WCLV Program Guide 02-19-2022

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:01 Henryk Wieniawski: Prayer from Violin Concerto No. 1 Op 14 (1852) Gil Shaham, violin London Symphony Lawrence Foster Deutsche Gram 431815 4:58

00:07:00 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: La cathédral engloutie (1910) Kotaro Fukuma, piano Hortus 113 5:49

00:13:47 Manuel de Falla: Four Spanish Pieces (1909) Brazilian Guitar Quartet Delos 3466 15:39

00:32:07 Olivier Messiaen: Quartet for the End of Time (1941) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 469052 52:09

01:27:36 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Faithful Shepherd: Suite (1932) Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 25:20

01:54:31 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Prelude No. 1 in c-Sharp Op 3 # 2 (1892) Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9348 4:16

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

02:00:00 Lalo, Édouard Le roi d'Ys' (1875-88) Vesselina Kasarova, ms; Munich Radio Orch/Frederic Chaslin RCA Nuit Resplendissante - French Opera Arias 5:32

02:05:32 Lalo, Édouard Cello Concerto in d (1877) Arto Noras, vc; Finnish Radio Sym Orch/Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finlandia Radion sinfoniaorkesteri 27:38

02:33:10 Trad, Russian Dance of the Gypsies Troika Balalaika Ensemble CBS N/A 1:46

02:34:56 Strauss II, Johann Der Zigeunerbaron (The Gypsy Baron)' Chicago Sym/Fritz Reiner RCA Strauss Waltzes 7:59

02:42:55 Saint-Saens, Camille Henry VIII' London Sym Orch/Richard Bonynge London Music From French Opera 3:05

02:46:00 Sarasate, Pablo de Zigeunerweisen,' Op 20 Anne Sophie Mutter, v; Vienna Phil DG Carmen-Fantasie 8:41

02:54:41 Brahms, Johannes Four 'Zigeunerlieder,' Op 112b RIAS Chamber Cho/Marcus Creed Harmonia Mundi Brahms: Zigeunerlieder, Quartette 1:47

03:00:00 Brumby, Colin Paean' (1982) Sydney Sym Orch/Patrick Thomas ABC Classics 50: Celebrating Fifty Years of the Australian Youth Orchestra 5:38

03:05:38 Bainton Symphonic Movement 'Genesis' Royal Northern College of Music Sym Orch/Douglas Bostock Classico York Bowen; Frederic Austin; Edgar Bainton 19:56

03:25:34 Tchaikovsky, Peter Romances, Op. 73 Lisa Batiashvili, v; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, p DG Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 6 1:44

03:27:18 Glière, Reinhold Romance, Op 3 Dmitri Sitkovetsky, v; Olga Sitkovetsky, p EMI/Ang Sasha Plays Romantic Russian Rarities 4:25

03:31:43 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, Op. 43 Bella Davidovich, p; Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Neeme Järvi Philips Piano Concerto No. 2 / Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini 23:20

03:55:03 Rochberg, George Caprice Variations Eliot Fisk, g MHS The Best of Eliot Fisk 1:40

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:51 Richard Strauss: Intermezzo: Four Symphonic Interludes (1924) Vienna Philharmonic André Previn Deutsche Gram 437790 23:42

04:25:24 Joachim Raff: Finale from Octet for Strings Op 176 (1872) Academy Chamber Ensemble Chandos 8790 5:39

04:32:18 Jean-Baptiste Lully: Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme: Suite (1670) Tempesta di Mare Chandos 805 17:59

04:53:05 Franz Liszt: Piano Sonata in b S 178 (1853) Yuja Wang, piano Deutsche Gram 4795448 31:06

05:27:36 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 54 Op 71 # 1 (1793) Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 23:23

05:52:45 Armas Järnefelt: Praeludium (1907) Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 92 2:58

05:56:34 Astor Piazzolla: Escualo (1990) Lynne Ramsey, viola Panorámicos Panorámicos 2009 3:35

