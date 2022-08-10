WCLV Program Guide 08-10-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Bobby Watson Quiet As It's Kept Always a Friend

Cassandra Wilson Travelling Miles Never Broken (ESP)

Tom Tallistch Message Dusk

Tom Harrell Oak Tre Tribute

Vincent Herring Uptown Shuffle Don't Let It Go

Carl Allen Testimonial The Presence Of Dr. B

Cyrus Chestnut My Father's Hands Working Out Just Fine

Tim Warfield One for Shirley Lullaby For Nijee

Alan Broadbent Like Minds With The Wind And The Rain In Your Hair

Thelonious Monk Solo Monk North Of The Sunset

James Williams Meets the Saxophone Masters Calvary

Alan Broadbent Like Minds Blue Pearl

NYO Jazz We're Still Here Transitions

Michael Carvin The Art of the Trio Paper Moon

Johsua Redman Freedom in the Groove Cat Battles

Sound Prints Live at the Monterey Jazz Festival To Sail Beyond The Sunset (Live At Monterey Jazz Festival2013)

Charles Lloyd Trios-Chapel Blood Count [Live]

Joey Alexander Origin Promise of Spring

Clifford Brown Clifford Brown and Max Roach Parisian Thoroughfare

Nelson/Bowman Collective Tomorrow is Not Promised Sandra's Gait

Stanley Turrentine Never Le Me Go Sara's Dance

Johnny Griffin Take My Hand Out of This World

Ray Brown Walk On That's All

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing It Could Happen to You

Irvin Mayfield/Jaz Sawyer 20/20 Stella By Starlight

Fred Hersch Live at the Village Vanguard Days Gone By

Benny Bailey The Satchmo Legacy Basin street blues

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Artist-Album-Track

Pete LaRoca Basra Lazy Afternoon

Robert Glasper Canvas Portrait of An Angel

Bobby Watson Love Remains Dark Days (for Nelson Mandela)

Behn Gillece Dare To Be Camera Eyes

Russell Malone Live at the Jazz Standard Heartstrings (Live)

Sweets Edison Gee Baby, Ain't I Good to You Blues for Piney Brown

Nicholas Payton From this Moment It Could Happen To You

Lynne Arriale Inspiration Mountain of the Night

Three More Sounds Play Ray Charles Georgia on My Mind

Dexter Gordon Dexter Calling Soul Sister

Ken Peplowski Double Exposure Segment

Joe Henderson The Kicker Chelsea Bridge

Joe Henderson The Kicker Nardis

Joe Henderson The Kicker Mamacita

John Scofield John Scofield Since You Asked

Cardenas/Allison/Nash Healing Power Ida Lupino

Astral Project Voodoo Bop Sombras en la Noché (Shadows in the Night)

Aaron Diehl The Vagabond Park Slope

Kenny Garrett Introducing Kenny Garrett Reedus Dance

Diego Rivera Mestizo Escapade

Jeremy Manasia Butcher Block Ballet Take The InStep

Count Basie 88 Basie Street Bluesville

Lee Morgan Vol 3 Mesabi Chant

Antonio Hart For Cannonball and Woody Cannonball

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues New York Blues & Hues New York

James Carter The Real Quietstorm Born To Be Blue

Jelly Roll Morton The Pearls The Pearls

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

05:57:58 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians: Galop Op 26 (1938) RCA Victor Symphony Kirill Kondrashin RCA 300350 1:32

06:07:40 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto RV 93 (1720) Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 4:56

06:15:32 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat H 658 (1773) The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 11:36

06:28:04 Alexander Glazunov: Novelette No. 3 for Strings Op 15 # 3 'Interlude in an Old Style' (1886) St. Petersburg String Quartet Delos 3262 4:08

06:33:21 Josef Strauss: Jockey Polka Op 278 (1871) Vienna Philharmonic Willi Boskovsky Decca 4785437 1:53

06:39:43 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegro from Piano Concerto No. 23 K 488 (1786) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Havana Lyceum Orchestra José Antonio Méndez Padrón Sony 538244 11:26

06:52:53 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner: Golliwog's Cakewalk (1908) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 2:54

06:57:05 John N. Klohr: Billboard March (1901) Virginia Grand Military Band Loras John Schissel Walking Frog 430 2:01

07:03:20 Howard Blake: The Snowman: Walking in the Air (1982) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:37

07:09:06 Franz Schubert: Scherzo No. 2 D 593/2 (1817) Maria João Pires, piano Deutsche Gram 427769 5:54

07:16:16 Gioacchino Rossini: La Cenerentola: Overture (1817) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 431653 8:03

07:25:28 Elmer Bernstein: National Geographic: Theme (1964) United Kingdom Symphony Harry Rabinowitz RCA 60470 2:17

07:30:08 Maurice Ravel: Scherzo from String Quartet (1903) Jupiter String Quartet Oberlin Music 1304 5:57

