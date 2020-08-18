© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-18-2020

Published August 18, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Schumann, Clara          Soirees musicales', Op. 6            Michael Landrum, p       Sono Luminus   Piano Recital: Landrum, Michael - FIELD, J. / CHOPIN, F. / RESPIGHI, O. / SCRIABIN, A. / FAURE, G. / FRANCAIX, J. (Nocturnes)        5:21

00:05:21           Debussy, Claude           Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune'            French National Orch/Georges Pretre     EMI/Ang           N/A       10:18

00:15:39           Ravel, Maurice  Miroirs' Chicago Sym Orch/Daniel Barenboim            Erato    Ravel: Bolero    7:39

00:23:18           Morley, Thomas Madrigal, 'On a fair morning'      King's Singers            EMI/Ang           English Madrigals          1:19

00:24:37           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       String Quartet No. 18 in A, K. 464       Guarneri String Quartet RCA     Mozart: Six Quartets Dedicated To Haydn   29:49

00:54:26           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Concert Aria, 'Clarice cara,' K. 256       Christoph Pregardien, t, La Petite Bande/Sigiswald Kuijken          Virgin            Mozart: Horn Concertos, Concert Arias   1:44

01:00:00           Planquette, Robert        Les Cloches de Corneville'            Opera-Comique National Theater Orch/Jean Doussard   Connoisseur            The Chimes Of Normandy = Les Cloches De Corneville (An Operetta in Three Acts)       5:01

01:05:01           Dukas, Paul      Overture, 'Polyeucte'     BBC Phil Orch/Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos           Dukas: Symphony in C · Polyeucte Overture            15:02

01:20:03           Lully, Jean-Baptiste       Ouverture de la Mascarade'            Chicago Baroque Ensemble       Cedille  The World of Lully         3:53

01:23:56           Lully, Jean-Baptiste       Les songes agreables'   Chicago Baroque Ensemble        Cedille  The World of Lully         1:54

01:25:50           Milhaud, Darius Les Songes,' Op. 237    Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel Angel    Protee: Les Songes (Suite Symphonique No. 2)         27:55

01:53:45           Milhaud, Darius Les Songes,' Op. 237    Stephen Coombs & Artur Pizarro, p's           Hyperion           Milhaud: Music For Two Pianists 1:12

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Frederic Weatherly arr. Fritz Kreisler: Danny Boy  Danny Koo, violin; Steven Lin, pianist

Violinist Danny Koo 'Danny Boy'

Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis

GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

George Onslow: Grand Septet for Winds, Double Bass & Piano in Bb, Op. 79: Mvts 2-4

Gretchen Pusch, flute; Laurel Wellman,oboe; Daniel Gilbert, clarinet; George Sakakeeny, bassoon; Eric Reed,horn; James VanDemark,double bass; Vladimir Valjarevic, piano

Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel   Danny Koo, violin; Stephen Prutsman, piano

Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA

Alonso Lobo: Versa est in luctum  King's Singers

Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for flute and orchestra in D minor, Wq. 22

Matvey Demin, flute; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Christian Knapp, conductor

The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia

Nino Rota: Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello

Anna Polonsky, Piano; David Shifrin, Clarinet; and Peter Wiley, Cello

Classic Chamber Concerts, Sugden Theatre, Naples, FL

Alexander L'Estrange, Joanna Forbes L'Estrange: Quintessentially

The King's Singers  Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

 

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Rodgers, Richard          Carousel'          Stephen Hough, p            Hyperion           Stephen Hough's New Piano Album       5:39

04:05:39           Rodgers, Richard          The King and I'  Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler        RCA     Marches In Hi-Fi            3:25

04:09:04           Rodgers, Richard          The Sound of Music'      Placido Domingo, t, Milan Sym Orch/Marcello Viotti         DG       Sacred Songs * Domingo           2:30

04:11:34           Rodgers, Richard          Victory at Sea'   New York Phil/Richard Rodgers            Odyssey           Slaughter On Tenth Avenue       12:30

04:24:04           Rodgers, Richard          Victory at Sea'   Orch/Charles Gerhardt            Quintessence    Victory At Sea Suite - Charles Gerhardt & The Cinema Symphony Orchestra Of London 1:51

04:25:55           Roylance/Galvin            The Grand Parade of Sail'          Royal Liverpool Phil/William Connor     Conifer The Tall Ships Suite, Ocean Fantasia, The Grand Parade Of Sail          8:11

