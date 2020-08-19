WCLV Program Guide 08-19-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Scarlatti, Domenico Clavier Sonata in D, Kk 491 (L 164) Murray Perahia, p Sony Murray Perahia Plays Handel And Scarlatti 5:25

00:05:25 Sibelius, Jean Symphony No. 5 in E-Flat, Op. 82 Finnish Radio Sym Orch/Jukka-Pekka Saraste Finlandia SIBELIUS: SYMPHONIES 1 & 5 31:38

00:37:03 Sibelius, Jean Four Pieces, Op. 115 (1929) Ruggiero Ricci, v, Sylvia Rabinoff, p Prompt N/A 1:28

00:38:31 Weber, Carl Maria von Konzertstuck' in f, Op 79 Melvyn Tan, forte-p, London Classical Players/Roger Norrington EMI/Ang Weber: Symphonien 1 & 2, Konzertstück 16:31

00:55:02 Schubert, Franz Song, 'Das Heimweh,' D 456 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br, Gerald Moore, p EMI/Ang Schubert: 21 Lieder 1:23

01:00:00 SOUSA, John Phillip The Liberty Bell Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin Reference Recordings Strictly Sousa 3:19

01:03:19 SOUSA, John Phillip El Capitan Dallas Wind Sym/Jerry F Junkin Reference Recordings Strictly Sousa 2:18

01:05:37 Gershwin, George Rhapsody in Blue' Frances Veri, p, Michael Jamanis, p Price-Less Gershwin Piano Favorites: 2-Piano Arrangements Rhapsody In Blue, An American In Paris, 'I Got Rhythem' Variations and Select Solo Pieces 16:01

01:21:38 Gershwin, George Second Rhapsody Goodyear, p, Cincinnati Pops/Erich Kunzel Telarc Gershwin: The Complete Orchestral Collection 15:11

01:36:49 Gershwin, George Porgy and Bess' Lawrence Winters, br, Camilla Williams, s, Cho and Orch/Lehman Engel Sony Heritage Gershwin 1:37

01:38:26 D'Indy, Vincent Saugefleurie', Op 21 Wurttemberg Phil/Gilles Nopre Marco Polo D' INDY : Orchestra Works 16:18

01:54:44 Landini Ballata, La bionda treccia London Early Music Consort/David Munrow London Early Music Festival 1:27

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Morten Lauridsen: Dirait-on (So They Say) Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Album: Air and Ground Sony 89100

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34 Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Franz Liszt (arr. LAGQ) : Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL

Erik Satie (arr. Guy Livingston): Entr'acte Guy Livingston, piano and percussion Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen. piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello Album: The Impressions That Remain Meridian

Ethel Smyth: The Prison (Excerpts) Sarah Brailey, soprano; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Experiential Orchestra & Chorus; James Blachly, conductor Album: Dame Ethel Smyth: The Prison Chandos

Herman Paley, Alfred Bryan: She's Good Enough to Be Your Baby's Mother Anna Chandler, soprano; unknown musicians Columbia Records A1950 Music: 03:23 (~1:05 excerpt)

Alexandre Desplat: Votes for Women from Suffragette Soundtrack Studio Orchestra; Alexandre Desplat, conductor Back Lot Music 0613

Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: Prelude The Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor

Album: The Mother of Us All Albany Records

Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: A Political Meeting Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor

Album: The Mother of Us All Albany Records

Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: Hymns The Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor Albany Records

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Poulenc, Francis Piano Duet Sonata (1918) Maryle´ne Dosse, p, Annie Petit, p Price-Less N/A 5:53

04:05:53 Poulenc, Francis Oboe Sonata Nash Ensemble Hyperion Poulenc: The Complete Chamber Music 13:26

04:19:19 Poulenc, Francis Brass Sonata (1922) Trio Puhallus Jase Trio Puhallus 8:55

04:28:14 Poulenc, Francis Six impromptus (1920) Equale Brass Nimbus Bacchanales 1:28

04:29:42 Schubert, Franz Impromptus, D 899 (Op. 90) Andreas Haefliger, p Sony Impromptus Op. 90 and Op. 142 9:28

04:39:10 Haydn, Franz Joseph Symphony No. 23 in G Philharmonia Hungarica/Antal Dorati London Haydn * The Complete Symphonies * Antal Dorati 15:26

04:54:36 Alkan, Charles-Valentin Four Impromptus, Op 32 Laurent Martin, p Marco Polo ALKAN : Piano Music 1:38

