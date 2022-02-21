© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WCLV Program Guide 02-21-2022

Published February 21, 2022 at 5:07 AM EST

00:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: From a recital by Oberlin Conservatory student Jiaqing Luo, the Piano Sonatas Nos. 1, 2, 3. 5. 7, 9 & 10 by Alexander Scriabin.

01:51:17  Richard Strauss: Ariadne auf Naxos: Overture & Dance Scene    (1912)  Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9354 8:25

 

02:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

02:00:50 Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

02:07:58 Francisco Tarrega Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI Classics 56418

02:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

02:17:26 Franz Lehár Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

02:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

02:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 000420800

03:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508

03:24:38 Deodat De Severac Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó Naxos 555855

03:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 557207

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Sam Petrey  

04:01:39  Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 22 Op 236   'City of Light' (1971)  Seattle Symphony Alan Hovhaness Delos 3137 29:34

04:33:05  John Adams: Harmonielehre    (1985)  City of Birmingham Symphony Sir Simon Rattle EMI 55051 40:19

05:14:54  Maria Schneider: Winter Morning Walks    (2011) Dawn Upshaw, soprano Australian Chamber Orchestra  ArtistShare 121 28:12

05:45:30  Charles Tomlinson Griffes: The Pleasure Dome of Kubla Khan    (1919)  Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 12:16

05:58:07  Stephen Foster: Gentle Annie    (1856) Kyle Bielfield, tenor   Delos 3445 2:34

06:01:36  Virgil Thomson: The River: Suite    (1957)  Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 23:50

06:27:02  David Diamond: This Sacred Ground    (1962) Erich Parce, baritone Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559156 15:25

06:43:54  Bernard Herrmann: Currier and Ives Suite    (1935)  New Zealand Symphony James Sedares Koch Intl 7224 13:08

06:57:26  Henry Fillmore: Lassus Trombone    (1915)  Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 2:55

 

07:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

07:01:58  John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale    (2012) Christopher Martin, trumpet Chicago Symphony John Williams Sony 544685 10:57

07:14:50  Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 Op 30   'Romantic' (1930)  Cleveland Orch Youth Orch James Feddeck WCLV 1102201 28:47

07:46:48  James Hewitt: New Medley Overture    (1799)  Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 12:19

 

08:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

08:03:09  Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town'    (1944)  St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

08:13:50  Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait    (1942) Gregory Peck, narrator Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:00

08:31:03  Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend    (1941)  Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 16:32

08:48:46  Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step    (1976)  National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 3:53

08:54:18  George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America    (1919) Central State Univ. Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

 

09:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola

09:04:05  Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter    (1904)  Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 20:12

09:26:34  Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections    (1996)  London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559768 12:01

09:40:56  John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture    (1909)  Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 5:42

09:49:09  George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra    (1990)  Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 11:34

 

10:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Simna

10:03:07  John Philip Sousa: Presidential Polonaise    (1886)  Nonpareil Wind Band Timothy Foley EMI 54130 3:56

10:11:00  George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody    (1931) Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 15:45

10:30:44  Robert Russell Bennett: Abraham Lincoln: A Likeness in Symphony Form    (1929)  Moscow Symphony William Stromberg Naxos 559004 29:31

 

11:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Rob Grier

11:01:36  Jerome Moross: Symphony No. 1    (1942)  London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Albany 1403 20:07

11:24:12  Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait    (1942) James Earl Jones, narrator Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 14:26

11:41:50  John Philip Sousa: El Capitan and His Friends: Suite    (1898)  Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 16:56

 

12:00 LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:01:47  George Gershwin: Cuban Overture    (1932)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 10:04

12:13:14  Virgil Thomson: Acadian Songs and Dances    (1948)  Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 10:47

12:25:04  George Gershwin: An American in Paris    (1928)  Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 17:37

12:44:46  Aaron Copland: An Outdoor Overture    (1938)  Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 62401 8:52

12:55:46  Leonard Bernstein: Candide: Overture    (1956)  Cleveland Orchestra Louis Lane Sony 63034 4:22

 

13:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Robert Conrad

13:01:53  John Philip Sousa: March 'The Glory of the Yankee Navy'    (1909)  Blossom Festival Band Loras John Schissel MAA 40601 3:26

13:07:23  Vincent Persichetti: A Lincoln Address Op 124   (1973) Barry Scott, narrator Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 13:13

13:24:26  Morton Gould: Stephen Foster Gallery    (1939)  National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 34:39

 

14:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

14:01:49  John Williams: Liberty Fanfare    (1986)  Boston Pops John Williams Philips 420178 4:12

14:06:02  John Williams: JFK: Prologue    (1991) Tim Morrison, trumpet Symphony Orchestra John Williams Sony 51333 3:59

14:10:01  John Williams: Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen    (1998) Tanglewood Festival Chorus Boston Pops John Williams Sony 51333 6:06

14:19:57  Karl King: March 'Sarasota'    (1918)  USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:37

14:22:34  Karl King: Royal Scotch Highlanders March    (1919)  USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:28

14:25:03  Karl King: March 'Voice of America'    (1956)  USAF Heritage of America Band Col. Lowell Graham Klavier 11139 2:03

14:30:10  Don Gillis: Symphony No. 9    'Star-Spangled' (1951)  Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 618 28:22

