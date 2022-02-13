WCLV Program Guide 02-12-2022

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

00:01:02 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Largo from Cello Concerto H 439 (1753) Matt Haimovitz, cello English Chamber Orchestra Sir Andrew Davis Deutsche Gram 429219 7:35

00:09:25 Guillaume Dufay: Sanctus from Mass for St. Anthony of Padua (1450) Pomerium Alexander Blachly Archiv 453477 7:26

00:18:14 Richard Strauss: Metamorphosen for 23 Solo Strings (1945) New Century Chamber Orch NSS Music 10 27:37

00:48:23 Robert Schumann: Kreisleriana Op 16 (1838) George Walker, piano Albany 252 35:00

01:26:53 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 in B-Flat (1792) Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Naïve 5176 24:58

01:53:28 Ruggero Leoncavallo: Pagliacci: Stridono lassù (1892) Renée Fleming, soprano London Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Decca 467049 4:56

02:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

02:00:00 Rubinstein, Anton Aubade', Op 75/2 Alexander Bakhchiev, p Russian Disc Rubinstein: Piano Works 2:40

02:02:40 Rubinstein, Anton Mazurka in d, Op 75/10 Alexander Bakhchiev, p Russian Disc Rubinstein: Piano Works 2:29

02:05:09 Rubinstein, Anton Violin Sonata #1 in G, Op 13 Robert Murray, v; Daniel Graham, p MHS 4 Violin Sonatas 28:34

02:33:43 Copland, Aaron The North Star' film music Eos Orch/Jonathan Sheffer Telarc Celluloid Copland * Eos Orchestra 1:42

02:35:25 Copland, Aaron From Sorcery to Science' film music Eos Orch/Jonathan Sheffer Telarc Celluloid Copland * Eos Orchestra 9:55

02:45:20 Copland, Aaron Our Town' St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin RCA Music For Films 9:05

02:54:25 Copland, Aaron The Red Pony' Suite St Louis Sym Orch/Leonard Slatkin RCA Music For Films 1:43

03:00:00 Ketèlby, Albert W In the Moonlight Czecho-Slovak Radio Sym/Adrian Leaper Marco Polo KETELBEY : British Light Music 5:09

03:05:09 Stanford, Charles Villiers Clarinet Concerto in a, Op 80 Janet Hilton, cl; Ulster Orch/Vernon Handley Chandos Stanford: Symphony No. 2 19:16

03:24:25 Vaughan Williams, Ralph Six Studies in English Folksong (1926) Jonathan Cohler, cl; Judith Gordon, p Crystal Moonflowers, Baby! 1:32

03:25:57 Boyce, William Trio Sonata #6 in B-Flat Collegium Musicum 90 Chandos Boyce Trio Sonatas 7:15

03:33:12 Bach, Johann Sebastian Clavier Concerto No. 1 in d minor, BWV 1052 Robert Wolinsky, hc; St Luke's Orch MHS Bach 21:37

03:54:49 Bach, Johann Sebastian Two-Part Inventions, BWV 772/786 Joao Carlos Martins, p Labor Martins, Joao Carlos: The Complete Bach Collection 1:40

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

04:00:58 Roy Harris: Overture 'When Johnny Comes Marching Home' (1935) Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3140 6:45

04:08:42 Johannes Brahms: Two Waltzes (1869) Andreas Ottensamer, clarinet Chamber Ensemble Mercury 4811409 2:48

04:13:03 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924) Katia Labèque, piano Cleveland Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 417326 15:57

04:32:47 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 4 in G (1900) Juliane Banse, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez Deutsche Gram 463257 53:25

05:29:36 Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet No. 6 in B-Flat Op 18 # 6 (1800) Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80229 23:52

05:55:05 Igor Stravinsky: Pastorale (1907) Joseph Silverstein, violin Boston Symphony Chamber Players Deutsche Gram 463667 2:51

