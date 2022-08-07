© 2024 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-06-2022

Published August 7, 2022 at 4:07 AM EDT

00:00 JAZZ WITH JOHN SIMNA

Artist-Album-Track

Doug MacDonald, Overtones, Blues by Eightv                   

Nick Maclean, Can You Hear Me?, Dolphin Dance     

Miles Davis. Sketches of Spainm, Will O’ the Wisp    

Miles Davis, Workin’, Trane’s Blues                          

Tom Harrell, Oak Tree,  Zatoichi                    

Dmitri Matheny, Cascade, Humble Origins                              

Brian Lynch, Dance the Way U Want To, Change of Plan  

Tim Lin, Romance in Formosa, Airegin         

Miles Davis, Bags’ Groove, Oleo            

Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain, Concierto de Aranjeuz      

Chick Corea, Trilogy 2, La Fiesta            

Geoffrey Keezer, Play Date, M’s Bedtime Blues    

Jazz Professors, Blues and Cubes, Promenade in Blue       

John Lee, The Artist,    Carl’s Blues         

Caili O’Doherty, Quarantine Dream, Blues for Big Scotia     

Charlton Singleton, Crossroads, On the Avenue                           

Quentin Baxter, Art Moves Jazz, Off Minor             

Miles Davis, Sketches of Spain, Saeta (full version)       

Gil Evans, Individualism of Gil Evans, Time of the Barracudas 

Sean Nelson, Social Hour, Let There Be Light        

Todd Marcus, In the Valley, In the Valley   

                          

03:00 JAZZ NETWORK

Artist-Album-Track

Shirley Horn, Steve Williams, Charles Ables       The Main Ingredient       The Look of Love

Shirley Scott, Buck Hill, Arthur Harper, Mickey Roker       Great Scott       Have You Met Miss Jones

Jim Hall, Larry Goldings, Steve LaSpina Something Special        Three

Lea Delaria, Gil Goldstein, Gregory Hutchison, Larry Grenadier, Howard Alden     Play It Cool       Losing My Mind

Howard Alden, Bucky Pizzarelli   In a Mellow Tone           In a Mellow Tone

Phil Woods, Bill Goodwin, Mike Melilo, Harry Leahey, Steve Gilmore, Alyrio Lima Live      A Sleepin' Bee

David Amram, Studio Orchestra The Manchurian Candidate Complete Film Soundtrack Score      Some Soul From Seoul

Gary Burton, Makoto Ozone, Steve Swallow, Mike Hyman           Real Life Hits    I Need You Here

Tony Bennett, Bill Evans            The Tony Bennett/Bill Evans Album        When In Rome

George Benson, Lonnie Smith, Ronnie Cuber, Marion Booker     The George Benson Cookbook The Man From Toledo

Gil Evans, Jimmy Knepper, The Gil evans Orchestra       Out of the Cool  Where Flamingos Fly

Stephane Grapelli, Michel Petrucciani, Roy Haynes, George Mraz            Flamingo          Flamingo

Red Mitchell, Hod O'Brien, Joe Puma     Shining Hour     My Shining Hour

Red Mitchell, Howard Roberts, Bill Holman, Stan Levey, Pete Jolly          Good Pickins    When the Sun Comes Out

Babatunde Lea, Angela Wellman, Spencer Allen, Alex Blake, Richard Howell       March of the Jazz Guerillas        Back on Track

Jimmy Scott, Joe Beck  Mood Indigo     Mood Indigo

Jimmy McGriff, David Newman, Red Holloway, Mel Brown, Bernard Purdie          The Dream Team           Things Ain't They Used to Be

June Christy, Bill Holman, Studio Orchestra        The Best of June Christy, the Jazz Sessions       It Don't Mean a Thing If It Ain't Got that Swing

Andre Previn, David Finck          Live at the Jazz Standard           Come Sunday

John Coltrane, McCoy Tyner, Jimmy Garrison, Elvin Jones         Ballads I Wish I Knew

