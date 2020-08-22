© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-22-2020

Published August 22, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00:00           Faure, Gabriel   Andante,' Op 75 Gil Shaham, viol, Akira Eguchi, p          Vanguard          The Fauré Album          4:52

00:04:52           Baguer, Carlos  Symphony No.16 in G   London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert            Chandos           Baguer: Symphonies     13:34

00:18:26           Brahms, Johannes        Five Songs, Op 49         Charles Stier, cl, Molly Newton, p        Elan      Cameos            1:31

00:19:57           Brahms, Johannes        Symphony no.3 in F, Op.90       Berlin Phil/Eugen Jochum       DG       4 Symphonien   34:32

00:54:29           Schubert, Franz Song, 'Geist der Liebe', D 414    Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br, Gerald Moore, p     DG       Schubert: Lieder            1:31

01:00:00           Vaughan Williams, Ralph           The Wasps' (1909)            London Phil/Sir Adrian Boult       EMI/Ang           Vaughan Williams: Sinfonia Antartica/The Wasps    2:43

01:02:43           Vaughan Williams, Ralph           The Wasps' (1909)            London Phil/Sir Adrian Boult       EMI/Ang           Vaughan Williams: Sinfonia Antartica/The Wasps    3:02

01:05:45           Martinu, Bohuslav          La Revue de Cuisine (Kitchen Revue)'            Chicago Pro Musica      Reference         Weill - Varese - Bowles - Martinu 13:56

01:19:41           Schein, Johann Hermann           Banchetto musicale' (1617)            Collegium Terpsichore/Fritz Neumeyer   Boston Skyline  Dance Music Of the High Renaissance           1:31

01:21:12           Schumann, Robert        Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat, Op. 38, 'Spring' Houston Sym Orch/Sergiu Comissiona   Pro Arte            N/A       34:15

01:55:27           Anonymous 16th century, Italian La scarpa         Musica Reservata/David Munrow           Boston Skyline  16th Century Italian And French Dance Music      1:38

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in D Major, Op. 94bis Movement 2 Scherzo James Ehnes, violin; Wendy Chen, piano Analekta 2015

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet, Op. 11 Cecile Licad, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Paquito D'Rivera: Aires tropicales (selections) Alice K. Dade, flute; Cassie Pilgrim, oboe; Anton Rist, clarinet; Fei Xie, bassoon; Kaitlyn Resler, horn Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (original version) Wendy Chen, piano; Strings Festival Musicians; Loras Schissel, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

Robert Aldridge: Waltzs Nos. 12 & 14 Min Kwon, piano Album: Dance - Piano Music Through The Centuries MSR Classics

Bela Bartok: Divertimento for Strings   A Far Cry Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Robert Aldridge: Carolinian Dances (excerpt) Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, violin; Vanessa Fadial, piano Zipper Hall at the Colburn School of Music, Los Angeles, CA Anyangomusic

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, Hob. XVI: 41 Chaeyoung Park, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Balakirev, Mily   Mazurka No.4 in G-Flat  Alexander Paley, p            Ess.a.y Balakirev: The Complete Piano Music Vol 5 & 6  5:46

04:05:46           Chopin, Frederic            Mazurkas, Op. 33          William Kapell, p          RCA     Chopin Mazurkas          5:04

04:10:50           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 35 in B-Flat            Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer      MHS     Haydn Symphonies 21-39        15:26

04:26:16           Chopin, Frederic            Mazurkas, Op. 68          William Kapell, p          RCA     Chopin Mazurkas          1:49

04:28:05           Chopin, Frederic            Les Sylphides'   Rotterdam Phil/David Zinman Philips   Essential Ballet 27:24

04:55:29           Chopin, Frederic            Mazurkas, Op. 6            Russell Sherman, p       Avie      Chopin: Mazurkas Nos. 1-51      1:36

05:00:00           Grieg, Edvard    Stimmungen,'  Op. 73    Michala Petri, r, English Chamber Orch Ensemble/Gordon Langford         RCA     Grieg: Holberg Suite, Melodies and Dances       2:27

05:02:27           Grieg, Edvard    Norwegian Dances,  Op. 35       Michala Petri, r, English Chamber Orch/Okko Kamu     RCA     Grieg: Holberg Suite, Melodies and Dances      2:31

05:04:58           Grieg, Edvard    Lyric Pieces,  Op. 47     Emil Gilels, p     DG            Grieg: Lyric Pieces        4:00

05:08:58           Grieg, Edvard    Two Elegiac Melodies,  Op. 34   Orpheus Chamber Orch  DG       Grieg: Holberg Suite Op. 40, Two Elegiac Melodies Op. 34/ Tchaikovsky: Serenade For Strings Op. 48    7:11

