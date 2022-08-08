WCLV Program Guide 08-07-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, Crossroads

Steve Davis, Bluesthetic, Bluesthetic

George Russell, Ezz-thetics, Ezz-thetic

Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, For Miles and Miles

Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain, The Pan Piper

Jimmy Heath, The Time and the Place, The Thirteenth House

Cyrus Chestnut, My Father’s Hands, Nippon Soul Connection

Benn Clatworthy, Tales from the Backyard, Calypso Trisha

Tim Lin, Romance in Formosa, Weaver of Dreams

Charles Lloyd, Dream Weaver, Dream Weaver

Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain, Solea

Club D’Elf, You Never Know, In a Silent Way/It’s About That Time

Ran Blake, Film Noir, Spiral Staircase

Makram Aboul Hosn, Transmigration, Mine Or Blues

Idit Shner, Heat Wave, Heat Wave

Paxton – Spangler, Ugqozi, Water No Get Enemy

Kate Wyatt, Artifact, Underwater Chant

Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain, Song of Our Country

Miles Davis, Milestones, Sid’s Ahead

Dmitri Matheny, Cascadia, The Lonesome Road

Scott Hamilton, Classics, Moon Love

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Shirley Scott, Mickey Roker, Arthur Harper Great Scott! Don't Misunderstand Me

Steve Khan, John Patitucci, Jack DeJohnette, Manolo Badrena Borrowed Time Blues for Ball

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads All or Nothing at All

Shirley Horn, Buck Hill, Charles Ables, Steve Novosel, Steve Williams The Main Ingredient Blues for Sarge

Shirley Horn, Elvin Jones, Joe Henderson, Steve Novosel The Main Ingredient You Go to My Head

Dizzy Gillespie, Oscar Peterson Oscar Peterson & Dizzy Gillespie Caravan

Toots Thielemans, Christian McBride, John Scofield, Troy Davis, Make Mainieri East Coast/West Coast Con Alma

Art Tatum Art Tatum Solo Masterpieces, volume 2 This Can't Be Love

Chet Baker, Hein Van Der Geyn, John Engels, Harold Danko Chet Baker in Tokyo My Funny Valentine

Al Hirt, Studio Orchestra Music to Watch Girls By Sugarlips

Jackie McLean, Jimmy Smith, Quentin Warren, Donald Bailey Blue Gershwin Embraceable You

McCoy Tyner Blue Gershwin Someone to Watch Over Me

Terence Blanchard, Joe Henderson, Kenny Kirkland, Reginald Veal, Carl Allen Jazz In Film Clockers

Andy Bey, Vito Lesczak, Peter Washington Ain't Necessarily So Brother, Can You Spare A Dime

Pat Martino, Billy Hart, Joey DeFrancesco Live at Yoshi's All Blues

Miles Davis, Gil Evans, Studio Orchestra Sketches of Spain Will o the Wisp

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones Ballads It's Easy to Remember

Eumir Deodato, Studio Orchestra Prelude Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Jacques Loussier, Benoit Dunoyer De Segonzac, Andre Arpino Jacques Loussier Trio Plays Debussy Arabesque

Johnny Smith The Complete Roost Johnny Smith Small Group Recordings The Maid With the Flaxen Hair

Anita O'Day Swings Cole Porter with Billy May Anita O'Day, Billy May, Studio Orchestra What Is this Thing Called Love

Chris Maresh, Will Taylor, Russell Scanlon, Chris Searles Reel Life Blues for Fritz

Tiger Okoshi, Bela Fleck, Peter Erskine, Gil Goldstein, Jay Anderson, Mike Stern Echoes of a Note Basin Street Blues

Lea DeLaria, Gil Goldstein, Larry Grenadier, Gregory Hutchison Play It Cool All That Jazz

Joe Pass, Roy Clark Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams Jambalaya

Nicholas Payton, Anthony Wonsey, Reuben Rogers, Adonis Rose Gumbo Nouveau Way Down Yonder in New Orleans

Ray Charles, Joey DeFrancesco, Patty Austin, Quincy Jones, Count Basie Orchestra Ray Sings, Basie Swings I Can't Stop Loving You

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Bobby Durham, Ray Brown The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Not Introductions/Honeysuckle Rose

Herb Ellis, Ray Brown, Jake Hanna Seven, Come Eleven Easy Living

Joe Pass Unforgettable Isn't It Romantic

Joey DeFrancesco, Byron Jandham, Paul Bollenback, Houston Person All About My Girl When Sonny Gets Blue

