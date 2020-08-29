WCLV Program Guide 08-29-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Chilese, Bastiano Canzon in Echo a 8 (1608) Hesperion XXI/Jordi Savall Alia Vox Battaglie And Lamenti 1600-1660: Monteverdi, Peri, Fontei, Strozzi 5:02

00:05:02 Francaix, Jean Piano Concerto (1936) Ian Hobson, p, Illinois Sinfonia Da Camera Arabesque Jean Francaix & Camille Saint-Saens 19:13

00:24:15 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata No.6 in F, Op 10/2 Ian Hobson, p Zephyr The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas 10:37

00:34:52 Rabaud, Henri Merchant of Venice' Rheinland-Pfalz Phil/Leif Segerstam Marco Polo RABAUD : Orchestral Works 1:31

00:36:23 Bizet, Georges L'Arlesienne' Suite No. 2 London Sym Orch/Rafael Fruhbeck de Burgos MCA Classics Bizet: Suite from Carmen, L'Arlésienne Suites Nos. 1 & 2 17:19

00:53:42 Purcell, Henry The Fairy Queen' Carlos Bonell, g Nonesuch Guitar Music Of The Baroque 1:41

01:00:00 Liszt, Franz Transcendental Etudes' (1851) Kemal Gekic, p JVC Liszt: Etudes D'Execution Transcendante 5:29

01:05:29 Mehul, etienne-Nicolas Symphony No.4 in E Gulbenkian Foundation Orch/Michel Swierczewski Nimbus Mehul: Complete Symphonies 25:44

01:31:13 Nancarrow, Conlon Study No. 15 for Player Piano Philadelphia Woodwind Quintet 1750 Arch Records N/A 1:00

01:32:13 Shostakovich, Dmitri Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, Op. 35 Sophia Rahman, p, John Wallace, tr, BT Scottish Ensemble/Clio Gould Linn Shostakovich: Chamber Symphony in C minor, Op. 110a; Piano Concerto No. 1 in C minor, Op. 35; Two Pieces for String Octet, Op. 11 22:17

01:54:30 Anonymous 14th century, Italian Trotto Newberry Consort/Mary Springfels Harmonia Mundi Il Solazzo- Music For A Medieval Banquet 1:28

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber Movement 4 March San Francisco Symphony; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Album: Hindemith: Mathis Der Maler London 421523 Music: 4:26

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1: Movement 1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 21:20

Paul Hindemith: Cupid and Psyche (Farnesina) ROCO; Victor Yampolsky, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 07:33

Bernard Garfield: Quartet for Bassoon and Strings Anthony Georgeson, bassoon; Justin Bruns, violin; Madeleine Sharp, viola; Thomas Carpenter, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Series, Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA Music: 13:15

George Gershwin, arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:40

Marc Mellits: Apollo Windsync Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's-by-the-Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 15:29

George Gershwin: An American in Paris National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; James Judd, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, University of Maryland College Park, MD Music: 16:58

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Chaconne in G minor Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 10:10

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Kuhlau, Friedrich Lulu, oder die Zauberflote' Rummel, s, Friboe, s, Orvad, ms, Danish Radio Sym Orch/Schonwandt Kontrapunkt Kuhlau: Schonwandt - Lulu 5:14

04:05:14 Dvorak, Antonin The Noon Witch,' Op 108 Scottish National Orch/Neeme Jarvi Chandos Symphony No. 6 in D Major Op. 60, The Noon Witch 12:32

04:17:46 Smetana, Bedrich Ma vlast (My Fatherland)' Chicago Sym Orch/Rafael Kubelik Mercury Ma Vlast ('My Country'), Symphonic Cycle 11:47

04:29:33 Dvorak, Antonin Silhouettes,' Op 8 Tomas Visek, p Rosa Piano Music 1:44

04:31:17 Bax, Arnold String Quartet No.1 in G (1918) Maggini String Quartet Naxos Music and Video Club Vol. 2 (UK Only) 23:33

04:54:50 Greaves, Thomas Madrigal, 'Come away sweet love and play' Cambridge Singers/John Rutter American Gramaphone Olde English Madrigals 1:44

05:00:00 Anonymous Bransles de Village' Piffaro Renaissance Band Archive Chansons et Danceries: French Renaissance Wind Music * Piffaro 5:00

