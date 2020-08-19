© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-19-2020

Published August 19, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Scarlatti, Domenico       Clavier Sonata in D, Kk 491 (L 164)            Murray Perahia, p          Sony     Murray Perahia Plays Handel And Scarlatti            5:25

00:05:25           Sibelius, Jean   Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat, Op. 82            Finnish Radio Sym Orch/Jukka-Pekka Saraste    Finlandia            SIBELIUS: SYMPHONIES 1 & 5 31:38

00:37:03           Sibelius, Jean   Four Pieces, Op. 115 (1929)      Ruggiero Ricci, v, Sylvia Rabinoff, p          Prompt N/A       1:28

00:38:31           Weber, Carl Maria von   Konzertstuck' in f, Op 79            Melvyn Tan, forte-p, London Classical Players/Roger Norrington            EMI/Ang           Weber: Symphonien 1 & 2, Konzertstück            16:31

00:55:02           Schubert, Franz Song, 'Das Heimweh,' D 456      Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br, Gerald Moore, p     EMI/Ang           Schubert: 21 Lieder            1:23

01:00:00           SOUSA, John Phillip      The Liberty Bell Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin            Reference Recordings   Strictly Sousa    3:19

01:03:19           SOUSA, John Phillip      El Capitan         Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin            Reference Recordings   Strictly Sousa    2:18

01:05:37           Gershwin, George         Rhapsody in Blue'         Frances Veri, p, Michael Jamanis, p    Price-Less        Gershwin Piano Favorites: 2-Piano Arrangements Rhapsody In Blue, An American In Paris, 'I Got Rhythem' Variations and Select Solo Pieces          16:01

01:21:38           Gershwin, George         Second Rhapsody         Goodyear, p, Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel      Telarc   Gershwin: The Complete Orchestral Collection          15:11

01:36:49           Gershwin, George         Porgy and Bess'            Lawrence Winters, br, Camilla Williams, s, Cho and Orch/Lehman Engel     Sony            Heritage Gershwin         1:37

01:38:26           D'Indy, Vincent  Saugefleurie', Op 21      Wurttemberg Phil/Gilles Nopre           Marco Polo       D' INDY : Orchestra Works        16:18

01:54:44           Landini  Ballata, La bionda treccia           London Early Music Consort/David Munrow  London Early Music Festival       1:27

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Morten Lauridsen: Dirait-on (So They Say) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: Air and Ground Sony 89100

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34  Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Franz Liszt (arr. LAGQ) : Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's  By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL

Erik Satie (arr. Guy Livingston): Entr'acte Guy Livingston, piano and percussion Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen. piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello Album: The Impressions That Remain  Meridian

Ethel Smyth: The Prison (Excerpts) Sarah Brailey, soprano; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Experiential Orchestra & Chorus; James Blachly, conductor Album: Dame Ethel Smyth: The Prison Chandos

Herman Paley, Alfred Bryan: She's Good Enough to Be Your Baby's Mother Anna Chandler, soprano; unknown musicians Columbia Records A1950 Music: 03:23 (~1:05 excerpt)

Alexandre Desplat: Votes for Women from Suffragette Soundtrack Studio Orchestra; Alexandre Desplat, conductor Back Lot Music 0613

Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: Prelude The Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor

Album: The Mother of Us All Albany Records

Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: A Political Meeting Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor

Album: The Mother of Us All Albany Records

Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: Hymns The Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor Albany Records

 

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Poulenc, Francis           Piano Duet Sonata (1918)            Maryle´ne Dosse, p, Annie Petit, p          Price-Less        N/A       5:53

04:05:53           Poulenc, Francis           Oboe Sonata     Nash Ensemble            Hyperion           Poulenc: The Complete Chamber Music 13:26

04:19:19           Poulenc, Francis           Brass Sonata (1922)     Trio Puhallus            Jase     Trio Puhallus     8:55

04:28:14           Poulenc, Francis           Six impromptus (1920)   Equale Brass            Nimbus Bacchanales     1:28

04:29:42           Schubert, Franz Impromptus, D 899 (Op. 90)       Andreas Haefliger, p       Sony     Impromptus Op. 90 and Op. 142 9:28

