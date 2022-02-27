WCLV Program Guide 02-26-2022

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:16 Frank Bridge: There is a Willow Grows Aslant a Brook (1927) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 9:24

00:11:46 Robert Ramsey: How Are the Mighty Fallen (1630) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807544 6:23

00:19:23 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat (1816) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 29:39

00:51:32 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 9 in C Op 59 # 3 'Razumovsky No. 3' (1806) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268 30:39

01:25:27 Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night Op 4 (1899) Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan Deutsche Gram 4796018 29:50

01:56:50 Robert Schumann: Scenes from Childhood: Of Foreign Lands and People Op 15 # 1 (1838) Vladimir Ashkenazy, piano Decca 421290 1:42

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

02:00:00 Schubert, Franz Song, 'Der Erlkönig,' D. 328 Jorge Bolet, p London Liszt: Favourite Piano Works 5:04

02:05:04 Schubert, Franz Symphony No. 1 in D, D. 82 Dresden Staatskapelle/Sir Colin Davis RCA Schubert: The Complete Symphonies 28:20

02:33:24 Schubert, Franz Song, 'Herbstlied', D 502 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br; Gerald Moore, p DG Schubert: Lieder 1:26

02:34:50 Vivaldi, Antonio Bassoon Concerto in e, R 484 Kiyotaka Dosaka, bn; Tokyo Bach-Mozart Ensemble Denon Vivaldi: Concerti For A Wind Instrument 10:48

02:45:38 Hindemith, Paul Bassoon Sonata (1938) Bruce Grainger, bn; Gail Niwa, p Centaur Bruce Grainger: Music for bassoon, piano, and cello 8:38

02:54:16 Hindemith, Paul Suite of French Dances' (1958) Philharmonia Orch/José Serebrier ASV Kammermusik Nr. 3 op. 36 Nr. 2 für obligates Violoncello und zehn Solo-Instrumente 1:23

03:00:00 Humperdinck, Engelbert Dornröschen' Bamberg Sym Orch/Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin Fairy-Tale Music = Märchenmusiken 2:14

03:02:14 Humperdinck, Engelbert Dornröschen' Bamberg Sym Orch/Karl Anton Rickenbacher Virgin Fairy-Tale Music = Märchenmusiken 3:04

03:05:18 Rossini, Gioachino La Cenerentola' Montreal Sym Orch London Overtures 8:13

03:13:31 Janácek, Leoš Pohadka (Fairy Tale)' Joel Krosnick, vc; Gilbert Kalish, p Arabesque In The Shadow Of World War I - Music For Cello & Piano By Debussy, Janácek, Hindemith & Cowell 11:19

03:24:50 Medtner, Nikolai Fairy Tales,' Op 9 Igor Nikonovich, p Russian Disc Medtner: Piano Works 1:42

03:26:32 Benoit, Peter Piano Concerto, Op 43b, 'Symphonic Tale' Luc Devos, p; Royal Flanders Phil/Frédéric Devreese Marco Polo BENOIT : Piano Concerto / Flute Concerto 28:29

03:55:01 van Hoof, Jef Song, 'Een man, een woord!' Peter Gijsbertsen, t; Jozef de Beenhouwer, p Phaedra Jef van Hoof 1:38

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:01:41 Ottorino Respighi: Church Windows (1927) Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80356 27:47

04:30:19 Béla Bartók: Romanian Folk Dances (1915) Lise de la Salle, piano Naïve 5468 4:48

04:36:16 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Allegro from Piano Quintet in g (1893) Stewart Goodyear, piano Catalyst Quartet Azica 71336 9:15

04:47:50 Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70 (1885) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 417564 36:21

05:27:14 Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Sonata No. 5 in F Op 24 'Spring' (1801) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin eOne Music 7780 23:44

05:52:24 Frédéric Chopin: Waltz No. 7 in c-Sharp Op 64 # 2 (1838) Ingrid Fliter, piano EMI 14899 3:32

