WCLV Program Guide 08-23-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars – Virtuosos Play John Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:09

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:18

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:59

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:43

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:27

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:38

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:02

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:17

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 7:09

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:58

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Rafael Payare; Nicholas Kraemer; Soloists: Keith Buncke, bassoon; Jennifer Gunn, flute; Eugene Izotov, oboe; Christopher Martin, trumpet; Robert Chen, violin

Leonard Bernstein: Symphonic Dances from West Side Story

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Bassoon Concerto in B-flat Major, K. 191

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra

J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 2 Nicholas Kraemer, cond

J.S. Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 Nicholas Kraemer, cond

Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 9 in C Major, D. 944 (Great)(excerpt) Manfred Honeck, cond

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; William Steinberg;Soloist: Kari Kriikku, clarinet; Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, baritone

Unsuk Chin: Clarinet Concerto Alan Gilbert, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No.1 in D-Major Alan Gilbert, conductor

Gustav Mahler: Songs of a Wayfarer

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Suzi Digby and Ora: Spem in Alium - Suzi Digby and her Ora Singers are back with the 450th anniversary celebration of the composition of Tallis’ Spem in alium, music from the time, and a special commission

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:05:07 Claudio Monteverdi: Beatus vir Cambridge Singers La Nuova Musica John Rutter Collegium 134 8:30

06:15:17 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Dixit Dominus Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 7:07

06:22:25 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Laetatus sum Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 6:25

06:30:00 Gregorian Chant: Jesu dulcis memoria Dominican Sisters of Mary Decca 18696 2:28

06:32 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Women Working – A salute to creative composers, able arrangers, and persuasive performers of the ‘fair sex’, in anticipation of Women’s Equality Day (August 26)

ALICE JORDAN: Partita on Foundation Lynn Zeigler (1987 Brombaugh/Iowa State University, Ames, IA) Calcante 026

BARBARA HARBACH: 2 Hymn Settings (O waly, waly & Kingsfold) Barbara Harbach (1965 Aeolian-Skinner/Christ Church Cathedral, Saint Louis, MO) MSR 1254

EDITH BEAULIEU: Introduction & Allegro, fr Organ Symphony No. 1, Op. 3 Edith Beaulieu (1913 Casavant/Notre-Dame-de-Jacques-Cartier, Quebec City, Canada) Editions la Dulcaine 301\

ELFRIDA ANDRÉE: Fugato (ii.), Cantabile (iii.) & Finale (iv.), fr Organ Symphony in b Kimberly Marshall (1987 Rosales/Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Portland, OR) Loft 1021

ORPHA OCHSE: Prelude & 2 Fugues for Flute and Organ Frances Shelly flute; Steven Egler (1987 Marcussen/Wiedemanm Hall, Wichita State University, KS) Summit 174

TRADITIONAL(arr. Shtegman): 2 Folk Melodies from Lappland (Sulle, lulle; Helgeltna Bielloskalla) Yana Mangi, voice; Kristina Shtegman (1987 Grönlunds/Jokkmokk Church, Sweden)

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Summer Chilling - Just as the summer provides opportunities for many festivals, it also allows for some respite from the pace of the year. On this edition of With Heart and Voice, we'll listen to sacred music that inspires rest and relaxation. Join Peter DuBois for this summer respite of beautiful listening!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Music About Friendship

Franz Schubert: Overture to “Die Freunde von Salamanka” Haydn Sinfonietta Wien/Manfred Huss (Koch 1121 CD) 5:56

Giuseppe Verdi: Don Carlo – Act I Duet “Le voila! C’est l’Infant” Jerry Hadley, tenor; Thomas Hampson, baritone; Orchestra of Welsh National Opera/Carlo Rizzi (Teldec 134755 CD) 5:03

Fernando Sor: “Les deux Amis” – Theme, Variation 5 & Mazurka Robin Hill & Peter Wiltschinsky, guitars (Teldec 44141 CD) 6:56

