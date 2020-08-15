WCLV Program Guide 08-15-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Adam, Adolphe-Charles Giselle' Royal Opera House Orch/Mark Ermler Conifer Adam: Giselle 5:32

00:05:32 Beach, Amy Prelude and Fugue, Op 81 Joanne Polk, p Arabesque Amy Beach: Under the Stars- Solo Piano Music of Amy Beach, Vol. 2 11:24

00:16:56 Honegger, Arthur Prelude, Arioso and Fughetta on B-A-C-H (1932) I Musici de Montreal/Yuli Turovsky Chandos Honneger: Symphony No. 2/ Concerto da Camera/Prelude, Arioso and Fugheta 6:58

00:23:54 Bach, Johann Sebastian Klavierbuchlein fur Wilhelm Friedemann Bach' Wolfgang Rubsam, organ Naxos BACH, J.S.: From the W.F. Bach Notebook / 5 Little Preludes 1:47

00:25:41 Mendelssohn, Felix String Octet in E-Flat, Op 20 Heifetz, Baker, Belnick, Stepansky, v's, Primrose, Majewski, va's, Piatigorsky, Rejto, vc's RCA The Heifetz Collection, Volume 35: Mendelssohn: Octet / Gershwin / Rachmaninoff / Shostakovich / Stravinsky 27:57

00:53:38 Bingen, Hildegard von O pastor animarum' Oxford Camerata/Jeremy Summerly Naxos VON BINGEN: Heavenly Revelations 1:29

01:00:00 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata No. 8 in c minor, Op. 13, 'Pathetique' Daniel Barenboim, p DG Pathetique, Moonlight, & Appassionata Sonatas 5:21

01:05:21 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, 'Moonlight' Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel Telarc The Stokowski Sound 5:47

01:11:08 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Sonata No.2 in A, Op 2/2 Ad Fontes String Quartet Alpha Blondeau: Quatuors 20:01

01:31:09 Beethoven, Ludwig van Song, 'Als die Geliebte sich trennen wollte', WoO 132 Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br, Jorg Demus, p DG Beethoven Edition / Lieder • Chormusik 1:49

01:32:58 Barber, Samuel Symphony No. 1, Op. 9 St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin RCA Symphony No. 1 / Piano Concerto 21:39

01:54:37 Reinagle, Alexander Federal March' Carlyn Lloyd-Ford, fife, John Warfel, p Tri-L-Co Music N/A 1:29

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jeff Scott: Titilayo Imani Winds Koch 7661

Sergei Rachmaninoff, arr. Antonio Pompa-Baldi: Vocalise

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Southeastern Piano Festival,

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC

Wayne Shorter: Terra Incognita Imani Winds

UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL

Sergei Prokofiev: Orchestral Suites from Romeo and Juliet (excerpts)

Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Evan Rogister, conductor

Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Martha and John M Rivers Performance Hall, Charleston, SC

John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part

Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67279

Richard Wagner: Overture and "Venusberg Music" from Tannhauser (Paris version)

The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

The Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Robert Washut: Soneando for Violin, Viola and Cello (2011)

Joanna Maurer, violin; Michael Roth, viola; Peter Sanders, cello

Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for flute and Piano, FP. 164

Lorna McGhee, flute; Piers Lane, piano

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Auric, Georges Le salaire de la peur' (1953) Slovak Radio Sym/Adriano Marco Polo Auric Film Music 5:12

04:05:12 Poulenc, Francis Oboe, Bassoon and Piano Trio Nicholas Daniel, ob, Rachel Gough, bn, Julius Drake, p Cala French Woodwind Music, Volume 2 12:08

04:17:20 Tailleferre, Germaine String Quartet Parisii String Quartet Adda French Quartets 9:44

04:27:04 Honegger, Arthur Six Poemes d'Apollinaire' Claudia Patacca, s, Nicholas Ross, p Centaur Honegger: Melodies & Chansons 1:38

04:28:42 Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus Symphony No. 28 in c, K. 200 Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman Mintel Archive Music of the Baroque 25:58

04:54:40 Le Roux, Gaspard Two-Clavier Suite No. 3 in a William Christie, hc, Arthur Haas, hc Harmonia Mundi Suites Pour Deux Clavecins 1:33

05:00:00 Dvorak, Antonin Poetic Tone Pictures', Op 85 Vassily Primakov, p Bridge Antonin Dvorak: Piano Concerto in G Minor Op. 33 5:50