05:56:17 Cécile Chaminade: Etudes de concert: Impromptu Op 35 # 5 (1886) Joanne Polk, piano Steinway 30037 3:54

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Amadeo Roldan Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

06:03:41 Alejandro Garcia Caturla Three Cuban Dances New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

06:13:25 Joseph White Violin Concerto in f# Rachel Barton Pine, violin Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille Records 035

06:37:58 Tania León la Par (The Pair) (1986) Christopher Lamb, percussion; Virginia Perry Lamb, piano New World Records 662

06:51:30 Jose White La Bella Cubana Camerata Romeu Zenaida Romeu BIS 0356

06:56:45 Ignacio Cervantes Los Tres Golpes Elena Casanova, piano MSR 1136

07:01:00 Vinicio Salazar "Agnus Dei" (arr. by Carlos Salazar) Renaissance (of Charlotte, NC); Capella Cantorum (of Guatamala) Robert Pritchard; Carlos Salazar Renaissance of Charlotte

07:05:25 arr. Carlos Salazar "Sones Guatemaltecos" Cappella Cantorum Carlos Salazar Renaissance of Charlotte

07:08:44 Carl Maria von Weber Konzertstuck in f, Op. 7 Claudio Arrau, piano Philharmonia Orchestra Alceo Galliera EMI Classics 562884

07:30:03 Paquito D'Rivera Aires Tropicales Imani Winds Koch International 7599

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Florence Price: Violin Concerto No. 1 in D Major Movement 3 Allegro Er-Gene Kahng, violin; Janacek Philharmonic; Ryan Cockerham, conductor Album: Florence Price: Violin Concertos Troy 1706 Music: 4:35

Robert Schumann: String Quartet in F major, Op. 41, No. 2 Schumann Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:40

Bruce Adolphe: Contestant: William White from Portland, OR Music: 8:30

Igor Stravinsky: Suite from A Soldier's Tale: Movement 1: March of the soldier Anthony McGill, clarinet; Jorja Fleezanis, violin; Gilbert Kalish, piano Album: Music@Menlo: New Dimensions Music@Menlo 20034 Music: 4:08 (excerpt)

Florence Price: Ethiopia's Shadow in America Vienna Radio Symphony Orchestra; John Jeter, conductor Album: Price: Symphony No. 3 - The Mississippi River - Ethiopia's Shadow in America Naxos 559897 Music: 12:43

Luis de Milan: Fantasia No. 12 Jordi Savall, viola da gamba; Sergi Casademunt, alto viola da gamba; Eunice Brandao, tenor viola da gamba; Lorenz Duftschmid, bass viola da gamba Album: Milan: Fantasies, Pavanes and Gallardes Astree 8535 Music: 4:22

Antonin Dvorak: String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat Major, Op. 105, B. 193 Dover Quartet Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA Music: 31:55

Traditional (Mexico): Guaracha & Improvisation Hesperion XXI: Jordi Savall, viola da gamba; Xavier Diaz-Latorre, vihuela, chitarra; Andrew Lawrence-King, Spanish baroque harp; Pedro Estevan, percussion Collegio Papio, Ascona, Spain Music: 4:51

Philip Herbert: Elegy: In Memoriam - Stephen Lawrence Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 7:47

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:44 Hans Zimmer: Gladiator: Suite (2000) Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80600 5:26

10:11:20 Jacques Offenbach: Orpheus in the Underworld: Overture (1874) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4776403 8:41

10:21:50 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins in d BWV 1043 (1723) Julia Fischer, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Julia Fischer Decca 12490 14:38

10:38:58 William Grant Still: Humor from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 3:23

10:44:07 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in D Op 6 # 5 (1739) Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Deutsche Gram 447733 15:15

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:04 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: Somewhere (1957) Anne Akiko Meyers, violin London Symphony Keith Lockhart eOne Music 7792 4:36