Pietro Mascagni: L’Amico Fritz: Intermezzo Orchestre Philharmonique de Monte Carlo/Lawrence Foster (Erato 88103 CD) 4:27

Franz Schubert: “Farewell to a friend” Edith Mathis, soprano; Graham Johnson, piano (Hyperion 33021 CD) 3:26

Maurice Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin: Toccata Robert Casadesus, piano (Odyssey 32360003 LP) 3:45

Robert Schumann: “Die beiden Grenadier” Hans Hotter, baritone; Gerald Moore,piano (Warner Classics 64901) 4:05

Georges Bizet: The Pearl Fishers – “Au fond du temple saint” Jussi Bjoerling, tenor; Robert Merrill, baritone; RCA Victor Orchestra/Renato Cellini (RCA 2736 LP) 4:27

Cole Porter: Anything Goes: “Friendship Duet” – Patti LuPone & Bill McCutcheon; Orchestra/Edward Strauss (RCA 7769 CD) 2:36

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

10:04:30 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Indes Galantes: Chaconne Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:09

10:11:27 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Concert No. 6 en sextuor Les Talens Lyriques Christophe Rousset Decca 1845 16:31

10:30:00 Georg Schürmann: Ludovicus Pius: Suite Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 901852 19:45

10:51:33 Francesco Geminiani: Concerto Grosso No.11 after Corelli Academy of Ancient Music Andrew Manze Harm Mundi 907261 7:38

10:59:45 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 75: Chorale "Was Gott tut, das ist wohlgetan' Güttler Brass Ensemble Ludwig Güttler BerlinClas 1090 1:32

11:02:19 Jan Dismas Zelenka: Capriccio No. 2 Bach Sinfonia Daniel Abraham Sono Luminus 92163 11:23

11:15:03 Gottfried Heinrich Stölzel: Concerto Grosso for 4 Trumpets Maurice André, trumpet Paris Orchestral Ensemble Jean-Pierre Wallez EMI 64100 11:56

11:28:23 Johann Sebastian Bach: English Suite No. 4 BWV 809 Angela Hewitt, piano Hyperion 67451 20:28

11:49:32 François Couperin: Sonata No. 1 'La Pucelle' Debra Nagy, oboe Les Délices Délices 2009 6:26

11:56:25 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Fêtes d'Hébé: Overture English Chamber Orchestra Raymond Leppard EMI 65732 5:02

12:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Houston Symphony, Vassily Sinaisky, conductor

Alexander Borodin: Overture to Prince Igor

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 1

Peter Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 1

Aram Khachaturian: Sabre Dance—Sergiu Comissiona, conductor (Pro Arte 1211)

Mily Balakirev: Symphony No. 1—Vassily Sinaisky, conductor; BBC Philharmonic Orchestra (Chandos 24129)

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:05:06 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1 New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 10:43

14:17:41 Robert Schumann: Five Pieces in Folk-Style Op 102 Brian Thornton, cello Steinway 30117 15:17

14:34:27 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Berlin Philharmonic Lorin Maazel DeutGram 4795448 26:19

15:02:16 Moritz Moszkowski: Spanish Dances Op 12 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 14:31

15:18:33 Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 5 Op 53 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:01

15:41:30 Eric Coates: The Three Elizabeths Suite: Springtime in Angus' Gareth Hulse, oboe Sinfonia ViVa Malcolm Nabarro ASV 2053 8:13

15:51:49 Johan Halvorsen: Mascarade: Holberg Overture Bergen Philharmonic Neeme Järvi Chandos 10584 5:30

15:58:24 Joseph Hellmesberger Jr: Valse espagnole Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 3:03

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor – recorded live in Severance Hall

Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Op 55 ‘Eroica’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 6 in b Op 54

17:33:54 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 19 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 27:32

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded n/a - From Key West, Florida and co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and violinist, Elena Urioste, this program features an electrifying performance of Ravel’s “Tzigane” performed by a violinist who’s just 12-years-old, a clarinet quartet featuring young musicians who have all immigrated from Latin America and the Caribbean, and violinist Elena Urioste collaborates with the young musicians to perform a movement from Dvorak’s “Dumky” trio

Aram Kim, 17, violin, from Latham, New York performs Havanaise, op.83 with host and pianist, Peter Dugan

Jasper Heymann, piano, 17, from New York, New York performs Transcendental Étude in F minor, "Appassionata" S. 139 No. 10 by Franz Liszt.

