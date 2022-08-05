WCLV Program Guide 08-05-2022

00:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

Eddie Daniels Homecoming Deja VU MJQ

WJ3 All-Stars My Ship My Ship

Champaign Fulton After Dark Blue Skies

Barron/Holland The Art of Conversation In Walked Bud

Ron Carter The Golden Striker N.Y. Slick

Charlton Singleton Crossroads Crossroads

Eastern Rebellion Eastern Rebellion Naima

Alan Pasqua Live in Italy New Hope

Grant Green Sunday Morning Come Sunrise

Theo Hill Promethean Pee Wee

Sean Jones Gemini Bj's Tune

Ryan Keberle Sonhos Da Esquina Tarde

Clifford Lamb Blues & Hues NY Cast Of Characters

Javon Jackson Me and Mr. Jones Opus 1.5

Bill Frisell Bill Frisell/Ron Carter/Paul motion On the Street Where You Live

Marty Ehrlich Song I Pity The Poor Immigrant

Charles Mingus Changes Two For Harry Carney

Melissa Stylianou Dream Dancing My Ideal

Jocelyn Gould Golden Hour Lover Come Back To Me

Joe Farnsworth Time to Swing Hesitation

Red Garland Red's Good Groove Red's Good Groove

Lee Morgan The Giglio You Go to My Head

John Swana In the Moment Wilbert

Chicago Soul Collective On the Way to Be Free Carry Me

Jay Sharptet For You Dozen Featuring Ethan Fox

03:00 JAZZ WITH DAN POLLETTA

George Cables I'm All Smiles Speak No Evil

Oscar Peterson With Harry Sweets Edison Mean To Me

Carmen McCrae Velvet Soul Nice Work If You Can Get It

Roy Hargrove Tenors of Our Time Serenity (feat. Joe Henderson)

Claudio Roditi 341 Gypsy Groove

J Lesure For The Love of You Holy Land

Bruce Harris Soundviews Hank's Pranks

Ralph Moore Furthermore Monk's Dream

Mulligan/Desmond Blues in Time Stand Still

Wes Montgomery So Much Guitar Something Like Bags

Corea/Burton Native Sense Native Sense

Mastersounds A Date With The Mastersounds Whisper Not

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Off the Cuff

Haden/Mehldau Long Ago and Far Away My Love And I

Shirley Horn The Main Ingredient Fever

Kenny Dorham Whistle Stop Sunrise In Mexico

JC Styles Blakey Grease Yama

Mike Nock Not We but One Hadrian's Wall

Count Basie The Legend The Legend

Dizzy Gillespie The Bop Session All The Things You Are

Dave Holland Not For Nothing For All You Are

Dane Vannatter Applause Performances East Of The Sun

Dane Vannatter Applause Performances Just Squeeze Me

Dane Vannatter Applause Performances That's All

Pat Cornelius This Should Be Fun Dissolution

Charles/Jackson Soul Brothers Blue Funk

Steve Davis Bluesthetic Bluesthetic

05:58:14 George Gershwin: Somebody Loves Me (1924) Peter Donohoe, piano EMI 54280 0:46

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:29 Lou Harrison: Suite for Violin & American Gamelan: Estampie (1974) Maria Bachmann, violin New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7465 5:23

06:15:07 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture (1882) Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:29

06:24:17 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations: Finale Op 36 (1899) Vienna Philharmonic Sir John Eliot Gardiner Deutsche Gram 463265 5:12

06:30:28 Eduard Strauss: Polka 'Bahn frei' Op 45 (1865) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80098 2:29

06:37:40 Samuel Scheidt: Canzona bergamasca (1630) Paramount Brass Centaur 2355 4:01

06:42:07 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 2: Bergamasca (1923) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 5:08

06:49:10 Bedrich Smetana: The Bartered Bride: Overture (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 6:29

06:56:49 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Northern Pines' (1931) Dallas Wind Symphony Frederick Fennell Reference 85 3:33

07:04:27 Luther Henderson: Tuba Tiger Rag (1990) Charles Daellenbach, tuba Canadian Brass Steinway 30008 5:16

07:11:50 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5 (1945) Juliane Banse, soprano Berlin Philharmonic Cellists EMI 56981 11:06

07:24:26 Camargo Guàrnieri: Brazilian Dance (1928) Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Gram 4778775 2:21

07:27:39 Felix Mendelssohn: Rondo capriccioso Op 14 (1824) Murray Perahia, piano CBS 42401 6:30

07:39:20 Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elf-Hill' Op 100 (1828) Danish National Radio Symphony Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 11:11

07:51:52 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo for Violin & Orchestra K 269 (1775) Thomas Zehetmair, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Thomas Zehetmair Teldec 46448 6:52

