WCLV Program Guide 08-22-2020

00:00:00 Faure, Gabriel Andante,' Op 75 Gil Shaham, viol, Akira Eguchi, p Vanguard The Fauré Album 4:52

00:04:52 Baguer, Carlos Symphony No.16 in G London Mozart Players/Matthias Bamert Chandos Baguer: Symphonies 13:34

00:18:26 Brahms, Johannes Five Songs, Op 49 Charles Stier, cl, Molly Newton, p Elan Cameos 1:31

00:19:57 Brahms, Johannes Symphony no.3 in F, Op.90 Berlin Phil/Eugen Jochum DG 4 Symphonien 34:32

00:54:29 Schubert, Franz Song, 'Geist der Liebe', D 414 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br, Gerald Moore, p DG Schubert: Lieder 1:31

01:00:00 Vaughan Williams, Ralph The Wasps' (1909) London Phil/Sir Adrian Boult EMI/Ang Vaughan Williams: Sinfonia Antartica/The Wasps 2:43

01:02:43 Vaughan Williams, Ralph The Wasps' (1909) London Phil/Sir Adrian Boult EMI/Ang Vaughan Williams: Sinfonia Antartica/The Wasps 3:02

01:05:45 Martinu, Bohuslav La Revue de Cuisine (Kitchen Revue)' Chicago Pro Musica Reference Weill - Varese - Bowles - Martinu 13:56

01:19:41 Schein, Johann Hermann Banchetto musicale' (1617) Collegium Terpsichore/Fritz Neumeyer Boston Skyline Dance Music Of the High Renaissance 1:31

01:21:12 Schumann, Robert Symphony No. 1 in B-Flat, Op. 38, 'Spring' Houston Sym Orch/Sergiu Comissiona Pro Arte N/A 34:15

01:55:27 Anonymous 16th century, Italian La scarpa Musica Reservata/David Munrow Boston Skyline 16th Century Italian And French Dance Music 1:38

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 2 in D Major, Op. 94bis Movement 2 Scherzo James Ehnes, violin; Wendy Chen, piano Analekta 2015

Louis Moreau Gottschalk: The Dying Poet, Op. 11 Cecile Licad, piano Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

Paquito D'Rivera: Aires tropicales (selections) Alice K. Dade, flute; Cassie Pilgrim, oboe; Anton Rist, clarinet; Fei Xie, bassoon; Kaitlyn Resler, horn Festival Mozaic, Harold J. Miossi Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

George Gershwin: Rhapsody in Blue (original version) Wendy Chen, piano; Strings Festival Musicians; Loras Schissel, conductor Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

Robert Aldridge: Waltzs Nos. 12 & 14 Min Kwon, piano Album: Dance - Piano Music Through The Centuries MSR Classics

Bela Bartok: Divertimento for Strings A Far Cry Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Robert Aldridge: Carolinian Dances (excerpt) Anyango Yarbo-Davenport, violin; Vanessa Fadial, piano Zipper Hall at the Colburn School of Music, Los Angeles, CA Anyangomusic

Joseph Haydn: Piano Sonata in B-flat Major, Hob. XVI: 41 Chaeyoung Park, piano Southeastern Piano Festival, University of South Carolina School of Music Recital Hall, Columbia, SC

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Balakirev, Mily Mazurka No.4 in G-Flat Alexander Paley, p Ess.a.y Balakirev: The Complete Piano Music Vol 5 & 6 5:46

04:05:46 Chopin, Frederic Mazurkas, Op. 33 William Kapell, p RCA Chopin Mazurkas 5:04

04:10:50 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 35 in B-Flat Austro-Hungarian Haydn Orch/Adam Fischer MHS Haydn Symphonies 21-39 15:26

04:26:16 Chopin, Frederic Mazurkas, Op. 68 William Kapell, p RCA Chopin Mazurkas 1:49

04:28:05 Chopin, Frederic Les Sylphides' Rotterdam Phil/David Zinman Philips Essential Ballet 27:24

04:55:29 Chopin, Frederic Mazurkas, Op. 6 Russell Sherman, p Avie Chopin: Mazurkas Nos. 1-51 1:36

05:00:00 Grieg, Edvard Stimmungen,' Op. 73 Michala Petri, r, English Chamber Orch Ensemble/Gordon Langford RCA Grieg: Holberg Suite, Melodies and Dances 2:27

05:02:27 Grieg, Edvard Norwegian Dances, Op. 35 Michala Petri, r, English Chamber Orch/Okko Kamu RCA Grieg: Holberg Suite, Melodies and Dances 2:31

05:04:58 Grieg, Edvard Lyric Pieces, Op. 47 Emil Gilels, p DG Grieg: Lyric Pieces 4:00

