WCLV Program Guide 08-30-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Manfred Honeck, conductor; Arabella Steinbacher, violin

Johann Sebastian Bach (arr Anton Webern): Ricercar No. 2 from The Musical Offering, BWV 1079

Alban Berg: Violin Concerto

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C D 944 ‘Great C Major’

Bela Bartok: Two Pictures-- Pierre Boulez, conductor

Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 Op 73 (excerpt)--Herbert Blomstedt, conductor

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Alan Gilbert, conductor; Lisa Batiashvili, violin

Christopher Rouse: Thunderstuck (2014)

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 ‘Drumroll’

Johannes Brahms: Violin Concerto in D

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 36 ‘Linz’

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Blue Heron: Johannes Ockeghem - Scott Metcalfe returns to share his passion for Ockeghem and discusses the ongoing appeal of this titan of the Renaissance

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:20 Giovanni Gabrieli: In ecclesiis Gregg Smith Singers Vittorio Negri CBS 42645 8:11

06:15:52 Nicholas Bruhns: Hemmt eure Tränenflut Cantus Cölln Konrad Junghänel Harm Mundi 2908304 14:32

06:30:50 Benjamin Britten: A Ceremony of Carols: This Little Babe Etherea Vocal Ensemble Delos 3422 1:27

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Sonata for Everyone! - From Baroque beginnings to contemporary realizations, this ‘classical’ format serves all

DOMENICO SCARLATTI: Sonata in D, K. 288 Vincent Boucher (1993 Wilhelm/Tres Saint Rédemptor Church, Montreal, Quebec) ATMA 2341

BENEDETTO MARCELLO: Sonata No. 5 in d Alessandro Casari (1855 Tonoli/Chiesa de San Lorenzo Martire, Carzago della Riviera, Italy) Stradivarius 33679

CHARLES VILLIERS STANFORD: Sonata No. 5, Op. 159 Bruce Neswick (1953 Aeolian-Skinner/Cathedral of St. John the Divine, New York, NY) Pro Organo 7251

FRANCIS GRIER: Sonata (1989) Tom Winpenny (1962-2009 Harrison/St. Alban’s Abbey, England) Willowhayne 051

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Choral Sounds from Down Under - The English Choral tradition is alive and well in the Southern hemisphere. This week we visit the With Heart and Voice Archive and hear from Richard Gladwell, as he explores Choral Sounds from Down Under. We'll hear choirs from Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, and from Wellington, New Zealand, in a program originally broadcast in February 2004

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: In Honor of Labor Day

Leroy Anderson: The Typewriter St. Louis Symphony Orchestra/Leonard Slatkin (RCA 68048 CD) 1:52

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Magic Flute: “Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja” Eric Kunz, baritone; Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra/Herbert von Karajan (EMI 69631 CD) 2:39

Dmitri Shostakovich: Song of the Forest: Children’s Chorus” Children’s Choir; State Orchestra of the USSR/Evgeni Mravinsky (Vanguard 422 LP) 2:51

Traditional: “Song of the Volga Boatmen” – Red Army Chorus/Vladimir Ogarkov (Analekta 8802 CD) 4:11

Traditional: “Blow the Man Down” Men of the Robert Shaw Chorale (BMG 635282 CD) 1:53

Traditional” Haul Away, Joe” Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; Orchestra and chorus/Morris Levine (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 2:56

Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg: “Dance of the Apprentices;” “Procession of the Meistersinger” Chicago Symphony Orchestra/fritz Reiner (BMG61792 CD) 6:23

Traditional Folksong: “John Henry” Paul Robeson, bass-baritone; Lawrence Brown, piano (Sony 63223 CD) 2:32

Giuseppe Verdi: Il Trovatore: “Anvil Chorus” Staatskapelle Dresden & Chorus/Giuseppe Sinopoli (YouTube public domain) 2:52

Richard Wagner: Siegfried: “Forging song Wolfgang Windgassen, tenor; Gerhard Stolze, tenor; Vienna Philharmonic orchestra/Sir Georg Solti (London 414110 CD) 5:58

Kurt Weill-Bertold Brecht (translated Marc Blitzstein): The Threepenny Opera: “Cannon Song” Scott Merrill and George Tyne, tenors; orchestra under the direction of Samuel Matlowsky (MGM 3121 LP) 2:20

Kernochan-Kipling: “A Smuggler’s Song” Leonard Warren, bass-baritone; RCA Victor Orchestra/Frank Black (Leonard Warren Foundation CD) 3:00

W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: “Oh better far to live and die” and “A policemen’s lot” Donald Adams; Owen Brannigan; D’oyly Carte Opera Company; Royal Philharmonic Orchestra/Isidore Godfrey (London 414286 CD) 4:28; 2:30

09:58:24 Giovanni Gabrieli: Canzon on the 7th tone à 8 No. 2 National Brass Ensemble OberlinMus 1504 2:51

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:15 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 6 BWV 1057 Murray Perahia, piano Academy St. Martin in Fields Murray Perahia Sony 89690 15:34

10:21:55 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Castor and Pollux: Instrumental Suite Orchestra of the 18th Century Frans Brüggen Philips 426714 33:45

10:57:30 François Couperin: Suite No. 25: Wandering Souls Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67480 3:53

11:03:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Concerto in d BWV 1052 Elizabeth Wallfisch, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2207 22:29