05:00:00 Strauss, Josef Theater-Quadrille,' Op 213 Vienna Phil/Franz Welser-Most Sony New Year's Concert 2013 5:02

05:05:02 Strauss II, Johann Annen-Polka,' Op. 117 Berlin Phil/Herbert von Karajan DG Herbert Von Karajan: The First Recordings 4:04

05:09:06 Cziffra, György Concert Etude No.2 after Strauss's 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Polka Konstantin Scherbakov, p EMI/Ang Piano Transcriptions of works by Johann Strauss II 3:47

05:12:53 Strauss II, Johann Lob der Frauen,' Polka Mazur, Op. 315 Vienna Phil/Mariss Jansons DG New Year's Concert 2006 4:24

05:17:17 Mendelssohn, Fanny Five Songs, Op 10 Lauralyn Kolb, s, Arlene Shrut, p Centaur Fanny Mendelssohn: Lieder 1:38

05:18:55 Beach, Amy (Mrs HHA) Theme and Variations, Op 80 Carol Wincenc, f, Green Mountain Festival Quartet Bridge American Flute Quintets 22:10

05:41:05 Franck, Cesar Symphonic Variations' Artur Rubinstein, p, Sym of the Air/Alfred Wallenstein RCA Saint-Saens: Concerto No. 2/ Falla: Nights In The Garden of Spain/ Franck: Symphonic Variations 13:25

05:54:30 Gershwin, George Strike Up the Band' Richard Glazier, p Centaur Remembrance and Discovery 1:16

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:32 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: La clemenza di Tito: Overture Boston Baroque Martin Pearlman Telarc 31827 4:43

06:14:13 Modest Mussorgsky: A Night on Bald Mountain Montreal Symphony Kent Nagano Decca 4830396 11:43

06:26:50 Georg Philipp Telemann: Trumpet Concerto in D Alison Balsom, trumpet Balsom Ensemble Simon Wright Warner 9029537006 7:40

06:38:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Passacaglia & Fugue BWV 582 Philadelphia Orchestra Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 19032 12:34

06:52:22 John Lennon/Paul McCartney: The Fool on the Hill Milos Karadaglic, guitar Chamber Ensemble Christopher Austin Mercury 24425 3:08

06:56:18 Fritz Kreisler: Miniature Viennese March Gidon Kremer, violin DeutGram 453440 3:15

07:03:58 Ludwig van Beethoven: Finale from String Quartet No. 8 Op 59 # 2 Cleveland Quartet Telarc 80268 5:20

07:11:58 Mily Balakirev: Oriental Fantasy 'Islamey' Op 18 Mariinsky Theater Orchestra Valéry Gergiev Philips 470840 8:21

07:20:29 Goff Richards: Homage to the Noble Grape: Champagne London Brass Teldec 46069 2:32

07:24:07 Dmitri Shostakovich: Dolls' Dances: Lyric Waltz Lisa Batiashvili, violin Bavarian Radio Symphony Esa-Pekka Salonen DeutGram 15203 3:22

07:30:00 Gustav Holst: The Planets: Venus Op 32 Los Angeles Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4785437 8:05

07:43:59 Richard Strauss: Salome: Dance of the Seven Veils Berlin Philharmonic Herbert von Karajan DeutGram 4793449 10:07

07:55:41 Johann Sebastian Bach: Cantata No. 147: Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring Cleveland Orchestra Chorus Cleveland Orchestra Robert Porco MAA 2014 3:17

08:07:53 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Tsar's Bride: Overture Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 572788 6:06

08:16:38 Edvard Grieg: Two Melodies for Strings Op 53 Gothenburg Symphony Neeme Järvi DeutGram 437520 9:17

08:27:01 Joseph Haydn: Finale from Piano Sonata No. 47 Paul Lewis, piano Harm Mundi 902371 04:31

08:31:59 Carl Stamitz: Rondo from Flute Concerto Op 29 Irena Grafenauer, flute Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 426318 5:12

08:41:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Members of CityMusic Cleveland CityMusic 2011 10:23

08:53:21 Traditional: The Travel Set Bjarte Eike. violin Barokksolistene Rubicon 1017 6:55

09:05:04 Ernest Bloch: Concerto Grosso No. 1 for Strings & Piano Patricia Michaelian, piano Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Delos 3135 22:19

09:32:04 John Kander: Chicago: All That Jazz Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:21

09:37:34 Charles Gounod: Faust: O nuit d'amour Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 5:50

09:44:11 Peter Tchaikovsky: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 13 Orchestra of St Luke's Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902220 7:58

