WCLV Program Guide 08-28-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van 12 Contredanses, WoO 14 Carl Pettersson, p Naxos Beethoven Complete Edition 5:19

00:05:19 Anonymous 18th century, German Trumpet Concerto (Suite) in D Wolfgang Basch, tr, Bob van Asperen, o RCA-DHM Virtuose Blasermusik (Chamber Music For Trumpet And Winds) 17:54

00:23:13 Beethoven, Ludwig van Military March No. 1 in F, WoO 18 Carl Pettersson, p Naxos Beethoven Complete Edition 1:27

00:24:40 Beethoven, Ludwig van Eleven Bagatelles, Op. 119 Stephen Bishop-Kovacevich, p Philips Bagatellen 14:03

00:38:43 Walton, William Five Bagatelles' Christopher Parkening, g, Royal Phil/Andrew Litton EMI/Ang Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez/ Walton: 5 Bagatelles 15:45

00:54:28 Visee, Robert de Giga Christopher Parkening, g EMI/Ang Christohper Parkening Recital 1:43

01:00:00 Corelli, Arcangelo Trio Sonata in f, Op 3/9 London Baroque Harmonia Mundi Corelli: Sonate da Chiesa, Op. 1 & 3 5:46

01:05:46 Alberti, Giuseppe Matteo Two-Trumpet Sonata in D Helmut Wobisch, Adolf Holler, tr's, I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro Vanguard The Virtuoso Trumpet Vol. 3: Its Golden Age In Bologna (1650-1750) 7:28

01:13:14 d'India, Sigismondo Madrigal, 'Merce´! Grido, piangendo' Les Arts Florissants Soloists/William Christie Erato D'india: Madrigali 1:31

01:14:45 Rachmaninoff, Sergei Piano Concerto No. 3 in d minor, Op. 30 Santiago Rodriguez, p, Lake Forest Sym/Paul Anthony McRae Elan Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No 3, Etc 40:26

01:55:11 d'India, Sigismondo Madrigal, 'In cio sol differenti' Les Arts Florissants Soloists/William Christie Erato D'india: Madrigali 1:35

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Anton Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 35: III. Finale: Andante Sostenuto - Allegro Moderato Kirsten Johnson, viola; Lynn Harrell and Zuill Bailey, cellos; Soovin Kim, violin Album: Dohnanyi: Serenade In C Major - Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 (Live from el Paso Pro-musica January 7, 2006) Delos Music: 4:13

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in C Major, Op 29: Movements 1-2 Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Hsin-Yun Huang, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Keith Robinson, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 21:20

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler's List for Violin and Orchestra Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 12:35

Domenico Scarlatti: Three Sonatas for Solo Piano Alon Goldstein, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 8:25

Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Album: PAULUS, S.: Three Places of Enlightenment / Veil of Tears / Grand Concerto Naxos 559740 Music: 4:21

Erberk Eryilmaz: Miniatures Set No. 6: Mvts 3-6 Matthew McClung, percussion, Maureen Nelson, violin SPCO, Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN Music: 7:21

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 37 in d minor, Op. 71 No. 3 , Hob. XV: 23 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Brook Speltz, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo, CA Music: 21:20

Stephen Paulus: Impassioned from Symphony in Three Movements Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 12:16

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Charpentier, Gustave Louise' Angela Gheorghiu, s, Royal Opera House Orch/Ion Marin EMI/Ang Live From Covent Garden 5:29

04:05:29 Charpentier, Marc-Antoine String Suite Philharmonia Virtuosi Of New York/Richard Kapp Turnabout Music From "Don Quichotte Chez La Duchesse; Suite For String Orchestra; Pieces En Concert, For Cello & Strings 9:46

04:15:15 Charpentier, Gustave G Impressions d'Italie' Paris Opera-Comique Orch/Pierre Dervaux EMI/Ang Massenet: Le Cid, La Vierge, Scènes pittoresques / Charpentier: Impressions d'Italie 12:49

04:28:04 Charpentier, Jacques Quatuor de forme Liturgique Opus 4 Querstand Von Bach Bis Broadway 10:51

