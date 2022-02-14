WCLV Program Guide 02-13-2022

00:00 FILM AT FIVE SPECIAL Love at the Movies with Lynn Warfel

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme

Patrick Doyle: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture

Maurice Jarre: Lara’s Theme from Doctor Zhivago

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy's Theme

Nacio Herb Brown: Singin' in the Rain: Main Theme

Leonard Bernstein: Somewhere from West Side Story

Charlie Chaplin: City Lights: Suite

Richard Rodgers: Where or When

Franz Waxman: Philadelphia Story Suite

Warren: An Affair to Remember

Francis Lai: Love Story Theme

Gustavo Santaoalalla: Selections from Brokeback Mountain

Max Steiner: Casablanca Suite

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Riccardo Muti, conductor

Felix Mendelssohn: Calm Sea and Prosperous Voyage Overture Op 27

Bernard Rands: DREAM for Orchestra

Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 6 'Mazeppa'

Arnold Schoenberg: Transfigured Night Op 4--Matous Michal & Simon Michal, violins; Weijing Wang & Danny Lai, violas; Kenneth Olsen & Karen Basrak, cellos (CSO Sessions)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 54

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 3 in D Op 29 'Polish' (excerpt)

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin

Sergei Prokofiev: Romeo at Juliette’s Tomb--Lorin Maazel, conductor

Anton Bruckner: Finale from Symphony No. 4 'Romantic'--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Jules Massenet: Pourquoi me Reveiller--Luciano Pavarotti, tenor; Leone Magiera, conductor

Alexander Scriabin: Symphony No. 4 'Poem of Ecstasy'--Dimitri Mitropoulos, conductor (CBS ML-4731)

Gabriel Fauré: Pelleas et Mélisande Suite--Lorin Maazel, conductor

Arnold Schoenberg: Pelleas et Mélisande, I--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky" Romeo and Juliet - Fantasy Overture--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Richard Wagner: A Siegfried Idyll--Alan Gilbert, conductor

Peter Tchaikovsky: Waltz from 'The Sleeping Beauty'--André Kostelanetz, conductor (CBS MLK 45737)

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Three More Musical Voyages - Medieval music from the Mediterranean for the Virgin of the Dawn, Yaniv d’Or’s look at the Sephardic and Sufi traditions, and the latest semi-jazz experiment from Trio Medieval

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:03:43 Johannes Brahms: Geistliches Wiegenlied Op 91 # 2 (1864) Jessye Norman, soprano Lyon Opera Orchestra Lawrence Foster Philips 432731 6:24

06:12:28 Johannes Brahms: A German Requiem: Then All Flesh is as Grass Op 45 (1868) Blossom Festival Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Shaw MAA 40602 15:20

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Color Abounds - African-American performers, composers and themes enrich our experience of the FLORENCE PRICE: Suite No. 1 for Organ Nicolle Keller (Methuen) PD Archive (r. 8/4/21)

WAYNE MARSHALL: Berceuse Wayne Marshall (2114 Mascioni/Sanctuary of Our Lady of Fatima, Portugal) Base2 Music 07

SHARON J.WILLIS: Agora Suite Robert Ragoonanan (1998 Casavant/Church of St. Louis, King-of-France, Saint Paul, MN) PD Archive (r. 12/3/21)

ADOLPHUS HAILSTORK: Great Day Scott Lamelein (1864 Walcker-1949 Aeolian-Skinner/Memorial Music Hall, Methuen, MA) PD Archive (r. 6/2/21)

IAIN FARRINGTON: 3 Pieces (Amazing Grace-Sometimes I fell like a motherless child-When I lay my burden down), fr Lay My Burden Down Stephan Griffin (Methuen) PD Archive (r. 7/14/21)King of Instruments

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Music of Praise

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:18 Alessandro Scarlatti: Dixit Dominus (1720) Nancy Argenta, soprano English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 423386 22:17

09:28:08 George Frideric Handel: Water Music Suite No. 1 (1717) Aradia Ensemble Kevin Mallon Naxos 503293 29:19

10:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Lorna McGhee, flute

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Idomeneo: Overture

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart:: Flute Concerto No. 1

Johann Sebastian Bach: Sonata No. 3 in C for Solo Violin BWV 1005—Lorna McGhee, flute

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 ‘Great C Major’

Franz Schubert: Rondo in A D 439 (excerpt)—Pinchas Zukerman, violin

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gaspar Cassado: Requiebros Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Requiebros Decca 4832576 Music: 4:23

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movements 1-2 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Elgar Decca Classics Music: 12:31

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX Music: 10:36

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder Ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 3:07 (excerpt)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in G Major, Don Quixote Chloe Fedor, violin; Ravenna Lipchik, violin; Stephen Goist, viola; Keiran Campbell, cello; Paul Macres, bass; Joshua Stauffer, theorbo; Elliot Figg, harpsichord Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN Music: 20:11

Zhao Jiping: Summer in the High Grassland Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Silk Road Ensemble Album: Silk Road Journeys: Beyond the Horizon Sony 93962 Music: 4:31

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Trio Sonata in A Major, Op. 3 No. 12 Aaron Boyd, James Thompson, violins; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 8:20

Maria Newman: Sonata for Solo Guitar "Storgé" Nicholas Goluses, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 14:12

Zhao Jiping: Violin Concerto No. 1 Ning Feng, violin; Guiyang Symphony Orchestra; Zhang Guoyong, conductor Guiyang Grand Theater, Guiyang, China Music: 19:43

13:56:56 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Song of the Black Swan (1917) Julian Lloyd Webber, cello Philips 434917 3:16

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson: Lamentations

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet in G minor K 516

Johannes Brahms: Horn Trio in E-flat

Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream: Scherzo–Bobby McFerrin, conductor (Sony 64600)