09:53:47 Sir Edward Elgar: Pomp and Circumstance March No. 4 Op 39 London Philharmonic Sir Adrian Boult EMI 28379 5:01

09:59:35 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 12 Op 30 # 6 Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9350 3:15

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

10:03:22 Maurice Ravel: Vocalise en forme d'Habanera Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 3:13

10:08:07 Joseph Fiala: English horn Concerto in C Albrecht Mayer, English horn Potsdam Chamber Academy Albrecht Mayer DeutGram 4792942 11:45

10:21:06 Joseph Haydn: Il mondo della luna: Overture Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 3:57

10:26:25 George Butterworth: English Idyll No. 1 BBC Scottish Symphony Andrew Manze BBC 392 5:06

10:32:41 Pablo de Sarasate: Zortzico 'Adiós Monta±as Mías' Op 39 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 3:54

10:39:10 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Sadko: Song of India Gil Shaham, violin DeutGram 447640 2:41

10:43:42 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Voices of Spring' Op 410 Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 7:09

10:51:35 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto Op 64 Zino Francescatti, violin Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 78760 24:13

11:17:19 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 2 Op 11 # 2 Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 75179 11:02

11:29:27 Johann Sebastian Bach: Violin Partita No. 2: Chaconne BWV 1004 BBC Philharmonic Leonard Slatkin Chandos 9835 12:57

11:43:18 Sir Charles Villiers Stanford: Irish Rhapsody No. 5 Ulster Orchestra Vernon Handley Chandos 8545 14:26

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:44 Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 100 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 100403 23:18

12:33:56 Claude Debussy: La mer Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 060306 22:55

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:59:44 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Allegro English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 419219 2:11

13:02:15 John Stanley: Trumpet Voluntary Wynton Marsalis, trumpet English Chamber Orchestra Anthony Newman Sony 66244 3:31

13:07:24 Alan Hovhaness: Symphony No. 2 Op 132 Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Gerard Schwarz Telarc 80604 19:30

13:27:56 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 5:24

13:36:37 Jean Sibelius: Lemminkäinen's Return Op 22 # 4 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 093004 6:10

13:44:03 Ludwig van Beethoven: Thirty-two Variations WoO 80 Evgeny Kissin, piano DeutGram 4797581 12:13

13:57:07 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Rondo alla Turca from Sonata No. 11 K 331 Alison Balsom, trumpet Gothenburg Symphony Edward Gardner EMI 53255 2:58

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: String Quintet No. 2 in C Minor, K. 406: II. Andante Michael Tree, violin; Dover Quartet Cedille Records

Francis Poulenc: Mouvements perpetuels Carol Wincenc, flute; Jonathan Fischer, oboe; Jon Manasse, clarinet; Michael Kroth, bassoon; Michael Thornton, horn; Stefan Hersh, violin; Toby Appel, viola; David Ying, cello; Milad Daniari, bass Colorado College Summer Music Festival, Packard Hall, Colorado Springs, CO

Irving Berlin: Heat Wave Yehudi Menuhin, violin; Stephane Grappelli, violin; Jack Sewing, bass; Marc Fosset, guitar; Martin Taylor, guitar

EMI 47144

Antonin Dvorak: Quartet No. 14 in a-flat major, Op. 105: Mvts 2-4 Dover Quartet The Friends of Chamber Music, First Presbyterian Church in Bryan, TX

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Serenade, Op. 37 Steven Isserlis, cello; The Chamber Orchestra of Europe Album: Tchaikovsky, Cui, Glazunov, Rimsky-Korsakov Virgin 91134

Nikolai Medtner: Sonata Tragica in C minor, Op. 39, No. 5 ("from Forgotten Melodies") Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Tippet Rise, LLC, The Olivier Music Barn, Fishtail, MT

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, arr. Fritz Kreisler: Hymn to the Sun from the Golden Cockerel Benjamin Beilman, violin; Hyeyeon Park, piano Music@Menlo, Stent Family Hall, Menlo School, Atherton, CA

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 5 in D minor, Op. 47: Mvts 2-4 Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Evan Rogister, conductor Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Martha and John M Rivers Performance Hall, Charleston, SC

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:29 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: One Hand, One Heart Ailyn Pérez, soprano BBC Symphony Patrick Summers Warner 633485 4:14

16:07:11 Leonard Bernstein: West Side Story: I Feel Pretty Canadian Brass RCA 68633 3:11

16:11:30 George Enescu: Romanian Rhapsody No. 1 Op 11 # 1 RCA Victor Symphony Leopold Stokowski RCA 70931 11:33