05:08:58 Grieg, Edvard Two Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34 Orpheus Chamber Orch DG Grieg: Holberg Suite Op. 40, Two Elegiac Melodies Op. 34/ Tchaikovsky: Serenade For Strings Op. 48 7:11

05:16:09 Grieg, Edvard Two Norwegian Airs ('Nordic Melodies'), Op. 63 Ostrobothnian Chamber Orch/Juha Kangas Ondine NORDGREN, P.H.: Pelimannimuotokuvia / ELLER, H.: 5 Pieces / GRIEG, E.: 2 Nordic Melodies 4:05

05:20:14 Grieg, Edvard Heart's Melodies,' Op. 5 Anne Sofie von Otter, ms, Bengt Forsberg, p DG Songs - Lieder 1:37

05:21:51 Wolf-Ferrari, Ermanno Piano Trio in D, Op 5 Munich Piano Trio MD+G Wolf-Ferrari 32:30

05:54:21 Piero, Magister Con dolce brama London Early Music Consort/David Munrow London Early Music Festival 1:50

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:45 Joaquin Rodrigo: Invocacion y danza (Hommage a Manuel de Falla) Xuefei Yang, guitar

06:09:17 Frederic Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in e, Op. 11 Martha Argerich, piano Montreal Symphony Orchestra EMI Classics 56798

06:49:46 Alberto M. Alvarado: Recollection (Recuerdo) Miguel Pacheco, psaltery; Victor Flores, double bass; Alberto Crusprieto, piano Cuarteto Latinamericano Sono Luminus 93224

06:53:51 Jorge Olaya-Muñoz: Semblanzas (Aspects) Quintet of the Americas XLNT 18008

07:00:45 Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 6 in D "Morning" Lausanne Chamber Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Denon 9612

07:19:59 Isaac Albeniz: Evocation, from Iberia (orchestrated by Enrique Fernandez Arbos) Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80470

07:25:24 Joaquin Turina: Festival of San Juan Aznalfarache, from Sinfonia Sevillana Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80574

07:35:03 Richard Strauss: Der Rosenkavalier Suite Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Jesus Lopez-Cobos Telarc 80371

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 2 in C Minor, K. 406: II. Andante Michael Tree, violin; Dover Quartet Cedille Records

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpetuels Carol Wincenc, flute; Jonathan Fischer, oboe; Jon Manasse, clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon; Michael Thornton, horn; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; David Ying, cello; Milad Daniari, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Irving Berlin: Heat Wave Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Stephane Grappelli, violin; Jack Sewing, bass; Marc Fosset, guitar; Martin Taylor, guitar

EMI 47144

Antonin Dvorak: Quartet No. 14 in a-flat major, Op. 105: Mvts 2-4 Dover Quartet The Friends of Chamber Music, First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, TX

Frederic Weatherly arr. Fritz Kreisler: Danny Boy Danny Koo, violin; Hyun Ho Choi, piano Credia Music & Artist Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis

GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

George Onslow: Grand Septet for Winds, Double Bass & Piano in Bb, Op. 79: Mvts 2-4 Gretchen Pusch, flute; Laurel Wellman,oboe; Daniel Gilbert, clarinet; George Sakakeeny, bassoon; Eric Reed,horn; James VanDemark,double bass; Vladimir Valjarevic, piano

Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel Danny Koo, violin; Stephen Prutsman, piano Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:02:21 Oscar Lorenzo Fernandez: Batuque Simón Bolívar Symphony Keri-Lynn Wilson Dorian 90254 3:36

10:07:37 Manuel de Falla: The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 1 Philadelphia Orchestra Riccardo Muti EMI 63572 9:50

10:20:14 Alex North: Spartacus: Suite London Symphony Eric Stern Nonesuch 79446 19:55

10:43:01 Franz Schubert: Allegro from 'Arpeggione' Sonata D 921 Yuri Bashmet, viola DeutGram 4795096 11:19

10:55:35 Aram Khachaturian: Gayaneh: Lesghinka Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 8542 2:42

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:34 Aaron Copland: The Red Pony: Morning on the Ranch Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559240 4:21

11:14:13 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 17:06

11:33:08 Robert Burns: My Love is Like a Red Red Rose Voces8 Decca 29601 4:22

11:38:56 George Gershwin: Second Rhapsody Orion Weiss, piano Buffalo Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Naxos 559705 15:45

11:54:52 Alexander Glazunov: Ballet Scenes: Waltz Op 52 Minnesota Orchestra Edo de Waart Telarc 80347 4:08

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded n/a - From Key West, Florida and co-hosted by pianist Peter Dugan and violinist, Elena Urioste, this program features an electrifying performance of Ravel’s “Tzigane” performed by a violinist who’s just 12-years-old, a clarinet quartet featuring young musicians who have all immigrated from Latin America and the Caribbean, and violinist Elena Urioste collaborates with the young musicians to perform a movement from Dvorak’s “Dumky” trio

Aram Kim, 17, violin, from Latham, New York performs Havanaise, op.83 with host and pianist, Peter Dugan

Jasper Heymann, piano, 17, from New York, New York performs Transcendental Étude in F minor, "Appassionata" S. 139 No. 10 by Franz Liszt.