Earl Klugh         Solo Guitar        If I Only Had a Brain

Tierney Sutton, Serge Merlaud, Kevin Axt           Paris Sessions  Beija-Flor

Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra            Live at MCG      Lullaby of the Leaves

Brad Mehldau    Day Is Done      Martha My Dear

Michael Patterson, Gene Bertoncini, David Finck, Mark Feldman Quartet  Concerti            Eleanor Rigby

Brad Mehldau, Larry Grenadier, Jeff Ballard       Day Is Done      She's Leaving Home

Gary Burton, Stephane Grappelli, Steve Swallow, Bill Goodwin    Paris Encounter Blue In Green

Kenny Clarke, Pierre Michelot    Ascenseur pour l'echafaud         Visite Du Vigile

James Brown, Oliver Nelson, Louie Bellson Orchestra     Soul On Top     Your Cheatin' Heart

Joe Pass, Roy Clark, John Pisano, Jim Hughart, Colin Bailey       Roy Clark & Joe Pass Play Hank Williams          Cold, Cold Heart

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig        Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus        Cast Your Fate to the Wind

Tal Farlow, Bob Enevoldsen, Bill Perkins, Bob Gordon, Monty Budwig, Lawrence Marable, Tal Farlow       Jazz Masters 41 Tal Farlow Lorinesque

Vince Guaraldi, Colin Bailey, Monty Budwig        A Boy Named Charlie Brown      Linus and Lucy

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Isaac Albeniz Mallorca (Barcarolle) Jean-Joel Barbier, piano Accord 200332

06:07:19 Isaac Albeniz Granada, from Suite Espanola No. 1 Jorge Federico Osorio, piano Cedille Records 075

06:11:57 Isaac Albeniz Asturias Alicia de Larrocha, piano Decca 414795

06:19:09 Jesus Monge Ramirez "Mexico lindo" Juan Diego Flórez, tenor; Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra Miguel Harth-Bedoya Decca 000629502

06:23:04 Blas Galindo Sones de Mariachi (Mariachi Songs) Mexico City Philharmonic Orchestra Luis Herrera de la Fuente Spartacus 21007

06:33:48 Joao Pernambuco Itching Powder Graham Anthony Devine, guitar Naxos 8.557295

06:36:40 Darius Milhaud Copacabana (Saudades do Brasil No. 4) Cristina Ortiz, piano IMP 846

06:39:02 Mozart Camargo Guarnieri Brazilian Dance (Dansa Brasileira) Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Kathryn Stott, piano Sony Classical 89935

06:42:33 Ernesto Lecuona Rapsodia Cubana Thomas Tirino, piano; Polish National Radio Symphony Orchestra Michael Bartos BIS 794

06:50:45 George Gershwin Cuban Overture Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Andreas Delfs Milwaukee 121799

07:00:50 Gentil Montaña Porro Sharon Isbin, guitar; Thiago de Mello, percussion Warner Classics 624364

07:03:05 Agustin Barrios Danza paraguaya Eliot Fisk, guitar Musicmasters 60008

07:05:16 Antonio Lauro Valses Venezolanos Pepe Romero, guitar Philips 432102

07:13:48 Joaquin Turina Sextet - Escena Andaluza Lincoln Trio & Ayane Kozasa, viola; Aurelien Pederzoli, violin; Cedille Records 150

07:29:49 Roberto Sierra Sinfonia No. 3 "La Salsa" (2005) Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Naxos 8559817

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Richard Wagner: Romanza (Albumblatt) Elissa Lee Koljonen, violin; Robert Koenig, piano Album: Heartbreak, Romantic Encores for Violin Dorian 90268 Music: 04:27

Gilad Cohen: Trio for Spry Clarinet, Weeping Cello, and Ruminating Harp: Movement 1 Berginald Rash, clarinet; Sinead O'Halloran, cello; Dianne Marshall, harp Musici Ireland, Wells House, County Wexford, Ireland Music: 3:32