16:26:44 Jerry Goldsmith: Star Trek - The Next Generation: Main theme Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80383 1:44

16:31:04 Johann Samuel Schröter: Piano Concerto in C Op 3 # 3 Murray Perahia, piano English Chamber Orchestra Murray Perahia CBS 39222 12:48

16:45:19 Gerald Finzi: Romance Op 11 City of London Sinfonia Richard Hickox Chandos 9888 7:42

16:53:53 Alan Hovhaness: Let the Living and The Celestial Sing Op 344 Greg Banaszak, saxophone Eastern Music Festival Orch Gerard Schwarz Naxos 559755 6:30

17:05:40 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1: Menuetto Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 3:05

17:09:52 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo No. 4 Op 54 Lang Lang, piano Sony 511758 12:19

17:23:23 Léo Delibes: Lakmé: Flower Duet Natalie Dessay, soprano Orch du Capitole de Toulouse Michel Plasson EMI 56569 5:55

17:32:02 Henri Rabaud: Suite Anglaise No. 3 Rheinland-Pfalz Philharmonic Leif Segerstam MarcoPolo 223503 8:52

17:42:38 Johann Strauss Jr: Die Fledermaus: Csárdás 'Klänge der Heimat' Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:33

17:47:46 Sergei Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil: Blessed art Thou, O Lord Op 37/9 Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava Ondine 1206 7:23

17:55:35 Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco: Platero and I: Melancolia Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 54853 3:41

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:27 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Milos Karadaglic, guitar London Philharmonic Yannick Nézet-Séguin DeutGram 20039 21:25

18:32:15 Ben Folds: The Luckiest Voces8 Decca 22601 4:58

18:38:37 Anonymous: Corde natus ex parentis Christian Forshaw, saxophone Voces8 Decca 22601 3:52

18:44:04 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 BWV 1048 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 139230 12:36

18:57:21 Vincenzo Galilei: Saltarello Kristo Käo, guitar Kitarrikoo 2008 1:59

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:48 Josef Suk: Serenade for Strings Op 6 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 447109 23:56

19:28:40 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Suite Seattle Symphony Gerard Schwarz Naxos 503293 28:13

20:00 CLEVELAND OVATIONS: Oberlin Conservatory - Oberlin Orchestra, Raphael Jimenez, conductor; recorded in 2018

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra

Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E minor 'From the New World'

21:31:35 Antonín Dvorák: The Golden Spinning Wheel Op 109 London Symphony István Kertész Decca 4785437 26:16

22:00 IN TRIBUTE TO A. GRACE LEE MIMS with Rob Grier – classical music featuring African-American composers and performers

22:01:34 José White Lafitte: Violin Concerto in f-Sharp Rachel Barton Pine, viola Encore Chamber Orchestra Daniel Hege Cedille 035 21:33

22:24:51 Florence Price: Symphony No. 4 in d Fort Smith Symphony John Jeter Naxos 559827 31:27

22:57:47 Samuel Barber: Vanessa: Must the winter come so soon? Denyce Graves, mezzo-soprano Munich Radio Orchestra Maurizio Barbacini RCA 63509 2:28

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:26 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 8 Op 27 # 2 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 6:08

23:08:34 Federico Mompou: Intimate Impressions: Secreto Anja Lechner, cello ECM 2367 4:56

23:13:31 Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird: Round Dance of the Princesses Cincinnati Symphony Paavo Järvi Telarc 80587 5:00

23:19:35 Anonymous: Spiritual 'Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child' Wynton Marsalis, cornet Eastman Wind Ensemble Donald Hunsberger CBS 42137 3:13

23:22:48 Robert White: Christe, qui lux es et dies Stile Antico Harm Mundi 807572 6:16

23:29:06 Felix Mendelssohn: Song without Words No. 1 Op 19 # 1 Sergei Babayan, piano Discover 920155 3:41

23:33:23 Domenico Scarlatti: Sonata in F-Sharp Kk 318 Yevgeny Sudbin, piano Bis 2138 6:07

23:39:29 Claude Debussy: Three Nocturnes: Clouds New York Philharmonic Leonard Bernstein Sony 90578 8:12

23:48:19 Ludwig van Beethoven: Adagio from String Quartet No. 14 Op 131 Cypress String Quartet Cypress 2012 5:43

23:54:32 George Frideric Handel: Aria Mischa Maisky, cello DeutGram 439863 3:41

23:58:29 Charles-Valentin Alkan: Prelude No. 13 'Cantique des cantiques' Op 31 # 13 Ronald Smith, piano Arabesque 6523 2:07