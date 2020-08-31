The Bedtime Sessions–Lara Downes, piano (Flipside Music)

Lara Downes made these recordings in her home studio this past spring while sheltering in place. The Bedtime Sessions offers music of comfort and soothing for listeners of all ages during this time of unrest and anxiety. The shared language of these eclectic pieces is one of hushed beauty and tranquility – a balm for our souls during a time of global disruption. These lullabies span many genres and traditions, from little-known Romantic and Jazz-Age treasures to new pieces written specifically for this project. The diverse range of composers includes Billy Joel, Benny Golson, Florence Price, Paul Bowles, Robert Schumann, Federico Mompou, Joe Hisaishi, and many others, and features several world-premiere recordings. (Note: the link sends you to Lara’s website.)