Her Voice - Piano Trios by Louise Farrenc, Rebecca Clarke & Amy Beach —Neave Trio (Chandos 20139)

The first female Professor at the Paris Conservatory, the first female player in the Queen’s Hall Orchestra and the first female American Symphonist to be published. The Neave Trio celebrates these three outstanding pioneers on this eye- and ear-opening album, featured again this week to celebrate the Centennial of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution. Since forming in 2010, the Neave Trio – violinist Anna Williams, cellist Mikhail Veselov, and pianist Eri Nakamura – has earned praise for its cutting-­edge performances. WQXR said, "'Neave' is actually a Gaelic name meaning 'bright' and 'radiant', both of which certainly apply to this trio's music making." The Boston Musical Intelligencer included Neave in its “Best of 2014” and “Best of 2016” roundups, writing, “it is inconceivable that they will not soon be among the busiest chamber ensembles going,” and “their unanimity, communication, variety of touch, and expressive sensibility rate first tier.”