04:38:55 Prokofiev, Serge Symphony No. 1 in D, Op. 25, 'Classical' Philharmonia/Nicolai Malko EMI David Oistrakh: The Complete EMI Recordings 13:49

04:52:44 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 22 in C, K. 162 Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman Erato Mozart: Symphonies Nos 17, 18, 19, 22, 32 1:42

05:00:00 Massenet, Jules Werther' (1892) Marcelo Alvarez, t, Nice Phil and Cho/Mark Elder Sony Marcelo Alvarez: French Tenor Arias 5:15

05:05:15 Massenet, Jules Le Roi de Lahore' London Sym Orch/Richard Bonynge London Ballet Adagios 7:13

05:12:28 Lalliet, Theodore Fantaisie on Massenet's 'Le Cid' Bert Lucarelli, ob, Susan Jolles, h Price-Less The Bel Canto Oboe: Opera Paraphrases And Fantaisies 13:39

05:26:07 Massenet, Jules Herodiade' (1881) New Zealand Sym Orch/Jean-Yves Ossonce Naxos MASSENET: Orchestral Suites Nos. 1- 3 / Herodiade 1:35

05:27:42 Handel, George Frideric Water Music' Suite No. 1 in F English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner Philips Water Music / Fireworks Music 25:40

05:53:22 WILLAERT, Adrian Vecchie letrose Les Menestriers Picards Calliope Josquin Des Pres / Robin & Marion 1:26

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Louis Couperin Passacaille from “Les Nations” Second Order: L’Espagnole Juilliard Baroque Naxos 573347 6:12

Mozart Clarinet Concerto, Mvt 3 ASMF/Marriner/Karl Leister, clarinet Philips 422390 6:22

Larsson: Pastoral Suite New York Scandia Symphony/Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 6:39

Ravel: La Valse ONF/Maazel CBS 44901 6:54

D. Scarlatti arr. Fred Hemke Sonata – Presto quanto sia possible Chicago Saxophone Quartet Centaur 2086 6:58

Russell Alexander Olympia Hippodrome March VGMB/Schissel Walking Frog 430 7:05

F. von Suppé Jolly Robbers Overture Vienna Phil/Mehta CBS 44932 7:14

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 4, op. 7, mvt 4 (finale) Claudio Arrau Philips 416820 7:24

Telemann Sonata #5 for Two Flutes, mvt 2 Stephen Schultz & Mindy Rosenfeld, baroque flutes Naxos 554132 7:28

Jack Gallagher Malambo from Sinfonietta LSO/Falletta Naxos 559652 7:40

Chabrier: Fete Polonaise from “The King in Spite of Himself” Monte Carlo Opera Orch/Herve Niquet Naxos 554248 7:50

J. A. Benda Sinfonia in A, mvt 3 Prague Chamber Orch/Christian Benda Naxos 553409 7:56

Leroy Anderson Serenata BBC Concert Orch/Slatkin Naxos 559357 8:08

Grieg: Arabian Dance from Peer Gynt Ulster Orch/Handley Chandos 7040 8:13

Arne Symphony No. 2 Cantilena/Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:25

Dvorak: The Noon Witch SNO/Jarvi Chandos 8530 8:42

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4, finale Philadelphia Orch/Muti EMI 54112 8:52

Torroba: Castles of Spain Parkening EMI 49404 9:06

Handel: Concerto Grosso op. 6/8 Collegium Musicum 90/Standage Chandos 0616 9:25

(Movie Quiz) David Arnold: Independence Day (Suite) Cincinnati/Kunzel Telarc 80437 9:33

Mozart: Symphony No. 40, mvt 1 Berlin/Karajan DG 352 9:43

Mendelssohn: String Quartet #5, op. 44/3, mvt 1 Cherubini Quartet EMI 54141

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:46 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet K 355 András Schiff, piano Decca 421369 2:37

10:03:52 Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie Yuja Wang, piano DeutGram 16606 2:57

10:09:05 Amy Beach: Piano Trio Op 150 Neave Trio Chandos 20139 14:45

10:25:19 George W. Chadwick: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 21 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 4:55