05:05:50 Dvorak, Antonin Carnival' Overture, Op. 92 Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly London Symphony No.9 (From The New World) / Carnival Overture 9:15

05:15:05 Grieg, Edvard Scenes from Folk Life,' Op. 19 Mikhail Pletnev, p DG Lyric Pieces, Sonata, 7 Fugues 6:33

05:21:38 Olsen, Carl Six Old Village Songs from Lon in Norway' Henning Kraggerud, v, Dalasinfoniettan/Bjarte Engeset Naxos Nordic Violin Favorites 6:55

05:28:33 Bartok, Bela Hungarian Folksongs Slovak Phil Cho/Miklos Szabo Hungaroton N/A 1:33

05:30:06 Bartok, Bela Four Orchestral Pieces, Op 12 London Phil/Leon Botstein Telarc Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra 25:01

05:55:07 ANON 17th c, Hungarian Chorea Tanz Clemencic Consort/Rene Clemencic Harmonia Mundi Danses Anciennes De Hongrie Et De Transylvanie 1:44

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Amadeo Roldan: Ritmica V New World Symphony Michael Tilson Thomas Argo 439737

06:04:06 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64 Elmar Oliveira, violin; Principality of Asturias Symphony Orchestra Maximiano Valdes Artek 40

06:33:51 Ernesto Halffter: Sonata: Homage to Domenico Scarlatti Andrew Rangell, piano Bridge 9205

06:41:59 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture Mexico City Philharmonic Enrique Batiz ASV 6089

07:00:40 Antonio Lauro: Romanza Sharon Isbin, guitar Warner Classics 624364

07:03:30 Antonio Restucci: La disyuntiva Jose Antonio Escobar, guitar Naxos 8570341

07:08:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 (reconstruction by Gonzalo X. Ruiz) Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe Ensemble Sonnerie Monica Huggett Avie 2171

07:28:21 Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta David Russell, guitar Naples Philharmonic Orchestra (of Florida) Erich Kunzel Telarc 80459

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 2 III. Allegro

Seattle Symphony; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Naxos 559161

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 'Romantic': Mvts. 2-3

The Orchestra Now; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2

Helene Grimaud, piano Erato 14350

Benjamin Britten: Six Metamorphoses after Ovid

Xiaodi Liu, oboe

Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

Frederic Chopin: Sonata for Piano and Cello in g minor Movement 2 Scherzo

David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano ArtistLed 19701

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Consecration of the House Overture

The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor

Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir d'un lieu cher for Violin and Piano, Op. 42

Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Wu Han, piano

Interlochen Presents the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Michael Abels: Delights and Dances

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:00 Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Zapateado' Op 23 # 2 Nicola Hall, guitar Decca 430839 3:54

10:08:26 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture Op 30 RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223516 11:19

10:21:06 John Williams: Hook: Main Themes Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:10

10:28:13 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43 Yuja Wang, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 22:59

10:52:26 Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 5:28

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:56 Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Autumn 1 Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 5:39

11:16:03 Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 63905 10:49

11:28:05 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35 K 385 Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 22:23

11:52:40 Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard Voces8 Decca 29601 4:43

11:57:54 George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You Richard Glazier, piano Centaur 3347 1:44

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 20, 2019 - From Portland, Maine, with guest host Orli Shaham this week features a young pianist who triumphed over a two-year injury to continue in music, a violinist who’s won three state-wide competitions and they aren’t for music …And a teenage cellist performs “The Swan” by Saint-Saens

Leila Hudson, harp, 17, from Yorktown Heights, New York performs La Source by Adolphe Hasselmans

Colin Aponte, violin, 15, from Blue Hill, Maine performs Introduction and Tarantella by Pablo de Sarasate along with co-host, pianist Orli Shaham

Laura Navasardian, cello, 15, from New York, New York performs The Swan (Le Cygne) from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns along with co-host, pianist, Orli Shaham.

John Robert Santiago, flute, 17, from Los Angeles, California performs Hypnosis by Ian Clarke with guest host, pianist, Orli Shaham.

