WCLV Program Guide 08-18-2020
00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff
00:00:00 Schumann, Clara Soirees musicales', Op. 6 Michael Landrum, p Sono Luminus Piano Recital: Landrum, Michael - FIELD, J. / CHOPIN, F. / RESPIGHI, O. / SCRIABIN, A. / FAURE, G. / FRANCAIX, J. (Nocturnes) 5:21
00:05:21 Debussy, Claude Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune' French National Orch/Georges Pretre EMI/Ang N/A 10:18
00:15:39 Ravel, Maurice Miroirs' Chicago Sym Orch/Daniel Barenboim Erato Ravel: Bolero 7:39
00:23:18 Morley, Thomas Madrigal, 'On a fair morning' King's Singers EMI/Ang English Madrigals 1:19
00:24:37 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus String Quartet No. 18 in A, K. 464 Guarneri String Quartet RCA Mozart: Six Quartets Dedicated To Haydn 29:49
00:54:26 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Concert Aria, 'Clarice cara,' K. 256 Christoph Pregardien, t, La Petite Bande/Sigiswald Kuijken Virgin Mozart: Horn Concertos, Concert Arias 1:44
01:00:00 Planquette, Robert Les Cloches de Corneville' Opera-Comique National Theater Orch/Jean Doussard Connoisseur The Chimes Of Normandy = Les Cloches De Corneville (An Operetta in Three Acts) 5:01
01:05:01 Dukas, Paul Overture, 'Polyeucte' BBC Phil Orch/Yan Pascal Tortelier Chandos Dukas: Symphony in C · Polyeucte Overture 15:02
01:20:03 Lully, Jean-Baptiste Ouverture de la Mascarade' Chicago Baroque Ensemble Cedille The World of Lully 3:53
01:23:56 Lully, Jean-Baptiste Les songes agreables' Chicago Baroque Ensemble Cedille The World of Lully 1:54
01:25:50 Milhaud, Darius Les Songes,' Op. 237 Utah Sym Orch/Maurice Abravanel Angel Protee: Les Songes (Suite Symphonique No. 2) 27:55
01:53:45 Milhaud, Darius Les Songes,' Op. 237 Stephen Coombs & Artur Pizarro, p's Hyperion Milhaud: Music For Two Pianists 1:12
02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Frederic Weatherly arr. Fritz Kreisler: Danny Boy Danny Koo, violin; Steven Lin, pianist
Violinist Danny Koo 'Danny Boy'
Aaron Jay Kernis: Musica Celestis
GTMF Festival Orchestra; Donald Runnicles, conductor
Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY
George Onslow: Grand Septet for Winds, Double Bass & Piano in Bb, Op. 79: Mvts 2-4
Gretchen Pusch, flute; Laurel Wellman,oboe; Daniel Gilbert, clarinet; George Sakakeeny, bassoon; Eric Reed,horn; James VanDemark,double bass; Vladimir Valjarevic, piano
Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Arvo Part: Spiegel im Spiegel Danny Koo, violin; Stephen Prutsman, piano
Rockport Music, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, MA
Alonso Lobo: Versa est in luctum King's Singers
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Concerto for flute and orchestra in D minor, Wq. 22
Matvey Demin, flute; Mariinsky Theatre Symphony Orchestra; Christian Knapp, conductor
The XVI International Tchaikovsky Competition, Concert Hall of the Mariinsky Theatre, St. Petersburg, Russia
Nino Rota: Trio for Piano, Clarinet and Cello
Anna Polonsky, Piano; David Shifrin, Clarinet; and Peter Wiley, Cello
Classic Chamber Concerts, Sugden Theatre, Naples, FL
Alexander L'Estrange, Joanna Forbes L'Estrange: Quintessentially
The King's Singers Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA
04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff
04:00:00 Rodgers, Richard Carousel' Stephen Hough, p Hyperion Stephen Hough's New Piano Album 5:39
04:05:39 Rodgers, Richard The King and I' Boston Pops Orch/Arthur Fiedler RCA Marches In Hi-Fi 3:25
04:09:04 Rodgers, Richard The Sound of Music' Placido Domingo, t, Milan Sym Orch/Marcello Viotti DG Sacred Songs * Domingo 2:30
