto para una fiesta David Russell, guitar Naples Philharmonic Orchestra (of Florida) Erich Kunzel Telarc 80459

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Leonard Bernstein: Serenade II: Aristophanes: Allegretto

Philippe Quint, violin; Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor Album: Bernstein: Serenade - Facsimile – Divertimento Naxos Music: 4:36

Brian Nabors: Pulse National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; Marin Alsop, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center, College Park, MD Music: 11:46

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Wiley Newbold calling from Morgantown, WV Music: 09:56

Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Op. 19b, No. 1: Andante con moto Itzhak Perlman, violin Samuel Sanders, piano Album: Bits and Pieces EMI 54882 Music: 2:44

Johannes Brahms: Quartet for Piano and Strings in A major, Op. 26: Movements 2-3 Andrew Wan, violin; Matthew Lipman, viola; Robert deMaine, cello; Piers Lane, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall, Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA Music: 22:07

Antonin Dvorak: Lasst Mich Allein, "Leave Me Alone" Op. 82 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Anna Polonsky, piano Album: Dvorak Decca Music: 4:14

Tania Leon: Acana Basel Sinfonietta; Ilan Volkov, conductor Don Bosco Cultural Center, Basel, Switzerland Music: 11:43

Arthur Honegger: Rugby The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY Music: 7:52

Robert Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 Alisa Weilerstein, cello; Grand Teton Music Festival Orchestra; Rafael Payare, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY Music: 22:38

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:48 Manuel de Falla: El amor brujo: Ritual Fire Dance (1915) Berlin Radio Symphony Lorin Maazel Deutsche Gram 4796018 3:52

10:09:11 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Mikado: Overture (1885) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:46

10:19:09 Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat H 1:105 (1792) Marieke Blankestijn, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4778117 20:27

10:42:10 Iosif Ivanovici: Waltz 'Danube Waves' (1880) Daniell Revenaugh, piano Seraphim 73300 1:32

10:45:11 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:56 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 # 10 (1842) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:31

11:14:35 Maurice Ravel: Five Pieces for Children from 'Mother Goose' (1911) Martha Argerich, piano Deutsche Gram 4795096 14:14

11:31:07 Benjamin Britten: Peter Grimes: Four Sea Interludes Op 33a (1944) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80660 16:45

11:50:26 Radiohead: Paranoid Android (1997) Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 9:00

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April, 2021 - Co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and clarinetist Alex Laing, this week features a 10-year-old pianist who performs the music of Liszt with energy and the carefree approach of a kid on the playground. In contast, a 20 year-old marimba player weaves his way through a contemporary piece with mature focus and intention … and a teenager from Florida performs the only work William Grant Still wrote for oboe

Eduardo Rivera, 16, saxophone, from Mission, Texas performs Four Pictures from New York, Mvmt 2 Tango Club. by Roberto Molinelli. Host Peter Dugan, piano.

Elizabeth Perez-Hickman, 17, oboe, from Doral, Florida performs Dance and Incantation by William Grant Still. Ya-Ju Chuang, piano.

Taige Wang, 10, piano, from Irvine, CA performs Hungarian Rhapsody No.11, S.244 in A minor by Franz Liszt

Jeremy Davis, 20, marimba, from Chino Hills, CA & Co-host Alex Laing, clarinet perform

Duet for any two instruments in the same key by Derrick Spiva Jr. (b. 1982)

Anais Feller, 15, violin, from San Diego, CA performs Excerpts from Zigeunerweisen/Gypsy Airs by Pablo de Sarasate. Host Peter Dugan, piano.

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:55 Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Overture (1849) London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 5:44

13:08:18 Giuseppe Verdi: Luisa Miller: Quando le sere al placido (1849) Jonas Kaufmann, tenor Orch del Teatro Regio di Parma Pier Giorgio Morandi Sony 549204 4:23

13:14:37 Richard Wagner: Das Rheingold: Entry of the Gods into Valhalla (1854) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:33

13:23:17 Duke Ellington: Three Black Kings (1974) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:09

13:42:54 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 24:58

14:10:12 Joseph Marx: Piano Concerto in E 'Romantic' (1920) Marc-André Hamelin, piano BBC Scottish Symphony Osmo Vänskä Hyperion 66990 36:36

14:49:11 Richard Wagner: Die Walküre: Ride of the Valkyries (1856) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 5:25

14:55:09 Andrew York: Sunburst (1986) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 4:16

15:02:39 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 in A Op 92 (1812) Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 4776409 38:51

15:42:40 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 6:53

15:50:55 Greg Anderson: Over the Rainbow (2009) The Five Browns, pianos eOne Music 2041 8:16

16:00:53 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 in A K 219 'Turkish' (1775) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 27:43

16:30:29 Ernö Dohnányi: The Veil of Pierrette: Wedding Waltz Op 18 (1909) BBC Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 9733 5:54

16:38:08 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 11 Op 72 # 3 (1886) Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 2:56

16:43:00 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey (1874) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 12:01

16:55:27 Sir Edward Elgar: Lux aeterna ['Nimrod'] (1899) Voces8 Decca 22601 3:46

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alfred Newman & a Hollywood Dynasty

George Gershwin: My One and Only—Peter Donohoe (EMI 54280) 0:38

Alfred Newman: Street Scene—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 432109) 6:25

Alfred Newman: 20th Century Fox Fanfare (Cinemascope version)—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri Philips 432109 0:22

Alfred Newman: Selznick Int’l Pictures Fanfare—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 2792) 0:14

Alfred Newman (arr Angela Morley): Cathie’s Theme from Wuthering Heights–Itzhak Perlman, violin; Boston Pops/John Williams (Sony 60773) 3:42