05:05:00 Milhaud, Darius Suite francaise,' Op. 248 London Wind Orch/Denis Wick ASV La France! 16:25

05:21:25 Poulenc, Francis Suite francaise' Indiana State University Winds Elf N/A 1:28

05:22:53 Schumann, Robert Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat, Op. 38, 'Spring' Suisse Romande Orch/Armin Jordan Erato Schumann: Symphonies 1 - 4 31:33

05:54:26 Schumann, Robert Lieder-Album fur die Jugend,' Op 79 Leslie Howard, p Hyperion Liszt Vol. 15 1:40

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Manuel Blasco de Nebra: Piano Sonata No. 1 in c, Op. 1 Javier Perianes, piano Harmonia Mundi 902046

06:12:21 Johann Sebastian Bach: Oboe Concerto in d, BWV 1059 Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe Portland Baroque Orchestra Monica Huggett Avie 2324

06:23:46 Osvaldo Golijov: Tenebrae Avalon String Quartet Cedille Records 156

06:39:08 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tale of Tsar Saltan, Musical Pictures, Op. 57 Philharmonia Orchestra Enrique Batiz Naxos 8.550726

07:00:45 Leo Brouwer: El Decameron Negro John Williams, guitar Sony Classical 63173

07:15:59 Ralph Vaughan Williams: The Lark Ascending Jose-Luis Garcia, violin English Chamber Orchestra Sir Yehudi Menuhin Arabesque 6568

07:32:15 Joaquin Turina: Piano Trio in F Desiree Ruhstrat, violin; David Cunliffe, cello; Marta Aznavoorian, piano Lincoln Trio Cedille Records 150

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Cole Porter, arr. Mats Lindstrom: Night and Day Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin, Masao Kawasaki, viola, Mats Lindstrom, cello Album: Music from the Aspen Festival EMI 56481 Music: 4:34

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Rhapsody for Violin and Piano Peter Otto, violin; Randall Fusco, piano Cleveland Composers Guild, Drinko Recital Hall, Cleveland State University, Cleveland, OH Music: 10:51

Piano Puzzler: Contestant is Sarah Painting from South Hadley, MA Music: 9:38

Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 "Waldstein" Movement 1 Allegro con brio Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, piano Album: Beethoven Piano Sonatas 2 Chandos 10798 Music: 10:23 (excerpt as needed)

Clarice Assad: Violin Concerto Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin; Colorado Symphony Orchestra; Marin Alsop, conductor Album: Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg: Concertos in D Major NSS Music 00022 Music: 21:48

Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Album: PAULUS, S.: Three Places of Enlightenment / Veil of Tears / Grand Concerto Naxos 559740 Music: 4:21

Erberk Eryilmaz: Miniatures Set No. 6: Mvts 3-6 Matthew McClung, percussion, Maureen Nelson, violin SPCO, Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN Music: 7:21

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 37 in d minor, Op. 71 No. 3 , Hob. XV: 23 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Brook Speltz, cello

Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo, CA Music: 21:20

Stephen Paulus: Impassioned from Symphony in Three Movements Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 12:16

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:22 William Bolcom: Graceful Ghost Rag Spencer Myer, piano Steinway 30041 4:30

10:09:19 Gioacchino Rossini: La scala di seta: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 5:58

10:18:20 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 39 K 543 CityMusic Cleveland James Gaffigan CityMusic 4 24:42

10:45:46 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane Yolanda Kondonassis, harp Oberlin 21 Bridget Reischl Telarc 80694 10:12

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:05:52 John Williams: Memoirs of a Geisha: Sayuri's Theme Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles John Williams DeutGram 30629 4:37

11:11:31 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act I Prelude Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Andris Nelsons DeutGram Grammaphon 4797577 09:17

11:22:04 Aaron Copland: Billy the Kid: Suite San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas RCA 63511 21:03

11:45:30 Sir William Walton: Coronation March 'Orb and Sceptre' Royal Philharmonic André Previn Telarc 80125 7:08

11:53:33 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude & Fugue in C BWV 545 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 5:18

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded February 6, 2020 - From the Isabella Steward Gardner Museum in Boston, Massachusetts this episode, hosted by pianist Peter Dugan, includes the performance of a fiery Spanish guitar piece by Turina by a talented 15-year-old from California, a 12-year-old cellist who, in addition to playing music by David Popper, shares a perfectly delightful minuet he wrote himself at the age of 10 and brother and sister violin duo shares the joy and warmth of their Costa Rican family

Caroline Hsu, 16, piano, from Woodbury, New York performs Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major "Waldstein", Op. 53

Rebecca Beata, 13, violin, New York, New York performs Gypsy Caprice by Fritz Kreisler with host and pianist, Peter Dugan.