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:50 Aldemaro Romero Fuga con Pajarillo, from Suite for Strings No. 1 Simón Bolívar Youth Orchestra of Venezuela Gustavo Dudamel Deutsche Grammophon 4777457

06:07:58 Francisco Tarrega Romance Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI Classics 56418

06:10:41 Vincenzo Bellini Norma: Casta Diva Montserrat Caballé, soprano RCA 23675

06:17:26 Franz Lehár Giuditta: Meine Lippen, sie küssen so heiss Montserrat Martí Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:22:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Le Nozze di Figaro: Sull aira?...Che soave zeffiretto Montserrat Caballé, Montserrat Martí; sopranos Gran Teatre de Liceu de Barcelona David Gimenez RCA 29646

06:28:46 Joaquín Rodrigo Concierto Madrigal Pepe Romero, Angel Romero, guitars Academy of St. Martin in the Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 000420800

07:00:50 Paquito D'Rivera The Cape Cod Files Jon Manasse, clarinet; Jon Nakamatsu, piano Harmonia Mundi 907508

07:24:38 Deodat De Severac Cerdana:5 études pittoresque pour le piano; No. 2: Les fêtes (Souvenir de Puigcerda) Jordi Masó Naxos 555855

07:34:43 Juan Crisostomo Arriaga Symphony in D Algarve Orchestra Alvaro Cassuto Naxos 557207

07:58:25 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Andante larghetto (1737) Orfeo 55 Nathalie Stutzmann Erato 520955 1:40

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

George Walker: Trombone Concerto: Movement 2 Denis Wick, trombone; London Symphony Orchestra; Paul Freeman, conductor Album: Black Composers Series 1974-1978 Sony 86215 Music: 4:13

Joseph Haydn, arr. Salomon: Symphony No. 104 for Flute, String Quartet, and Piano in D major, Hob.I.104 'London' Marya Martin, flute; Paul Huang, Kristin Lee, violin; Tien-Hsin Cindy Wu, viola; Jakob Koranyi, cello; Orion Weiss, piano Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival, Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church, Bridgehampton, NY Music: 27:11

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Garrett Fitzgerald from Orono, ME Music: 9:16

Puzzler Payoff: Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 24: Movement 1 Endre Hegedus, piano Album: BEETHOVEN: Piano Sonatas Nos. 20, 24 - Fur Elise - Septet in E-Flat Major Amadis 7232 Music: 6:37 (excerpt)

George Walker: Lyric for Strings The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; JoAnn Falletta, conductor The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY Music: 5:52

Morten Lauridsen: Dirait-on (So They Say) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: Air and Ground Sony 89100 Music: 4:12

Michael Hedges, arr. LAGQ: Aerial Boundaries Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's by the Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 5:17

Robert Fuchs: Trio in F-sharp minor, Op. 115: Movements 3-4 Adrienne Kim, piano; Louise Owen, violin; Michael Roth, viola Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT Music: 13:09

Antonin Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104, B.191: Movements 2-3 Jennifer Kloetzel, cello; Lexington Symphony; Jonathan McPhee, conductor Lexington Symphony, Cary Memorial Hall, Lexington, MA Music: 24:08

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:28 John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme (1989) Tim Morrison, trumpet Boston Pops John Williams Sony 64147 6:18

10:12:40 Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture (1812) Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 5:58

10:18:56 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Sleeping Beauty: Suite Op 66 (1889) Berlin Philharmonic Mstislav Rostropovich Deutsche Gram 4795448 19:58

10:40:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Finale from Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 (1720) Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 4:40

10:49:10 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 2 Op 39 (1901) Baltimore Symphony David Zinman Telarc 80310 5:27

10:56:42 Percy Grainger: Spoon River (1919) Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 117 4:06

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:10:01 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 (1955) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

11:18:32 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Lullaby & Finale (1910) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 6:26

11:27:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 33 in B-Flat K 319 (1779) Orchestra Mozart Claudio Abbado Archiv 4777598 20:52

11:50:45 Antonio Vivaldi: Flute Concerto in D RV 427 (1720) Janet See, flute Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra Nicholas McGegan Harmonia Mundi 905193 8:11

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded January 2022

Featuring all musicians studying at at L.A.’s famed Colburn School, this week’s From the Top features the fun and adventuresome music they themselves have chosen to perform. We enjoy a musical portrait of a forest brook performed a teenage flutist; a tour de force piece for violin written by a Fillippino composer and played with deep emotion by a young violinist from the Phillipines herself ... and an ornate Italian clarinet duo featuring two young clarinetists who joke that their relationship is pretty much a clarinet bromance.