07:39:36 Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C (1780) Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer Deutsche Gram 4792942 11:45

07:53:54 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Appian Way (1924) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 4:39

08:07:13 Richard Heuberger: The Opera Ball: Overture (1898) Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 463185 6:56

08:16:56 Ferdinand Ries: Allegro from Sextet in g Op 142 (1814) Benjamin Frith, piano Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 8:50

08:27:35 Heinrich Schütz: Vater unser SWV 89 (1625) King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:55

08:29:44 Ludwig van Beethoven: Presto from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 (1826) Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 5:13

08:39:45 Francesco Salieri: Symphony in B-Flat 'La tempesta di mare' (1770) I Solisti Veneti Claudio Scimone Erato 88176 10:19

08:51:17 Eric Coates: London Suite: Knightsbridge March (1933) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66968 4:31

08:56:58 John Williams: Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars (2002) Royal Philharmonic Paul Bateman Royal Phil 33 5:40

09:07:43 Muzio Clementi: Symphony Op 18/1 Op 18 # 1 (1787) London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9234 17:03

09:29:13 Gaetano Donizetti: L'elisir d'amore: Una furtiva lagrima (1832) Juan Diego Flórez, tenor Orch of Valencian Community Daniel Oren Decca 4780135 5:11

09:36:59 Gilbert & Sullivan: The Mikado: The Sun Whose Rays Are All Ablaze (1885) Marie McLaughlin, soprano Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80284 3:09

09:41:41 Rodolfo Halffter: Three Sonatas by Antonio Soler (1951) Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz ASV 894 11:09

09:54:57 Gary Schocker: Memory of Trees (2020) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71349 3:20

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:14 Richard Strauss: Andante for Horn & Piano AV 86 (1888) Richard King, horn Panorámicos 2009 3:50

10:03:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo from Horn Quintet K 407 (1782) Richard King, horn Albany 1325 3:54

10:09:45 Alexander Glazunov: The Seasons: Autumn Op 67 (1899) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61434 11:43

10:22:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Suite No. 2: Tarantella Op 17 (1901) Yefim Bronfman, piano Sony 61767 6:08

10:30:01 Ferdinand Ries: Finale from Piano Trio in c Op 143 (1826) Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 5:16

10:39:10 Ludwig van Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus: Finale Op 43 (1801) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 6:05

10:47:48 Eric Coates: March 'Calling All Workers' (1940) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66868 3:18

10:52:14 Frank Bridge: The Sea (1911) BBC National Orch of Wales Richard Hickox Chandos 10012 22:01

11:16:06 Antonio Vivaldi: Guitar Concerto in C RV 425 (1725) Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 8:19

11:27:20 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 9 for Strings (1945) Nashville Symphony Kenneth Schermerhorn Naxos 557460 9:56

11:39:16 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'You Millions, I Embrace You' Op 443 (1892) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 20604 10:50

11:50:37 Paul Hindemith: Turandot Scherzo from 'Symphonic Metamorphosis on Weber Themes' (1943) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 7:31

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:45 Jean Sibelius: The Swan of Tuonela Op 22 # 2 (1895) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 093004 9:04

12:17:59 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 73 in D 'Hunt' (1781) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 011305 19:22

12:39:07 Jean Sibelius: Tapiola Op 112 (1926) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 110406 18:03

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:00:06 Alexander Glazunov: Song of the Minstrel Op 71 (1900) Wen-Sinn Yang, cello Russian National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 67946 3:52

13:05:54 Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Valse fantastique (1898) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61939 4:08

13:11:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Ballet Music K 367 (1781) Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2159 16:16

13:30:33 André Grétry: Lucille: Air de danse (1769) Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 1:26

13:33:20 Adolph von Henselt: Scherzo in b Op 9 (1839) Rüdiger Steinfatt, piano Schwann 310023 3:38

13:41:37 Franz Liszt: Paraphrase on Verdi's 'Rigoletto' S 434 (1859) Yundi, piano Deutsche Gram 851 6:20

13:51:15 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes Op 52 (1895) Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 28:23

14:21:39 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto after the Easter Oratorio BWV 249 (1736) Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 471150 11:31

14:35:44 Antonín Dvorák: Hussite Overture Op 67 (1883) Janácek Philharmonic Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 92297 12:25

14:49:52 Darius Milhaud: Suite provençale Op 152 (1936) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 7031 14:08

15:05:11 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Mazurka Op 52 (1895) Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:13

15:09:48 Alexander Glazunov: March on a Russian Theme Op 76 (1901) Moscow Symphony Konstantin Krimets Naxos 553538 4:49

15:16:18 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 5 in G (1729) Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 14:49

15:32:31 Vincent Youmans: No, No, Nanette: Tea for Two (1924) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 3:35

15:37:24 Edvard Grieg: Norwegian Dances Op 35 (1881) Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 17:58

15:57:00 Frédéric Chopin: Etude No. 24 Op 25 # 12 'Ocean' (1836) Irena Portenko, piano Blue Griffin 213 2:43

