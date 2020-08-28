© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-28-2020

Published August 28, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00            Beethoven, Ludwig van  12 Contredanses, WoO 14         Carl Pettersson, p         Naxos   Beethoven Complete Edition          5:19

00:05:19            Anonymous 18th century, German          Trumpet Concerto (Suite) in D    Wolfgang Basch, tr, Bob van Asperen, o        RCA-DHM         Virtuose Blasermusik (Chamber Music For Trumpet And Winds)  17:54

00:23:13            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Military March No. 1 in F, WoO 18          Carl Pettersson, p         Naxos            Beethoven Complete Edition      1:27

00:24:40            Beethoven, Ludwig van  Eleven Bagatelles, Op. 119        Stephen Bishop-Kovacevich, p  Philips            Bagatellen         14:03

00:38:43            Walton, William Five Bagatelles' Christopher Parkening, g, Royal Phil/Andrew Litton         EMI/Ang            Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez/ Walton: 5 Bagatelles     15:45

00:54:28            Visee, Robert de           Giga     Christopher Parkening, g           EMI/Ang           Christohper Parkening Recital          1:43

01:00:00            Corelli, Arcangelo          Trio Sonata in f, Op 3/9  London Baroque            Harmonia Mundi            Corelli: Sonate da Chiesa, Op. 1 & 3       5:46

01:05:46            Alberti, Giuseppe Matteo           Two-Trumpet Sonata in D          Helmut Wobisch, Adolf Holler, tr's, I Solisti di Zagreb/Antonio Janigro Vanguard          The Virtuoso Trumpet Vol. 3: Its Golden Age In Bologna (1650-1750)            7:28

01:13:14            d'India, Sigismondo       Madrigal, 'Merce´! Grido, piangendo'      Les Arts Florissants Soloists/William Christie Erato    D'india: Madrigali           1:31

01:14:45            Rachmaninoff, Sergei    Piano Concerto No. 3 in d minor, Op. 30 Santiago Rodriguez, p, Lake Forest Sym/Paul Anthony McRae          Elan      Rachmaninov: Piano Concerto No 3, Etc 40:26

01:55:11            d'India, Sigismondo       Madrigal, 'In cio sol differenti'     Les Arts Florissants Soloists/William Christie            Erato    D'india: Madrigali           1:35

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Anton Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 35: III. Finale: Andante Sostenuto - Allegro Moderato Kirsten Johnson, viola; Lynn Harrell and Zuill Bailey, cellos; Soovin Kim, violin Album: Dohnanyi: Serenade In C Major - Arensky: String Quartet No. 2 (Live from el Paso Pro-musica January 7, 2006) Delos Music: 4:13

Ludwig van Beethoven: Quintet in C Major, Op 29: Movements 1-2 Soovin Kim, Adam Barnett-Hart, violins; Hsin-Yun Huang, Pierre Lapointe, violas; Keith Robinson, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Atherton, CA Music: 21:20

John Williams: Three Pieces from Schindler's List for Violin and Orchestra Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra; Manfred Honeck, conductor WQED-FM, Heinz Hall, Pittsburgh, PA Music: 12:35

Domenico Scarlatti: Three Sonatas for Solo Piano Alon Goldstein, piano Interlochen Presents, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI Music: 8:25

Stephen Paulus: To Be Certain of the Dawn: Veil of Tears Nashville Symphony Orchestra; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor Album: PAULUS, S.: Three Places of Enlightenment / Veil of Tears / Grand Concerto Naxos 559740 Music: 4:21

Erberk Eryilmaz: Miniatures Set No. 6: Mvts 3-6 Matthew McClung, percussion, Maureen Nelson, violin SPCO, Sundin Hall, Hamline University, Saint Paul, MN Music: 7:21

Joseph Haydn: Piano Trio No. 37 in d minor, Op. 71 No. 3 , Hob. XV: 23 Gilbert Kalish, piano; Adam Barnett-Hart, violin; Brook Speltz, cello Music@Menlo, The Center for Performing Arts at Menlo-Atherton, Menlo, CA Music: 21:20

Stephen Paulus: Impassioned from Symphony in Three Movements Minnesota Orchestra; Osmo Vänskä, conductor Minnesota Orchestra, Orchestra Hall, Minneapolis, MN Music: 12:16

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00            Charpentier, Gustave     Louise'  Angela Gheorghiu, s, Royal Opera House Orch/Ion Marin            EMI/Ang           Live From Covent Garden          5:29