Oscar Peterson, Herb Ellis, Bobby Durham, Ray Brown The Legendary Oscar Peterson Trio Live at the Blue Note Sweet Georgia Brown

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:02:51 Thomas Tallis: Dum transisset sabbatum (1575) Choir of King's College, Cambridge Stephen Cleobury Argo 425199 7:49

06:12:18 Hugh Aston: Antiphon 'Gaude, virgo mater Christe' (1540) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 907419 14:27

06:27:08 William Byrd: O magnum mysterium (1607) Monteverdi Choir Sir John Eliot Gardiner Philips 462050 3:34

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Pipedreams Live! in Collegedale, Tennessee - Instrument, artist, and audience participate in music improvised, played and sung

SIETZE de VRIES: Fantasy, Du meine Seele singe’ Sietze de Vries (1724 Vater-2000 Edskes/St. Petrikirche, Melle, Germany) Edskes Orgelbau 2.2000

*DIETERICH BUXTEHUDE: Praeludium in C, BuxWV 137

*De VRIES: Improvisations on Psalm 98, New Songs of Celebration Render

DeVRIES: Variations on Psalm 26 Sietze de Vries (1655 Schnyder/Muri Abbey, Switzerland) Edskes Orgelbau CD-2.2000

*De VRIES: Versets on Psalm 42, Comfort, comfort ye my people

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: "I Believe"

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:22 George Frideric Handel: Ode for St Cecilia's Day HWV 75 (1739) Lucy Crowe, soprano Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5183 52:52

09:57:19 George Frideric Handel: Finale from Concerto Grosso Op 3 # 4 (1734) Academy of Ancient Music Richard Egarr Harmonia Mundi 907415 2:36

10:00 LOS ANGELES PHILHARMONIC with Brian Lauritzen – Elim Chen, conductor; Igor Levit, piano

Elizabeth Ogonek: Cloudline

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No.3

Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 ‘Italian’

Robert Schumann: Symphony No.3—Carlo Maria Giulini, conductor (Deutsche Grammophon 400062)

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt) Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano Album: Heartbreak, Romantic Encores for Violin Dorian 90268 Music: 04:27

Gilad Cohen: Trio for Spry Clarinet, Weeping Cello, and Ruminating Harp: Movement 1 Berginald Rash, clarinet; Sinead O'Halloran, cello; Dianne Marshall, harp Musici Ireland, Wells House, County Wexford, Ireland Music: 3:32

Camille Saint-Saens: String Quartet No. 1 in E minor, Op. 112: Movement 3: Molto adagio Mia Cooper, violin; Joanna Quigley, violin; Beth McNinch, viola; Adrian Mantu, cello Musici Ireland, Wells House, County Wexford, Ireland Music: 8:34

Piano Puzzler: Contestant Duston Suits calling from Loami, IL Music: 7:14

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op. 116 No. 7 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Helene Grimaud Erato 14350 Music: 02:08

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Nicolae Moldoveanu, conductor ROROR, Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania Music: 23:26

Michael Fine: Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet: I. Andante lyrico Anton Rist, clarinet; Scott Yoo, violin; Erik Arvinder, violin; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Jonah Kim, cello Album: Five for Five: Chamber Music Evidence Classics Music: 4:21

Muzio Clementi: Sonata in F-sharp Minor, Op. 25 No. 5 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 13:12

Jean Françaix: Octet: Movement 2 Anton Rist, clarinet; Conrad Cornelison, bassoon; Kaitlyn Resler, horn; Abigel Kralik, Aurelia Duca, violins; Jessica Oudin, viola; Dariusz Skoraczewski, cello; Robert Franenberg, double bass Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 4:54

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich: Septet for Piano Trio and String Quartet Geoffrey Herd, Jinjoo Cho, Eric Wong, violins; Ettore Causa, viola; Max Geissler and Clive Greensmith, cellos; Henry Kramer, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY Music: 24:17

13:57:23 Jacques Ibert: Entr'acte (1935) Paul Fried, flute GoldenTone 1 3:00

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus; Crouch End Festival Chorus, Sakari Oramo, conductor; Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha, soprano; Jennifer Johnston, mezzo-soprano; David Junghoon Kim, tenor; Kihwan Sim, bass-baritone – First Night of the BBC Proms

Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem

Ralph Vaughan Williams: Symphony No. 5—Martyn Brabbins, conductor (Hyperion 68325)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Cleveland Orchestra Chorus, Cleveland Orchestra Children's Chorus – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 5/14/2022

Limmie Pulliam, tenor (Otello)

Tamara Wilson, soprano (Desdemona)

