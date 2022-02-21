WCLV Program Guide 02-21-2022

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: From a recital by Oberlin Conservatory student Jiaqing Luo, the Piano Sonatas Nos. 1, 2, 3. 5. 7, 9 & 10 by Alexander Scriabin.

01:51:17 Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene (1912) Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9354 8:25

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

02:07:58 Francisco Tarrega Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI Classics 56418

02:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

02:17:26 Franz Lehár Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

02:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

02:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 000420800

03:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508

03:24:38 Deodat De Severac Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó Naxos 555855

03:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 557207

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Sam Petrey

04:01:39 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 22 Op 236 'City of Light' (1971) Seattle Symphony Alan Hovhaness Delos 3137 29:34

04:33:05 John Adams: Harmonielehre (1985) City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 40:19

05:14:54 Maria Schneider: Winter Morning Walks (2011) Dawn Upshaw, soprano Australian Chamber Orchestra ArtistShare 121 28:12

05:45:30 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan (1919) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 12:16

05:58:07 Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie (1856) Kyle Bielfield, tenor Delos 3445 2:34

06:01:36 Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite (1957) Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 23:50

06:27:02 David Diamond: This Sacred Ground (1962) Erich Parce, baritone Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559156 15:25

06:43:54 Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite (1935) New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 13:08

06:57:26 Henry Fillmore: Lassus Trombone (1915) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:55

07:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

07:01:58 John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012) Christopher Martin, trumpet Chicago Symphony John Williams Sony 544685 10:57

07:14:50 Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 Op 30 'Romantic' (1930) Cleveland Orch Youth Orch James Feddeck WCLV 1102201 28:47

07:46:48 James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 12:19

08:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

08:03:09 Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

08:13:50 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942) Gregory Peck, narrator Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:00

08:31:03 Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1941) Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 16:32

08:48:46 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step (1976) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 3:53

08:54:18 George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America (1919) Central State Univ. Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

09:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola

09:04:05 Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 20:12

09:26:34 Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559768 12:01

09:40:56 John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909) Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 5:42

09:49:09 George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990) Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 11:34

10:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Simna

10:03:07 John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise (1886) Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:56

10:11:00 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody (1931) Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 15:45

10:30:44 Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form (1929) Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Naxos 559004 29:31

11:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Rob Grier

11:01:36 Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1 (1942) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 20:07

11:24:12 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942) James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

11:41:50 John Philip Sousa: El Capitan and His Friends: Suite (1898) Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 16:56

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:01:47 George Gershwin: Cuban Overture (1932) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04

12:13:14 Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances (1948) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 10:47

12:25:04 George Gershwin: An American in Paris (1928) Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:37

12:44:46 Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture (1938) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 8:52

12:55:46 Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture (1956) Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 4:22

13:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Robert Conrad

13:01:53 John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy' (1909) Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:26

13:07:23 Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address Op 124 (1973) Barry Scott, narrator Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 13:13

13:24:26 Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery (1939) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:39

14:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

14:01:49 John Williams: Liberty Fanfare (1986) Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:12

14:06:02 John Williams: JFK: Prologue (1991) Tim Morrison, trumpet Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 3:59

14:10:01 John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen (1998) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 6:06

14:19:57 Karl King: March 'Sarasota' (1918) USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:37

14:22:34 Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March (1919) USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:28

14:25:03 Karl King: March 'Voice of America' (1956) USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

14:30:10 Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9 'Star-Spangled' (1951) Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 28:22

15:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Mills

15:02:22 Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore (2010) Pacific Chorale Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Naxos 559749 31:39

15:35:59 Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song Op 20 (1964) Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 9:05

15:46:51 Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy (1957) Eastman Chorus Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 432008 12:03

16:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

16:03:38 John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale (2012) Christopher Martin, trumpet Chicago Symphony John Williams Sony 544685 10:57

16:16:45 Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 Op 30 'Romantic' (1930) Cleveland Orch Youth Orch James Feddeck WCLV 1102201 28:47

16:47:49 James Hewitt: New Medley Overture (1799) Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 12:19

17:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

17:03:55 Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town' (1944) St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

17:14:11 Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait (1942) Gregory Peck, narrator Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:00

17:31:29 Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend (1941) Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 16:32

17:48:57 Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step (1976) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 3:53

17:55:06 George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America (1919) Central State Univ. Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

18:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola

18:02:31 Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter (1904) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 20:12

18:24:44 Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections (1996) London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559768 12:01

18:39:59 John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture (1909) Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 5:42

18:47:32 George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra (1990) Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 11:34

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:33 William Grant Still: Sahdji (1931) Morgan State University Choir London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 20:36

19:28:32 Don Gillis: Symphony No. 1 'An American Symphony' (1941) Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 888 31:29

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:02:23 Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1 (1988) Bohuslav Martinu Philharmonic Julius Penson Williams Albany 104 23:03

20:26:32 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite (1948) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

20:50:58 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Barcarolle Op 6 # 1 (1912) Carol Rosenberger, piano Delos 3172 7:16

20:58:30 Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12 (1889) Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Deutsche Gram 4795305 3:04

21:04:17 Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings Op 63 (1908) dogma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 16:13

21:21:29 William Grant Still: Longings from Symphony No. 1 'Afro-American' (1931) London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 7:20

21:29:53 Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals (1947) Royal Philharmonic Paul Freeman Sony 586215 6:43

21:38:13 Virgil Thomson: Autumn Concertina (1964) Ann Mason Stockton, harp Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 8:54

21:48:40 Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2 (1902) Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 38:18

22:28:19 David Diamond: The Enormous Room (1948) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25

22:45:23 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings (1919) Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 7:53

22:54:16 Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs (1871) Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 7:56

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:02 Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Berceuse Op 47 (1860) Alan Marks, piano Nimbus 5014 4:47

23:08:49 Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22 (1945) Steven Isserlis, cello St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 68283 7:06

23:15:56 Stephen Paulus: Berceuse (1983) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Azica 71281 5:40

23:22:14 Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum (2011) Trinity Choruses Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 4:38

23:26:53 Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale (1956) Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 12:52

23:39:35 Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve Op 92 # 1 (1921) Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 436121 5:20

23:46:11 Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria (2005) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:05

23:50:17 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air (1918) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 2:29

23:52:46 Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby (2004) Lavinia Meijer, harp Voces8 Decca 4785703 4:07

23:57:44 Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance (1941) Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:03