Conor Padmanhaban, 16, guitar, from Palo Alto, California performs Sonata for Guitar, Op. 61: III. Allegro vivo – Allegro moderato by Joaquín Turina

Joshua Kovac, 12, cello, from Johnson City, Tennessee performs Concert Polonaise, Op. 14 by David Popper with host pianist, Peter Dugan.

Daniel & Isabel Chin, 14 & 16, violin, from Windham, New Hampshire perform Il carnevale di Venezia, Op. 10 arranged for two violins by Niccolò Paganini

Conor Padmanhaban, 16, guitar, from Palo Alto, California performs Tango en Skaï by Roland Dyens

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:08 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 3 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 21:27

13:26:04 Claude Debussy: Images, Book 2 Alexander Schimpf, piano Oehms 1820 13:19

13:41:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 6 Op 74 Czech Philharmonic Semyon Bychkov Decca 4830656 8:57

13:51:43 Antonín Dvorák: Violin Concerto Op 53 James Ehnes, violin BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10309 30:57

14:25:39 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier: Final Trio Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Dresden State Orchestra Fabio Luisi DeutGram 4795448 12:09

14:39:55 Francis Poulenc: Suite Française after Claude Gervaise Michael Murray, organ Empire Brass Robert Woods Telarc 80218 12:10

14:54:30 Nikolai Kapustin: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 15 Op 127 John Salmon, piano Naxos 570532 5:03

15:03:02 Randall Davidson: The Young Lutheran's Guide to the Garrison Keillor, narrator Minnesota Orchestra Philip Brunelle Virgin 91109 24:50

15:30:54 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite Opera Bastille Orchestra Myung-Whun Chung DeutGram 431778 19:49

15:51:28 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 25 Op 79 Peter Takács, piano Cambria 1175 8:54

16:02:03 Amy Beach: Piano Trio Op 150 Neave Trio Chandos 20139 14:45

16:19:59 Johann Sebastian Bach: Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 Jennifer Koh, violin Curtis 20/21 Ensemble Vinay Parameswaran Cedille 146 15:07

16:37:55 Sir Arnold Bax: Tintagel Ulster Orchestra Bryden Thomson Chandos 40 14:55

16:54:05 Gioacchino Rossini: L'inganno felice: Overture Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570934 6:00

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Alex North – Unchained Melody

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Confession Details—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:39

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 2:31

Alex North: A Streetcar Named Desire: Blanche, Four Deuces, Mania, Belle Reve—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 10:43

Alex North: Unchained: Theme—Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel (Telarc 80401) 2:34

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Main title—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:51

Alex North: The Bad Seed: Our Baby & At it Again—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:42

Alex North: Viva Zapata: Gathering of Forces—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 3:11

Alex North: The Misfits: Gay and Roselyn—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 4:04

Alex North: Spartacus: Vesuvius Camp—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 1:58

Alex North: Spartacus: Suite—London Symphony/Eric Stern (Nonesuch 79446) 8:38

Alex North (arr John Mauceri): Cleopatra Symphony: Antony and Cleopatra—London Philharmonic/John Mauceri (LPO 86) 11:10

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: In Fashion - From Astaire's top hat to Hepburn's homage to Coco Chanel, Broadway musicals have always told us that clothes make the man -- and woman!

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:01:58 Irving Berlin Top Hat Fred Astaire Fred Astaire: The Early Years at RKO TCM 88883-786142

18:02:52 00:00:55 Irving Berlin Puttin' on the Ritz Clark Gable That's Entertainment Rhino R272182

18:04:23 00:01:36 Irving Berlin A Pretty Girl Is Like a Melody John Steele American Musical Theater: Shows, Stars and Songs Smithsonian RD036

18:06:01 00:02:36 Roger Edens-Leonard Gershe Think Pink! Kay Thompson Funny Face Stet DS15001

18:08:29 00:02:24 Jerome Kern-Ira Gershwin Cover Girl Danny Carroll Jerome Kern Revisited Columbia 0S2840