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:01:00 Leo Brouwer Beatlerianas Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas, guitar Santiago Quartet Cubafilin Records 4

06:26:13 Felix Mendelssohn Symphony No. 4 in A, Op. 90 "Italian" Scottish Chamber Orchestra Jaime Laredo Nimbus 7085

07:00:45 Richard Wagner Overture to Tannhäuser Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80379

07:16:16 Lalo Schifrin Concierto Caribeno for Flute & Orchestra Marisa Canales, flute London Symphony Orchestra Lalo Schifrin Auvidis 1033

07:44:31 Jose Luis Merlin Suite del recuerdo Jason Vieaux, guitar Naxos 553449

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Gaspar Cassado: Requiebros Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano Album: Requiebros Decca 4832576 Music: 4:23

Edward Elgar: Cello Concerto in E minor, Op. 85: Movements 1-2 Sheku Kanneh-Mason, cello; London Symphony Orchestra; Sir Simon Rattle, conductor Album: Elgar Decca Classics Music: 12:31

Piano Puzzler: Contestant: Cynthia Sibitzky from Haslett, TX Music: 10:36

Felix Mendelssohn: Song Without Words No. 1 "Sweet Remembrance" Javier Perianes, piano Album: Lieder Ohne Worte Harmonia Mundi 902195 Music: 3:07 (excerpt)

Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite in G Major, Don Quixote Chloe Fedor, violin; Ravenna Lipchik, violin; Stephen Goist, viola; Keiran Campbell, cello; Paul Macres, bass; Joshua Stauffer, theorbo; Elliot Figg, harpsichord Lakes Area Music Festival, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd, MN Music: 20:11

Zhao Jiping: Summer in the High Grassland Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Silk Road Ensemble Album: Silk Road Journeys: Beyond the Horizon Sony 93962 Music: 4:31

Evaristo Felice dall'Abaco: Trio Sonata in A Major, Op. 3 No. 12 Aaron Boyd, James Thompson, violins; Dmitri Atapine, cello; Hyeyeon Park, harpsichord Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, CA Music: 8:20

Maria Newman: Sonata for Solo Guitar "Storgé" Nicholas Goluses, guitar Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 14:12

Zhao Jiping: Violin Concerto No. 1 Ning Feng, violin; Guiyang Symphony Orchestra; Zhang Guoyong, conductor Guiyang Grand Theater, Guiyang, China Music: 19:43

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:52 Leonard Bernstein: Slava! [A Political Overture] (1977) Israel Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Deutsche Gram 27991 04:05

10:09:26 Franz von Suppé: Light Cavalry: Overture (1866) Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Sony 544071 6:53

10:19:21 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio espagnol Op 34 (1887) Israel Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 15:59

10:36:29 Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose Voces8 Decca 29601 4:22

10:42:01 Dieterich Buxtehude: Fugue in G BUX 175 (1690) Alan Feinberg, piano Steinway 30034 3:49

10:48:51 Cole Porter: The Snake in the Grass Ballet (1929) London Sinfonietta John McGlinn EMI 54300 6:34

10:56:43 Zez Confrey: Dizzy Fingers (1923) Richard Dowling, piano Klavier 77035 2:04

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:08:04 Carl Davis: Pride and Prejudice: Theme (1995) Valentina Lisitsa, piano BBC Concert Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Decca 4789454 4:03

11:13:08 Ludwig van Beethoven: Rondo a capriccio Op 129 'Rage over a lost penny' (1800) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 5:25

11:20:36 John Williams: Lincoln: Suite (2012) Chicago Symphony Chorus Chicago Symphony John Williams Sony 544685 13:49

11:38:47 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass in b: Sanctus (1749) Munich Bach Choir Munich Bach Orchestra Karl Richter Deutsche Gram 4795448 5:47

11:48:01 Maurice Ravel: Introduction & Allegro (1905) Joshua Smith, flute Chamber Ensemble Telarc 80361 11:06