08:07:04 Richard Rodgers: Cinderella: Overture (1965) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:37

08:14:27 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 (1895) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 8:29

08:25:17 Henry Purcell: Abdelazer: Suite (1695) Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Reference 2101 7:05

08:36:45 Frédéric Chopin: Polonaise No. 4 in c Op 40 # 2 (1839) Ran Dank, piano Avie 2475 9:26

08:48:25 Paul Lincke: Glow Worm Idyll 'Gavotte Pavlova' (1902) New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 66998 6:53

08:56:15 Modest Mussorgsky: Boris Godunov: Polonaise (1869) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80657 3:28

09:03:30 Jean Sibelius: Tapiola Op 112 (1926) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 19:13

09:27:13 Victor Young: The Uninvited: Stella by Starlight (1944) Itzhak Perlman, violin Boston Pops John Williams Sony 975227 5:09

09:33:57 Ambroise Thomas: Mignon: Overture (1866) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:19

09:44:49 Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture 'Name Day' Op 115 (1815) Slovak Philharmonic Stephen Gunzenhauser Naxos 500250 7:13

09:53:03 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Alborada del gracioso (1905) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Teldec 44945 7:28

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:01:06 Antonín Dvorák: Furiant from String Sextet Op 48 (1878) Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8771 3:59

10:05:29 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Polka (1874) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 3:19

10:10:35 Leonardo Leo: Cello Concerto in A (1737) Anner Bylsma, cello Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Atma 2126 12:25

10:24:21 Joseph Haydn: Andante from Symphony No. 101 'Clock' (1794) Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado Deutsche Gram 4778117 7:38

10:33:28 Johann Strauss Jr: Cavalry March Op 428 (1888) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 3:00

10:39:54 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 6:41

10:48:35 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Musette et Tambourin (1739) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 3:16

10:52:56 Jean Sibelius: Belshazzar's Feast Suite Op 51 (1906) Pia Pajala, soprano Turku Philharmonic Leif Segerstam Naxos 573300 21:19

11:15:38 Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations in c WoO 80 (1806) Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 11:11

11:27:44 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Horn Concerto No. 2 in E-Flat K 417 (1783) Eric Ruske, horn Scottish Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80367 12:40

11:43:15 Dmitri Shostakovich: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 47 (1937) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70904 10:40

11:54:56 Gabriel Fauré: Ave verum corpus Op 65 # 1 (1894) Richard Stoltzman, clarinet Chamber Ensemble RCA 68416 4:40

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:06 Bedrich Smetana: Libuse: Overture (1872) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 8:28

12:18:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 'Pastoral' (1808) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145 42:16

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Rob Grier

13:02:19 Frédéric Chopin: Impromptu No. 1 in A-Flat Op 29 (1837) Shai Wosner, piano Onyx 4172 3:41

13:06:17 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 'La chasse' (1851) Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67370 2:51

13:11:03 Wilhelm Stenhammar: Overture from Serenade Op 31 (1913) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 445857 6:11

13:18:27 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Suite Op 18 (1938) Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 10:09

13:29:50 Richard Rodgers: Oklahoma: Overture (1943) Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:24

13:39:39 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Buckaroo Holiday (1942) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 7:27

13:50:46 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 86 in D (1786) St. Paul Chamber Orchestra Hugh Wolff Teldec 46313 28:19

14:20:05 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 (1907) Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 13:19

14:36:17 Modest Mussorgsky: Intermezzo 'In modo classico' (1867) Berlin Philharmonic Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 7:31

14:45:05 Anton Bruckner: Scherzo from Symphony No. 7 (1883) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101603 8:54

14:54:27 Manuel Ponce: Chanson from Guitar Sonata No. 3 (1927) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Deutsche Gram 17000 4:03

15:00:13 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan: Tsar's Farewell (1903) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572693 4:35

15:05:23 Jay Ungar: A Time for Farewell (1982) Thomas Hampson, baritone THM 5432 2:50

15:09:13 Richard Strauss: Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks Op 28 (1895) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 436444 15:04

15:26:46 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Finale from Keyboard Concerto H 472 (1772) Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 8:07

15:37:15 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Fantasia on a Theme by Thomas Tallis (1910) Sinfonia of London Sir John Barbirolli EMI 67264 16:10

15:55:46 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 1: Arietta Op 12 # 1 (1867) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:36

15:57:23 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Bill O’Connell

16:03:28 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Il re pastore: L'amerò, sarò costante (1775) Danielle de Niese, soprano Orch of Age of Enlightenment Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 13277 6:26

16:11:44 Dmitri Kabalevsky: The Comedians Suite Op 26 (1938) Bavarian State Orchestra Wolfgang Sawallisch EMI 63893 13:53