Claire Druffner, cello, 17, from Dallas, Texas with host Peter Dugan, piano and co-host Elena Urioste, violin performs Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90, B. 166, "Dumky" VI. Lento maestoso – Vivace by Antonín Dvořák (1841-1904)

Corina Deng, violin, 12, from Cleveland, Ohio performs Tzigane by Maurice Ravel with host pianist, Peter Duga]

Miami Music Project Clarinet Quartet, from Miami, Florida featuring Marcos Alvarez, 17 Matthew Vallejo, 14 Santiago Alvarez, 14 Roy Rosales, 18 performing Libertango arr. for clarinet ensemble and piano accompaniment by Astor Pantaleón Piazzolla

Jasper Heymann, piano & host Peter Dugan, piano perform Dizzy Fingers by Edward Elzear "Zez" Confrey

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:44 Claude Debussy: Danses sacrée et profane Lisa Wellbaum, harp Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 10:15

13:14:48 Franz Liszt: Years of Pilgrimage, Italy: Après une lecture du Dante S 161/7 Per Tengstrand, piano Azica 71207 17:29

13:35:22 Hector Berlioz: The Trojans: Ballet Music Chorus London Symphony Sir Colin Davis LSO Live 40 11:34

13:49:11 Sir Alexander Mackenzie: Violin Concerto Op 32 Malcolm Stewart, violin Royal Scottish National Orchestra Vernon Handley Hyperion 66975 31:22

14:24:03 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins RV 516 Viktoria Mullova, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 4777466 8:27

14:34:50 Václav Pichl: Symphony in C London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9740 11:22

14:48:44 Niels Gade: Scottish Overture 'In the Highlands' Op 7 Danish National Radio Sym Christopher Hogwood Chandos 9862 10:23

15:03:23 Claude Debussy: Images for Orchestra Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 435766 33:55

15:39:50 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Vienna Philharmonic Franz Welser-Möst Decca 4782601 10:19

15:51:19 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Divertimento No. 8 for Winds K 213 Quintett.Wien Nimbus 5479 9:14

16:02:10 Antonio Lotti: Oboe d'amore Concerto Heinz Holliger, oboe d'amore I Musici Philips 420189 14:42

16:19:49 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in E-Flat H 654 Orch of Age of Enlightenment Rebecca Miller Signum 395 12:20

16:34:01 Felix Mendelssohn: String Symphony No. 1 Northern Chamber Orchestra Nicholas Ward Naxos 553161 11:26

16:45:56 Alexandre Lagoya: Spanish Dances from Bizet's 'Carmen' Alexandre Lagoya, guitar Academy St. Martin in Fields Kenneth Sillito Philips 446002 15:28

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Across the Stars – Virtuosos Play John Williams

John Williams: The Force Awakens: Rey's Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:09

John Williams: Schindler's List: Main Theme—Itzhak Perlman, violin; Pittsburgh Symphony/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:32

John Williams: Born on the Fourth of July: Theme—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:18

John Williams: JFK: Prologue—Tim Morrison, trumpet; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 3:59

John Williams: Far and Away: Donnybrook Fair—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 3:43

John Williams: Stepmom: The Days Between—Christopher Parkening, guitar; Orchestra /John Williams (Sony 51333) 6:27

John Williams: Dracula: Night Journeys—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:38

John Williams: Cinderella Liberty: Nice to be Around—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:02

John Williams: Star Wars Episode 2 Attack of the Clones: Across the Stars—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 5:17

John Williams: Seven Years in Tibet: Main Theme—Yo-Yo Ma, cello; Orchestra/John Williams (Sony 51333) 7:09

John Williams: Sabrina: Theme—Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin; Recording Arts Orchestra of Los Angeles/John Williams (DeutGram 30629) 4:58

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Getting Married - Thoughts on tying the knot, ranging from blissfully happy to borderline nervous breakdown

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm William Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:00:54 00:04:25 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Together Forever/I DoI I Do! Mary Martin, Robert Preston I Do! I Do! -- Original B'way Cast RCA 7863-51128-2