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded remotely with young musicians in studios near their homes around the country, as well as material recorded in-person in Boston, MA. We meet a young violinist who’s experience bridges the worlds of Indian classical music and European based repertoire … a young saxophonist from rural Vermont performs the music of Darius Milhaud … and a fantastic14-year-old pianist performs a Beethoven Sonata and then shares compelling and humorous statistics about his pet chameleon

Andrew Gu, 14, piano, from Milton, MA performs Sonata No. 7 in D Major, Op. No. 3, Mvmt 1 by Ludwig van Beethoven

Sarah Ma, 17, violin, from Garden City, NY performs Romance by Amy Beach

Jayme Billings, 16, saxophone, from Underhill, VT performs Scaramouche, II. Modere & III. Brazileira by Darius Milhaude

Vibha Janakiraman, 15, violin, from West Chester, PA performs Darshan by Reena Esmail

Joshua Mhoon, 17, piano, from Chicago, IL performs Firebird Suite Finale by Igor Stravinsky arranged by Guido Agosti

13:00 TOLL BROTHERS METROPOLITAN OPERA RADIO NETWORK with Debra Lew Harder

The Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season of Saturday matinee broadcasts continues with a highlight from last fall: Verdi’s Requiem, performed in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11. This pre-season concert was the first performance to take place inside the Metropolitan Opera House following the company’s 18-month closure due to the pandemic. Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the Met Chorus and Orchestra in Verdi’s powerful and deeply moving setting of the Mass, with an acclaimed quartet of soloists: soprano Ailyn Pérez, mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung, tenor Matthew Polenzani, and bass-baritone Eric Owens.

14:45 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with John Mills

14:43:08 Ottorino Respighi: Ancient Airs & Dances Suite No. 1: Gagliarda (1917) Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80309 3:34

14:49:23 Thomas Campion: Never Weather-Beaten Sail (1619) Stile Antico Harmonia Mundi 807544 2:32

14:52:50 Robert Schumann: Blumenstück Op 19 (1839) Daniel Gortler, piano Roméo 7281 8:17

15:04:53 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Guitar Concerto No. 1 in D Op 99 (1939) Narciso Yepes, guitar London Symphony Luis García-Navarro PentaTone 202 20:04

15:26:29 Roy Harris: Symphony No. 3 (1939) New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 60594 17:10

15:44:11 Claude Debussy: Children's Corner Suite (1908) Simon Trpceski, piano EMI 272 15:52

16:01:38 George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (1924) Ivan Davis, piano Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 16:54

16:20:11 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Ballet Suite 'Les Petits riens' K 299 (1778) Concerto Cologne Anton Steck Archiv 4775800 18:10

16:42:04 Robert Schumann: Variations on an Original Theme WoO 24 'Ghost' (1854) Igor Levit, piano Sony 542445 11:16

16:54:33 Turlough O'Carolan: Carolan's Concerto (1700) Andrew Lawrence-King, harp Harp Consort DHM 77366 3:20

17:00 FILM AT FIVE SPECIAL Love at the Movies with Lynn Warfel

Nino Rota: Romeo and Juliet: Love Theme

Patrick Doyle: Much Ado About Nothing: Overture

Maurice Jarre: Lara’s Theme from Doctor Zhivago

Alfred Newman: Wuthering Heights: Cathy's Theme

Nacio Herb Brown: Singin' in the Rain: Main Theme

Leonard Bernstein: Somewhere from West Side Story

Charlie Chaplin: City Lights: Suite

Richard Rodgers: Where or When

Franz Waxman: Philadelphia Story Suite

Warren: An Affair to Remember

Francis Lai: Love Story Theme

Gustavo Santaoalalla: Selections from Brokeback Mountain

Max Steiner: Casablanca Suite

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: What's in a Name? - More than you might think in this hour of songs that celebrate everybody from Maria to Bloody Mary!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:57 00:03:16 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe They Call the Wind Maria Harve Presnell Paint Your Wagon -- Film Soundtrack MCA MCA37099

