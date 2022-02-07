WCLV Program Guide 02-06-2022

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Morricone Conducts Morricone

Ennio Morricone: The Good the Bad & the Ugly: Main titles & Ecstasy of Gold—St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 6:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in the West: Man with the Harmonica & Jill’s Theme—Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 5:34

Ennio Morricone: Once Upon a Time in America: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 3:06

Ennio Morricone: Giuseppe Tornatore Suite [themes from Cinema Paradiso, The Legend of 1900, Malena & A Pure Formality]—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Roma Sinfonietta/Ennio Morricone (Sony 93456) 13:44

Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown—Chorus and Orch of St. Cecilia Academy/Ennio Morricone (Sony 61672) 5:38

Ennio Morricone: The Lady Caliph: Dinner & Nocturne—Yo-Yo Ma; Roma Sinfonietta/Morricone (Sony 93456) 6:23

Ennio Morricone: The Mission: Suite—Kodály Choir; Czech National Symphony/Ennio Morricone (Decca 25323) 8:19

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Nikolai Szeps-Znaider, conductor; Josh Sharp, cello

Augusta Holmès: La Nuit et l'amour

Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 in a Op 33

Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 2 in C Op 61

Richard Wagner: The Ride of the Valkryies from 'Die Walküre'--Daniel Barenboim, conductor (Erato)

Richard Wagner: Forest Murmurs from 'Siegfried'--Daniel Barenboim, conductor (Erato)

Richard Wagner: Dawn and Siegfried’s Rhine Journey from 'Götterdämmerung'--Daniel Barenboim, conductor (Erato)

Richard Wagner: Siegfried’s Death and Funeral March from 'Götterdämmerung'--Daniel Barenboim, conductor (Erato)

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 54 (excerpt)--Riccardo Muti, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Jaap van Zweden, conductor; Simone Lamsma, violin

Benjamin Britten: Violin Concerto

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 7 'Leningrad'

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Rinaldo Alessandrini, Part 5: Back to the Renaissance - This time the Italian early music conductor and performer takes us to Orlando di Lasso’s Neapolitan settings, the Italian organ school around 1600, and Gesualdo’s contemporaries in Northern Italy

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:02 José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Introit from Requiem (1816) Morgan State University Choir Helsinki Philharmonic Paul Freeman Sony 586215 4:46

06:09:49 José Mauricio Nuñes Garcia: Kyrie from Requiem (1816) Morgan State University Choir Helsinki Philharmonic Paul Freeman Sony 586215 2:01

06:13:28 Giuseppe Verdi: Requiem: Libera me (1874) Leontyne Price, soprano Chicago Symphony Sir Georg Solti RCA 2476 13:12

06:27:18 Gabriel Fauré: Ave Maria Op 93 (1906) The Sixteen Women Harry Christophers Decca 10836 3:41

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: This Price is Right! - Recital and session performances by the youthful organ professor at Ball State University, Stephen C. Price

DANIEL GAWTHROP: Sketchbook I (Incantation-Elegy-Passacaglia).

W.A.MOZART (arr. Price): Variations on Ah, vous dirai-je, maman, K. 265.

WILLIAM GRANT STILL (trans. Weathersby): Summerland.

RACHEL LAURIN: 3 Impressions on Kingsfold, Op. 75.

FRANZ SCHMIDT: Prelude & Fugue in D (Hallelujah) Stephen C. Price (2010 Noack/Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman, La Crosse, WI) PD Archive (r. 8/8/21)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Candlemas… and more

09:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:03:12 Johann Sebastian Bach: French Suite No. 5 BWV 816 (1722) Simone Dinnerstein, piano Telarc 80715 18:27

09:22:56 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 8 'Liebster Gott, wann wird ich sterben?' BWV 8 (1724) Julianne Baird, soprano American Bach Soloists Jeffrey Thomas Koch Intl 7163 17:23

