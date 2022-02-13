© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 02-12-2022

Published February 13, 2022 at 3:13 AM EST

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:02  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto  H 439 (1753) Matt Haimovitz, cello English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Deutsche Gram 429219 7:35

00:09:25  Guillaume Dufay: Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Padua    (1450) Pomerium  Alexander Blachly Archiv 453477 7:26

00:18:14  Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen for 23 Solo Strings    (1945)  New Century Chamber Orch  NSS Music 10 27:37

00:48:23  Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana Op 16   (1838) George Walker, piano   Albany 252 35:00

01:26:53  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat    (1792)  Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 24:58

01:53:28  Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Stridono lassù    (1892) Renée Fleming, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 467049 4:56

 

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

02:00:00            Rubinstein, Anton          Aubade', Op 75/2           Alexander Bakhchiev, p Russian Disc    Rubinstein: Piano Works     2:40

02:02:40            Rubinstein, Anton          Mazurka in d, Op 75/10  Alexander Bakhchiev, p Russian Disc    Rubinstein: Piano Works     2:29

02:05:09            Rubinstein, Anton          Violin Sonata #1 in G, Op 13      Robert Murray, v; Daniel Graham, p       MHS            4 Violin Sonatas            28:34

02:33:43            Copland, Aaron The North Star' film music          Eos Orch/Jonathan Sheffer        Telarc   Celluloid Copland * Eos Orchestra            1:42

02:35:25            Copland, Aaron From Sorcery to Science' film music       Eos Orch/Jonathan Sheffer        Telarc            Celluloid Copland * Eos Orchestra          9:55

02:45:20            Copland, Aaron Our Town'         St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin    RCA     Music For Films 9:05

02:54:25            Copland, Aaron The Red Pony' Suite      St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin        RCA     Music For Films    1:43

03:00:00            Ketèlby, Albert W           In the Moonlight Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper           Marco Polo            KETELBEY : British Light Music 5:09

03:05:09            Stanford, Charles Villiers            Clarinet Concerto in a, Op 80     Janet Hilton, cl; Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley            Chandos           Stanford: Symphony No. 2         19:16

03:24:25            Vaughan Williams, Ralph           Six Studies in English Folksong (1926)   Jonathan Cohler, cl; Judith Gordon, p         Crystal  Moonflowers, Baby!      1:32

03:25:57            Boyce, William  Trio Sonata #6 in B-Flat Collegium Musicum 90   Chandos           Boyce Trio Sonatas            7:15

03:33:12            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Clavier Concerto No. 1 in d minor, BWV 1052     Robert Wolinsky, hc; St Luke's Orch   MHS     Bach     21:37

03:54:49            Bach, Johann Sebastian            Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772/786         Joao Carlos Martins, p   Labor            Martins, Joao Carlos: The Complete Bach Collection       1:40

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:58  Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home'    (1935)  Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 6:45

04:08:42  Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes    (1869) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble  Mercury 4811409 2:48

04:13:03  George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue    (1924) Katia Labèque, piano Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 15:57

04:32:47  Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G    (1900) Juliane Banse, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 463257 53:25

05:29:36  Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 in B-Flat Op 18 # 6 (1800)  Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80229 23:52

05:55:05  Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale    (1907) Joseph Silverstein, violin Boston Symphony Chamber Players  Deutsche Gram 463667 2:51

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Leo Brouwer Beatlerianas Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4

06:26:13 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90 "Italian" Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jaime Laredo Nimbus 7085

07:00:45 Richard Wagner Overture to Tannhäuser Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80379

07:16:16 Lalo Schifrin Concierto Caribeno for Flute & Orchestra Marisa Canales, flute London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Auvidis 1033

07:44:31 Jose Luis Merlin Suite del recuerdo Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gaspar Cassado: Requiebros Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Requiebros Decca 4832576 Music: 4:23

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movements 1-2 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Elgar Decca Classics Music: 12:31

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX Music: 10:36

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder Ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 3:07 (excerpt)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in G Major, Don Quixote Chloe Fedor, violin; Ravenna Lipchik, violin; Stephen Goist, viola; Keiran Campbell, cello; Paul Macres, bass; Joshua Stauffer, theorbo; Elliot Figg, harpsichord Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN Music: 20:11