11:12:58 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Romance from Serenade No. 13 K 525 'Eine kleine Nachtmusik' (1787) Chamber Players of Canada Atma 2532 6:06

11:20:18 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908) Quebec Symphony Orchestra Yoav Talmi Atma 2377 16:59

11:39:17 Bill Evans: Waltz for Debby (1964) Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 455512 1:59

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 2022 - In recognition of Black History Month this highlights program celebrates outstanding performances by young Black musicians selected out of From the Top’s archives. Co-hosted by Peter Dugan and From the Top alum, David Norville, this program includes a 17-year-old violist performing the music of Ernest Bloch with utter intensity and focus … a teenage marimba player who sends us into a dream-state through the music of Takatsugu Muramatsu and we a funny story about sibling rivalry between two very musical brothers

David Norville, originally from Fort Myers, FL. (and guest host on this episode) performs I. Munter from the Sonata for Oboe and Piano by Paul Hindemith; Christopher O’Riley, piano. David was 17-years-old at the time of his archived performance recording.

Kiesse Nanor, 16-year-old pianist from Ellicott City, MD. performs "Widmung" by Robert Schumann, arr. by Franz Liszt

Peirce Ellis, 17-year-old violist from Broomall, PA. performs Suite for Viola and Piano (1919), Mvmt 4 By Ernest Bloch; Peter Dugan, piano

Jeremy Davis, 17-year-old marimbist from Chino Hills, CA. performs "Land" by Takatsugu Muramatsu

Sandra Bailey, 18-year-old bassoonist from Atlanta, GA. performs I. Allegro con moto from Sonatine by Alexandre Tansman; Christopher O’Riley, piano

Daniel Dorsey, 17-year-old cellist from Cincinnati, OH performs Song of the Black Swan by Heitor Villa-Lobos

Lauren Michelle, soprano (alum appearance) performs "Si, mi chiamano Mimi” from La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini; Jung-A Bang, piano

Boston Children’s Chorus under the direction of Anthony Trecek-King performs "In His Care-O", trad. spiritual, arr. William Dawson and "My Soul's Been Anchored In The Lord", trad. spiritual, arr. Moses Hogan

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with a celebration of Black History Month that showcases some of the Met’s most revered African-American stars. Beginning with legendary contralto Marian Anderson, who crossed the Met’s color barrier in 1955, the program features broadcast highlights from great Black artists who made their Met debuts in the three decades following hers – stars like Reri Grist, Leontyne Price, George Shirley, Grace Bumbry, Martina Arroyo, Shirley Verrett, Kathleen Battle, Jessye Norman, and Simon Estes, among others.

15:20 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:22:11 Chevalier de Saint-Georges: Scene from 'Ernestine' (1777) Faye Robinson, soprano London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 6:08

15:31:11 William Grant Still: Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 24:35

15:58:01 William Grant Still: Two Arias from 'Highway 1, U.S.A.' (1961) William Brown, tenor London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 3:41

16:03:34 José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Requiem (1816) Morgan State University Choir Helsinki Philharmonic Paul Freeman Sony 586215 35:18

16:41:58 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Danse nègre Op 35 (1898) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 6:02

16:50:17 Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947) Royal Philharmonic Paul Freeman Sony 586215 6:43

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Academy Award Winners 1930s-‘40s

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Anthony Adverse: Suite–Orchestra/Lionel Newman (DCC 1094) 6:45

Bernard Herrmann: The Devil and Daniel Webster: Mr. Scratch—London Symphony/John Williams (Sony 62788) 4:02

Max Steiner: Now, Voyager: Suite—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 5:51

Max Steiner: Since You Went Away: Main title—National Philharmonic/Charles Gerhardt (RCA 81270) 1:25

Brian Easdale: The Red Shoes: Ballet—Philharmonia Orchestra/Kenneth Alwyn (Silva 1094) 15:01

Aaron Copland: Our Town: Grover’s Corners—St. Louis Symphony/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 61699) 2:20