04:11:34 Rodgers, Richard Victory at Sea' New York Phil/Richard Rodgers Odyssey Slaughter On Tenth Avenue 12:30
04:24:04 Rodgers, Richard Victory at Sea' Orch/Charles Gerhardt Quintessence Victory At Sea Suite - Charles Gerhardt & The Cinema Symphony Orchestra Of London 1:51
04:25:55 Roylance/Galvin The Grand Parade of Sail' Royal Liverpool Phil/William Connor Conifer The Tall Ships Suite, Ocean Fantasia, The Grand Parade Of Sail 8:11
04:34:06 Lebrun, Ludwig August Oboe Concerto No.2 in g Bart Schneemann, ob, Radio Chamber Orch/Jan Willem de Vriend Channel Classics L A Lebrun * Oboe Concertos * Bart Schneemann 20:26
04:54:32 Bach, Johann Sebastian Cello Suite No. 1 in G, BWV 1007 Pieter Wispelwey, vc Channel Classics Bach: Suites for Cello Solo 1:37
05:00:00 Grieg, Edvard Peer Gynt,' Op. 23 Ilse Hollweg, s, Royal Phil/Thomas Beecham EMI/Ang Grieg: Peer Gynt 5:22
05:05:22 Faure, Gabriel Pelleas et Melisande,' Op. 80 Atlanta Sym Orch/Robert Shaw Telarc Les Nuits D'ete, Pelleas Et Melisande 18:18
05:23:40 Burgon, Geoffrey Three Nocturnes for Harp Sarah Bullen, h Egan The Essential Harp 1:49
05:25:29 Berwald, Franz Theme and Variations in g Greta Erikson, p Caprice Svenska Tangenter: Svenska Pianister före 1950 7:18
05:32:47 Hurlstone, William Fantasie-Variations on a Swedish Air (1903) London Phil/Nicholas Braithwaite Lyrita Piano Concerto / Variations On A Swedish Air 21:26
05:54:13 Peterson-Berger, Wilhelm Marit's Songs,' Op 12 Anne Sofie von Otter, ms, Bengt Forsberg, p DG Wings in the Night: Swedish Songs 1:33
06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber
06:07:12 Antonio Vivaldi: La verità in cimento: Overture RV 739 Les Violons du Roy Mathieu Lussier Atma 2602 4:40
06:13:36 Pablo de Sarasate: Carmen Fantasy Op 25 Tianwa Yang, violin Navarre Symphony Ernest Martinez Izquierdo Naxos 503293 13:46
06:27:49 Claudio Monteverdi: Vespers of the Blessed Virgin: Lauda Jerusalem Apollo's Singers Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Avie 2206 4:03
06:32:02 David Fraser: Lord Lovat's Lament English Symphony Orchestra Donald Fraser Avie 2391 4:22
06:42:09 Ludwig van Beethoven: Allegro from Piano Trio No. 7 Op 97 Mitsuko Uchida, piano Marlboro 80001 13:22
06:56:44 William Byrd: Earl of Oxford's March Canadian Brass Ensemble Robert Moody OpeningDay 7347 3:05
07:03:04 Moritz Moszkowski: Habanera Op 65 # 3 San Francisco Ballet Orchestra Martin West Reference 138 4:56
07:10:09 Alexander Borodin: Prince Igor: Overture Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80039 10:31
07:21:07 Claude Debussy: Preludes Book 2: Les fées sont d'exquises danseuers Spencer Myer, piano Harm Mundi 907477 3:06
07:25:40 Gilbert & Sullivan: HMS Pinafore: Never mind the why and wherefore Rebecca Evans, soprano Welsh National Opera Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80374 2:25
07:29:18 Claude Bolling: Suite No. 1 for Flute & Jazz Piano: Baroque and Blue Sir James Galway, flute Tiempo Libre RCA 32164 5:26
07:39:56 Franz Liszt: Hungarian Rhapsody No. 12 S 244/12 Roberto Szidon, piano DeutGram 4779525 9:35
07:51:45 Eugène d'Albert: Gernot: Act 2 Prelude MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Jun Märkl Naxos 573110 4:54
07:57:08 Jacques Offenbach: La vie Parisienne: Cancan Budapest Strauss Ensemble István Bogár Naxos 550900 2:26
08:07:41 Federico Moreno Tórroba: Suite castellana David Russell, guitar Telarc 80451 7:47
08:18:36 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in e H 653 Concerto Cologne Pablo Heras-Casado Archiv 4792050 10:55
08:30:05 Maurice Ravel: Miroirs: Noctuelles Pierre-Laurent Aimard, piano DeutGram 14764 4:44
08:39:31 Jaromir Weinberger: Schwanda the Bagpiper: Polka & Fugue Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80595 8:46