04:34:06           Lebrun, Ludwig August  Oboe Concerto No.2 in g           Bart Schneemann, ob, Radio Chamber Orch/Jan Willem de Vriend     Channel Classics            L A Lebrun * Oboe Concertos * Bart Schneemann           20:26

04:54:32           Bach, Johann Sebastian            Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007     Pieter Wispelwey, vc     Channel Classics           Bach: Suites for Cello Solo      1:37

05:00:00           Grieg, Edvard    Peer Gynt,'  Op. 23        Ilse Hollweg, s, Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham   EMI/Ang           Grieg: Peer Gynt           5:22

05:05:22           Faure, Gabriel   Pelleas et Melisande,' Op. 80     Atlanta Sym Orch/Robert Shaw         Telarc   Les Nuits D'ete, Pelleas Et Melisande     18:18

05:23:40           Burgon, Geoffrey          Three Nocturnes for Harp          Sarah Bullen, h           Egan    The Essential Harp        1:49

05:25:29           Berwald, Franz  Theme and Variations in g         Greta Erikson, p          Caprice Svenska Tangenter: Svenska Pianister före 1950            7:18

05:32:47           Hurlstone, William         Fantasie-Variations on a Swedish Air (1903)  London Phil/Nicholas Braithwaite            Lyrita    Piano Concerto / Variations On A Swedish Air      21:26

05:54:13           Peterson-Berger, Wilhelm          Marit's Songs,' Op 12    Anne Sofie von Otter, ms, Bengt Forsberg, p   DG       Wings in the Night: Swedish Songs   1:33

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:12  Antonio Vivaldi: La verità in cimento: Overture  RV 739  Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 4:40

06:13:36  Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy Op 25   Tianwa Yang, violin Navarre Symphony Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 503293 13:46

06:27:49  Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem    Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 4:03

06:32:02  David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament     English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:22

06:42:09  Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97   Mitsuko Uchida, piano   Marlboro 80001 13:22

06:56:44  William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March     Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:05

07:03:04  Moritz Moszkowski: Habanera Op 65 # 3  San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:56

07:10:09  Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture     Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31

07:21:07  Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont d'exquises danseuers    Spencer Myer, piano   Harm Mundi 907477 3:06

07:25:40  Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Never mind the why and wherefore    Rebecca Evans, soprano Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 2:25

07:29:18  Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue    Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre  RCA 32164 5:26

07:39:56  Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12  S 244/12 Roberto Szidon, piano   DeutGram 4779525 9:35

07:51:45  Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude     MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 4:54

07:57:08  Jacques Offenbach: La vie Parisienne: Cancan     Budapest Strauss Ensemble István Bogár Naxos 550900 2:26

08:07:41  Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana    David Russell, guitar   Telarc 80451 7:47

08:18:36  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e  H 653  Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 10:55

08:30:05  Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Noctuelles    Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano   DeutGram 14764 4:44

08:39:31  Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46

08:49:24  Traditional: Waltzing Matilda     Made in Berlin  Decca 4833852 3:14

08:53:11  John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland     Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:44

09:01:46  Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 21    Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:57

09:27:57  Rodion Shchedrin: Prelude No. 16 'Basso ostinato'    Marina Lomazov, piano   Lomazov 100 4:49

09:29:53  Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97    National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52

09:37:36  Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Trio Op 8   Emanuel Ax, piano   Sony 53112 7:25

09:45:13  Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 # 10  Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:31

09:50:53  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8 Katia Labèque, piano   Philips 426264 8:13

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:50  Ruggero Leoncavallo: I Medici: Act 1 Prelude     La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 2:50

10:03:02  Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma    Luciano Pavarotti, tenor London Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4788210 2:56

10:07:38  Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture Op 15    NDR Radio Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999939 12:23

10:20:55  Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda     Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56

10:25:40  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C  K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 427677 6:05

10:35:13  Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat Op 7 # 2  Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 8:18

10:45:20  Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning     Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 5:00

10:51:43  Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music     Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 448155 23:20

11:16:06  Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 5    Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 7:42

11:25:34  Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 Op 33 # 4  Angeles Quartet  Decca 4783695 15:42

11:43:06  Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 8:13

11:52:24  Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture     Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:07

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:50  Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 9:12

12:19:37  Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052903 37:51

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

13:00:32  Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 2 Op 59 # 2  Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:17

