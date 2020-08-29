© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-29-2020

Published August 29, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Chilese, Bastiano          Canzon in Echo a 8 (1608)            Hesperion XXI/Jordi Savall         Alia Vox            Battaglie And Lamenti 1600-1660: Monteverdi, Peri, Fontei, Strozzi       5:02

00:05:02           Francaix, Jean  Piano Concerto (1936)   Ian Hobson, p, Illinois Sinfonia Da Camera      Arabesque        Jean Francaix & Camille Saint-Saens            19:13

00:24:15           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Sonata No.6 in F, Op 10/2            Ian Hobson, p   Zephyr  The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas            10:37

00:34:52           Rabaud, Henri   Merchant of Venice'       Rheinland-Pfalz Phil/Leif Segerstam       Marco Polo       RABAUD : Orchestral Works      1:31

00:36:23           Bizet, Georges  L'Arlesienne' Suite No. 2            London Sym Orch/Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos           MCA Classics    Bizet: Suite from Carmen, L'Arlésienne Suites Nos. 1 & 2  17:19

00:53:42           Purcell, Henry   The Fairy Queen'          Carlos Bonell, g            Nonesuch         Guitar Music Of The Baroque     1:41

01:00:00           Liszt, Franz       Transcendental Etudes' (1851)   Kemal Gekic, p          JVC      Liszt: Etudes D'Execution Transcendante           5:29

01:05:29           Mehul, etienne-Nicolas  Symphony No.4 in E      Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski    Nimbus Mehul: Complete Symphonies            25:44

01:31:13           Nancarrow, Conlon        Study No. 15 for Player Piano            Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet  1750 Arch Records        N/A       1:00

01:32:13           Shostakovich, Dmitri      Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, Op. 35        Sophia Rahman, p, John Wallace, tr, BT Scottish Ensemble/Clio Gould            Linn      Shostakovich: Chamber Symphony in C minor, Op. 110a; Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, Op. 35; Two Pieces for String Octet, Op. 11            22:17

01:54:30           Anonymous 14th century, Italian Trotto   Newberry Consort/Mary Springfels Harmonia Mundi            Il Solazzo- Music For A Medieval Banquet          1:28

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber Movement 4 March San Francisco Symphony; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Album: Hindemith: Mathis Der Maler London 421523 Music: 4:26

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1: Movement 1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 21:20

Paul Hindemith: Cupid and Psyche (Farnesina) ROCO; Victor Yampolsky, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 07:33

Bernard Garfield: Quartet for Bassoon and Strings Anthony Georgeson, bassoon; Justin Bruns, violin; Madeleine Sharp, viola; Thomas Carpenter, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Series, Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA Music: 13:15

George Gershwin, arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:40

Marc Mellits: Apollo Windsync Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's-by-the-Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 15:29

George Gershwin: An American in Paris National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; James Judd, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, University of Maryland College Park, MD Music: 16:58

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Chaconne in G minor Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 10:10

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Kuhlau, Friedrich           Lulu, oder die Zauberflote'            Rummel, s, Friboe, s, Orvad, ms, Danish Radio Sym Orch/Schonwandt            Kontrapunkt      Kuhlau: Schonwandt - Lulu        5:14

04:05:14           Dvorak, Antonin The Noon Witch,' Op 108           Scottish National Orch/Neeme Jarvi        Chandos           Symphony No. 6 in D Major Op. 60, The Noon Witch 12:32

04:17:46           Smetana, Bedrich          Ma vlast (My Fatherland)'            Chicago Sym Orch/Rafael Kubelik          Mercury            Ma Vlast ('My Country'), Symphonic Cycle       11:47

04:29:33           Dvorak, Antonin Silhouettes,' Op 8          Tomas Visek, p Rosa            Piano Music      1:44

04:31:17           Bax, Arnold       String Quartet No.1 in G (1918)  Maggini String Quartet Naxos   Music and Video Club Vol. 2 (UK Only)   23:33

04:54:50           Greaves, Thomas          Madrigal, 'Come away sweet love and play'     Cambridge Singers/John Rutter American Gramaphone  Olde English Madrigals          1:44

05:00:00           Anonymous       Bransles de Village'       Piffaro Renaissance Band    Archive Chansons et Danceries: French Renaissance Wind Music * Piffaro  5:00

05:05:00           Milhaud, Darius Suite francaise,' Op. 248            London Wind Orch/Denis Wick           ASV      La France!        16:25

05:21:25           Poulenc, Francis           Suite francaise' Indiana State University Winds           Elf        N/A       1:28

05:22:53           Schumann, Robert        Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat, Op. 38, 'Spring' Suisse Romande Orch/Armin Jordan      Erato    Schumann: Symphonies 1 - 4          31:33