08:49:24 Traditional: Waltzing Matilda Made in Berlin Decca 4833852 3:14
08:53:11 John Williams: Hook: Flight to Neverland Los Angeles Philharmonic Gustavo Dudamel DeutGram 29939 4:44
09:01:46 Robert Fuchs: Serenade No. 3 for Strings Op 21 Cologne Chamber Orchestra Christian Ludwig Naxos 572607 21:57
09:23:54 Rodion Shchedrin: Prelude No. 16 'Basso ostinato' Marina Lomazov, piano Lomazov 100 4:49
09:29:53 Dmitri Shostakovich: The Gadfly: Romance Op 97 National Symphony of Ukraine Theodore Kuchar Naxos 553299 5:52
09:37:36 Frédéric Chopin: Scherzo from Piano Trio Op 8 Emanuel Ax, piano Sony 53112 7:25
09:45:13 Felix Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night's Dream: Wedding March Op 61 # 10 Leipzig Gewandhaus Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 4810778 4:31
09:50:53 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 16 Op 72 # 8 Katia Labèque, piano Philips 426264 8:13
10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
09:59:50 Ruggero Leoncavallo: I Medici: Act 1 Prelude La Scala Philharmonic Riccardo Chailly Decca 4831148 2:50
10:03:02 Giacomo Puccini: Turandot: Nessun dorma Luciano Pavarotti, tenor London Philharmonic Zubin Mehta Decca 4788210 2:56
10:07:38 Hermann Goetz: Spring Overture Op 15 NDR Radio Philharmonic Werner Andreas Albert CPO 999939 12:23
10:20:55 Frederick Delius: Koanga: La Calinda Indianapolis Symphony Raymond Leppard Koss Class 3303 3:56
10:25:40 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Andante in C K 315 Susan Palma-Nidel, flute Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 427677 6:05
10:35:13 Carl Friedrich Abel: Symphony in B-Flat Op 7 # 2 Cantilena Adrian Shepherd Chandos 8648 8:18
10:45:20 Lili Boulanger: Of a Spring Morning Women's Philharmonic JoAnn Falletta Koch Intl 7169 5:00
10:51:43 Richard Wagner: Tannhäuser: Overture & Venusberg Music Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 448155 23:20
11:16:06 Niels Gade: Scherzo from Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 7:42
11:25:34 Joseph Haydn: String Quartet No. 34 Op 33 # 4 Angeles Quartet Decca 4783695 15:42
11:43:06 Pablo de Sarasate: Zigeunerweisen Op 20 # 1 Gil Shaham, violin Orchestra of Castille & Leon Alejandro Posada Canary 7 8:13
11:52:24 Sir Arthur Sullivan: The Pirates of Penzance: Overture Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Philips 434916 7:07
12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA
12:06:50 Richard Strauss: Neapolitan Folk Life from 'Aus Italien" Op 16 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst ClevOrch 0001 9:12
12:19:37 Ottorino Respighi: La boutique fantasque Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052903 37:51
13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola
13:00:32 Antonín Dvorák: Legend No. 2 Op 59 # 2 Czech Philharmonic Sir Charles Mackerras Supraphon 3533 4:17
13:05:14 Frank Bridge: Norse Legend BBC National Orch of Wales Richard Hickox Chandos 10012 4:45
13:11:32 Antonio Salieri: Variations on 'La Folia di Spagna' London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 17:45
13:31:13 Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari: The Jewels of the Madonna: Intermezzo BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 4:28
13:38:39 Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo in A Op 118 # 2 Orli Shaham, piano Canary 15 5:46
13:45:40 Ludwig van Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture Op 124 Vienna Philharmonic Claudio Abbado DeutGram 429762 10:14
13:56:35 Sir Malcolm Arnold: Overseas March Op 70 Dallas Wind Symphony Jerry Junkin Reference 66 3:46
14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child