Camille Saint-Saens: String Quartet No. 1 in E minor, Op. 112: Movement 3: Molto adagio Mia Cooper, violin; Joanna Quigley, violin; Beth McNinch, viola; Adrian Mantu, cello Musici Ireland, Wells House, County Wexford, Ireland Music: 8:34

Piano Puzzler: Contestant Duston Suits calling from Loami, IL Music: 7:14

Johannes Brahms: Capriccio Op. 116 No. 7 Helene Grimaud, piano Album: Brahms: Helene Grimaud Erato 14350 Music: 02:08

Richard Wagner: Siegfried Idyll Romanian Radio National Orchestra; Nicolae Moldoveanu, conductor ROROR, Mihail Jora Concert Hall, Bucharest, Romania Music: 23:26

Michael Fine: Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet: I. Andante lyrico Anton Rist, clarinet; Scott Yoo, violin; Erik Arvinder, violin; Maurycy Banaszek, viola; Jonah Kim, cello Album: Five for Five: Chamber Music Evidence Classics Music: 4:21

Muzio Clementi: Sonata in F-sharp Minor, Op. 25 No. 5 Jon Nakamatsu, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC Music: 13:12

Jean Françaix: Octet: Movement 2 Anton Rist, clarinet; Conrad Cornelison, bassoon; Kaitlyn Resler, horn; Abigel Kralik, Aurelia Duca, violins; Jessica Oudin, viola; Dariusz Skoraczewski, cello; Robert Franenberg, double bass Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo, CA Music: 4:54

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich: Septet for Piano Trio and String Quartet Geoffrey Herd, Jinjoo Cho, Eric Wong, violins; Ettore Causa, viola; Max Geissler and Clive Greensmith, cellos; Henry Kramer, piano Geneva Music Festival, Smith Opera House, Geneva, NY Music: 24:17

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:04:06  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: The Sea Hawk: Suite    (1940)  National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 60863 6:53

10:12:40  Franz von Suppé: The Beautiful Galatea: Overture    (1865)  New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 61830 7:37

10:22:57  Ottorino Respighi: Three Botticelli Pictures    (1927)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 437533 19:37

10:44:15  Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro    (1905) Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble  Telarc 80361 11:06

10:56:54  Adriano Banchieri: Concerto No. 2 for Brass    'Magnificat' (c.1610)  Empire Brass  Telarc 80204 2:29

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:06:26  John Williams: Solo: A Star Wars Story: The Adventures of Han    (2018)  Berlin Philharmonic John Williams Deutsche Gram  4:12

11:12:43  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 23 in f Op 57   'Appassionata' (1805) Margarita Shevchenko, piano   CIPC 96523 20:36

11:35:27  Richard Adler & Jerry Ross: The Pajama Game: Hernando's Hideaway    (1954)  Boston Pops Arthur Fiedler RCA 68793 3:13

11:40:15  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'    (1939)  New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

11:53:53  Traditional: Lucerne Song     John Fletcher, tuba Philip Jones Brass Ensemble  Claves 600 3:59

11:58:57  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Courante à 4    (1612)  New London Consort  Oiseau-Lyre 4759101 1:34

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded April 7, 2021 - From Los Angeles, California, this program features young musicians who are all students at L.A.’s Colburn School, one of America’s outstanding and sought after institutions for music training.  A young pianist performs music from Shostakovich’s collection of Preludes and Fugues, we meet a 16-year-old cellist who rehearsed for the program with an artificially intelligent piano and a teenage violinist performs one of Robert Schumann’s most joyful pieces

Angeline Kiang, 16, cello, from Fremont, California performs Three Fantasy Pieces, Op. 73: III. Rasch und mit Feuer by Robert Schumann

Lindsey Yang, 15, piano, from Arcadia, California performs Prelude and Fugue in D-flat Major, Op. 87, No.15 by Dmitri Shostakovich

Kevin Miura, 18, violin, from Irvine, California performs Liebesfreud by Fritz Kreisler

Fengyang (William) Ju, 16, oboe, from Los Angeles, California performs Adagio from Adagio and Allegro, Op. 70 by Robert Schumann