04:39:10           Haydn, Franz Joseph    Symphony No. 23 in G  Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati   London Haydn * The Complete Symphonies * Antal Dorati   15:26

04:54:36           Alkan, Charles-Valentin  Four Impromptus, Op 32            Laurent Martin, p           Marco Polo       ALKAN : Piano Music    1:38

05:00:00           Strauss, Josef   Theater-Quadrille,' Op 213         Vienna Phil/Franz Welser-Most Sony     New Year's Concert 2013          5:02

05:05:02           Strauss II, Johann         Annen-Polka,' Op. 117   Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan            DG       Herbert Von Karajan: The First Recordings       4:04

05:09:06           Cziffra, György  Concert Etude No.2 after Strauss's 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Polka   Konstantin Scherbakov, p          EMI/Ang           Piano Transcriptions of works by Johann Strauss II      3:47

05:12:53           Strauss II, Johann         Lob der Frauen,' Polka Mazur, Op. 315            Vienna Phil/Mariss Jansons       DG       New Year's Concert 2006            4:24

05:17:17           Mendelssohn, Fanny     Five Songs, Op 10         Lauralyn Kolb, s, Arlene Shrut, p          Centaur Fanny Mendelssohn: Lieder       1:38

05:18:55           Beach, Amy (Mrs HHA)  Theme and Variations, Op 80     Carol Wincenc, f, Green Mountain Festival Quartet      Bridge   American Flute Quintets            22:10

05:41:05           Franck, Cesar   Symphonic Variations'   Artur Rubinstein, p, Sym of the Air/Alfred Wallenstein            RCA     Saint-Saens: Concerto No. 2/ Falla: Nights In The Garden of Spain/ Franck: Symphonic Variations        13:25

05:54:30           Gershwin, George         Strike Up the Band'        Richard Glazier, p          Centaur Remembrance and Discovery    1:16

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:32  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture     Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

06:14:13  Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain     Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 11:43

06:26:50  Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D    Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:40

06:38:27  Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue  BWV 582  Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 12:34

06:52:22  John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill    Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:08

06:56:18  Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March    Gidon Kremer, violin   DeutGram 453440 3:15

07:03:58  Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2  Cleveland Quartet  Telarc 80268 5:20

07:11:58  Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18    Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 8:21

07:20:29  Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne     London Brass  Teldec 46069 2:32

07:24:07  Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz    Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen DeutGram 15203 3:22

07:30:00  Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32    Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 8:05

07:43:59  Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils     Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 10:07

07:55:41  Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring    Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:17

08:07:53  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 6:06

08:16:38  Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings Op 53    Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 9:17

08:27:01  Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 47    Paul Lewis, piano   Harm Mundi 902371 04:31

08:31:59  Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29   Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 5:12

08:41:44  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048 Members of CityMusic Cleveland  CityMusic 2011 10:23

08:53:21  Traditional: The Travel Set    Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene  Rubicon 1017 6:55

09:05:04  Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings & Piano    Patricia Michaelian, piano Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3135 22:19

09:32:04  John Kander: Chicago: All That Jazz     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:21

09:37:34  Charles Gounod: Faust: O nuit d'amour    Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 5:50

09:44:11  Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 13    Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902220 7:58

09:53:47  Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 Op 39    London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 5:01

09:59:35  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 Op 30 # 6 Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9350 3:15

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:22  Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Habanera    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 3:13

10:08:07  Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C    Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 11:45

10:21:06  Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture     Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 3:57

10:26:25  George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1     BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:06

10:32:41  Pablo de Sarasate: Zortzico 'Adiós Monta±as Mías' Op 39   Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 3:54

10:39:10  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India    Gil Shaham, violin   DeutGram 447640 2:41

10:43:42  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410    Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

10:51:35  Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto Op 64   Zino Francescatti, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78760 24:13

11:17:19  George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 Op 11 # 2  Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 75179 11:02

11:29:27  Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne  BWV 1004  BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 12:57

11:43:18  Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5     Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 14:26

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:44  Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100403 23:18

12:33:56  Claude Debussy: La mer     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060306 22:55

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:59:44  George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Allegro     English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 2:11