Claire Druffner, cello, 17, from Dallas, Texas with host Peter Dugan, piano and co-host Elena Urioste, violin performs Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, B. 166, "Dumky" VI. Lento maestoso – Vivace by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

Corina Deng, violin, 12, from Cleveland, Ohio performs Tzigane by Maurice Ravel with host pianist, Peter Duga]

Miami Music Project Clarinet Quartet, from Miami, Florida featuring Marcos Alvarez, 17 Matthew Vallejo, 14 Santiago Alvarez, 14 Roy Rosales, 18 performing Libertango arr. for clarinet ensemble and piano accompaniment by Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla

Jasper Heymann, piano & host Peter Dugan, piano perform Dizzy Fingers by Edward Elzear "Zez" Confrey

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:05:27 Johannes Brahms: Concerto for Violin & Cello Op 102 Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4795448 34:38

19:42:03 Moritz Moszkowski: From Foreign Lands Op 23 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 26:26

20:10:27 Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 7 Op 92 Pittsburgh Symphony Manfred Honeck Reference 718 39:52

20:52:05 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'Bei Männern, welche liebe Zuill Bailey, cello Telarc 80740 9:24

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Geoffrey Peterson : Race Riot Powerhouse 5 (private CD) 5:35

Larry Baker : Burn Green Andrew Garay, Robert Hassing, Courtney Lambert, marimbas (CCG 10-11-15) 7:53

Margi Griebling-Haigh: Two Kipling Songs Marla Berg, soprano; Susan Britton, violin; Kent Collier, cello; Eric Charnofsky, piano (CCG 03-09-04) 11:47

William Rayer: Elegy for Trumpet and Piano Dominic Favia, trumpet; Coren Estrin Mino, piano (CCG 10-12-14) 4:55

Mark Nowakowski : String Quartet No. 1 “Songs of Forgiveness” (2010) Voxare String Quartet (Naxos 559 821) 20:14

21:56:45 Lyndol Mitchell: Kentucky Mountain Portraits: Ballad Eastman-Rochester Orchestra Howard Hanson Mercury 434324 4:35

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Impact of the movement on Native American imagery - Crystal Echo Hawk, Stephanie A. Fryberg, Ph.D. and DeLanna Studi

22:59:45 Franz Schubert: Wiegenlied D 498 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 2:15

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:44 Anton Rubinstein: Melody in F Op 3 # 1 John O'Conor, piano Telarc 80391 4:14

23:07:58 Sir Edward Elgar: Chanson de nuit Op 15 # 1 Nigel Kennedy, violin Chandos 40 3:36

23:11:35 Alexander Borodin: In the Steppes of Central Asia Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 7:45

23:19:57 Isaac Albéniz: Iberia: Evocatión Cincinnati Symphony Jesús López-Cobos Telarc 80470 5:22

23:25:20 David Amram: Variations on 'Red River Valley' Julius Baker, flute Manhattan Chamber Orchestra Richard Auldon Clark Newport 85546 12:20

23:37:40 Edvard Grieg: Two Elegiac Melodies: The Wounded Heart Op 34 # 1 Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 2:24

23:41:08 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Rejoice, O Virgin Op 37 # 6 Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 3:03

23:44:12 Franz Schubert: Impromptu No. 3 D 899/3 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 6:07

23:55:24 Lars-Erik Larsson: A Winter's Tale: Siciliana Op 18 Helsingborg Symphony Andrew Manze CPO 777671 3:21

23:59:01 George Frideric Handel: Siciliana from Oboe Concerto No. 1 David Reichenberg, oboe English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 2:28