04:05:29            Charpentier, Marc-Antoine         String Suite       Philharmonia Virtuosi Of New York/Richard Kapp            Turnabout         Music From "Don Quichotte Chez La Duchesse; Suite For String Orchestra; Pieces En Concert, For Cello & Strings        9:46

04:15:15            Charpentier, Gustave G Impressions d'Italie'       Paris Opera-Comique Orch/Pierre Dervaux            EMI/Ang           Massenet: Le Cid, La Vierge, Scènes pittoresques / Charpentier: Impressions d'Italie        12:49

04:28:04            Charpentier, Jacques    Quatuor de forme Liturgique       Opus 4 Querstand         Von Bach Bis Broadway         10:51

04:38:55            Prokofiev, Serge           Symphony No. 1 in D, Op. 25, 'Classical' Philharmonia/Nicolai Malko        EMI            David Oistrakh: The Complete EMI Recordings   13:49

04:52:44            Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Symphony No. 22 in C, K. 162    Amsterdam Baroque Orch/Ton Koopman          Erato    Mozart: Symphonies Nos 17, 18, 19, 22, 32        1:42

05:00:00            Massenet, Jules            Werther' (1892)  Marcelo Alvarez, t, Nice Phil and Cho/Mark Elder            Sony            Marcelo Alvarez: French Tenor Arias      5:15

05:05:15            Massenet, Jules            Le Roi de Lahore'          London Sym Orch/Richard Bonynge       London Ballet Adagios            7:13

05:12:28            Lalliet, Theodore            Fantaisie on Massenet's 'Le Cid' Bert Lucarelli, ob, Susan Jolles, h           Price-Less     The Bel Canto Oboe: Opera Paraphrases And Fantaisies            13:39

05:26:07            Massenet, Jules            Herodiade' (1881)          New Zealand Sym Orch/Jean-Yves Ossonce            Naxos   MASSENET: Orchestral Suites Nos. 1- 3 / Herodiade      1:35

05:27:42            Handel, George Frideric Water Music' Suite No. 1 in F     English Baroque Soloists/John Eliot Gardiner            Philips  Water Music / Fireworks Music   25:40

05:53:22            WILLAERT, Adrian        Vecchie letrose Les Menestriers Picards Calliope            Josquin Des Pres / Robin & Marion 1:26

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

Louis Couperin Passacaille from “Les Nations” Second Order: L’Espagnole  Juilliard Baroque Naxos 573347 6:12

Mozart Clarinet Concerto, Mvt 3 ASMF/Marriner/Karl Leister, clarinet Philips 422390 6:22

Larsson: Pastoral Suite New York Scandia Symphony/Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 6:39

Ravel: La Valse ONF/Maazel CBS 44901 6:54

D. Scarlatti arr. Fred Hemke Sonata – Presto quanto sia possible Chicago Saxophone Quartet Centaur 2086 6:58

Russell Alexander Olympia Hippodrome March VGMB/Schissel Walking Frog 430 7:05

F. von Suppé Jolly Robbers Overture Vienna Phil/Mehta CBS 44932 7:14

Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 4, op. 7, mvt 4 (finale) Claudio Arrau Philips 416820 7:24

Telemann Sonata #5 for Two Flutes, mvt 2 Stephen Schultz & Mindy Rosenfeld, baroque flutes Naxos 554132 7:28

Jack Gallagher Malambo from Sinfonietta LSO/Falletta Naxos 559652 7:40

Chabrier: Fete Polonaise from “The King in Spite of Himself” Monte Carlo Opera Orch/Herve Niquet Naxos 554248 7:50

J. A. Benda Sinfonia in A, mvt 3 Prague Chamber Orch/Christian Benda Naxos 553409 7:56

Leroy Anderson Serenata BBC Concert Orch/Slatkin Naxos 559357 8:08

Grieg: Arabian Dance from Peer Gynt Ulster Orch/Handley Chandos 7040 8:13

Arne Symphony No. 2 Cantilena/Shepherd Chandos 8403 8:25

Dvorak: The Noon Witch SNO/Jarvi Chandos 8530 8:42

Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 4, finale Philadelphia Orch/Muti EMI 54112 8:52

Torroba: Castles of Spain Parkening EMI 49404 9:06

Handel: Concerto Grosso op. 6/8 Collegium Musicum 90/Standage Chandos 0616 9:25

(Movie Quiz) David Arnold: Independence Day (Suite) Cincinnati/Kunzel Telarc 80437 9:33

Mozart: Symphony No. 40, mvt 1 Berlin/Karajan DG 352 9:43

Mendelssohn: String Quartet #5, op. 44/3, mvt 1 Cherubini Quartet EMI 54141

 