Zhao Jiping: Summer in the High Grassland Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Silk Road Ensemble Album: Silk Road Journeys: Beyond the Horizon Sony 93962 Music: 4:31

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Trio Sonata in A Major, Op. 3 No. 12 Aaron Boyd, James Thompson, violins; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 8:20

Maria Newman: Sonata for Solo Guitar "Storgé" Nicholas Goluses, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 14:12

Zhao Jiping: Violin Concerto No. 1 Ning Feng, violin; Guiyang Symphony Orchestra; Zhang Guoyong, conductor Guiyang Grand Theater, Guiyang, China Music: 19:43

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:52  Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture]    (1977)  Israel Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 04:05

10:09:26  Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture    (1866)  Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 6:53

10:19:21  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34   (1887)  Israel Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:59

10:36:29  Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose     Voces8   Decca 29601 4:22

10:42:01  Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in G  BUX 175 (1690) Alan Feinberg, piano   Steinway 30034 3:49

10:48:51  Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet    (1929)  London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:34

10:56:43  Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers    (1923) Richard Dowling, piano   Klavier 77035 2:04

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:04  Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme    (1995) Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 4:03

11:13:08  Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio Op 129   'Rage over a lost penny' (1800) Evgeny Kissin, piano   Sony 51272 5:25

11:20:36  John Williams: Lincoln: Suite    (2012) Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony John Williams Sony 544685 13:49

11:38:47  Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus    (1749) Munich Bach Choir Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter Deutsche Gram 4795448 5:47

11:48:01  Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro    (1905) Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble  Telarc 80361 11:06

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded remotely with young musicians in studios near their homes around the country, as well as material recorded in-person in Boston, MA.  We meet a young violinist who’s experience bridges the worlds of Indian classical music and European based repertoire … a young saxophonist from rural Vermont performs the music of Darius Milhaud … and a fantastic14-year-old pianist performs a Beethoven Sonata and then shares compelling and humorous statistics about his pet chameleon

Andrew Gu, 14, piano, from Milton, MA performs Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. No. 3, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Sarah Ma, 17, violin, from Garden City, NY performs Romance by Amy Beach

Jayme Billings, 16, saxophone, from Underhill, VT performs Scaramouche, II. Modere & III. Brazileira by Darius Milhaude

Vibha Janakiraman, 15, violin, from West Chester, PA performs Darshan by Reena Esmail

Joshua Mhoon, 17, piano, from Chicago, IL performs Firebird Suite Finale by Igor Stravinsky arranged by Guido Agosti

 

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with a highlight from last fall:  Verdi’s Requiem, performed in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11.  This pre-season concert was the first performance to take place inside the Metropolitan Opera House following the company’s 18-month closure due to the pandemic.  Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the Met Chorus and Orchestra in Verdi’s powerful and deeply moving setting of the Mass, with an acclaimed quartet of soloists:  soprano Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung, tenor Matthew Polenzani, and bass-baritone Eric Owens.

 

14:45 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:43:08  Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda    (1917)  Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:34

14:49:23  Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail    (1619)  Stile Antico  Harmonia Mundi 807544 2:32

14:52:50  Robert Schumann: Blumenstück Op 19   (1839) Daniel Gortler, piano   Roméo 7281 8:17

15:04:53  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D Op 99   (1939) Narciso Yepes, guitar London Symphony Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 20:04

15:26:29  Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3    (1939)  New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

15:44:11  Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite    (1908) Simon Trpceski, piano   EMI 272 15:52

16:01:38  George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue    (1924) Ivan Davis, piano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:54

16:20:11  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens'  K 299 (1778)  Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 18:10

16:42:04  Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme  WoO 24 'Ghost' (1854) Igor Levit, piano   Sony 542445 11:16

16:54:33  Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Concerto    (1700) Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harp Consort  DHM 77366 3:20

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE SPECIAL Love at the Movies with Lynn Warfel

Nino Rota:  Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme

Patrick Doyle: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture

Maurice Jarre: Lara’s Theme from Doctor Zhivago

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy's Theme

Nacio Herb Brown: Singin' in the Rain: Main Theme

Leonard Bernstein: Somewhere from West Side Story

Charlie Chaplin: City Lights: Suite

Richard Rodgers: Where or When

Franz Waxman: Philadelphia Story Suite

Warren: An Affair to Remember

Francis Lai: Love Story Theme

Gustavo Santaoalalla: Selections from Brokeback Mountain

Max Steiner: Casablanca Suite

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: What's in a Name? - More than you might think in this hour of songs that celebrate everybody from Maria to Bloody Mary!