Ukki Sachedina, 16, piano, from Redondo Beach, CA performs Partita No. 2, BWV 826, Mvmt 1. Sinfonia by Johann Sebastian Bach

Ashley Tsai, 16, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Sonata No. 3 in D minor, Op. 27 by Eugène-Auguste Ysaÿe

Nikka Gershman-Pepper, 13, flute, from Los Angeles, CA performs Am Waldesbach by Paul Wetzger

Noah Jung, 20, clarinet and Hwaseop Jeong, 17, clarinet, both from Los Angeles, CA performs Il Covegno Divertimento for two Clarinets by Amilcare Ponchielli

Jeanne Rafaella Ibanez Marquez, violin, from Los Angeles, CA performs Cavatina, Op. 7 by Nicanor Santa Ana Abelardo

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with Boris Godunov, Mussorgsky’s drama of a ruler undone by the consequences of his own ambition. The broadcast stars bass René Pape in the title role of the tormented tsar. It’s a highlight from last fall when the Met presented the opera in Mussorgky’s original version and orchestration – in one act – for the first time. Sebastian Weigle led the Met Orchestra and Chorus, and a cast also featuring David Butt Philip, Maxim Paster, Aleksey Bogdanov, Ain Anger, and Ryan Speedo Green.

15:25 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

15:28:38 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag (1970) Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 4:30

15:35:08 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 3 in D Op 12 # 1 (1771) German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999172 21:27

16:00:56 Grace Williams: Fantasy on Welsh Nursery Tunes (1940) London Symphony Sir Charles Groves Lyrita 323 10:52

16:12:52 Dmitri Kabalevsky: Violin Concerto in C Op 48 (1948) Gil Shaham, violin Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev Deutsche Gram 457064 14:27

16:29:36 Luigi Boccherini: Guitar Quintet No. 4 G 448 'Fandango' (1799) Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 18:53

16:50:57 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Violin Sonata Op 57 (1880) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 449820 4:50

16:56:37 Eugène Ysaÿe: Obsession from Solo Violin Sonata No. 2 (1924) Gil Shaham, violin Deutsche Gram 463483 2:12

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Classical Music in the Movies Pt. 2

Johann Sebastian Bach: Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—E. Power Biggs, organ (CBS 42643) 9:39

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Leopold Stokowski): Toccata and Fugue in d BWV 565 [from Fantasia (1940)]—Stokowski Symphony (EMI 65614) 9:34

Alfredo Catalani: La Wally: Ebben? Ne andrò lontana [from Diva (1981)]—Renata Tebaldi; Monte Carlo Opera/Fausto Cleva (Decca 460596) 4:49

Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 [from Children of a Lesser God (1986)]—Hilary Hahn, Margaret Batjer, violins; LA Chamber Orchestra/Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 6:49

Carl Orff: Carmina burana: O fortuna [from Excalibur (1981)]—Chorus & Orchestra of Berlin German Opera/Eugen Jochum (DeutGram 4795448 2:33

Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Siegfried's Funeral Music [from Excalibur (1981)]—Philharmonia Zürich/Fabio Luisi (Accent 102) 8:07

Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Lute Concerto in D RV 93 [from A Little Romance (1979)]—Eliot Fisk, guitar; Orchestra of St. Luke’s (MusicMaster 67097) 4:56

Georges Bizet: Carmen: Toreador Song [from Babe (1995)]—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80703) 2:18