Nathaniel Yue, 14, cello, from San Marino, California; Gallia Kastner, 24, violin, alumna, from Los Angeles, California and Peter Dugan, piano perform Dies Irie (piano trio by Kenji Bunch

The Colburn School Honors Quartet from Los Angeles (violinists Rieho Yu, 17 and Rachel Sandman, 16; violist Jocelin Pan, 16; and cellist Andrew Hayhurst, 18 perform String Quartet in F, IV. Vif et agite by Maurice Ravel. Note:  Flashback Finale – originally recorded by From the Top in 2009

 

13:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

13:01:01  George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1: Air    (1717)  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2002 2:22

13:04:02  George Frideric Handel: Rinaldo: Or la tromba    (1711) Vesselina Kasarova, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Friedrich Haider RCA 68522 3:52

13:09:36  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D    'Morning' (1761)  Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orchestra Ádám Fischer Nimbus 5240 22:30

13:33:21  Franz Liszt: Réminiscences de Don Juan  S 418 (1841) Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30022 15:22

13:49:59  Felix Mendelssohn: Octet for Strings in E-Flat Op 20   (1825) Meliora String Quartet Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80142 31:50

14:23:05  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66   (1889)  Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich Deutsche Gram 4795448 19:58

14:45:00  William Grant Still: Three Visions    (1936) Althea Waites, piano   Cambria 1097 9:52

14:55:37  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Don Giovanni: Catalogue Aria    (1787) Erwin Schrott, baritone Orch of Valencian Community Riccardo Frizza Decca 11838 5:32

15:04:59  Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 4 in a Op 63   (1911)  Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 37:46

15:44:36  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Overture Op 21   (1827)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 485 11:27

15:57:32  Franz Lehár: Zigeunerliebe: Song & Czárdás    (1910) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 14777 4:24

16:03:11  Ludwig van Beethoven: Choral Fantasy Op 80   (1808) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 421718 20:26

16:25:47  Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Overture    (1726)  Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harmonia Mundi 901852 6:35

16:33:55  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 2 'Tasso: Lament and Triumph'  S 96 (1849)  Orchestra of Paris Sir Georg Solti Deutsche Gram 4779525 20:31

16:56:43  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Voi che sapete  K 492 (1786) Magdalena Kozená, mezzo-soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Simon Rattle Deutsche Gram 4795448 3:06

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Hans Zimmer Inc.

Hans Zimmer: Rain Man: Theme—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé (Decca 467749) 4:40

Hans Zimmer: Driving Miss Daisy: Driving—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé (Decca 467749) 5:00

Hans Zimmer: The Lion King: Suite – Contemporary Youth Orchestra/Liza Grossman (Concert recording) 8:45

Klaus Badelt: Curse of the Black Pearl: Main Themes—Cleveland Pops/Carl Topilow (Concert recording) 5:43

Hans Zimmer: Dead Man’s Chest: Jack Sparrow—Tim Gill, cello; Royal Philharmonic/Nic Raine (RPO 33) 6:13

Mark Mancina: Tarzan: Suite— Contemporary Youth Orchestra/Liza Grossman (Concert recording) 8:00

Hans Zimmer: Thelma & Louise: Thunderbird (excerpt)—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé (Decca 467749) 2:45

Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Am I Not Merciful?—Brussels Philharmonic/Dirk Brossé (Decca 467749) 6:40

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: September Songs - Agatha Christie once said that she loved being married to an archeologist because the older she got, the more he appreciated her!  And in this hour, characters tell us what it's like to grow old whole staying young at heart

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54            00:01:49            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Old Folks          Company          70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast     Sony    SK30589

18:02:44            00:02:23            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       I Remember It Well        Hermione Gingold, Maurice Chevalier           Gigi -- Film Soundtrack  Rhino    R271962

18:05:04            00:01:50            Jerry Herman     Song in the Sand           Gene Barry, George Hearn         La Cage Aux Folles -- Original B'way Cast      RCA     RCD1-4824

18:07:23            00:04:11            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Where Did It Go?          J. Mark McVey  The Show Goes On -- Original Cast            DRG     DRG19008

