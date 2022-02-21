Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.
WCLV Program Guide 02-20-2022
06:03:15 George Frideric Handel: Samson: Awake the Trumpet's Lofty Sound (1743) The Sixteen Symphony of Harmony & Invention Harry Christophers Collins 70382 1:53
06:08:58 George Frideric Handel: Chandos Anthem No. 1 'O be joyful in the Lord' (1718) Lynne Dawson, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Chandos 40 19:36
06:29:06 Giovanni Palestrina: Angelus Domini descendit (1593) Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella Deutsche Gram 4795300 2:22