Aaron Copland (arr Arnold Freed): The Heiress: Suite—St. Louis Symphony/ Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699) 8:06

Franz Waxman: Sunset Boulevard: Suite— Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80708) 4:40

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Barbara Cook (Part 2) - In the second installment of this 1986 rebroadcast, Bill Rudman chats with Cook about her work in cabarets and the concert hall

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:02:06 00:02:31 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Carolina in the Morning Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:08:47 00:03:15 Richard Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Wait Till You See Him Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:13:41 00:02:24 Wally Harper-David Zippel The Ingenue Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group 4716-30010

1819:49 00:06:18 Harry Nillson/Melissa Manchester Remember/Come in From the Rain Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group 4716-30010

18:27:27 00:03:08 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Dancing in the Dark Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony SMK62017

18:32:40 00:03:09 Noel Coward If Love Were All Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: It's Better With a Band Moss Music Group 4716-30017

18:36:53 00:02:59 Stephen Sondheim In Buddy's Eyes Barbara Cook Follies in Concert Masterworks B'way 88697-95374

18:41:24 00:04:18 Stephen Sondheim Losing My Mind Barbara Cook Follies in Concert Masterworks B'way 88697-95374

18:47:10 00:03:50 Wally Harper/Irving Berlin Sing a Song With Me/Let Me Sing and I'm Happy Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: As of Today CBS A-20708

18:51:36 00:01:28 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:56 Walter Donaldson-Gus Kahn Filler: Makin' Whoopee Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: Lover Man DRG DRGCD-91530

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:25 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez (1939) Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 20039 21:25

19:26:09 Sir Edward Elgar: Enigma Variations Op 36 (1899) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80192 30:31

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor; Ryan Speedo Green, bass-baritone; James Pickens Jr, narrator; Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Chorus - The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Concert, recorded in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center, 1/14/2018

Traditional (arr Caldwell): ‘Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ‘Round’

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to ‘Egmont’ Op 84

Felix Mendelssohn: “Lord God of Abraham” from ‘Elijah’ Op 70

George Walker: Lyric for Strings

Traditional: ‘Down by the Riverside’

Giuseppe Verdi: “Va, pensiero” (Chorus of the Hebrew Slaves) from ‘Nabucco’

Ottorino Respighi: ‘Pines of the Appian Way’ from ‘The Pines of Rome’

William Steffe (arr Wilhousky): ‘Battle Hymn of the Republic’

Thomas Dorsey: ‘Precious Lord, Take My Hand’ (Arrangement commissioned for the 2018 MLK concert)

Felix Mendelssohn: Movement 4 from Symphony No. 5 in d Op 107 ‘Reformation’

J. Rosamund Johnson (arr Smith): ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’

21:39:38 Jean Sibelius: Tapiola Op 112 (1926) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 110406 18:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – A Stuart McLain story “The Greatest Hockey Game Ever Played”…The Corries sing about “The Portree Kid” and Spike Jones offers “Ghost Riders in the Sky”

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:01 George Walker: Lyric for Strings (1941) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 5:48

23:07:50 Samuel Barber: Adagio for Strings Op 11 (1937) Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 8:40

23:17:34 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes (1910) Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:56

23:20:31 César Franck: Psyché et Eros (1888) Basle Symphony Orchestra Armin Jordan Erato 88167 9:24

23:29:55 Sergei Prokofiev: Alexander Nevsky: The Field of the Dead Op 78 (1939) Alisa Kolosova, mezzo-soprano Utah Symphony Thierry Fischer Reference 735 6:08

23:36:55 Peter Tchaikovsky: Sérénade mélancolique Op 26 (1875) Jennifer Koh, violin Odense Symphony Alexander Vedernikov Cedille 166 10:34

23:47:29 Andrés Segovia: Estudio sin luz (1955) Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71287 3:50

23:51:20 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 (1884) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 3:49

23:55:39 Franz Waxman: Old Acquaintance: Elegy for Strings (1943) National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81265 3:30