18:06:01 00:02:49 John Kander-William and James Goldman Anything for You Larry Kert, Rita Gardner A Family Affair Original B'way Cast DRG DRG19068

18:09:49 00:02:45 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Mr. Snow (Reprise) Audra McDonlald, Eddie Korbich Carousel -- 1994 B'way Revival Angel CDQ55519924

18:12:30 00:04:11 Stephen Sondheim Getting Married Today Beth Howland, Steve Elmore Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-65283

18:17:10 00:02:22 A.J.Lerner-Frederick Loewe My Mother's Wedding Day Susan Johnson Brigadoon -- 1958 Studio Cast DRG DRG19071

18:19:29 00:02:42 John Kander-Fred Ebb Married Jack Gilford, Lotte Lenya Cabaret -- Original B'way Cast SonySK60533

18:22:07 00:02:44 A.J. Lerner-Frederick Loewe Get Me to the Church on Time Stanley Holloway My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:25:32 00:01:23 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein The Wedding Orchestra Cinderella -- 1957 TV Cast SonySK60889

18:26:55 00:00:32 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Wedding Parade Orchestra Flower Drum Song -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60959

18:27:27 00:01:10 R.Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Processional Orchestra and Chorus The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

1829:12 00:03:01 Danny Elfman The Wedding Song Chorus The Corpse Bride -- Film Soundtrack Warner Bros. 49475-2

18:32:31 00:01:25 Cole Porter If Ever Married I'm Blossom Dearie Ben Bagley's Unpublished Cole Porter Vol.II Painted Smiles 1358

18:33:42 00:02:25 Brel-Mort Shuman-Eric Blau Bachelor's Dance Shawn Elliot Jacques Brel… -- Original Cast Sony SK89998

18:36:43 00:02:29 Jerome Kern-P.G. Wodehouse Just Wait Davis Gaines Sitting Pretty -- Studio Cast New World 80387-2

18:39:05 00:03:03 Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim One Hand, One Heart Larry Kert, Carol Lawrence West Side Story Original B'way Cast Sony SK60724

18:42:30 00:03:29 Stephen Sondheim Marry Me a Little Boyd Gaines Company -- 1995 Revival Angel 72435-55608

18:46:27 00:04:48 Stephen Sondheim Being Alive Dean Jones Company -- Original B'way Cast Sony 7464-65283

18:51:38 00:01:22 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy SonySK60659

18:53:03 00:03:53 Johnny Mercer-Gene De Paul Filler: The Matrimonial Stomp Stubby Kaye Li'l Abner -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK87700

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:45 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Women Cleveland Orchestra Vladimir Ashkenazy Decca 417488 23:47

19:30:24 Gerald Finzi: Concerto for Clarinet & Strings Op 31 Michael Collins, clarinet City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Virgin 90718 27:38

19:59:23 Peter Tchaikovsky: Humoresque Op 10 # 2 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557645 2:04

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; Frank Peter Zimmermann, violin - recorded live in Severance Hall

Sean Shepherd: ‘Tuolumne’

Dmitri Shostakovich: Violin Concerto No.1 in a Op 99

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 6 in D Op 60

21:53:03 Bedrich Smetana: The Two Widows: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 444867 7:05

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – Peter Sellers and Sophia Loren entertain with "Balham," "The Critics, "I'm in Love with an Englishman," "Common Entrance," "Smith" "Goodness/Gracious, Me"… Jan C. Snow and This Week in the Media"

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:03:13 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Feuilles mortes Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 3:18

23:06:31 Leos Janácek: Idyll for Strings: Adagio Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572698 7:01

23:13:33 Claude Debussy: Pastorale from Sonata for Flute, Viola & Harp Joshua Smith, flute Telarc 80694 6:59

23:21:44 Peter Tchaikovsky: Andante cantabile Op 11 Minnesota Orchestra Eiji Oue Reference 99 7:01

23:28:46 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Bachianas Brasileiras No. 5: Aria Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 6:41

23:35:28 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 1: Danseuses de Delphes Pascal Rogé, piano Decca 4785437 2:56

23:39:32 Camille Saint-Saëns: Andantino from Violin Concerto No. 3 Op 61 Maxim Vengerov, violin Philharmonia Orchestra Antonio Pappano EMI 57593 8:48

23:48:20 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: La terrasse des audiences du clair de lune Alexander Schimpf, piano Genuin 10181 4:16

23:54:21 Franz Schubert: Sanctus from German Mass D 872 Trinity College Choir Richard Marlow Conifer 16851 2:37

23:57:13 Franz Liszt: Schubert Song 'Litanei' S 561/1 Yekwon Sunwoo, piano Decca 4815527 4:04