09:42:34 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto No. 1 in a BWV 1041 (1723) Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane Deutsche Gram 4795448 13:25

09:57:01 Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto in e for Recorder & Flute (1720) Michael Lynn, recorder Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7576 2:53

13:56:22 Frank Bridge: Sally in our Alley (1916) English String Orchestra William Boughton Nimbus 5366 3:32

10:00 PITTSBURGH SYMPHONY with Jim Cunningham – Bernard Labadie, conductor; Jan Lisiecki, piano

Henri Joseph Rigel: Symphony No. 4

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1

Frederic Chopin: Nocturne in c-Sharp Op. posth.

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98

Joseph Haydn: Excerpt from Sinfonia Concertante in B-Flat—Alessandro Siciliano, conductor

12:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 63 in B flat Major, Op. 76, No. 4 Movement 3 Menuetto: Allegro Escher String Quartet Album: The Unfolding of Music II Music@Menlo 20082 Music: 4:29

Albert Roussel: Concert pour petit Orchestra IRIS Orchestra; Michael Stern, conductor IRIS Orchestra, Germantown Performing Arts Center, Germantown, TN Music: 12:01

Bruce Adolphe: Contestant: Christina Stone from Houston, TX Music: 10:30

Frederic Chopin: Puzzler Payoff: Nocturne No.10 In A Flat, Op. 32 No. 2 Nelson Freire, piano Album: Chopin: The Nocturnes Decca 4782182 Music: 04:42 (excerpt)

Charles Ives: Quartet No. 1 for Strings: From the Salvation Army Escher String Quartet Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY Music: 20:54

Antonin Dvorak: Legends, No. 5 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Sir Charles Mackerras, conductor Album: Dvorak: Symphonic Variations, Scherzo capriccioso, Legends Supraphon 3533 Music: 4:24

Jessie Montgomery: Strum Catalyst Quartet: Karla Donehew-Perez, Abi Fayette, violins; Paul Laraia, viola; Karlos Rodriguez, cello Maverick Concerts, Maverick Concert Hall, West Hurley, NY Music: 6:52

Zdenek Fibich: The Tempest Overture, Op. 46 Czech Philharmonic Orchestra; Tomas Netopil, conductor Dvorak Hall, Rudolinum, Prague, Czech Republic Music: 11:48

Johann Sebastian Bach: Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV 1012 Movement 6. Gigue Alisa Weilerstein, cello 92nd Street Y, Kaufmann Concert Hall, New York City, NY Music: 4:05

Peter Tchaikovsky: Variations on a Rococo Theme Op. 33 Anastasia Kobekina, cello; Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra; Nikolai Alexeev, conductor The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Grand Hall of the D.D. Shostakovich St. Petersburg Academic Philharmonia, St. Petersburg, Russia Music: 19:36

14:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Los Angeles Philharmonic, Elim Chan, conductor; Ray Chen, violin; DiaoQiang Opera Troupe

UCLA Association of Chinese Americans; Wushu Shaolin Entertainment

Li Huanzhi: Spring Festival Overture

Camille Saint-Saëns: Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso

Maurice Ravel: Tzigane

Du Yun: Thirst (World Premiere, LA Phil Commission)

An-Lun Huang: Saibei Dance

Liu Tieshan: Dance of the Yao Tribe

Maurice Ravel: Bolero

Hongye Ma: Good News from Beijing

Johann Sebastian Bach: Preludio & Gavotte en Rondeau from Violin Partita No. 3 in E BWV 1006 - Ray Chen, violin (Decca)

Gustav Mahler: Suite for Organ, Harpsichord & Orchestra (Selections from J.S. Bach's Orchestral Suites, BWV 1067 & BWV 1068) - Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (Sony 89012)

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad – Cleveland Orchestra Youth Orchestra, Vinay Parameswaran, conductor – recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance, 11/21/2021