16:29:34 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: But Not For Me (1930) Joshua Bell, violin London Symphony John Williams Sony 60659 4:16

16:35:52 Ulrich Rühl: Imprisoned Waltz (1998) NW German Chamber Soloists MDG 6100914 3:18

16:41:05 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1821) Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:00

16:53:57 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 10 Op 17 # 1 (1834) Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 2:27

16:56:38 Elmer Bernstein: The Great Escape: March (1963) Royal Philharmonic Nic Raine Royal Phil 33 2:44

17:04:24 Pablo Luna: El niño judio: De España vengo (1918) Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon Deutsche Gram 14777 6:16

17:12:16 Jean Sibelius: Finale from Symphony No. 5 Op 82 (1915) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 9:45

17:24:25 Enrique Granados: Goyescas: Coloquia en la reja (1911) Jorge Luis Prats, piano Decca 4782732 9:08

17:37:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Flute Sonata No. 1 BWV 1030 (1717) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3402 3:48

17:43:03 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Flute Sonata No. 5 BWV 1034 (1717) Joshua Smith, flute Delos 3408 4:46

17:49:52 Sir Edward German: Nell Gwyn: Overture (1900) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 7:25

17:57:39 Franz Schubert: Graz Galop D 925 (1827) Vienna Ensemble Sony 47187 2:09

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:09 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral March & Final Scene (1874) Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 16:10

18:25:59 Scott Joplin: The Entertainer (1903) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:52

18:32:07 Scott Joplin: Treemonisha: A Real Slow Drag (1911) Paragon Ragtime Singers Paragon Ragtime Orchestra Rick Benjamin New World 80720 5:46

18:39:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 (1720) Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 13:45

18:54:09 Scott Joplin: The Chrysanthemum (1904) Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 4:23

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:02 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Winds Op 44 (1878) Members of Vienna Philharmonic Myung-Whun Chung Deutsche Gram 471613 22:54

19:26:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: Concert Fantasy Op 56 (1884) Mikhail Pletnev, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Vladimir Fedoseyev Virgin 61463 28:57

19:57:06 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Wohin?' S 565/5 (1846) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 2:50

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:20 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 105 (1924) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 22:32

20:25:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Piano Quartet No. 2 in E-Flat K 493 (1786) Fauré Quartet Deutsche Gram 6609 27:30

20:54:02 Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning (1918) Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 5:00

21:02:49 George Frideric Handel: Saul: Act 1 Sinfonia (1739) Gabrieli Players Paul McCreesh Archiv 474510 11:15

21:15:27 Howard Blake: Bassoon Concerto Op 607 (1971) Gustavo Nunez, bassoon Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner PentaTone 506 15:28

21:32:36 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 123 S 161/6 (1849) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4851450 7:22

21:41:43 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Petrarch Sonnet No. 47 S 161/4 (1849) Benjamin Grosvenor, piano Decca 4851450 5:59

21:48:53 Jean Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in e Op 39 (1899) Oslo Philharmonic Klaus Mäkelä Decca 4852256 39:43

22:30:36 Maurice Ravel: Violin Sonata in G (1927) Janine Jansen, violin Decca 15249 17:53

22:52:05 Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel (1994) Patricia Rozario, soprano Academy of Ancient Music Paul Goodwin Harmonia Mundi 907231 4:54

22:58:03 Frédéric Chopin: Prelude No. 4 Op 28 # 4 (1839) Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 1:58

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:47 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910) Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 4:13

23:06:01 Vítezslav Novák: Slovak Suite: The Night Op 32 (1903) Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Libor Pesek Virgin 45251 9:33

23:15:34 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 Op 19 # 1 'Sweet Remembrance' (1830) Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155 3:41

23:19:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff: How Beautiful it is Here Op 21 # 7 (1902) Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello Decca 4851630 1:46

23:21:39 Edvard Grieg: Two Lyric Pieces Op 68 (1898) Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi Deutsche Gram 437520 8:16

23:29:54 Arvo Pärt: For Lennart in Memoriam (2006) Tallinn Chamber Orchestra Tonu Kaljuste ECM 12599 7:03

23:37:26 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 27 K 595 (1791) Mitsuko Uchida, piano Cleveland Orchestra Mitsuko Uchida Decca 15498 7:31

23:44:59 Aaron Copland: Rodeo: Corral Nocturne (1942) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 3:41

23:48:40 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 in G-Flat D 899/3 (1828) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 6:07

23:55:19 Frederick S. Converse: Serenade (1903) Gowanus Arts Ensemble Reuben Blundell New Focus 166 2:55

23:58:32 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737) Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 1:40