18:00:00            00:00:51            George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin           Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:57            00:03:16            A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       They Call the Wind Maria           Harve Presnell   Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack MCA     MCA37099

18:04:08            00:02:40            Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim   Maria    Larry Kert          West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast       Sony    SK60724

18:07:00            00:01:45            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Bloody Mary     Men's Chorus    South Pacific -- 2008 Carnegie Hall Production           B'way Masterworks        SK60722

18:09:09            00:01:47            George M. Cohan          Harrigan            Joel Grey          George M! -- Original B'way Cast     Columbia          CK3200

18:10:49            00:02:32            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Soliloquy          Gordon MacRae            Carousel -- Film Soundtrack            Angel    7777-64692

18:13:25            00:01:56            Harold Rome     Fanny   William Tabbert Fanny -- Original B'way Cast      RCA            09026-68074

18:15:43            00:02:46            Frank Loesser   Rosabella         Robert Weede   The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast        Sony    S2K48010

18:18:25            00:02:08            Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  Dulcinea           Richard Kiley    Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast        Decca B'way     012-159387

18:20:47            00:02:36            John Kander-Fred Ebb  Sara Lee           Jim Walton        And the World Goes 'Round -- Original Cast     RCA     09026-60904

18:23:18            00:02:15            G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado   Donna  Gerome Ragni   Hair -- Original B'way Cast            RCA     82876-56085

18:26:32            00:02:30            Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse   Leave It to Jane Kathleen Murray            Leave It to Jane -- 1959 Cast          Stet      DS15002

18:29:31            00:01:13            Jerry Herman     Hello, Dolly!      Company          Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast            RCA     82876-51431

18:30:25            00:01:35            Jerry Herman     Mame   Company          Mame -- Original B'way Cast      Sony            SK60959

18:32:21            00:01:49            Clark Gesner     You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown         Reva Rose        You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast           Decca B'way     012-159851

18:34:07            00:03:53            Gary Geld-Peter Udell   Purlie    Melba Moore     Purlie -- Original B'way Cast       RCA            60229-2-RG

18:38:15            00:03:46            Frank Loesser   Rosemary         Robert Morse, Bonnie Scott       How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast       RCA     82876-56051

18:42:31            00:05:11            Stephen Sondheim        Franklin Shepard, Inc.    Lonnie Price      Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast    B'way Masterworks        82876-68637

18:47:49            00:03:51            R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Mr. Snow          Barbara Cook   Barbara Cook's Broadway         DRG     DRG91484

18:51:46            00:01:14            George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down    Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy Sony    SK60659

18:53:08            00:03:50            Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner  Filler: Melinda    John Cullum      On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     09026-60820

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:38  Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana    (1925)  Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 22:51

19:27:42  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Concertino for English horn Op 34   (1947) William Moriconi, English horn Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572921 28:40

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Marino Formenti, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 1/22/2004

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: 'Don Giovanni' Overture

Olga Neuwirth: 'locus…doublure…solus' 

Richard Strauss: 'An Alpine Symphony' Op 64

21:25:49  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 97   'Rhenish' (1850)  Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 32:13

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – All-Request Show II

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:31  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97   (1955)  National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 6:04

23:07:36  Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5    (1816)  CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 8:59

23:16:36  Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria'    (1859) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin   Deutsche Gram 4795023 4:48

23:22:34  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 118 # 2 (1892) Orli Shaham, piano   Canary 15 5:46

23:28:20  Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures Op 5   (1915)  Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 8:29

23:36:50  Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme    (1982) Voces8   Decca 29601 4:05

23:42:04  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 76 # 6 (1878) Alessio Bax, piano   Signum 309 4:39

23:46:43  Traditional: Hector the Hero     Caroline Goulding, violin   Telarc 80744 4:07

23:50:51  Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3  S 172/3 (1850) Roberto Plano, piano   Decca 4812479 4:30

23:56:18  William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely    (1953) Alexa Still, flute   Koch Intl 7192 3:15

 

 