13:05:14  Frank Bridge: Norse Legend     BBC National Orch of Wales Richard Hickox Chandos 10012 4:45

13:11:32  Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna'     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45

13:31:13  Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 4:28

13:38:39  Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 118 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano   Canary 15 5:46

13:45:40  Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124    Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 10:14

13:56:35  Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overseas March Op 70    Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 66 3:46

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Morten Lauridsen: Dirait-on (So They Say)

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Album: Air and Ground Sony 89100

Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34

Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor

Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX

Franz Liszt (arr. LAGQ) : Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet

Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's  By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL

Erik Satie (arr. Guy Livingston): Entr'acte

Guy Livingston, piano and percussion

Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY

Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio

Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen. piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello

Album: The Impressions That Remain  Meridian

Ethel Smyth: The Prison (Excerpts)

Sarah Brailey, soprano; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Experiential Orchestra & Chorus; James Blachly, conductor

Album: Dame Ethel Smyth: The Prison Chandos

Herman Paley, Alfred Bryan: She's Good Enough to Be Your Baby's Mother

Anna Chandler, soprano; unknown musicians

Columbia Records A1950

Music: 03:23 (~1:05 excerpt)

Alexandre Desplat: Votes for Women from Suffragette Soundtrack

Studio Orchestra; Alexandre Desplat, conductor

Back Lot Music 0613

Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: Prelude

The Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor

Album: The Mother of Us All  Albany Records

 

Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: A Political Meeting

Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor

Album: The Mother of Us All  Albany Records

Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: Hymns

The Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor

Albany Records

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:58:42  Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:42

16:05:57  Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 3:00

16:10:23  Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture  D 797  Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31

16:25:31  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:50

16:30:53  Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1  S 110 Evgeny Kissin, piano   RCA 58420 11:50

16:44:30  Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1  Berlin Philharmonic Hans Rosbaud DeutGram 4796018 4:20

16:49:34  Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21   Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 9:56

17:04:33  Leroy Anderson: Plink, Plank, Plunk!     BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:41

17:09:23  Ola Gjeilo: Dark Night of the Soul    Alison Chaney, soprano Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 12:36

17:23:42  Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins  BWV 1043 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 6:49

17:33:36  George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C     English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 12:47

17:47:27  Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Edelweiss    Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano   Sony 64498 2:05

17:50:33  Roger Quilter: Three English Dances Op 11    Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:19

17:58:12  Anthony Holborne: The Farewell    Paul O'Dette, lute   Harm Mundi 2907238 2:03

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:37  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30  K 202  Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 22:35

18:33:11  Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle'    Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 4:34

18:38:48  Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 3:44

18:44:05  Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite     Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30

18:58:08  Thomas Morley: Joyne Hands     Los Angeles Guitar Quartet  Delos 3132 1:14

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:01:44  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien Op 12    National Symphony of Ireland Alexander Anissimov Naxos 550806 19:29

19:23:59  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2 Op 9    Bergen Philharmonic Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9178 32:32

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:00:47  Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101405 22:46

20:25:12  Ernest Bloch: Suite symphonique     Malmö Symphony Sakari Oramo Bis 639 23:31

20:49:55  Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española'    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 49404 7:50

20:58:06  Maurice Ravel: In the Style of Chabrier    Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano   Decca 433515 1:24

21:02:55  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2  K 314 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 17:48

21:22:15  Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture     Orchestra della Svizzera italiana Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282 6:30

21:29:54  Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 4:20

21:35:59  Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest     Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:58

21:48:09  Amy Beach: Symphony Op 32    Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 40:58

22:30:14  Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4  BWV 1049 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 15:50

22:47:34  E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters    Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59

22:55:59  Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro    Milos Karadaglic, guitar   DeutGram 17000 3:55

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:38  Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation    Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 5:32

23:07:10  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano   RCA 300350 5:21

23:12:31  Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ     Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 5:24

23:19:00  Richard Strauss: Morgen! Op 27 # 4 Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:06

23:23:07  Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48    Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 6:22

23:29:30  Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings Op 40    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 431680 7:16

23:38:11  Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande  BWV 826 Simone Dinnerstein, piano   Sony 798943 6:08

23:44:20  William Grant Still: Mother and Child    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 182 6:05

23:50:26  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Melodrama     St. Petersburg Camerata Saulius Sondeckis Sony 58976 4:21

23:55:14  Richard Dubugnon: La Minute exquise    Janine Jansen, violin   Decca 15249 3:10