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:23 Ferdinand Ries: Rondo from Sextet in g Op 142 (1814) Benjamin Frith, piano Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 05:59

16:12:14 William Henry Fry: Niagara Symphony (1854) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Tony Rowe Naxos 559057 13:39

16:30:40 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Dance of the Furies (1762) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437782 3:57

16:36:22 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Juliet the Young Girl (1936) Ayako Uehara, piano EMI 17852 3:32

16:41:34 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sonatina from Serenade for Strings Op 48 (1880) East Coast Chamber Orchestra eOne Music 7784 9:14

16:52:06 Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque Op 10 # 2 (1871) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 67043 2:43

16:55:37 Giovanni Bolzoni: Minuetto (1880) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9227 3:57

17:03:32 Felix Mendelssohn: The Marriage of Camacho: Overture Op 10 (1825) Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra Klauspeter Seibel Colosseum 9007 6:52

17:12:16 Joseph Haydn: Te Deum No. 2 (1799) Collegium Musicum 90 Chorus Collegium Musicum 90 Richard Hickox Chandos 633 8:14

17:22:45 Carl Nielsen: Helios Overture Op 17 (1903) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Phillips 438867 10:07

17:33:13 Kurt Weill: Lady in the Dark: My Ship (1941) Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 1:50

17:39:05 Ferdinand Ries: Adagio from Sextet in g Op 142 (1814) Benjamin Frith, piano Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68380 5:02

17:45:41 Ernö Dohnányi: Finale from String Quartet No. 3 Op 33 (1926) Nash Ensemble Hyperion 68215 05:09

17:52:35 Domenico Cimarosa: Il matrimonio segreto: Overture (1792) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 6:40

17:59:33 George Gershwin: Strike Up the Band: Strike Up the Band (1927) Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:45

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:03 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Bruno Weil Sony 66253 19:02

18:28:37 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:49

18:36:32 Anatoly Liadov: Barcarolle Op 44 (1898) Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 4:13

18:42:31 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 (1860) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

18:54:42 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Auf dem Wasser zu singen' S 558/2 (1838) Kotaro Fukuma, piano EDP 2 4:06

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:54 William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931) Morgan State University Choir London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 20:36

19:26:45 Deems Taylor: Through the Looking Glass (1919) Ilkka Talvi, violin Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3099 31:18

20:00 OVATIONS: Apollo’s Fire, Jeannette Sorrell, conductor; Olivier Brault & Susanna Perry Gilmore, violins; Francisco Fullana, violin; Rene Schiffer & Mime Y. Brinkmann, cellos; Alan Choo & Emi Tanabe, violins – Virtuoso Bach and Vivaldi, a concert performance from March 2022

Marco Uccelini: La Bergamasca

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto in a minor for Two Violins, R. 422

Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d minor, BWV 1052

Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 in G, BWV 1048

Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Cellos in g minor, R. 531

Antonio Vivaldi (arr Jeannette Sorrell): La Folia

(Encore) Anonymous: Longha Nahawand

21:32:08 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Concerto No. 23 in A K 488 (1786) John Gibbons, fortepiano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7575 25:59

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – the Brothers McGill

22:03:00 Franz Danzi: Concertante for Flute & Clarinet Op 41 (1814) Demarre McGill, flute Chicago Youth Symphony Allen Tinkham Cedille 187 20:38

22:25:25 Joel Puckett: Duo Concerto (2012) Demarre McGill, flute Chicago Youth Symphony Allen Tinkham Cedille 187 20:17

22:47:28 Michael Abels: Winged Creatures (2019) Demarre McGill, flute Chicago Youth Symphony Allen Tinkham Cedille 187 11:35

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:05 Edvard Grieg: Peer Gynt: Morning Mood (1876) Malmö Symphony Bjarte Engeset Naxos 503293 4:11

23:06:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Allegretto from Piano Concerto No. 19 K 459 (1784) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 4786763 7:47

23:14:05 Francis Poulenc: Mélancolie (1940) Paul Crossley, piano CBS 44921 6:33

23:21:37 Joseph Joachim: Romance in B-Flat Op 2 # 1 (1850) Daniel Hope, violin Deutsche Gram 15312 5:10

23:26:47 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds (1897) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80617 7:24

23:34:12 Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa Op 2 # 2 (1937) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 4:17

23:39:05 Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied D 498 (1816) Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:15

23:41:21 Kara Karayev: In the Path of Thunder: Lullaby (1957) Bournemouth Symphony Kirill Karabits Chandos 40 3:59

23:45:21 Alexander Scriabin: Prelude & Nocturne for the Left Hand Op 9 (1894) Mahani Teave, piano Rubicon 1066 9:11

23:55:08 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Solitaire: Sarabande (1956) Philharmonia Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 8867 3:09

23:58:32 Johannes Brahms: Wie Melodien zieht es mir Op 105 # 1 (1886) Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 32664 1:41