11:26:59 George Frideric Handel: Dixit Dominus HWV 232 Sandra Simon, soprano Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2270 32:56

12:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Cincinnati Symphony, Louis Langrée, conductor; Katia & Marielle Labeque, piano

Richard Strauss: Don Juan

Bryce Dessner: Concerto for Two Pianos

Richard Strauss: An Alpine Symphony

Dave Brubeck Joy in the Morning Suite—Jesus Lopez-Cobos, conductor (Telarc 80462)

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:04:41 Samuel Barber: Overture to 'The School for Scandal' Op 5 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 8:54

14:15:38 Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 Op 54 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2013 32:50

14:50:24 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 Blue Water Chamber Orchestra Carlton Woods Blue Water 2010 12:33

15:04:38 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 BWV 1052 Mahan Esfahani, harpsichord Concerto Cologne Archiv 4794481 22:41

15:28:50 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Sonata No. 2 Op 36 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 4048 23:07

15:53:41 Alberto Ginastera: Estancia: Malambo London Symphony Gisèle Ben-Dor Naxos 570999 3:26

15:58:00 Carl Nielsen: Look About One Summer Day Ars Nova Copenhagen Michael Bojesen DaCapo 220569 2:18

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 6 in F Op 68 ‘Pastoral’

Maurice Ravel: ‘Alborada del gracioso’

Maurice Ravel: ‘Valses nobles et sentimentales’

Maurice Ravel: ‘La Valse’

16:59:54 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 98 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 768779 26:57

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2020 - From the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts this episode, hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, includes the performance of a fiery Spanish guitar piece by Turina by a talented 15-year-old from California, a 12-year-old cellist who, in addition to playing music by David Popper, shares a perfectly delightful minuet he wrote himself at the age of 10 and brother and sister violin duo shares the joy and warmth of their Costa Rican family

Caroline Hsu, 16, piano, from Woodbury, New York performs Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major "Waldstein", Op. 53

Rebecca Beata, 13, violin, New York, New York performs Gypsy Caprice by Fritz Kreisler with host and pianist, Peter Dugan.

Conor Padmanhaban, 16, guitar, from Palo Alto, California performs Sonata for Guitar, Op. 61: III. Allegro vivo – Allegro moderato by Joaquín Turina

Joshua Kovac, 12, cello, from Johnson City, Tennessee performs Concert Polonaise, Op. 14 by David Popper with host pianist, Peter Dugan.

Daniel & Isabel Chin, 14 & 16, violin, from Windham, New Hampshire perform Il carnevale di Venezia, Op. 10 arranged for two violins by Niccolò Paganini

Conor Padmanhaban, 16, guitar, from Palo Alto, California performs Tango en Skaï by Roland Dyens

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:03:52 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Karl Münchinger Decca 4785437 10:26

19:16:11 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 1 Op 11 Heidelberg Symphony Thomas Fey Hänssler 98275 30:17

19:48:50 Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 5 Simón Bolívar Symphony Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 4795448 1:09:20

21:00:05 Francis Poulenc: Intermezzo No. 1 Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 425862 1:32

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano : Awakenings (2008) Cleveland Chamber Collective (private CD) 8:19

Stephen Stanziano: Triptych (2001) Randall Fusco, piano (private CD) 12:55

Tom Lopez: Curvatures Erica Dicker, Gillian Rivers, violins; Amy Cimini, viola; Robin Reynolds, cello (First Wave 2001) 13:00

Loris Chobanian : Forum of the Gods Baldwin-Wallace Symphonic Wind Ensemble/Dwight Oltman cond. (private CD) 12:09

Jack Gallagher: Berceuse (1977) London Symphony Orchestra/JoAnn Falletta, cond. (Naxos 559 652) 5:19

21:58:11 Manuel de Falla: Homenaje 'Le tombeau de Claude Debussy' Vanessa Perez, piano Steinway 30036 2:58

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech – Returning to Campus Safely - Harlan M. Sands, president of Cleveland State University

22:59:00 Claude Debussy: Syrinx Alison Balsom, trumpet EMI 53255 2:38

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:22 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Joshua Bell, violin Royal Philharmonic Andrew Litton Decca 433519 5:14

23:08:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 1: Sarabande BWV 825 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 4795534 4:39

23:13:16 Sir John Tavener: Song of the Angel Patricia Rozario, soprano Academy of Ancient Music Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907231 4:54

23:19:47 Ennio Morricone: Casualties of War: Elegy for Brown Angèle Dubeau, violin La Pietà Angèle Dubeau Analekta 8733 3:39

23:23:27 Richard Wagner: Die Meistersinger: Act 3 Prelude Chicago Symphony Daniel Barenboim Teldec 24224 7:05

23:30:33 Gabriel Fauré: Adagio from Piano Quartet No. 1 Op 15 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 48066 7:57

23:39:09 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 12 Op 37 # 2 Nelson Freire, piano Decca 14053 5:53

23:45:02 Federico Mompou: Música Callada: Lento Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 5:51

23:50:53 Avner Dorman: Andante from Piano Concerto Eliran Avni, piano Metropolis Ensemble Andrew Cyr Naxos 559620 4:33

23:56:34 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Adagio for Glass Harmonica K 617 András Schiff, piano Decca 421369 3:17

00:00:04 Zoltán Kodály: Háry János: The Flute-playing Hussar Erika Sebök, flute Budapest Festival Orchestra Iván Fischer Philips 462824 1:57