Zoltán Kodály: Dances of Galánta–Hugh Wolff, conductor (Teldec 73134)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 10/16/2003

Claude Debussy: 'Jeux'

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 7 in E

17:35:16 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 94 in G 'Surprise' (1791) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 24:05

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded remotely with young musicians in studios near their homes around the country, as well as material recorded in-person in Boston, MA. We meet a young violinist who’s experience bridges the worlds of Indian classical music and European based repertoire … a young saxophonist from rural Vermont performs the music of Darius Milhaud … and a fantastic14-year-old pianist performs a Beethoven Sonata and then shares compelling and humorous statistics about his pet chameleon

Andrew Gu, 14, piano, from Milton, MA performs Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. No. 3, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Sarah Ma, 17, violin, from Garden City, NY performs Romance by Amy Beach

Jayme Billings, 16, saxophone, from Underhill, VT performs Scaramouche, II. Modere & III. Brazileira by Darius Milhaude

Vibha Janakiraman, 15, violin, from West Chester, PA performs Darshan by Reena Esmail

Joshua Mhoon, 17, piano, from Chicago, IL performs Firebird Suite Finale by Igor Stravinsky arranged by Guido Agosti

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:24 Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from 'West Side Story' (1961) Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 022604 21:57

19:27:14 William Grant Still: Symphony No. 2 in g 'Song of a New Race' (1937) Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9226 29:22

19:58:49 Sir Thomas Beecham: The Gods Go a'Begging: Ensemble (1928) Royal Philharmonic Yehudi Menuhin MCA 6231 1:50

21:00:15 Henry Purcell: The Indian Queen: Entrada (1695) Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard Sony 60804 0:39

23:47:13 Ola Gjeilo: Serenity (2010) Phoenix Chorale Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 5:11

23:52:25 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Op 9 # 2 (1831) Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 4:16

23:57:14 Peter Tchaikovsky: None But the Lonely Heart Op 6 # 6 (1869) Lisa Batiashvili, violin Deutsche Gram 4790835 2:59

20:00 SPECIAL Spring Moon: A Musical Celebration of the Lunar New Year with Mindy Ratner

Traditional/China: Small River Flowing – Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

SUN Yiqiang: Dance of Spring – LANG Lang, piano

Traditional/Vietnam: Elope in Spring – Percussion Group “Phu Dong”; Thang Long, reed pipe

TAN Dun: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Silk Road--Yo-Yo MA, cello; Studio Orchestra/TAN Dun, conductor

TAN Dun: Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon/To the South Yo-Yo MA, cello; Studio Orchestra/TAN Dun, conductor

GAO Hong: Flying Dragon – GAO Hong, pipa

Jian-Zhong WANG (arr Yi_Wen JIANG): Five Yunnan Folk Songs: Dragon Lantern Tune – Shanghai Quartet

Hu-Wei HUANG, arr JIANG: Pictures from Bashu (Six Sichuan Folk Songs)/Spring in Chengdu – Eugenia Zukerman, flute; Shanghai Quartet members (Yi-Wen JIANG, violin; Honggang LI, viola; Nicholas Tzvaras, cello)

DENG Yuxian: Spring Wind – LANG Lang, piano

Traditional/Korea: Chambu Taryong – CHI Young-hee, p’iri; SUNG Keum-yun, changgo

Traditional/Korea (arr KIM Hee-jo): Milyang Arirang – KBS Symphony Orchestra/Vakhtang Jordania, conductor

HUANG Hai Hwai, CHEN Rao Xing and SHEN Li Chun (arr LANG Lang and LANG Guo-ren): Horses – LANG Lang, piano; LANG Guo-ren, erhu

CHEN Yi: Romance of Hsiao and Ch’in – Beijing New Music Ensemble members

Traditional/Korea: Binari/Greeting to Good Luck – Chung Woong Korean Traditional Music Ensemble

Traditional/China (arr Xuefei YANG): A Moonlit Night on the Spring River – Xuefei YANG, guitar

Traditional/China: Small River Flowing (reprise) – Yolanda Kondonassis, harp

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Ty Alan Emerson: Caliban Ascendant (2021) Cleveland Chamber Collective/Ty Alan Emerson cond. (private CD) 32:24

Jeffrey Mumford: an expanding distance of multiple voices (2005) Miranda Cuckson, violin (Albany 1473/74) 11:55

Nicholas Puin: Three Deadlines: Etude for Piano Solo Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 10-07-18) 4:59

21:54:52 Ernest Bloch: Baal Shem: Nigun (1923) Gil Shaham, violin Canary 10 6:01

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - All In: A New Vision for Greater Cleveland - Baiju Shah

22:58:37 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 10: Remembrances Op 71 # 7 (1901) Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 1:54

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:49 Gregorian Chant: Ex eius tumba (900) Anonymous 4 Harmonia Mundi 2907546 6:14

23:09:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Andante from Violin Concerto No. 1 BWV 1041 (1723) Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Deutsche Gram 4795448 6:44

23:15:48 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet (1883) Christopher O'Riley, piano CPI 3294112 5:23

23:22:42 John Rutter: Psalm 23 'The Lord is my Shepherd' (1978) Cambridge Singers City of London Sinfonia John Rutter Collegium 100 5:13

23:27:56 John Corigliano: Voyage for Flute & Strings (1983) Paul Edmund-Davies, flute I Fiamminghi Rudolf Werthen Telarc 80421 8:06

23:36:01 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses (1910) Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 5:00

23:42:06 Sir Edward Elgar: Adagio from Cello Concerto Op 85 (1919) Maria Kliegel, cello Royal Philharmonic Michael Halász Naxos 503293 5:07