05:54:26           Schumann, Robert        Lieder-Album fur die Jugend,' Op 79            Leslie Howard, p           Hyperion           Liszt Vol. 15      1:40

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Manuel Blasco de Nebra: Piano Sonata No. 1 in c, Op. 1  Javier Perianes, piano  Harmonia Mundi 902046                                  

06:12:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d, BWV 1059  Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe  Portland Baroque Orchestra  Monica Huggett  Avie 2324                         

06:23:46 Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae  Avalon String Quartet  Cedille Records 156                                                     

06:39:08 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan, Musical Pictures, Op. 57  Philharmonia Orchestra  Enrique Batiz  Naxos 8.550726                                                                  

07:00:45 Leo Brouwer: El Decameron Negro  John Williams, guitar  Sony Classical  63173                                    

07:15:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending  Jose-Luis Garcia, violin  English Chamber Orchestra  Sir Yehudi Menuhin  Arabesque 6568                      

07:32:15 Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio in F  Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano  Lincoln Trio  Cedille Records 150                       

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Cole Porter, arr. Mats Lindstrom: Night and Day Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin, Masao Kawasaki, viola, Mats Lindstrom, cello Album: Music from the Aspen Festival EMI 56481 Music: 4:34

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rhapsody for Violin and Piano Peter Otto, violin; Randall Fusco, piano Cleveland Composers Guild, Drinko Recital Hall, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH Music: 10:51

Piano Puzzler: Contestant is Sarah Painting from South Hadley, MA Music: 9:38

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Movement 1 Allegro con brio Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas 2 Chandos 10798 Music: 10:23 (excerpt as needed)

Clarice Assad: Violin Concerto Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor Album: Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg: Concertos in D Major NSS Music 00022 Music: 21:48

Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Album: PAULUS, S.: Three Places of Enlightenment / Veil of Tears / Grand Concerto Naxos 559740 Music: 4:21

Erberk Eryilmaz: Miniatures Set No. 6: Mvts 3-6 Matthew McClung, percussion, Maureen Nelson, violin SPCO, Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN Music: 7:21

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 37 in d minor, Op. 71 No. 3 , Hob. XV: 23 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Brook Speltz, cello

Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo, CA Music: 21:20

Stephen Paulus: Impassioned from Symphony in Three Movements Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 12:16

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:22  William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag    Spencer Myer, piano   Steinway 30041 4:30

10:09:19  Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 5:58

10:18:20  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39  K 543  CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 4 24:42

10:45:46  Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane    Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Telarc 80694 10:12

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:05:52  John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme    Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:37

11:11:31  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act I Prelude     Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram Grammaphon 4797577 09:17

11:22:04  Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite     San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 21:03

11:45:30  Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre'     Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80125 7:08

11:53:33  Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C  BWV 545  BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 5:18

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2020 - From the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts this episode, hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, includes the performance of a fiery Spanish guitar piece by Turina by a talented 15-year-old from California, a 12-year-old cellist who, in addition to playing music by David Popper, shares a perfectly delightful minuet he wrote himself at the age of 10 and brother and sister violin duo shares the joy and warmth of their Costa Rican family

Caroline Hsu, 16, piano, from Woodbury, New York performs Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major "Waldstein", Op. 53

Rebecca Beata, 13, violin, New York, New York performs Gypsy Caprice by Fritz Kreisler with host and pianist, Peter Dugan.

Conor Padmanhaban, 16, guitar, from Palo Alto, California performs Sonata for Guitar, Op. 61: III. Allegro vivo – Allegro moderato by Joaquín Turina

Joshua Kovac, 12, cello, from Johnson City, Tennessee performs Concert Polonaise, Op. 14 by David Popper with host pianist, Peter Dugan.

Daniel & Isabel Chin, 14 & 16, violin, from Windham, New Hampshire perform Il carnevale di Venezia, Op. 10 arranged for two violins by Niccolò Paganini

Conor Padmanhaban, 16, guitar, from Palo Alto, California performs Tango en Skaï by Roland Dyens

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:08  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 21:27

13:26:04  Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Oehms 1820 13:19

13:41:23  Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74    Czech Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Decca 4830656 8:57

13:51:43  Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto Op 53   James Ehnes, violin BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10309 30:57

14:25:39  Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 12:09

14:39:55  Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise    Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 12:10

14:54:30  Nikolai Kapustin: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 127   John Salmon, piano   Naxos 570532 5:03

15:03:02  Randall Davidson: The Young Lutheran's Guide to the    Garrison Keillor, narrator Minnesota Orchestra Philip Brunelle Virgin 91109 24:50

15:30:54  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite     Opera Bastille Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 431778 19:49

15:51:28  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 Op 79   Peter Takács, piano   Cambria 1175 8:54

16:02:03  Amy Beach: Piano Trio Op 150    Neave Trio  Chandos 20139 14:45

16:19:59  Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins  BWV 1043 Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 15:07

16:37:55  Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel     Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 40 14:55

16:54:05  Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture     Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:00

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Fashion - From Astaire's top hat to Hepburn's homage to Coco Chanel, Broadway musicals have always told us that clothes make the man -- and woman!

