WCLV Program Guide 02-27-2022

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1930s-‘40s

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 6:45

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:02

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:51

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 15:01

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 2:20

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699) 8:06

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 4:40

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

Joseph Boulogne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Overture to 'L'Amant anonyme'

Georges Bizet: Roma

Florence Price: Andante moderato

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat Op 55 'Eroica'

George Frideric Handel: Three Coronation Anthem 'The King Shall Rejoice' (excerpt)--Chicago Symphony Chorus, Sir Andrew Davis, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin –

Modest Mussorgsky: Khovanshchina: Prelude ‘Dawn on the Moskva River’--Leonard Bernstein conductor

Giya Kancheli: And Farewell Goes out Sighing--Gidon Kremer, violin; Derek Ragin, countertenor; Kurt Masur conductor

Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia--Leonard Bernstein conductor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 in C Op 60 'Leningrad'--Leonard Bernstein conductor

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Gallicantus Part 2 - Gabriel Crouch, the director of the early music ensemble Gallicantus, continues to guide us through some of their releases. This week, Dialogues of Sorrow and The Tears of St. Peter

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:25 Gregorio Allegri: Miserere (1638) Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella Deutsche Gram 4795300 10:10

06:15:06 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Songs of Farewell: Lord, let me know mine end (1917) Westminster Abbey Choir James O'Donnell Hyperion 68301 10:13

06:25:45 William Byrd: Vigilate (1589) King's Singers Naxos 572987 4:23

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: The Young Organists - Concert excerpts featuring youthful performers, composers and transcribers

MARCEL LANQUETUIT: Toccata in D Hank Carrillo (1997 Fisk-Rosales/Edythe Bates Old Recital Hall, Rice University, Houston, TX) PD Archive

HERMANN SCHROEDER: Sonata for Flute and Organ Devin Glasgow, flute; Adam Cobb (2005 Fisk/St. John’s Episcopal Church, Tallahassee, FL) PD Archive (r. 9/29/19)

JOSEPH JONGEN: Sonata Eroica, Op.94 Caroline Robinson (1864 Walcker+1949 Aeolian-Skinner/Memorial Music Hall, Methuen, MA) PD Archive (r.8/11/21)

PAUL HINDEMITH: Ruhig bewegt (iv.), fr Organ Sonata No. 1 Oziah Wales (1974 Flentrop/Warner Hall, Oberlin Conservatory, OH) PD Archive (r. 2/7/22)

MAX REGER: Introduction and Fugue (iii.) fr Sonata No. 2 in d, Op. 60 Chase Loomer (1928 Skinner/Woolsey Hall, Yale University, New Haven, CT) PD Archive (r. 4/16/19)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Transfiguration and Ash Wednesday

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:22 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins in A RV 552 'Echo' (1740) Fabio Biondi, violin Europa Galante Fabio Biondi Virgin 45424 15:55

09:20:42 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 4 (1718) Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 22:13

09:45:16 Johann Gottlieb Goldberg: Trio Sonata in C BWV 1037 (1745) Wilbert Hazelzet, flute Glossa 920802 12:03

09:57:51 Heinrich Schütz: Vater unser SWV 89 (1625) King's Singers Naxos 572987 1:55

10:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Emanuel Ax, piano; Paul Appleby, tenor; Larry Allen, organ; Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh; Pittsburgh Youth Chorus

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-Flat Emperor’

Robert Schumann: Widmung (encore)

Hector Berlioz: Te Deum

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major Movement 3 Allegro Er-Gene Kahng, violin; Janacek Philharmonic; Ryan Cockerham, conductor Album: Florence Price: Violin Concertos Troy 1706 Music: 4:35

Robert Schumann: String Quartet in F major, Op. 41, No. 2 Schumann Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:40

Bruce Adolphe: Contestant: William White from Portland, OR Music: 8:30

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movement 1: March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 4:08 (excerpt)

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra; John Jeter, conductor Album: Price: Symphony No. 3 - The Mississippi River - Ethiopia's Shadow in America Naxos 559897 Music: 12:43

Luis de Milan: Fantasia No. 12 Jordi Savall, viola da gamba; Sergi Casademunt, alto viola da gamba; Eunice Brandao, tenor viola da gamba; Lorenz Duftschmid, bass viola da gamba Album: Milan: Fantasies, Pavanes and Gallardes Astree 8535 Music: 4:22

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat Major, Op. 105, B. 193 Dover Quartet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 31:55

Traditional (Mexico): Guaracha & Improvisation Hesperion XXI: Jordi Savall, viola da gamba; Xavier Diaz-Latorre, vihuela, chitarra; Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish baroque harp; Pedro Estevan, percussion Collegio Papio, Ascona, Spain Music: 4:51