Alfred Newman: The Hunchback of Notre Dame: Excerpts–Moscow Symphony & Chorus/William Stromberg (Marco Polo 223750) 4:05

Alfred Newman: Gunga Din: Main title & Finale–Brandenburg Philharmonic/Richard Kaufman (Marco Polo 223608) 4:37

Alfred Newman: The Mark of Zorro: Overture—City of Prague Philharmonic/Paul Bateman (Silva 3010) 4:42

Richard Rodgers: State Fair: Suite–Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/John Mauceri (Philips 434932) 6:46

Alfred Newman: Captain from Castile: Conquest—Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 3:23

Alfred Newman: The Robe: Palm Sunday & Hallelujah— Hollywood Bowl Orchestra/Alfred Newman (EMI 63735) 5:06

Alfred Newman: How the West Was Won: Suite—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80141) 7:19

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: "1951 on Stage and Screen” - The best of the year including Broadway's "The King and I" and Hollywood's "An American in Paris"

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:07 00:03:21 George Gershwin An American in Paris Orchestra Gershwin Centennial Edition Telarc 2CD-80445

18:04:27 00:01:55 George and Ira Gershwin I Got Rhythm Gene Kelly An American in Paris -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271961

18:06:15 00:02:32 George and Ira Gershwin Love Is Here to Stay Gene Kelly An American in Paris -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271961

18:08:39 00:03:20 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Rufus Smith Paint Your Wagon -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60243-2-RG

18:11:59 00:01:54 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner You're All the World to Me Fred Astaire Royal Wedding -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47028

18:13:47 00:03:51 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner Too Late Now Jane Powell Royal Wedding -- Film Soundtrack Sony AK47028

18:17:57 00:01:35 Hugh Martin What I Was Warned About Nanette Fabray Make a Wish -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-73502

18:20:03 00:03:16 Jule Styne-B.Comden-A.Green The Clown Bert Lahr Two on the Aisle -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 440-014583-2

18:23:16 00:02:11 Johnny Mercer A Dog Is a Man's Best Friend Phil Silvers Top Banana -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64772

18:26:07 00:01:11 R.Rodgers March of the Siamese Children Richard Rodgers Richard Rodgers Conducts Slaughter on Tenth Avenue and More Odyssey Y35213

18:27:09 00:01:40 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Getting to Know You Gertrude Lawrence The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:28:48 00:02:55 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein A Puzzlement Yul Brynner The King and I -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64693

18:31:38 00:02:36 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Something Wonderful Dorothy Sarnoff The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:34:35 00:00:46 Sammy Fain-Bob Hilliard I'm Late Bill Thompson The Music of Disney Disney 60657

18:35:18 00:00:38 Sammy Fain-Bob Hilliard Alice in Wonderland Bill Evans Master Pianist Book of the Month 61-7222

18:35:56 00:02:47 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg You, Too, Can Be a Puppet Company Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764

18:38:41 00:02:34 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg The World Is Your Balloon Jerome Courtland, Barbara Cook Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764

18:41:43 00:01:37 Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields My Love and My Mule Ezio Pinza, Fran Warren Mr. Imperium -- Film Soundtrack RCA LM-61

18:43:42 00:02:45 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Make the Man Love Me Marcia Van Dyke, Johnny Johnston A Tree Grows in Brooklyn -- Original B'way Cast Columbia SK48014

18:46:26 00:01:43 Jerome Kern-O.Hammerstein Ol' Man River William Warfield Show Boat -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R271998

18:48:38 00:02:50 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Shall We Dance? Gertrude Lawrence, Yul Brynner The King and I -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-10049

18:51:43 00:01:17 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:55 Hugh Martin Filler: Over and Over Nanette Fabray Make a Wish -- Original B'way Cast Masterworks B'way 8697-73502

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:50 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 (1912) Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim Deutsche Gram 4795448 17:03

19:23:14 Modest Mussorgsky: Pictures at an Exhibition (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 244920 33:58

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Gautier Capuçon, cello; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/30/2022

Peter Tchaikovsky: Eugene Onegin: Polonaise

Gabriel Fauré: Elegy in c Op 24

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op 33

Pablo Casals: Song of the Birds (encore)

Benjamin Britten: Suite from ‘The Prince of the Pagodas’ (Cleveland Orchestra premiere)

21:44:37 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite (1846) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 13:02

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob & Ray: The Symphony Racket…Concertos…Monty Python…Jan C Snow

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:43 Bill Evans: Song for Helen (1978) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 4:13

23:05:57 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Andante from String Quartet No. 3 Op 30 # 3 (1804) Delmé String Quartet Hyperion 66568 7:49

23:13:47 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria (1938) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:15

23:21:18 Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Flute Sonata No. 2 BWV 1031 (1730) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 2:02

23:23:21 Jean Roger-Ducasse: Interlude from 'Au jardin de Marguerite' (1909) Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Marco Polo 223641 12:17

23:35:39 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 13 in A-Flat Op 25 # 1 'Aeolian Harp' (1836) Lang Lang, piano Sony 771901 3:11

23:39:26 Jack Gallagher: Pavane from Sinfonietta for Strings (2007) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559652 4:58

23:44:25 Ottorino Respighi: Notturno in G-Flat (1905) Sergei Babayan, piano ProPiano 224517 5:05

23:49:23 Bill Douglas: Earth Prayer (1999) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 5:01

23:54:56 Traditional: Wild Mountain Thyme Sharon Isbin, guitar Sony 745456 3:16

23:58:29 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737) Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 1:40