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:00:46  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Minuet  K 355 András Schiff, piano   Decca 421369 2:37

10:03:52  Christoph Willibald Gluck: Orfeo ed Euridice: Mélodie    Yuja Wang, piano   DeutGram 16606 2:57

10:09:05  Amy Beach: Piano Trio Op 150    Neave Trio  Chandos 20139 14:45

10:25:19  George W. Chadwick: Scherzo from Symphony No. 2 Op 21    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9334 4:55

10:31:41  George Frideric Handel: Berenice: Minuet     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner EMI 47027 3:48

10:39:07  Georg Philipp Telemann: Finale from Concerto for 2 Horns    Andrew Joy, horn Cologne Musica Antiqua Reinhard Goebel Archiv 427619 4:12

10:44:53  Sir Arthur Sullivan: Iolanthe: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:29

10:53:09  Richard Strauss: Suite for 13 Wind Instruments Op 4   Members of Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Virgin 61460 24:28

11:19:20  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 1 Prelude     Philharmonia Zürich Fabio Luisi Accentus 102 8:55

11:30:01  Václav Pichl: Symphony in B-Flat     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 12:47

11:44:00  Tomaso Albinoni: Concerto for 2 Oboes Op 7 # 2 Anthony Camden, oboe London Virtuosi John Georgiadis Naxos 553002 10:06

11:55:26  Leos Janácek: In the Mists: No. 1    Hélène Grimaud, piano   DeutGram 24427 4:31

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:07:28  Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 70901 8:11

12:19:18  Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 3 Op 90    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 30:16

12:51:42  Ludwig van Beethoven: Coriolan Overture Op 62    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 1022 7:43

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:35  Claude Debussy: Petite Suite: En bateau     National Orchestra of Lyon Jun Märkl Naxos 572583 3:45

13:05:02  Duke Ellington: The River: Giggling Rapids     Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 9154 2:52

13:09:17  Felix Mendelssohn: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 40   Saleem Ashkar, piano Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 20:09

13:31:13  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in G  Kk 13 Yundi, piano   DeutGram 6090 4:22

13:39:50  Luigi Boccherini: Pastoral from Guitar Quintet No. 4  G 448 Jason Vieaux, guitar Escher Quartet  Azica 71328 4:50

13:46:24  Friedrich Kuhlau: Overture to 'Elf-Hill' Op 100    Danish National Radio Sym Michael Schonwandt Chandos 9648 11:11

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Paul Hindemith: Symphonic Metamorphosis of Themes by Carl Maria von Weber Movement 4 March San Francisco Symphony; Herbert Blomstedt, conductor Album: Hindemith: Mathis Der Maler London 421523 Music: 4:26

Edward Elgar: Symphony No. 1: Movement 1 The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor Bard College, The Sosnoff Theatre at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-On-Hudson, NY Music: 21:20

Paul Hindemith: Cupid and Psyche (Farnesina) ROCO; Victor Yampolsky, conductor ROCO, St. John the Divine Church, Houston, TX Music: 07:33

Bernard Garfield: Quartet for Bassoon and Strings Anthony Georgeson, bassoon; Justin Bruns, violin; Madeleine Sharp, viola; Thomas Carpenter, cello Atlanta Symphony Orchestra-Pre-Concert Series, Symphony Hall - Atlanta, GA Music: 13:15

George Gershwin, arr. Brad Dechter: Someone To Watch Over Me Anne Akiko Meyers, violin; London Symphony Orchestra; Keith Lockhart, conductor Album: Serenade: The Love Album E One 7792 Music: 4:40

Marc Mellits: Apollo Windsync Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's-by-the-Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL Music: 15:29

George Gershwin: An American in Paris National Orchestral Institute Philharmonic; James Judd, conductor National Orchestral Institute + Festival, Elsie & Marvin Dekelboum Concert Hall, University of Maryland College Park, MD Music: 16:58

Giovanni Battista Vitali: Chaconne in G minor Randall Goosby, violin; Zhu Wang, piano Honest Brook Music Festival, Honest Brook Farm, Delhi, NY Music: 10:10

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:08  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Bridal Chorus    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80333 4:43

16:08:00  Richard Wagner: Lohengrin: Act 3 Prelude     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 3:13

16:12:34  Ivor Gurney: War Elegy     BBC Symphony David Lloyd-Jones BBC 371 11:04

16:26:17  Max Steiner: All This, and Heaven Too: Suite     National Philharmonic Charles Gerhardt RCA 81272 7:38