18:11:34            00:02:15            Yip Harburg-Phil Springer          Time, You Old Gypsy Man         Yip Harburg            Courtesy Ernie Harburg N/A       N/A

18:14:16            00:02:50            Frank Loesser   More I Cannot Wish You            Mabel Mercer    Mabel…For Always            Stanyan            SR10108

18:17:15            00:03:22            Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner  One More Walk Around the Garden        Male Trio            Carmelina -- B'way Cast Take Home Tunes         THT9224

18:21:04            00:05:13            Stephen Sondheim        I'm Still Here      Nancy Walker    Sondheim: A Musical Tribute            RCA     RCA60515

18:27:30            00:03:03            Johnny Mercer  Something's Gotta Give Fred Astaire      Fred Astaire Rarities      RCA            2337-2-R

18:30:28            00:01:16            Kurt Weill-Maxwell Anderson      September Song           Walter Huston   American Musical Theater Smithsonian      RD036

18:32:35            00:02:34            Harold Arlen-Dorothy Fields       Let Me Look at You       Ezio Pinza         Mr. Imperium --Film Soundtrack          RCA     LM-61

18:35:13            00:03:47            Cole Porter       I Sleep Easier Now        Charlotte Greenwood     Out of This World -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK48223

18:38:56            00:02:39            A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      I'm Glad I'm Not Young Anymore            Alfred Drake            Gigi -- 1974 B'way Cast RCA     ABL1-0404

18:41:57            00:01:37            Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Growing Older   Judy Kaye         Colette Collage -- Original Cast     Varese Sarabande         VSD-5473

18:43:35            00:03:46            Jule Styne-Yip Harburg  Under the Sunset Tree   Vincent Price     Darling of the Day -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     09026-63334

18:47:54            00:04:03            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Yes      Mildred Natwick 70, Girls, 70 -- Original B'way Cast            Sony    SK30589

18:52:21            00:00:39            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:15            00:03:32            Bob Merrill        Staying Young  Walter Pidgeon Take Me Along -- Original B'way Cast            RCA     07863-51050

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:13  Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll    (1870)  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  Deutsche Gram 431680 18:50

19:24:02  Édouard Lalo: Symphonie espagnole Op 21   (1874) Itzhak Perlman, violin London Symphony André Previn Sony 975227 32:30

19:58:31  André Grétry: Lucille: Air de danse    (1769)  Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 1:26

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Kahchun Wong, conductor; Christian Tetzlaff, violin; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 4/16/2022l

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto in D Op 61

Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 in a BWV 1003 (encore)

Bela Bartok: Music for Strings, Percussion and Celesta

21:35:20  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 96 in D    'Miracle' (1791)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 23:10

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Shelley Berman…Myron Cohen…Bonzo Dog Dooda Band…Richard Howland-Bolton

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:28  Dave Brubeck: Regret    (1999)  Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 6:03

23:07:32  Adrian Willaert: Pater Noster & Ave Maria    (1532) New York Polyphony   BIS 2277 8:12

23:15:45  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 'Moonlight' (1801)  Philadelphia Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 55592 5:30

23:21:58  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests    (1791)  Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orchestra Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

23:24:20  Alexander Glazunov: Mélodie Op 20 # 1 (1888) Han-Na Chang, cello St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Sir Antonio Pappano EMI 82390 8:08

23:32:28  Claude Debussy: Rêverie    (1890) Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 4:51

23:38:21  Henry Cowell: Hymn for String Orchestra    (1946)  City of London Sinfonia David Amos Harmonia Mundi 906011 5:05

23:43:22  Peter Dodd: Irish Idyll    (1971)  Royal Ballet Sinfonia David Lloyd-Jones Naxos 554186 3:39

23:47:02  Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento    (1967) Anja Lechner, cello   ECM 2367 5:51

23:53:24  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill    (1967) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:08

23:56:59  Johann Sebastian Bach: Siciliano from Violin Sonata No. 4  BWV 1017 (1723)  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:38

 