05:16:09           Grieg, Edvard    Two Norwegian Airs ('Nordic Melodies'),  Op. 63        Ostrobothnian Chamber Orch/Juha Kangas        Ondine NORDGREN, P.H.: Pelimannimuotokuvia / ELLER, H.: 5 Pieces / GRIEG, E.: 2 Nordic Melodies           4:05

05:20:14           Grieg, Edvard    Heart's Melodies,'  Op. 5            Anne Sofie von Otter, ms, Bengt Forsberg, p            DG       Songs - Lieder   1:37

05:21:51           Wolf-Ferrari, Ermanno   Piano Trio in D, Op 5     Munich Piano Trio      MD+G  Wolf-Ferrari      32:30

05:54:21           Piero, Magister  Con dolce brama           London Early Music Consort/David Munrow  London Early Music Festival       1:50

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Joaquin Rodrigo: Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar 

06:09:17 Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11  Martha Argerich, piano  Montreal Symphony Orchestra  EMI Classics 56798                             

06:49:46 Alberto M. Alvarado: Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano  Sono Luminus 93224                                            

06:53:51 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas  XLNT 18008                             

07:00:45 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra  Jesus Lopez-Cobos  Denon 9612                 

07:19:59 Isaac Albeniz: Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos  Telarc 80470                                        

07:25:24 Joaquin Turina: Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana  Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra  Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574                                     

07:35:03 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Suite  Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra  Jesus Lopez-Cobos  Telarc 80371      

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 2 in C Minor, K. 406: II. Andante Michael Tree, violin; Dover Quartet Cedille Records

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpetuels  Carol Wincenc, flute; Jonathan Fischer, oboe; Jon Manasse, clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon; Michael Thornton, horn; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; David Ying, cello; Milad Daniari, bass  Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Irving Berlin: Heat Wave  Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Stephane Grappelli, violin; Jack Sewing, bass; Marc Fosset, guitar; Martin Taylor, guitar

EMI 47144

Antonin Dvorak: Quartet No. 14 in a-flat major, Op. 105: Mvts 2-4  Dover Quartet  The Friends of Chamber Music, First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, TX

Frederic Weatherly arr. Fritz Kreisler: Danny Boy  Danny Koo, violin; Hyun Ho Choi, piano  Credia Music & Artist  Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis

GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor  Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

George Onslow: Grand Septet for Winds, Double Bass & Piano in Bb, Op. 79: Mvts 2-4  Gretchen Pusch, flute; Laurel Wellman,oboe; Daniel Gilbert, clarinet; George Sakakeeny, bassoon; Eric Reed,horn; James VanDemark,double bass; Vladimir Valjarevic, piano

Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel  Danny Koo, violin; Stephen Prutsman, piano  Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:21  Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque     Simón Bolívar Symphony Keri-Lynn Wilson Dorian 90254 3:36

10:07:37  Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1     Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti EMI 63572 9:50

10:20:14  Alex North: Spartacus: Suite     London Symphony Eric Stern Nonesuch 79446 19:55

10:43:01  Franz Schubert: Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata  D 921 Yuri Bashmet, viola   DeutGram 4795096 11:19

10:55:35  Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lesghinka     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 2:42

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:34  Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch     Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 4:21

11:14:13  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque    Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 17:06

11:33:08  Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:22

11:38:56  George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody    Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 15:45

11:54:52  Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52    Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:08

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded n/a - From Key West, Florida and co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and violinist, Elena Urioste, this program features an electrifying performance of Ravel’s “Tzigane” performed by a violinist who’s just 12-years-old, a clarinet quartet featuring young musicians who have all immigrated from Latin America and the Caribbean, and violinist Elena Urioste collaborates with the young musicians to perform a movement from Dvorak’s “Dumky” trio

Aram Kim, 17, violin, from Latham, New York performs Havanaise, op.83 with host and pianist, Peter Dugan

Jasper Heymann, piano, 17, from New York, New York performs Transcendental Étude in F minor, "Appassionata" S. 139 No. 10 by Franz Liszt.

Claire Druffner, cello, 17, from Dallas, Texas  with host Peter Dugan, piano and co-host Elena Urioste, violin performs Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, B. 166, "Dumky" VI. Lento maestoso – Vivace by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

Corina Deng, violin, 12, from Cleveland, Ohio performs Tzigane by Maurice Ravel  with host pianist, Peter Duga]

Miami Music Project Clarinet Quartet, from Miami, Florida  featuring Marcos Alvarez, 17 Matthew Vallejo, 14 Santiago Alvarez, 14 Roy Rosales, 18 performing  Libertango arr. for clarinet ensemble and piano accompaniment by Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla

Jasper Heymann, piano & host Peter Dugan, piano perform Dizzy Fingers by Edward Elzear "Zez" Confrey

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:44  Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane    Lisa Wellbaum, harp Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 10:15

13:14:48  Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Après une lecture du Dante  S 161/7 Per Tengstrand, piano   Azica 71207 17:29

13:35:22  Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music    Chorus London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 40 11:34