18:11:28 00:02:49 Irving Berlin What the Well-Dressed Man in Harlem Will Wear Corporal James Stump Cross This Is the Army -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way B0000831-02

18:14:29 00:03:48 Frank Loesser Paris Original Bonnie Scott How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:19:18 00:05:39 Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner The Money Rings Out Like Freedom Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682

18:26:07 00:03:21 Tom Eyen-Henry Krieger Dreamgirls Sheryl Lee Ralph, Loretta Devine, Jennifer Holiday Dreamgirls -- Original B'way Cast Geffen GHSP2007

018:29:54 00:00:46 Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown Edith Day American Musical Theater: Shows, Stars and Songs Smithsonian RD036

18:30:27 00:02:18 Harry Tierney-Joseph McCarthy Alice Blue Gown Debbie Reynolds Irene -- Original B'way Cast Columbia KS32266

18:33:03 00:02:17 Cole Porter Satin and Silk Janis Paige Silk Stockings -- Film Soundtrack Rhino R274368

18:35:28 00:01:55 Irving Berlin Easter Parade Clifton Webb Irving Berlin, 1924-1944 JJA JJA1973-2

18:37:33 00:03:26 Harold Rome Ballad of the Garment Trade Barbra Streisand Pins and Needles --Studio Cast Columbia CK57380

18:41:23 00:02:49 Andre Previn-A.J.Lerner Fiasco Rene Auberjonois Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682

18:44:32 00:03:37 A.J. Lerner-Andre Previn Orbach's, Bloomingdale's, Best & Saks Katharine Hepburn Coco -- Original B'way Cast MCA MCAD-11682

18:48:06 00:03:38 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Fashion Show Jason Graae Roberta -- Studio Cast New World 80760-2

18:52:15 00:00:45 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:18 00:03:36 Jerome Kern-Otto Harbach Filler: Lovely to Look At Annalene Beechey Roberta -- Studio Cast New World 80760-2

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:51 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 28 K 200 London Mozart Players Jane Glover ASV 762 18:43

19:23:47 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 Op 60 Russian National Orchestra Mikhail Pletnev DeutGram 4776409 33:00

19:57:57 Charles-Valentin Alkan: Promenade sur l'eau Op 74 # 3 Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523 2:34

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Gil Shaham, violin – recorded live in Severance Hall

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 2 in B-Flat D 125

Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Violin Concerto in D Op 25

Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz ‘From the Mountains’ Op 292

Johann Strauss Jr: ‘Ritter Pazman’: Czardas Op 441

Josef Strauss: ‘Dragonfly’ Waltz

Johann Strauss Jr: ‘Kiss’ Waltz Op 400

Johann Strauss Jr: ‘Die Fledermaus’: Overture

21:45:43 Ludwig van Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3 Op 72a Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Telarc 80145 14:03

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Bob and Ray and the adventures of Mr. Science along with Gary Bond's folk songs about science…Stuart McLain has a story as does Mark Levy…This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:33 Joaquín Rodrigo: Soleriana: Pastorale Royal Philharmonic Enrique Bátiz EMI 67435 6:30

23:09:03 Isaac Albéniz: Suite Española: Granada Op 47 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71224 5:04

23:14:44 Alberto Ginastera: Danzas Argentinas: Danza de la moza donosa Op 2 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano OberlinMus 1604 3:18

23:19:12 Jean Sibelius: The Tempest: Interlude 'Prospero' Op 109 Lahti Symphony Orchestra Osmo Vänskä Bis 581 4:10

23:23:23 Antonín Dvorák: Romance in f Op 11 Arabella Steinbacher, violin Berlin Radio Symphony Marek Janowski PentaTone 353 11:45

23:35:09 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in g Kk 8 Ivo Pogorelich, piano DeutGram 435855 5:49

23:41:26 Auguste Franchomme: Nocturne for 2 Cellos Op 15 # 1 Louise Dubin, cello Delos 3469 4:42

23:46:08 Amy Beach: Dreaming Op 15 # 3 Alan Feinberg, piano Argo 430330 6:23

23:52:32 Mikis Theodorakis: Epitáphios No. 3 'A Day in May' Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 15579 3:05

23:56:50 Franz Schubert: Schwanengesang: Serenade D 957 Thomas Quasthoff, baritone Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4770832 3:30