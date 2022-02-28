Uncovered Vol. 2: Florence B. Price

This double-CD album is the second issue in an anthology offering chamber works by historically important Black composers. As to the aim of this series, Catalyst violist Paul Laraia minces no words: “Even with nearly every major classical music institution setting new vows of solidarity and commitments to diversity and inclusion, there still exist prominent forces in the classical music world that seek to deny important diverse voices from their rightful place in the canon, and who fear-monger the lie that somehow our collective appreciation of the standard greats— Bach, Beethoven, Mozart— would be diminished by having a truer picture of ALL the voices that contribute to classical music. The Uncovered Project celebrates the unyielding voice of Volume 2 composer, performer, and mother, Florence B. Price, for her perseverance in a lifetime where her sex and race would be but a few of the massive obstacles she would overcome in creating an iconic body of works ranging from artsongs and sonatas, to string quartets and symphonies.” The album consists of four string quartets, three of which have never been recorded, and two piano quintets, one of which has never been recorded, including Price’s Quintet in A minor for Piano and Strings; Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint for String Quartet; String Quartet in A minor; Five Folksongs in Counterpoint for String Quartet; and her unfinished String Quartet in G Major and Quintet for Piano and Strings. Kudos, too, go to Cleveland-based Azica Records for producing this important series.