Philip Herbert: Elegy: In Memoriam - Stephen Lawrence Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 7:47

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Michael Barenboim, violin

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 41 ‘Jupiter’

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 1

Thomas Ades: Inferno (World Premiere)

Jacques Ibert: Ports of Call - Andre Previn (Philips 426255)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Jakub Hrůša, conductor; Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 11/6/2021

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Ballade in a Op 33

Sir Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in e Op 85

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 6 in D op 60

17:57:00 Bedrich Smetana: Má vlast: The Moldau (1879) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 215 12:49

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 2022 - In recognition of Black History Month this highlights program celebrates outstanding performances by young Black musicians selected out of From the Top’s archives. Co-hosted by Peter Dugan and From the Top alum, David Norville, this program includes a 17-year-old violist performing the music of Ernest Bloch with utter intensity and focus … a teenage marimba player who sends us into a dream-state through the music of Takatsugu Muramatsu and we a funny story about sibling rivalry between two very musical brothers

David Norville, originally from Fort Myers, FL. (and guest host on this episode) performs I. Munter from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Paul Hindemith; Christopher O’Riley, piano. David was 17-years-old at the time of his archived performance recording.

Kiesse Nanor, 16-year-old pianist from Ellicott City, MD. performs "Widmung" by Robert Schumann, arr. by Franz Liszt

Peirce Ellis, 17-year-old violist from Broomall, PA. performs Suite for Viola and Piano (1919), Mvmt 4 By Ernest Bloch; Peter Dugan, piano

Jeremy Davis, 17-year-old marimbist from Chino Hills, CA. performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

Sandra Bailey, 18-year-old bassoonist from Atlanta, GA. performs I. Allegro con moto from Sonatine by Alexandre Tansman; Christopher O’Riley, piano

Daniel Dorsey, 17-year-old cellist from Cincinnati, OH performs Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Lauren Michelle, soprano (alum appearance) performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini; Jung-A Bang, piano

Boston Children’s Chorus under the direction of Anthony Trecek-King performs "In His Care-O", trad. spiritual, arr. William Dawson and "My Soul's Been Anchored In The Lord", trad. spiritual, arr. Moses Hogan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:00 Aaron Copland: Appalachian Spring: Suite (1945) Boston Symphony Aaron Copland RCA 300350 25:23

19:29:23 George Walker: Piano Concerto (1975) Natalie Hinderas, piano Detroit Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 24:22

20:01:00 Franz Schubert: Octet D 803 (1824) Robert Marcellus, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 97 1:02:43

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Jeffrey Mumford: through the filtering dawn of spreading daybright (2001) Eliesha Nelson, viola; Scott Dixon, double bass (Albany 1473/74) 8:51

Daniel McCarthy: Song of Middle Earth Indiana State University Faculty Winds/John Boyd, cond. (C. Alan Publications 850) 16:36

Frederick Koch: Blue Monday Andrew White, baritone; Frederick Koch, piano (Dimension1004) 15:29

Jack Gallagher: Toccata for Brass Quintet Galliard Brass Ensemble (Musical Heritage 513 534) 6:36

Jeffrey Mumford: through a stillness brightening (2011) Miranda Cuckson, violin; Argento Chamber Ensemble/Michael Galante cond. (Albany 1473/74) 11:04

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Connecting to the Community - India Birdsong

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:00 Ola Gjeilo: Second Eve (2012) Voces8 Decca 4785703 5:56

23:07:56 Giacomo Puccini: Chrysanthemums (1890) Quartetto di Cremona Klanglogo 1400 6:02

23:13:58 Maurice Ravel: Mother Goose: Pavane of Sleeping Beauty (1911) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80601 1:25

23:17:23 Nicolas Gombert: Ave Maria (1550) Capella Currende I Fiamminghi Erik Van Nevel Telarc 80521 5:14

23:22:37 Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo and Juliet: Balcony Scene (1936) Cleveland Orchestra Yoel Levi Telarc 80089 7:51

23:30:28 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 (1865) Turtle Creek Chorale Symphony Orchestra Timothy Seelig Reference 61 6:19

23:38:47 Claude Debussy: La plus que lente (1910) San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 69 6:20

23:45:07 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 20 in c-Sharp (1830) Shannon Lee, violin Telarc 80695 3:50

23:48:57 Samuel Barber: Agnus Dei (1967) Voces8 Decca 29601 7:36

23:57:03 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: The Shepherdess Song Op 42 (1893) Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 3:10

23:60:13 Mohammed Fairouz: Piano Miniature No. 6 'Addio' (2009) Lara Downes, piano Steinway 30016 2:12