Christopher Maltman, baritone (Iago)

Jennifer Johnson Cano, mezzo-soprano (Emilia)

Pene Pati, tenor (Cassio)

Owen McCausland, tenor (Roderigo)

Raymond Aceto, bass (Lodovico)

Kidon Choi, baritone (Montano & The Herald)

Giuseppe Verdi: Otello (Acts I & II)

17:18:43 Hector Berlioz: Harold in Italy Op 16 (1834) Robert Vernon, viola Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 40:01

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2021 - From Los Angeles, California, this program features young musicians who are all students at L.A.’s Colburn School, one of America’s outstanding and sought after institutions for music training. A young pianist performs music from Shostakovich’s collection of Preludes and Fugues, we meet a 16-year-old cellist who rehearsed for the program with an artificially intelligent piano and a teenage violinist performs one of Robert Schumann’s most joyful pieces

Angeline Kiang, 16, cello, from Fremont, California performs Three Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73: III. Rasch und mit Feuer by Robert Schumann

Lindsey Yang, 15, piano, from Arcadia, California performs Prelude and Fugue in D-flat Major, Op. 87, No.15 by Dmitri Shostakovich

Kevin Miura, 18, violin, from Irvine, California performs Liebesfreud by Fritz Kreisler

Fengyang (William) Ju, 16, oboe, from Los Angeles, California performs Adagio from Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 by Robert Schumann

Nathaniel Yue, 14, cello, from San Marino, California; Gallia Kastner, 24, violin, alumna, from Los Angeles, California and Peter Dugan, piano perform Dies Irie (piano trio by Kenji Bunch

The Colburn School Honors Quartet from Los Angeles (violinists Rieho Yu, 17 and Rachel Sandman, 16; violist Jocelin Pan, 16; and cellist Andrew Hayhurst, 18 perform String Quartet in F, IV. Vif et agite by Maurice Ravel. Note: Flashback Finale – originally recorded by From the Top in 2009

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:07 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 3 in C Op 52 (1907) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 29:50

19:35:45 Sir Granville Bantock: A Hebridean Symphony (1913) Royal Philharmonic Vernon Handley Hyperion 66450 35:05

20:12:35 Ottorino Respighi: The Birds (1927) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 437533 18:11

20:33:01 Manuel Ponce: Concierto del sur (1941) Sharon Isbin, guitar New York Philharmonic José Serebrier Warner 60296 25:43

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jack Gallagher: Capriccio for Two Trumpets Robert Sullivan, Ken DeCarlo, trumpets (private CD) 3:34

Jeffrey Mumford: a window of resonant light (1997) CORE Ensemble (Tahirah Whittington, cello; Hugh Hinton, piano; Michael Parola, percussion) (Albany 698) 13:04

Gregory Slawson: Prelude and Dance (2001) Arnold Steinhardt, violin; Anita Pontremoli, piano (private CD) 3:28

Nikola Resanovich: Sarabande and Chaconne (2009) University of Akron Symphony Orchestra (private CD) 9:16

Rudolph Bubalo: Clarinet Concerto (1983) Eric Mandat, clarinet; Cleveland Chamber Symphony/Edwin London, cond. (Capstone 8736) 22:26

21:56:08 Marc Lavry: Kinereth (1949) Brian Thornton, cello Thornton 2013 4:34

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Building Foundations: the Future of Black and Brown Entrepreneurship - Erica Malone, Luis Cartagena, Chardonnay Graham

22:58:51 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:23 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed is the Man Op 37 # 3 (1915) Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 6:06

23:08:30 Joseph Haydn: Adagio from Symphony No. 45 'Farewell' (1772) Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5330 7:22

23:15:52 Gabriel Fauré: Pavane Op 50 (1887) Louis Lortie, piano Chandos 40 5:32

23:22:29 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 (1828) Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4770832 3:30

23:26:00 Morten Lauridsen: O magnum mysterium (1994) Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Robert Porco MAA 2002 6:40

23:32:22 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio in E K 261 (1776) Pepe Romero, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Iona Brown Philips 426263 7:01

23:40:02 Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies (1558) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807572 6:16

23:46:19 Jorge Cardoso: Milonga (1993) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 4:43

23:51:03 Jules Massenet: Elégie Op 10 # 5 (1869) Philadelphia Orchestra Eugene Ormandy Sony 48260 4:06

23:55:45 Leo Sowerby: Tramping Tune (1923) Winston Choi, piano Avalon String Quartet Cedille 205 3:15

23:59:19 Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep (1992) Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Deutsche Gram 21327 1:30