13:49:11  Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Violin Concerto Op 32   Malcolm Stewart, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Vernon Handley Hyperion 66975 31:22

14:24:03  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins  RV 516 Viktoria Mullova, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 4777466 8:27

14:34:50  Václav Pichl: Symphony in C     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 11:22

14:48:44  Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' Op 7    Danish National Radio Sym Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 10:23

15:03:23  Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 33:55

15:39:50  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110  Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

15:51:19  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds  K 213  Quintett.Wien  Nimbus 5479 9:14

16:02:10  Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto    Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore I Musici  Philips 420189 14:42

16:19:49  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat  H 654  Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

16:34:01  Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1     Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:26

16:45:56  Alexandre Lagoya: Spanish Dances from Bizet's 'Carmen'    Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 15:28

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars – Virtuosos Play John Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:09

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:18

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:59

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:43

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:27

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:38

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:02

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:17

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 7:09

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:58

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Getting Married - Thoughts on tying the knot, ranging from blissfully happy to borderline nervous breakdown

18:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54           00:04:25           Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Together Forever/I DoI I Do!         Mary Martin, Robert Preston      I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast        RCA     7863-51128-2

18:06:01           00:02:49           John Kander-William and James Goldman            Anything for You            Larry Kert, Rita Gardner A  Family Affair Original B'way Cast       DRG     DRG19068

18:09:49           00:02:45           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Mr. Snow (Reprise)          Audra McDonlald, Eddie Korbich            Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival    Angel    CDQ55519924

18:12:30           00:04:11           Stephen Sondheim        Getting Married Today            Beth Howland, Steve Elmore      Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony            7464-65283

18:17:10           00:02:22           A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe       My Mother's Wedding Day    Susan Johnson Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG            DRG19071

18:19:29           00:02:42           John Kander-Fred Ebb  Married Jack Gilford, Lotte Lenya       Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast   SonySK60533

18:22:07           00:02:44           A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe      Get Me to the Church on Time Stanley Holloway           My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast            Sony     SK89997

18:25:32           00:01:23           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        The Wedding            Orchestra         Cinderella -- 1957 TV Cast         SonySK60889

18:26:55           00:00:32           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Wedding Parade Orchestra         Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast           Sony            SK60959

18:27:27           00:01:10           R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein        Processional            Orchestra and Chorus   The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast            Sony     SK60583

1829:12            00:03:01           Danny Elfman   The Wedding Song            Chorus The Corpse Bride -- Film Soundtrack      Warner Bros.            49475-2

18:32:31           00:01:25           Cole Porter       If Ever Married I'm            Blossom Dearie Ben Bagley's Unpublished Cole Porter Vol.II            Painted Smiles  1358

18:33:42           00:02:25           Brel-Mort Shuman-Eric Blau       Bachelor's Dance   Shawn Elliot      Jacques Brel… -- Original Cast  Sony SK89998

18:36:43           00:02:29           Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse   Just Wait            Davis Gaines    Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast        New World 80387-2

18:39:05           00:03:03           Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim    One Hand, One Heart           Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence        West Side Story  Original B'way Cast       Sony     SK60724

18:42:30           00:03:29           Stephen Sondheim        Marry Me a Little            Boyd Gaines     Company -- 1995 Revival           Angel    72435-55608

18:46:27           00:04:48           Stephen Sondheim        Being Alive        Dean Jones   Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony     7464-65283

18:51:38           00:01:22           George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy         SonySK60659

18:53:03           00:03:53           Johnny Mercer-Gene De Paul    Filler: The Matrimonial Stomp        Stubby Kaye     Li'l Abner -- Original B'way Cast Sony            SK87700

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:45  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 23:47

19:30:24  Gerald Finzi: Concerto for Clarinet & Strings Op 31   Michael Collins, clarinet City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Virgin 90718 27:38

19:59:23  Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque Op 10 # 2  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 2:04

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin -    recorded live in Severance Hall

Sean Shepherd: ‘Tuolumne’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No.1 in a Op 99

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60

21:53:03  Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 7:05

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Peter Sellers and Sophia Loren entertain with "Balham," "The Critics, "I'm in Love with an Englishman," "Common Entrance," "Smith" "Goodness/Gracious, Me"… Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media"

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:13  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes    Spencer Myer, piano   Harm Mundi 907477 3:18

23:06:31  Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 7:01

23:13:33  Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp    Joshua Smith, flute   Telarc 80694 6:59

23:21:44  Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11    Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 7:01

23:28:46  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 6:41

23:35:28  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes    Pascal Rogé, piano   Decca 4785437 2:56

23:39:32  Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61   Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:48

23:48:20  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune    Alexander Schimpf, piano   Genuin 10181 4:16

23:54:21  Franz Schubert: Sanctus from German Mass  D 872 Trinity College Choir  Richard Marlow Conifer 16851 2:37

23:57:13  Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Litanei'  S 561/1 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano   Decca 4815527 4:04

 

 