16:36:26  Camille Saint-Saëns: Marche-Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 2    Frankfurt Radio Symphony Eliahu Inbal PentaTone 157 4:18

16:42:20  Umberto Giordano: Andrea Chenier: Final Duet    Eva-Maria Westbroek, soprano St. Cecilia Academy Orchestra Antonio Pappano Decca 15463 7:10

16:50:47  Scott Joplin: The Entertainer    Brian Dykstra, piano   Centaur 3340 3:52

16:55:11  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1: In a Haunted Forest Op 42    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 5:24

17:05:36  Gabriel Fauré: Barcarolle No. 2 Op 41   Charles Owen, piano   Avie 2240 6:30

17:14:07  Peter Schickele: New Horizons in Music Appreciation: Beethoven's Fifth Symphony    Peter Schickele, narrator   Vanguard 72015 7:56

17:24:11  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 6     Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:23

17:39:56  Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:30

17:44:04  George Gershwin: Porgy and Bess: Summertime    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:45

17:50:07  Carlos Chávez: El Trópico     Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 7:27

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:08:42  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Trumpet Concerto    Alison Balsom, trumpet Bremen German Chamber Philharmonic  EMI 16213 17:38

18:28:07  Franz Schubert: Alfonso and Estrella: Overture  D 732  Prague Sinfonia Christian Benda Naxos 570329 5:44

18:36:03  Franz Schubert: Scherzo from String Quartet No. 14  D 810  Camerata Salzburg Franz Welser-Möst EMI 56813 4:05

18:41:40  Johann Sebastian Bach: Prelude, Fugue & Allegro  BWV 998 Jason Vieaux, guitar   Azica 71250 12:34

18:55:11  Franz Schubert: Minuet from Symphony No. 4     Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902154 3:27

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:45  Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloé: Suite No. 2     Orchestra of Paris Daniel Barenboim DeutGram 4795448 17:03

19:21:44  Sir Edward Elgar: Falstaff Op 68    BBC Symphony Sir Andrew Davis Teldec 98436 35:21

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:36  Johann Sebastian Bach: Keyboard Concerto No. 1  BWV 1052 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Berlin State Orchestra Simone Dinnerstein Sony 81742 22:38

20:24:35  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Concerto Grosso for Strings     London Symphony Bryden Thomson Chandos 9262 16:51

20:43:16  Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 38486 13:18

20:57:09  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: March for the Ark     Seattle Trumpet Consort  Origin 33001 2:42

21:02:31  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Sonata No. 14 Op 27 # 2 Jeno Jandó, piano   Naxos 500250 14:36

21:18:07  Claude Debussy: Images: Gigues     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 7:19

21:26:36  Francis Poulenc: Improvisation No. 15    Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Steinway 30015 3:18

21:32:05  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Serenade No. 6  K 239  English Concert Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907280 13:38

21:47:13  Louise Farrenc: Piano Trio No. 1 Op 44    Neave Trio  Chandos 20139 34:40

22:23:09  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 1 for Orchestra Op 42    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 20:21

22:45:25  Ignace Jan Paderewski: Romanze from Piano Concerto Op 17   Earl Wild, piano London Symphony Arthur Fiedler Elan 82266 9:19

22:55:47  William Grant Still: Summerland from 'Three Visions'    Lara Downes, piano   Flipside Music  3:37

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:38  Aram Khachaturian: Spartacus: Adagio     Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 442011 8:44

23:10:22  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in d  Kk 213 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 7:13

23:17:37  Edvard Grieg: Lyric Pieces Book 3: Erotik Op 43 # 5  Iceland Symphony Petri Sakari Chandos 9028 3:56

23:22:53  Felix Mendelssohn: Elijah: He Watching Over Israel    Atlanta Symphony Chorus Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80119 3:52

23:26:45  Alexander Borodin: Nocturne from String Quartet No. 2     Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80178 8:03

23:34:49  Emmanuel Chabrier: Suite pastorale: Idyll     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 4:00

23:39:23  Alexander Scriabin: Etude in b-Flat Op 8 # 11 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Bridge 9287 4:04

23:43:27  Antonio Vivaldi: Largo from Guitar Concerto  RV 93 Eliot Fisk, guitar Orchestra of St Luke's  MusicMasters 67097 4:56

23:48:24  Erich Wolfgang Korngold: Much Ado About Nothing: Garden Scene Op 11   Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 439886 5:32

23:54:24  Erik Satie: Gymnopédie No. 3     The Knights Eric Jacobsen Ancalagon 137 2:46

23:57:28  Giovanni Palestrina: Adoramus te     Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 2:29

 

 