13:02:15  John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary    Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31

13:07:24  Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132    Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

13:27:56  Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1  San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:24

13:36:37  Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 # 4  Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 093004 6:10

13:44:03  Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations  WoO 80 Evgeny Kissin, piano   DeutGram 4797581 12:13

13:57:07  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11  K 331 Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner EMI 53255 2:58

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 2 in C Minor, K. 406: II. Andante Michael Tree, violin; Dover Quartet  Cedille Records

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpetuels Carol Wincenc, flute; Jonathan Fischer, oboe; Jon Manasse, clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon; Michael Thornton, horn; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; David Ying, cello; Milad Daniari, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Irving Berlin: Heat Wave Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Stephane Grappelli, violin; Jack Sewing, bass; Marc Fosset, guitar; Martin Taylor, guitar

EMI 47144

Antonin Dvorak: Quartet No. 14 in a-flat major, Op. 105: Mvts 2-4 Dover Quartet  The Friends of Chamber Music, First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, TX

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade, Op. 37 Steven Isserlis, cello; The Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Tchaikovsky, Cui, Glazunov, Rimsky-Korsakov Virgin 91134

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Tragica in C minor, Op. 39, No. 5 ("from Forgotten Melodies") Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Hymn to the Sun from the Golden Cockerel Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Mvts 2-4 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Evan Rogister, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Martha and John M Rivers Performance Hall, Charleston, SC

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:29  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: One Hand, One Heart    Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 4:14

16:07:11  Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty     Canadian Brass  RCA 68633 3:11

16:11:30  George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1  RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

16:26:44  Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek - The Next Generation: Main theme     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80383 1:44

16:31:04  Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C Op 3 # 3 Murray Perahia, piano English Chamber Orchestra Murray Perahia CBS 39222 12:48

16:45:19  Gerald Finzi: Romance Op 11    City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 7:42

16:53:53  Alan Hovhaness: Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344   Greg Banaszak, saxophone Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 6:30

17:05:40  Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto    Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907336 3:05

17:09:52  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 Op 54   Lang Lang, piano   Sony 511758 12:19

17:23:23  Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet    Natalie Dessay, soprano Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 56569 5:55

17:32:02  Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3     Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223503 8:52

17:42:38  Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Csárdás 'Klänge der Heimat'    Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:33

17:47:46  Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord Op 37/9   Latvian Radio Choir  Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 7:23

17:55:35  Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 54853 3:41

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:27  Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez    Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 21:25

18:32:15  Ben Folds: The Luckiest     Voces8  Decca 22601 4:58

18:38:37  Anonymous: Corde natus ex parentis    Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8  Decca 22601 3:52

18:44:04  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3  BWV 1048  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 12:36

18:57:21  Vincenzo Galilei: Saltarello    Kristo Käo, guitar   Kitarrikoo 2008 1:59

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:48  Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings Op 6    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 447109 23:56

19:28:40  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite     Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 28:13

 

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory - Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jimenez, conductor; recorded in 2018

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E minor 'From the New World'

21:31:35  Antonín Dvorák: The Golden Spinning Wheel Op 109    London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 26:16

 

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:34  José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp    Rachel Barton Pine, viola Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 035 21:33

22:24:51  Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d     Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 31:27

22:57:47  Samuel Barber: Vanessa: Must the winter come so soon?    Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 2:28

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:26  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 6:08

23:08:34  Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto    Anja Lechner, cello   ECM 2367 4:56

23:13:31  Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses     Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 5:00

23:19:35  Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child'    Wynton Marsalis, cornet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger CBS 42137 3:13

23:22:48  Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies     Stile Antico  Harm Mundi 807572 6:16

23:29:06  Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 Op 19 # 1 Sergei Babayan, piano   Discover 920155 3:41

23:33:23  Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F-Sharp  Kk 318 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano   Bis 2138 6:07

23:39:29  Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds     New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 8:12

23:48:19  Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131    Cypress String Quartet  Cypress 2012 5:43

23:54:32  George Frideric Handel: Aria    Mischa Maisky, cello   DeutGram 439863 3:41

23:58:29  Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' Op 31 # 13 Ronald Smith, piano   Arabesque 6523 2:07

 

 