Huan Li, piano, alumna from New York, New York performs Alborada del gracioso from “Miroirs”.by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:32 Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert Op 77 RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223516 16:01

13:20:09 Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite Op 27 Bournemouth Symphony Marc Andreae Guild 7377 15:26

13:39:01 Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2 Marc-André Hamelin, piano Hyperion 67120 14:23

13:55:46 Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 28:16

14:25:38 Jacques Ibert: Divertissement Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 15:56

14:43:30 Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 9:14

14:53:32 Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 9:10

15:05:49 George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Suite HWV 8 Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 23:06

15:30:59 Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante H 105 Marieke Blankestijn, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 20:27

15:52:02 Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20 English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 11:35

16:04:53 Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 423624 17:47

16:23:52 Edvard Grieg: Pictures of Country Life Op 19 Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Centaur 2726 14:30

16:38:37 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat H 658 The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 11:36

16:51:20 Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins RV 516 Viktoria Mullova, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 4777466 8:27

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev: From Screen to Concert Hall

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dreams and Visions - From grand visions like Don Quixote's "Impossible Dream" to Lizzie Currie's "Simple Little Things," the dreams are many and oh-so-varied

18:00:00 00:00:51 George and Ira Gershwin Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05 00:02:32 Eton John-Lee Hall The Stars Look Down Company Billy Eliot -- Original Cast Decca B'way B0006130-72

18:04:07 00:03:55 John Kander-Fred Ebb First You Dream Karen Ziemba, Daniel McDonald Steel Pier -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-68878-2

18:08:10 00:02:48 Sherman Edwards Is Anybody There? William Daniels 1776 -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK48215

18:10:55 00:02:23 Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion The Impossible Dream Richard Kiley Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way 012-159387-2

18:14:03 00:02:26 Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick In My Own Lifetime Hal Linden The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK30337

18:16:33 00:01:42 Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty Henry Ford Larry Daggett Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast RCA 09026-63137

18:18:41 00:01:04 Sherman Brothers Dream Drummin' John Travolta Over Here! -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK32961

18:19:44 00:01:18 Dean Pitchford-Michael Gore Fame Company Fame -- Original Soundtrack Polydor 800034-1

18:21:51 00:03:33 Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein Climb Ev'ry Mountain Patricia Neway The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK60583

18:26:15 00:03:58 A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe Woudn't It Be Loverly? Julie Andrews My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast Sony SK89997

18:30:10 00:03:30 Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt Simple Little Things Inga Swenson 110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA 1085-2-RG

18:34:10 00:02:36 Frank Loesser Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm Bonnie Scott How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast RCA 82876-56051

18:37:08 00:03:06 John Kander-Fred Ebb Tomorrow Belongs to Me Joel Grey Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack Hip-O 76744-00272

18:40:28 00:03:27 Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg Over the Rainbow Judy Garland The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack CBS AK45356

18:43:54 00:02:13 Burton Lane-Yip Harburg Look to the Rainbow Kate Baldwin Finian's Rainbow -- B'way Revival PSClasics PS-1088

18:46:47 00:05:18 Adam Guettel How Glory Goes Christopher Innvar Floyd Collins -- Original Cast Nonesuch 79434-2

18:52:24 00:00:36 George and Ira Gershwin Sweet and Low Down Joshua Bell Gershwin Fantasy Sony SK60659

18:53:03 00:03:59 Boublil-Schonberg Filler: I Dreamed a Dream Patti LuPone Les Miserables First Night 88561-1695

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:46 Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria' S 103 BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10490 21:58

19:27:03 Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 Op 38 Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 30:11

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; conductor; Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Women of the Frost Symphonic Chorale, Master Chorale of South Florida & Miami Children's Chorus recorded live in Severance Hall

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in d

21:52:15 Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 6:38

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We take a swing at television weather reports with Chevy Chase and John Belushi, George Carlin, The Mastersingers, John Cleese and the King's Singers...We play Stanley Holloway's adventures of "Albert and the Lion" and "Albert Comes Back"… Richard Holland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:26 Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 5:36

23:08:02 Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1] Roberto Plano, piano Concerto 2069 7:06

23:15:08 William Byrd: Miserere mei, Deus Cambridge Singers John Rutter Collegium 107 3:45

23:20:06 Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 5:50

23:25:56 Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40 Takako Nishizaki, violin Slovak Philharmonic Kenneth Jean Naxos 500250 8:33

23:34:30 Mily Balakirev: Etude-idylle 'In the Garden' Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907399 4:39

23:39:43 Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Op 62 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano DeutGram 10870 7:26

23:47:10 William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child Alexa Still, flute New Zealand String Quartet Koch Intl 7192 3:34

23:50:44 Johann Sebastian Bach: Mein Jesu BWV 487 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:45

23:55:24 Traditional: Cossack Lullaby Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 3:30