Léo Delibes: Sylvia: Pizzicato [from Babe (1995)]—San Francisco Ballet Orchestra/Martin West (Reference 125) 2:01

Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine [from Babe (1995)]—Cambridge Singers; City of London Sinfonia/John Rutter (Collegium 109) 6:41

Camille Saint-Saëns: Finale from Symphony No. 3 'Organ' [from Babe (1995)]—Gaston Litaize, organ; Chicago Symphony/Daniel Barenboim (DeutGram 4796018) 7:23

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: A Tribute to Barbara Cook – In this second installment, Bill talks with Cook about her “second career” on the cabaret and concert stage.

00:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

00:00:54 00:00:53 Meredith Willson Overture from The Music Man Cyril Ornadel Opening Night MGM E3816

00:04:12 00:03:32 Sammy Fain-Yip Harburg Here's to Your Illusions Barbara Cook, Jerome Courtland Flahooley -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64764

00:09:02 00:02:00 R. Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Mr. Snow Barbara Cook Barbara Cook at Carnegie Hall Sony 7464-62017

00:11:25 00:02:56 Albert Hague-Arnold Horwitt This Is All Very New to Me Barbara Cook Plain and Fancy -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64762

00:20:17 00:01:52 Leonard Bernstein-Richard Wilbur Oh, Happy We! Barbara Cook, Robert Rounseville Candide -- Original B'way Cast Sony 9699-86859

00:23:53 00:02:46 Meredith Willson Till There Was You Barbara Cook, Robert Preston The Music Man --Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

00:30:08 00:03:13 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Hello, Young Lovers Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years Koch 99923-79052

00:35:04 00:04:07 Arthur Schwartz-Howard Dietz Magic Moment Barbara Cook Barbara Cook: The Broadway Years Koch 99923-79052

00:39:55 00:06:00 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick Will He Like Me? Barbara Cook She Loves Me -- Original B'way Cast Polydor 831-968

00:47:37 00:03:12 Claibe Richardson-Kenward Elmslie Chain of Love Barbara Cook Star Spangled Rhythm Smithsonian RD-111

00:51:11 00:01:42 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

00:53:03 00:03:56 Meredith Willson Filler: Lida Rose/Will I Ever Tell You? Barbara Cook The Music Man -- Original B'way Cast Angel 7777-64663

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:08 Duke Ellington: Black, Brown & Beige Suite (1943) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559737 18:28

19:24:28 George Gershwin: Piano Concerto in F (1925) Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 33:46

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 1/15/2022

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart; Symphony No. 36 in C K 425 ‘Linz’

Bernd Richard Deutsch: Intensity (Cleveland Orchestra co-commission; world premiere)

Antonín Dvorák: Symphony No. 8 in G Op 88

21:36:45 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G (1787) Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 21:43

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob Newhart classics “Merchandising the Wright Brothers,” ”Modern Witch Doctor” and “Returning a Gift.” Plus, a story by Ruth Draper

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:14 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India (1896) Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 3:15

23:05:30 Philip Glass: Violin Concerto No. 1: Second movement (1987) Gidon Kremer, violin Vienna Philharmonic Christoph von Dohnányi Deutsche Gram 4795448 8:45

23:14:16 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 (1731) Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171 4:01

23:19:02 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 in D-Flat Op 27 # 2 (1835) Valentina Lisitsa, piano Decca 17091 5:01

23:24:04 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings (1918) Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 9:14

23:33:17 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: March of the Priests (1791) Norwegian Nat'l Opera Orch Rinaldo Alessandrini Naïve 30479 2:21

23:36:39 Erik Satie: Trois gymnopédies (1888) Anne Queffélec, piano Virgin 90754 9:12

23:45:52 Gustav Mahler: Rückert Lieder: Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen (1901) Accentus Chamber Choir Laurence Equilbey Naïve 4947 6:01

23:51:53 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Melodie Op 21 # 9 (1902) Sergei Babayan, piano Deutsche Gram 4839181 3:49

23:56:16 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill (1967) Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:08