Morten Lauridsen: Dirait-on (So They Say)
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Album: Air and Ground Sony 89100
Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnol, Op. 34
Texas Festival Orchestra; Linus Lerner, conductor
Round Top Festival Institute, Festival Concert Hall, Round Top, TX
Franz Liszt (arr. LAGQ) : Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2 Lassan Friska
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet
Beaches Fine Arts Series, St. Paul's By The Sea Church, Jacksonville, FL
Erik Satie (arr. Guy Livingston): Entr'acte
Guy Livingston, piano and percussion
Baruch Performing Arts Center at Baruch College, Engelman Recital Hall, New York, NY
Ethel Smyth: Trio for Piano, Violin and Cello in D Minor: III. Scherzo. Presto con brio
Chagall Trio: Lorenzo Nguyen. piano; Edoard Grieco, violin; Francesco Massimo, cello
Album: The Impressions That Remain Meridian
Ethel Smyth: The Prison (Excerpts)
Sarah Brailey, soprano; Dashon Burton, bass-baritone; Experiential Orchestra & Chorus; James Blachly, conductor
Album: Dame Ethel Smyth: The Prison Chandos
Herman Paley, Alfred Bryan: She's Good Enough to Be Your Baby's Mother
Anna Chandler, soprano; unknown musicians
Columbia Records A1950
Music: 03:23 (~1:05 excerpt)
Alexandre Desplat: Votes for Women from Suffragette Soundtrack
Studio Orchestra; Alexandre Desplat, conductor
Back Lot Music 0613
Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: Prelude
The Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor
Album: The Mother of Us All Albany Records
Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: A Political Meeting
Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor
Album: The Mother of Us All Albany Records
Virgil Thomson: The Mother of Us All Suite: Hymns
The Manhattan School of Music Opera Theater Orchestra; Steven Osgood, conductor
Albany Records
16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills
15:58:42 Antonio Salieri: Cublai Overture London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9877 3:42
16:05:57 Gabriel Pierné: March of the Little Lead Soldiers BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 3:00
16:10:23 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Overture D 797 Vienna Philharmonic Riccardo Muti EMI 54873 10:31
16:23:28 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:50
16:30:53 Franz Liszt: Mephisto Waltz No. 1 S 110 Evgeny Kissin, piano RCA 58420 11:50
16:44:30 Jean Sibelius: Kuolema: Valse triste Op 44 # 1 Berlin Philharmonic Hans Rosbaud DeutGram 4796018 4:20
16:49:34 Frédéric Chopin: Larghetto from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 21 Rafal Blechacz, piano Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Jerzy Semkow DeutGram 4795448 9:56
17:04:33 Leroy Anderson: Plink, Plank, Plunk! BBC Concert Orchestra Leonard Slatkin Naxos 559357 2:41
17:09:23 Ola Gjeilo: Dark Night of the Soul Alison Chaney, soprano Harrington String Quartet Charles Bruffy Chandos 40 12:36
17:23:42 Johann Sebastian Bach: Largo from Concerto for 2 Violins BWV 1043 Hilary Hahn, violin Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Kahane DeutGram 4795448 6:49
17:33:36 George Frideric Handel: Concerto Grosso in C English Concert Trevor Pinnock Archiv 415291 12:47
17:47:27 Richard Rodgers: The Sound of Music: Edelweiss Angelika Kirchschlager, mezzo-soprano Sony 64498 2:05
17:50:33 Roger Quilter: Three English Dances Op 11 Royal Northern Sinfonia Richard Hickox EMI 49933 7:19
17:58:12 Anthony Holborne: The Farewell Paul O'Dette, lute Harm Mundi 2907238 2:03
18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS
18:09:37 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 30 K 202 Prague Chamber Orchestra Sir Charles Mackerras Telarc 80186 22:35
18:33:11 Georges Bizet: Carmen: Habanera 'L'amour est un oiseau rebelle' Elina Garanca, mezzo-soprano Sinfonica Nazionale della RAI Karel Mark Chichon DeutGram 14777 4:34
18:38:48 Georges Bizet: Carmen Suite No. 2: Changing of the Guard Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80703 3:44
18:44:05 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Suite Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi MAA 1032 13:30
18:58:08 Thomas Morley: Joyne Hands Los Angeles Guitar Quartet Delos 3132 1:14
19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna
19:01:44 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Caprice bohémien Op 12 National Symphony of Ireland Alexander Anissimov Naxos 550806 19:29
19:23:59 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Symphony No. 2 Op 9 Bergen Philharmonic Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9178 32:32
20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier
20:00:47 Franz Schubert: Symphony No. 8 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 101405 22:46
20:25:12 Ernest Bloch: Suite symphonique Malmö Symphony Sakari Oramo Bis 639 23:31
20:49:55 Gaspar Sanz: Selections from 'Suite española' Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 49404 7:50
20:58:06 Maurice Ravel: In the Style of Chabrier Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano Decca 433515 1:24
21:02:55 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Flute Concerto No. 2 K 314 Patrick Gallois, flute Swedish Chamber Orchestra Patrick Gallois Naxos 503293 17:48
21:22:15 Ferdinand Hérold: Le pré aux clercs: Overture Orchestra della Svizzera italiana Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Dynamic 282 6:30
21:29:54 Hector Berlioz: The Damnation of Faust: Rákóczy March Cleveland Orchestra George Szell MAA 10603 4:20
21:35:59 Sir Arnold Bax: The Happy Forest Royal Liverpool Philharmonic John Wilson Avie 2194 9:58
21:48:09 Amy Beach: Symphony Op 32 Detroit Symphony Neeme Järvi Chandos 8958 40:58
22:30:14 Johann Sebastian Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No. 4 BWV 1049 Olivier Brault, violin Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell ApolloFire 2005 15:50
22:47:34 E. J. Moeran: Lonely Waters Rebekah Coffey, soprano Ulster Orchestra JoAnn Falletta Naxos 573034 7:59
22:55:59 Heitor Villa-Lobos: Suite populaire brésilienne: Mazurka-Choro Milos Karadaglic, guitar DeutGram 17000 3:55
23:00 QUIET HOUR
23:01:38 Jules Massenet: Thaïs: Méditation Nicola Benedetti, violin London Symphony Daniel Harding DeutGram 6154 5:32
23:07:10 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 1 Op 9 # 1 Arthur Rubinstein, piano RCA 300350 5:21
23:12:31 Remo Giazotto: Albinoni's Adagio for Strings & Organ Ensemble Caprice Matthias Maute Analekta 9848 5:24
23:19:00 Richard Strauss: Morgen! Op 27 # 4 Renée Fleming, soprano English Chamber Orchestra Jeffrey Tate Decca 458858 4:06
23:23:07 Edward MacDowell: Suite No. 2: Love Song Op 48 Ulster Orchestra Takuo Yuasa Naxos 559075 6:22
23:29:30 Antonín Dvorák: Nocturne for Strings Op 40 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 431680 7:16
23:38:11 Johann Sebastian Bach: Partita No. 2: Allemande BWV 826 Simone Dinnerstein, piano Sony 798943 6:08
23:44:20 William Grant Still: Mother and Child Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 182 6:05
23:50:26 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Melodrama St. Petersburg Camerata Saulius Sondeckis Sony 58976 4:21
23:55:14 Richard Dubugnon: La Minute exquise Janine Jansen, violin Decca 15249 3:10