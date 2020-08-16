WCLV Program Guide 08-16-2020

00:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev: From Screen to Concert Hall

01:00 CHICAGO SYMPHONY with Lisa Simeone – Conductor: Giovanni Antonini; Soloist: Avi Avital, mandolin

Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 6 in D Minor, G. 506, Op. 12, No. 4 (La casa del diavolo)

Antonio Vivaldi: Mandolin Concerto in C Major, RV 425

J.S. Bach: Mandolin Concerto in D Minor, BWV 1052

Traditional Bulgarian, arr. Avital: Bucimis (Encore)

Antonio Vivaldi: Flautino Concerto in C Major, RV 443 Giovanni Antonini, flautino & conductor

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 103 in E-flat Major (Drumroll) Chicago Symphony Orchestra/Giovanni Antonini

J.S. Bach: Passacaglia and Fugue in C Minor, BWV 582, arr. Crees Mark Ridenour; Chicago Symphony Orchestra Brass

Bela Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra (excerpt) Rafael Payare, cond

03:00 THE NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC THIS WEEK with Alec Baldwin – Conductor: Alan Gilbert; Soloist: Anne Sophie von Otter, mezzo-soprano

Joseph Haydn: Symphony No. 88 in G

Franz Schubert: "Die Forelle" (orch. Britten)

Schubert: "Gretchen am Spinnrade" (orch. Reger)

Schubert: "Du bist die Ruh" (orch. Webern)

Schubert: "An Silvia" (orch. Anonymous)

Schubert: "Nacht und Trame" (orch. Webern)

Schubert: "Erlkonig" (orch. Berlioz)

Maurice Ravel: Ma mere l'oye (Mother Goose)

Ravel: La Valse

Alban Berg: Three Orchestral Pieces

05:00 MILLENNIUM OF MUSIC with Robert Aubry Davis: Music Before 1800: Stile Antico - Yet another live concert from our friends at Music Before 1800, with a varied program of Renaissance masterworks by the English ensemble (and frequent guests on the program)

06:00 MUSICA SACRA

06:04:35 Gabriel Fauré: Cantique de Jean Racine Op 11 Turtle Creek Chorale Symphony Orchestra Timothy Seelig Reference 61 6:19

06:13:29 Giuseppe Verdi: Te Deum from 'Four Sacred Pieces' Donna Carter, soprano Atlanta Symphony Robert Shaw Telarc 80254 15:32

06:30:04 Gregorian Chant: Gaude virgo gratiosa Anonymous 4 Harm Mundi 2907546 1:58

06:30 MUSIC AND THE SPOKEN WORD with Lloyd Newell & the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

07:00 PIPEDREAMS with Michael Barone: Postcards from Berlin and Freiberg - More sound-pictures from last year’s pair of Pipedreams Tours in central Germany

ANTONIO VIVALDI (trans. Bach, arr. Bovet): Allegro (i.), fr Concerto in b, Op. 3, no. 5 (in a, BWV 1065). MARTINA KÜRSCHNER: Hommage a Jehan Alain Martina Kürschner (1721 Wagner-2002 Kern/St. Mary Church, Berlin) AGK 12224

C.P.E.BACH: Sonata No. 4 in a, Wq 70/4 Johannes Geffert (1755 Migend/Good Counsel Church, Berlin-Karlshorst) Querstand 0528

GEORG BÖHM: Partita, Ach wie nichtig Beate Kruppke (Migend/Karlshorst) Amalien Verein 001

J.S.BACH: Prelude & Fugue in C, BWV 531 Beate Kruppke (Migend/Karlshorst) Amalie Verein 002

SIGFRID KARG-ELERT: Legend, fr Triptych, Op. 141 Martin Kondziella (1925 Steinmeyer/Corpus Christi Church, Berlin) Jubal 190701

08:00 WITH HEART AND VOICE with Peter DuBois: Hymns - and More Hymns! - Join Peter DuBois as we indulge in a feast of hymns old and new - familiar ones that you may have grown up with, as well as some which may become new favorites!

09:00 MUSICAL PASSIONS with Eric Kisch: Violin Virtuosi: Leonid Kogan

Aram Khachaturian: Violin Concerto: Finale Leonid Kogan, violin; Boston Symphony Orchestra/Pierre Monteux (RCA 2220 LP) 9:08

Christoph Willibald von Gluck (arr. Kreisler): “Dance of the blessed spirits” from Orfeo Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:06

Maurice Ravel: Piece en forme de habanera Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 2:34

Pablo de Sarasate: Sérénade Andalouse Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 4:32

Ludwig van Beethoven: Violin Concerto: Larghetto Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Yedang 10050 CD) 9:21

Gabriel Fauré: Romance for violin and orchestra Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Pavel Kogan (Arlecchino 173 CD) 5:47

Johannes Brahms (arr. Kreisler): Hungarian Dance No. 1 Leonid Kogan, violin; Andre Mitnik, piano (Yedang 10017 CD) 3:06

George Gershwin (arr. V. Vassiliev): “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess Leonid Kogan, violin; USSR State Symphony Orchestra/Arnold Katz (Arlecchino 173 CD) 4:03

10:00 IF IT AIN’T BAROQUE with John Mills

09:57:58 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido Suite: Musette Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 1:38

10:03:48 Johann Sebastian Bach: Well-Tempered Clavier Bk.2: Prelude & Fugue No. 9 BWV 878 Hélène Grimaud, piano DeutGram 12504 6:37

10:12:32 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mass BWV 232 Catherine Dubosc, soprano The Sixteen Choir & Orchestra Harry Christophers Collins 70322 1:46:00

12:00 SYMPHONYCAST with Julie Amacher – Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, JoAnn Falletta, conductor; Alain LeFevre, piano