 

15:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with John Mills

15:02:22  Michael Daugherty: Mount Rushmore    (2010) Pacific Chorale Pacific Symphony Carl St. Clair Naxos 559749 31:39

15:35:59  Paul Turok: Variations on an American Song Op 20   (1964)  Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 9:05

15:46:51  Howard Hanson: Song of Democracy    (1957) Eastman Chorus Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 432008 12:03

 

16:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Bill O’Connell

16:03:38  John Williams: Lincoln: The Petersen House & Finale    (2012) Christopher Martin, trumpet Chicago Symphony John Williams Sony 544685 10:57

16:16:45  Howard Hanson: Symphony No. 2 Op 30   'Romantic' (1930)  Cleveland Orch Youth Orch James Feddeck WCLV 1102201 28:47

16:47:49  James Hewitt: New Medley Overture    (1799)  Sinfonia Finlandia Patrick Gallois Naxos 559654 12:19

 

17:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Jacqueline Gerber

17:03:55  Aaron Copland: Music from the Film 'Our Town'    (1944)  St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 61699 8:59

17:14:11  Aaron Copland: A Lincoln Portrait    (1942) Gregory Peck, narrator Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:00

17:31:29  Morton Gould: Lincoln Legend    (1941)  Nashville Symphony Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559373 16:32

17:48:57  Morton Gould: American Ballads: Saratoga Quick Step    (1976)  National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 559005 3:53

17:55:06  George Gershwin: O Land of Mine, America    (1919) Central State Univ. Chorus Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80445 5:21

 

18:00 MUSIC FOR PRESIDENTS DAY with Mark Satola

18:02:31  Frederick S. Converse: The Mystic Trumpeter    (1904)  Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559116 20:12

18:24:44  Jack Gallagher: Quiet Reflections    (1996)  London Symphony JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559768 12:01

18:39:59  John Philip Sousa: The American Maid: Overture    (1909)  Central Band of the RAF Keith Brion Naxos 559730 5:42

18:47:32  George Walker: Folk Songs for Orchestra    (1990)  Cleveland Chamber Symphony Edwin London Albany 270 11:34

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:33  William Grant Still: Sahdji    (1931) Morgan State University Choir London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 20:36

19:28:32  Don Gillis: Symphony No. 1    'An American Symphony' (1941)  Sinfonia Varsovia Ian Hobson Albany 888 31:29

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:02:23  Adolphus Hailstork: Symphony No. 1    (1988)  Bohuslav Martinu Philharmonic Julius Penson Williams Albany 104 23:03

20:26:32  Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Suite    (1948)  Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 23:32

20:50:58  Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Barcarolle Op 6 # 1 (1912) Carol Rosenberger, piano   Delos 3172 7:16

20:58:30  Sir Edward Elgar: Salut d'amour Op 12   (1889) Daniel Hope, violin Basel Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hope Deutsche Gram 4795305 3:04

21:04:17  Arthur Foote: Suite for Strings Op 63   (1908)  dogma chamber orchestra Mikhail Gurewitsch MDG 9121717 16:13

21:21:29  William Grant Still: Longings from Symphony No. 1    'Afro-American' (1931)  London Symphony Paul Freeman Sony 586215 7:20

21:29:53  Morton Gould: Revival: A Fantasy on Six Spirituals    (1947)  Royal Philharmonic Paul Freeman Sony 586215 6:43

21:38:13  Virgil Thomson: Autumn Concertina    (1964) Ann Mason Stockton, harp Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Sir Neville Marriner EMI 6612 8:54

21:48:40  Charles Ives: Symphony No. 2    (1902)  Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1003 38:18

22:28:19  David Diamond: The Enormous Room    (1948)  Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3119 15:25

22:45:23  George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings    (1919)  Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 7:53

22:54:16  Richard Wagner: Siegfried: Forest Murmurs    (1871)  Dresden State Orchestra Donald Runnicles Teldec 17109 7:56

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:04:02  Louis Moreau Gottschalk: Berceuse Op 47   (1860) Alan Marks, piano   Nimbus 5014 4:47

23:08:49  Samuel Barber: Andante from Cello Concerto Op 22   (1945) Steven Isserlis, cello St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin RCA 68283 7:06

23:15:56  Stephen Paulus: Berceuse    (1983) Yolanda Kondonassis, harp   Azica 71281 5:40

23:22:14  Robert Moran: Trinity Requiem: In Paradisum    (2011) Trinity Choruses Chamber Ensemble Robert Ridgell Innova 244 4:38

23:26:53  Ernest Bloch: Suite Modale    (1956) Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 12:52

23:39:35  Amy Beach: A Hermit Thrush at Eve Op 92 # 1 (1921) Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 436121 5:20

23:46:11  Philippe Rombi: Joyeux Noël: Aria    (2005) Renaud Capuçon, violin Brussels Philharmonic Stéphane Denève Erato 9029563393 4:05

23:50:17  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: An English Suite: Air    (1918)  English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 2:29

23:52:46  Eric Whitacre: The Seal Lullaby    (2004) Lavinia Meijer, harp Voces8  Decca 4785703 4:07

23:57:44  Aram Khachaturian: Masquerade: Romance    (1941)  Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 3:03

 

 