18:04:08 00:02:40 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim Maria Larry Kert West Side Story -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:07:00 00:01:45 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Bloody Mary Men's Chorus South Pacific -- 2008 Carnegie Hall Production B'way Masterworks SK60722

18:09:09 00:01:47 George M. Cohan Harrigan Joel Grey George M! -- Original B'way Cast Columbia CK3200

18:10:49 00:02:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Soliloquy Gordon MacRae Carousel -- Film Soundtrack Angel 7777-64692

18:13:25 00:01:56 Harold Rome Fanny William Tabbert Fanny -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68074

18:15:43 00:02:46 Frank Loesser Rosabella Robert Weede The Most Happy Fella -- Original B'way Cast Sony S2K48010

18:18:25 00:02:08 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion Dulcinea Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159387

18:20:47 00:02:36 John Kander-Fred Ebb Sara Lee Jim Walton And the World Goes 'Round -- Original Cast RCA 09026-60904

18:23:18 00:02:15 G.MacDermot-G.Ragni-J.Rado Donna Gerome Ragni Hair -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56085

18:26:32 00:02:30 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Leave It to Jane Kathleen Murray Leave It to Jane -- 1959 Cast Stet DS15002

18:29:31 00:01:13 Jerry Herman Hello, Dolly! Company Hello, Dolly! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-51431

18:30:25 00:01:35 Jerry Herman Mame Company Mame -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:32:21 00:01:49 Clark Gesner You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Reva Rose You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown -- Original Cast Decca B'way 012-159851

18:34:07 00:03:53 Gary Geld-Peter Udell Purlie Melba Moore Purlie -- Original B'way Cast RCA 60229-2-RG

18:38:15 00:03:46 Frank Loesser Rosemary Robert Morse, Bonnie Scott How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:42:31 00:05:11 Stephen Sondheim Franklin Shepard, Inc. Lonnie Price Merrily We Roll Along -- Original B'way Cast B'way Masterworks 82876-68637

18:47:49 00:03:51 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Mr. Snow Barbara Cook Barbara Cook's Broadway DRG DRG91484

18:51:46 00:01:14 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:08 00:03:50 Burton Lane-A.J.Lerner Filler: Melinda John Cullum On a Clear Day… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-60820

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:38 Ottorino Respighi: Rossiniana (1925) Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 22:51

19:27:42 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: Concertino for English horn Op 34 (1947) William Moriconi, English horn Rome Symphony Orchestra Francesco La Vecchia Naxos 572921 28:40

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad – The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Marino Formenti, piano – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 1/22/2004

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: 'Don Giovanni' Overture

Olga Neuwirth: 'locus…doublure…solus'

Richard Strauss: 'An Alpine Symphony' Op 64

21:25:49 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 97 'Rhenish' (1850) Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 62349 32:13

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – All-Request Show II

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:31 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Introduction Op 97 (1955) National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Brilliant 6735 6:04

23:07:36 Franz Schubert: Andante from Symphony No. 5 (1816) CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 3 8:59

23:16:36 Charles Gounod: Meditation after Bach 'Ave Maria' (1859) Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Deutsche Gram 4795023 4:48

23:22:34 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 118 # 2 (1892) Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 5:46

23:28:20 Charles Tomlinson Griffes: Three Tone Pictures Op 5 (1915) Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559164 8:29

23:36:50 Pól Brennan: Harry's Game: Theme (1982) Voces8 Decca 29601 4:05

23:42:04 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 76 # 6 (1878) Alessio Bax, piano Signum 309 4:39

23:46:43 Traditional: Hector the Hero Caroline Goulding, violin Telarc 80744 4:07

23:50:51 Franz Liszt: Consolation No. 3 S 172/3 (1850) Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 4:30

23:56:18 William Grant Still: Song for the Lonely (1953) Alexa Still, flute Koch Intl 7192 3:15