GABRIEL FAURE: Pelleas et Melisande Suite

ANDRE MATHIEU: Third Piano Concerto

CLAUDE DEBUSSY: Iberia from Images

MAURICE RAVEL: Bolero

GEORGE GERSHWIN: Funny Face Overture - Michael Tilson Thomas (Sony 93018)

ERNO DOHNANYI: Suite for Orchestra (Naxos 572303)

14:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Bill O’Connell

14:03:59 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Suite No. 1 BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 18:40

14:24:21 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Violin Concerto No. 5 K 219 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Academy St. Martin in Fields Sir Neville Marriner Avie 2317 27:43

14:53:47 Petronio Franceschini: Sonata for 2 Trumpets & Strings John Wallace, trumpet Philharmonia Orchestra Christopher Warren-Green Nimbus 5017 7:21

15:02:19 Heinrich Marschner: Grand Festive Overture Op 78 Slovak State Philharmonic Alfred Walter MarcoPolo 223342 10:18

15:13:21 Richard Wagner: Tristan und Isolde: Prelude & Liebestod Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst DeutGram 4778773 15:29

15:30:59 Johannes Brahms: Academic Festival Overture Op 80 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 10:16

15:42:49 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 5 'Prometheus' S 99 London Philharmonic Sir Georg Solti DeutGram 4779525 12:26

15:56:12 Jean Sibelius: Humoresque No. 3 Op 89 # 1 Salvatore Accardo, violin London Symphony Sir Colin Davis Philips 4788977 4:06

16:00 THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA ON THE RADIO with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst, conductor, Garrick Ohlsson, piano – recorded live in Severance Hall

Peter Tchaikovsky: Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Op 44

Dmitri Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in e Op 93

17:47:42 Richard Wagner: Götterdämmerung: Dawn & Siegfried's Rhine Journey Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS 46286 12:01

18:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 20, 2019 - From Portland, Maine, with guest host Orli Shaham this week features a young pianist who triumphed over a two-year injury to continue in music, a violinist who’s won three state-wide competitions and they aren’t for music …And a teenage cellist performs “The Swan” by Saint-Saens

Leila Hudson, harp, 17, from Yorktown Heights, New York performs La Source by Adolphe Hasselmans

Colin Aponte, violin, 15, from Blue Hill, Maine performs Introduction and Tarantella by Pablo de Sarasate along with co-host, pianist Orli Shaham

Laura Navasardian, cello, 15, from New York, New York performs The Swan (Le Cygne) from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns along with co-host, pianist, Orli Shaham.

John Robert Santiago, flute, 17, from Los Angeles, California performs Hypnosis by Ian Clarke with guest host, pianist, Orli Shaham.

Huan Li, piano, alumna from New York, New York performs Alborada del gracioso from “Miroirs”.by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:04:24 Felix Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 Op 90 Freiburg Baroque Orchestra Pablo Heras-Casado Harm Mundi 902228 27:10

19:33:26 Niels Gade: Symphony No. 1 Op 5 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 35:48

20:11:42 Johannes Brahms: Piano Concerto No. 1 Op 15 Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 46:30

21:00 INNOVATIONS with Mark Satola - featuring works by Cleveland area composers, presented in cooperation with the Cleveland Composers’ Guild

Stephen Stanziano : Fantasy for Flute and Piano (1994) Kathryn Thomas Umble, flute; Randall Fusco, piano (CCG 09-30-12) 4:03

Daniel McCarthy: Concerto for Marimba, Percussion and Synthesizers Michael Burritt, marimba; Kent State University Percussion Ensemble (CAP 850) 12:36

Frederick Koch: Three Soliloquies for Flute and Piano Eugenie McAllister, flute; Frederick Koch, piano (Truemedia 96227) 9:02

Karen Griebling: Suite for Horn and Piano (2006) Robin Dauer, horn; Lauren Schack Clark, piano (VMM 2052) 21:32

Stephen Stanziano : Distant Cries Danny Rectenwald, Jason Vieaux, guitars (CCG 02-20-11) 3:45

21:54:54 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Pagodes Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 5:20

22:00 CITY CLUB FORUM – recorded Friday at The City Club of Cleveland, a citadel of free speech - Toward Equal Representation: Women in Politics - Hilary Bachelder, Bryn Bird

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

22:59:23 Peteris Vasks: Silent Songs: Sleep sleep Latvian Radio Choir Sigvards Klava DeutGram 21327 1:30

23:02:38 Giovanni Palestrina: Sicut cervus Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 2:42

23:05:20 Robert Schumann: Andante from Piano Quartet Op 47 Wu Han, piano DeutGram 22906 6:36

23:11:57 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3: Air BWV 1068 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 557883 5:33

23:18:49 Franz Schubert: Rosamunde: Entr'acte No. 3 D 797/5 San Francisco Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas SFS Media 60 6:52

23:25:41 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 9:14

23:34:54 William Byrd: Hymn 'Christe qui lux es et dies" Stile Antico Harm Mundi 907419 3:45

23:39:11 Ottorino Respighi: The Pines of Rome: The Pines of the Janiculum Oslo Philharmonic Mariss Jansons EMI 55600 6:58

23:46:10 Imant Raminsh: Ave verum corpus Versija Chamber Choir Jade 48798 6:46

23:52:55 Lili Boulanger: Nocturne Janine Jansen, violin Decca 15249 3:15

23:56:42 Edvard Grieg: Ich liebe dich Op 5 # 3 Evgeny Kissin, piano Sony 52567 2:30

23:59:25 Carl Nielsen: The Mother: The Fog is Lifting Judith Hall, flute Nimbus 5247 1:51