10:31:41 George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48

10:39:07 Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns Andrew Joy, horn Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 427619 4:12

10:44:53 Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:29

10:53:09 Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments Op 4 Members of Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Virgin 61460 24:28

11:19:20 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:55

11:30:01 Václav Pichl: Symphony in B-Flat London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 12:47

11:44:00 Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 2 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 10:06

11:55:26 Leos Janácek: In the Mists: No. 1 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 24427 4:31

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:25 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

12:19:18 Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 30:16

12:51:42 Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 1022 7:43

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:35 Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:45

13:05:02 Duke Ellington: The River: Giggling Rapids Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 2:52

13:09:17 Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40 Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 20:09

13:31:13 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G Kk 13 Yundi, piano DeutGram 6090 4:22

13:39:50 Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4 G 448 Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet Azica 71328 4:50

13:46:24 Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elf-Hill' Op 100 Danish National Radio Sym Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 11:11

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber Movement 4 March San Francisco Symphony; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Album: Hindemith: Mathis Der Maler London 421523 Music: 4:26

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1: Movement 1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 21:20

Paul Hindemith: Cupid and Psyche (Farnesina) ROCO; Victor Yampolsky, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 07:33

Bernard Garfield: Quartet for Bassoon and Strings Anthony Georgeson, bassoon; Justin Bruns, violin; Madeleine Sharp, viola; Thomas Carpenter, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Series, Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA Music: 13:15

George Gershwin, arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:40

Marc Mellits: Apollo Windsync Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's-by-the-Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 15:29

George Gershwin: An American in Paris National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; James Judd, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, University of Maryland College Park, MD Music: 16:58

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Chaconne in G minor Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 10:10

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:08 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 4:43

16:08:00 Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 3:13

16:12:34 Ivor Gurney: War Elegy BBC Symphony David Lloyd-Jones BBC 371 11:04

16:26:17 Max Steiner: All This, and Heaven Too: Suite National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81272 7:38

16:36:26 Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2 Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 4:18

16:42:20 Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier: Final Duet Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Decca 15463 7:10

16:50:47 Scott Joplin: The Entertainer Brian Dykstra, piano Centaur 3340 3:52

16:55:11 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In a Haunted Forest Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 5:24

17:05:36 Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 Op 41 Charles Owen, piano Avie 2240 6:30

17:14:07 Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation: Beethoven's Fifth Symphony Peter Schickele, narrator Vanguard 72015 7:56

17:24:11 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:23

17:39:56 Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:30

17:44:04 George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:45

17:50:07 Carlos Chávez: El Trópico Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 7:27

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:42 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic EMI 16213 17:38

18:28:07 Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture D 732 Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 5:44

18:36:03 Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14 D 810 Camerata Salzburg Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56813 4:05

18:41:40 Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude, Fugue & Allegro BWV 998 Jason Vieaux, guitar Azica 71250 12:34

18:55:11 Franz Schubert: Minuet from Symphony No. 4 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 3:27

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:45 Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2 Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 17:03

19:21:44 Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68 BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:36 Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1 BWV 1052 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 22:38

20:24:35 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings London Symphony Bryden Thomson Chandos 9262 16:51

20:43:16 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 38486 13:18

20:57:09 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark Seattle Trumpet Consort Origin 33001 2:42

21:02:31 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Jeno Jandó, piano Naxos 500250 14:36

21:18:07 Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:19

21:26:36 Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 15 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Steinway 30015 3:18

21:32:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6 K 239 English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 13:38

21:47:13 Louise Farrenc: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 44 Neave Trio Chandos 20139 34:40

22:23:09 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 42 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 20:21

22:45:25 Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17 Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 9:19

22:55:47 William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions' Lara Downes, piano Flipside Music 3:37

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:38 Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:10:22 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d Kk 213 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 7:13

23:17:37 Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5 Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:22:53 Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:52

23:26:45 Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80178 8:03

23:34:49 Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

23:39:23 Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat Op 8 # 11 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Bridge 9287 4:04

23:43:27 Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's MusicMasters 67097 4:56

23:48:24 Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11 Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 439886 5:32

23:54:24 Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3 The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 2:46

23:57:28 Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:29