18:00:00                       00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin            Fascinating Rhythm       William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin            Nonesuch         979151-2

18:00:54                       00:01:58           Irving Berlin       Top Hat Fred Astaire            Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO    TCM     88883-786142

18:02:52                       00:00:55           Irving Berlin       Puttin' on the Ritz            Clark Gable       That's Entertainment     Rhino    R272182

18:04:23                       00:01:36           Irving Berlin       A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody John Steele       American Musical Theater: Shows, Stars and Songs            Smithsonian      RD036

18:06:01                       00:02:36           Roger Edens-Leonard Gershe   Think Pink!     Kay Thompson  Funny Face       Stet      DS15001

18:08:29                       00:02:24           Jerome Kern-Ira Gershwin         Cover Girl       Danny Carroll    Jerome Kern Revisited   Columbia          0S2840

18:11:28                       00:02:49           Irving Berlin       What the Well-Dressed Man in Harlem Will Wear          Corporal James Stump Cross    This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast  Decca B'way     B0000831-02

18:14:29                       00:03:48           Frank Loesser   Paris Original            Bonnie Scott     How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast           RCA            82876-56051

18:19:18                       00:05:39           Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner The Money Rings Out Like Freedom            Katharine Hepburn        Coco -- Original B'way Cast     MCA     MCAD-11682

18:26:07                       00:03:21           Tom Eyen-Henry Krieger            Dreamgirls        Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Jennifer Holiday            Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast           Geffen  GHSP2007

018:29:54                     00:00:46           Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown        Edith Day          American Musical Theater: Shows, Stars and Songs   Smithsonian      RD036

18:30:27                       00:02:18           Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown        Debbie Reynolds           Irene -- Original B'way Cast            Columbia          KS32266

18:33:03                       00:02:17           Cole Porter       Satin and Silk    Janis Paige    Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack           Rhino    R274368

18:35:28                       00:01:55           Irving Berlin       Easter Parade   Clifton Webb   Irving Berlin, 1924-1944 JJA       JJA1973-2

18:37:33                       00:03:26           Harold Rome     Ballad of the Garment Trade   Barbra Streisand           Pins and Needles --Studio Cast  Columbia            CK57380

18:41:23                       00:02:49           Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner Fiasco  Rene Auberjonois       Coco -- Original B'way Cast       MCA     MCAD-11682

18:44:32                       00:03:37           A.J. Lerner-Andre Previn            Orbach's, Bloomingdale's, Best & Saks   Katharine Hepburn        Coco -- Original B'way Cast     MCA     MCAD-11682

18:48:06                       00:03:38           Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach            Fashion Show   Jason Graae     Roberta -- Studio Cast   New World            80760-2

18:52:15                       00:00:45           George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down  Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy         Sony     SK60659

18:53:18                       00:03:36           Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach        Filler: Lovely to Look At           Annalene Beechey        Roberta -- Studio Cast   New World   80760-2

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:51  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28  K 200  London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 18:43

19:23:47  Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 Op 60    Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 33:00

19:57:57  Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau Op 74 # 3 Ronald Smith, piano   Arabesque 6523 2:34

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat D 125

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Op 25

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz ‘From the Mountains’ Op 292

Johann Strauss Jr: ‘Ritter Pazman’: Czardas Op 441

Josef Strauss: ‘Dragonfly’ Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr: ‘Kiss’ Waltz Op 400

Johann Strauss Jr: ‘Die Fledermaus’: Overture

21:45:43  Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a    Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145 14:03

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob and Ray and the adventures of Mr. Science along with Gary Bond's folk songs about science…Stuart McLain has a story as does Mark Levy…This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:33  Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale     Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

23:09:03  Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47   Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71224 5:04

23:14:44  Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa Op 2 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano   OberlinMus 1604 3:18

23:19:12  Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' Op 109    Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 581 4:10

23:23:23  Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f Op 11   Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 11:45

23:35:09  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in g  Kk 8 Ivo Pogorelich, piano   DeutGram 435855 5:49

23:41:26  Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 # 1 Louise Dubin, cello   Delos 3469 4:42

23:46:08  Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 Alan Feinberg, piano   Argo 430330 6:23

23:52:32  Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May'    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 15579 3:05

23:56:50  Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade  D 957 Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 3:30

 

 