Joan Tower: Sixth Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman

Howard Swanson: Short Symphony (1948)

Aaron Copland: Suite from ‘Appalachian Spring’

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 7 in d Op 70

17:32:35 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 2 K 131 (1772) Maurice Sharp, flute Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 86793 25:31

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded October 2020 - Hosted by pianist Peter Dugan this program features both material recorded remotely with young musicians in studios near their homes, as well as in-person recording in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. A teenage flutist performs one of the most technically demanding pieces in the flute repertoire … a 16-year-old baritone sings a bit of Shakespeare … and we meet a young piano trio that managed to win one of the top competitions in America without the benefit of a regular teacher or coac.

Phillips Trio featuring teenagers studying at Phillips Academy Andover: Luke Henderson, violin, Evan Tsai, cello and Ariel Wang, piano performs Piano Trio in D, Op. 70 No. 1 - 'Ghost' - I. by Ludwig van Beethoven

Saman de Silva, 16, baritone, from Los Altos Hills, CA performs Let Us Garland Bring, Op. 18, Mvmt V “It Was A Lover and His Lass” by Gerald Finzi and Sogno by Paolo Tosti

Maximus Gurath, 18, cello, from Sioux Falls, SD performs Julie-O by Mark Summer

Anagha Kapsi, 15, violin, from Exton, PA performs Chaconne by Tomaso Antonio Vitali

Blue Shelton, 17, flute, from Philadelphia, PA performs Sonatine for Flute and Piano, Mvmts 1 and 3 by Pierre Sancan

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:59 Alexander Borodin: Symphony No. 2 in b (1876) Berlin Philharmonic Sir Simon Rattle EMI 273 27:59

19:32:45 Alexander Glazunov: Raymonda: Suite Op 57a (1898) Royal Scottish National Orchestra José Serebrier Warner 61939 36:08

20:11:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 in d Op 13 (1895) Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin Deutsche Gram 4839839 45:05

20:57:52 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Fandango (1910) BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 1:45

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Margaret Brouwer: Skyriding 20th Century Consort (Centaur 2138) 13:27

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Sortilége (2010) Barrick Stees, bassoon; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 13:51

Eric Charnofsky: 5 by 5 (2011) Kenneth Johnson, Donna Jelen, violins; Mark Jackobs, viola; Julie Myers King, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 09-25-11) 18:22

H. Leslie Adams: Etude #4 in F-sharp Minor Thomas Otten, piano (Albany 1519) 6:23

21:55:55 John Rutter: Suite Antique: Prelude (1979) John McMurtery, flute West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 4:10

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - The Soul of Democracy - Desmond Meade

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:01:56 Giuseppe Verdi: Laudi alla Vergine Maria from 'Four Sacred Pieces' (1889) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Women Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 5:24

23:07:20 Miguel Llobet: Catalan Folksongs Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404 7:05

23:14:23 Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich Op 41 # 3 (1864) Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 51272 2:30

23:17:31 Imant Raminsh: Ave verum corpus (1973) Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798 6:46

23:24:16 Peter Tchaikovsky: Swan Lake: White Swan Pas de Deux (1876) Kirill Terentiev, violin Mariinsky Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Decca 10104 9:08

23:33:25 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: Lift Thine Eyes to the Mountains (1846) Atlanta Symphony Chorus Women Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 01:53

23:36:21 William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (1962) Alexa Still, flute New Zealand String Quartet Koch Intl 7192 3:34

23:39:55 Stéphan Elmas: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 (1887) Howard Shelley, piano Tasmanian Symphony Howard Shelley Hyperion 68319 9:16

23:49:12 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 13 Op 17 # 4 (1834) Yundi, piano Mercury 4812443 4:55

23:54:39 Sir Edward Elgar: Pleading Op 48 # 1 (1908) English Chamber Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 3:13

23:58:08 Emmanuel Chabrier: Feuillet d'album (publ.1897) Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67515 2:02