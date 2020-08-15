© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-15-2020

Published August 15, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Adam, Adolphe-Charles Giselle' Royal Opera House Orch/Mark Ermler  Conifer Adam: Giselle    5:32

00:05:32           Beach, Amy      Prelude and Fugue, Op 81         Joanne Polk, p          Arabesque        Amy Beach: Under the Stars- Solo Piano Music of Amy Beach, Vol. 2    11:24

00:16:56           Honegger, Arthur          Prelude, Arioso and Fughetta on B-A-C-H (1932)        I Musici de Montreal/Yuli Turovsky         Chandos            Honneger: Symphony No. 2/ Concerto da Camera/Prelude, Arioso and Fugheta            6:58

00:23:54           Bach, Johann Sebastian            Klavierbuchlein fur Wilhelm Friedemann Bach'         Wolfgang Rubsam, organ          Naxos   BACH, J.S.: From the W.F. Bach Notebook / 5 Little Preludes 1:47

00:25:41           Mendelssohn, Felix        String Octet in E-Flat, Op 20            Heifetz, Baker, Belnick, Stepansky, v's, Primrose, Majewski, va's, Piatigorsky, Rejto, vc's   RCA     The Heifetz Collection, Volume 35: Mendelssohn: Octet / Gershwin / Rachmaninoff / Shostakovich / Stravinsky            27:57

00:53:38           Bingen, Hildegard von   O pastor animarum'       Oxford Camerata/Jeremy Summerly      Naxos   VON BINGEN: Heavenly Revelations            1:29

01:00:00           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Sonata No. 8 in c minor, Op. 13, 'Pathetique'       Daniel Barenboim, p      DG       Pathetique, Moonlight, & Appassionata Sonatas   5:21

01:05:21           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Sonata No. 14 in c-sharp minor, Op. 27, No. 2, 'Moonlight'           Cincinnati Pops Orch/Erich Kunzel         Telarc            The Stokowski Sound    5:47

01:11:08           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Sonata No.2 in A, Op 2/2  Ad Fontes String Quartet    Alpha    Blondeau: Quatuors      20:01

01:31:09           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Song, 'Als die Geliebte sich trennen wollte', WoO 132           Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, br, Jorg Demus, p       DG            Beethoven Edition / Lieder • Chormusik  1:49

01:32:58           Barber, Samuel Symphony No. 1, Op. 9 St Louis Sym/Leonard Slatkin  RCA     Symphony No. 1 / Piano Concerto          21:39

01:54:37           Reinagle, Alexander      Federal March'  Carlyn Lloyd-Ford, fife, John Warfel, p   Tri-L-Co Music  N/A       1:29

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jeff Scott: Titilayo  Imani Winds  Koch 7661

Sergei Rachmaninoff, arr. Antonio Pompa-Baldi: Vocalise

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano  Southeastern Piano Festival,

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC               

Wayne Shorter: Terra Incognita  Imani Winds

UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL

Sergei Prokofiev: Orchestral Suites from Romeo and Juliet (excerpts)

Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Evan Rogister, conductor

Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Martha and John M Rivers Performance Hall, Charleston, SC

John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part

Piers Lane, piano  Hyperion 67279

Richard Wagner: Overture and "Venusberg Music" from Tannhauser (Paris version)

The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

The Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Robert Washut: Soneando for Violin, Viola and Cello (2011)

Joanna Maurer, violin; Michael Roth, viola; Peter Sanders, cello

Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT

Francis  Poulenc: Sonata for flute and Piano, FP. 164

Lorna McGhee, flute; Piers Lane, piano

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

 

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Auric, Georges  Le salaire de la peur' (1953)       Slovak Radio Sym/Adriano     Marco Polo       Auric Film Music            5:12

04:05:12           Poulenc, Francis           Oboe, Bassoon and Piano Trio            Nicholas Daniel, ob, Rachel Gough, bn, Julius Drake, p   Cala            French Woodwind Music, Volume 2        12:08

04:17:20           Tailleferre, Germaine     String Quartet   Parisii String Quartet            Adda    French Quartets            9:44

04:27:04           Honegger, Arthur          Six Poemes d'Apollinaire'            Claudia Patacca, s, Nicholas Ross, p     Centaur Honegger: Melodies & Chansons         1:38

04:28:42           Mozart, Wolfgang Amadeus       Symphony No. 28 in c, K. 200            Music of the Baroque/Thomas Wikman   Mintel Archive   Music of the Baroque            25:58

04:54:40           Le Roux, Gaspard         Two-Clavier Suite No. 3 in a            William Christie, hc, Arthur Haas, hc       Harmonia Mundi            Suites Pour Deux Clavecins     1:33

05:00:00           Dvorak, Antonin Poetic Tone Pictures', Op 85      Vassily Primakov, p       Bridge   Antonin Dvorak: Piano Concerto in G Minor Op. 33            5:50

05:05:50           Dvorak, Antonin Carnival' Overture, Op. 92         Amsterdam Concertgebouw Orch/Riccardo Chailly    London Symphony No.9 (From The New World) / Carnival Overture  9:15

05:15:05           Grieg, Edvard    Scenes from Folk Life,'  Op. 19  Mikhail Pletnev, p         DG       Lyric Pieces, Sonata, 7 Fugues  6:33

05:21:38           Olsen, Carl        Six Old Village Songs from Lon in Norway'            Henning Kraggerud, v, Dalasinfoniettan/Bjarte Engeset   Naxos   Nordic Violin Favorites 6:55

05:28:33           Bartok, Bela      Hungarian Folksongs     Slovak Phil Cho/Miklos Szabo   Hungaroton       N/A       1:33

05:30:06           Bartok, Bela      Four Orchestral Pieces, Op 12   London Phil/Leon Botstein         Telarc   Bartok: Concerto for Orchestra  25:01

05:55:07           ANON 17th c, Hungarian           Chorea Tanz     Clemencic Consort/Rene Clemencic           Harmonia Mundi            Danses Anciennes De Hongrie Et De Transylvanie        1:44

 

06:00 CONCIERTO with Frank Dominguez: Celebrating the Latin contribution to classical music

06:00:40 Amadeo Roldan: Ritmica V  New World Symphony  Michael Tilson Thomas  Argo 439737                                  

06:04:06 Felix Mendelssohn: Violin Concerto in e, Op. 64  Elmar Oliveira, violin;  Principality of Asturias Symphony Orchestra  Maximiano Valdes  Artek 40                            

06:33:51 Ernesto Halffter: Sonata: Homage to Domenico Scarlatti  Andrew Rangell, piano  Bridge 9205                                     

06:41:59 Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov: Russian Easter Overture  Mexico City Philharmonic  Enrique Batiz  ASV 6089                                 

07:00:40 Antonio Lauro: Romanza  Sharon Isbin, guitar  Warner Classics 624364                                   

07:03:30 Antonio Restucci: La disyuntiva  Jose Antonio Escobar, guitar  Naxos 8570341                

07:08:30 Johann Sebastian Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 2 in b, BWV 1067 (reconstruction by Gonzalo X. Ruiz) Gonzalo Ruiz, oboe  Ensemble Sonnerie  Monica Huggett  Avie 2171                                      

07:28:21 Joaquin Rodrigo: Concierto para una fiesta  David Russell, guitar  Naples Philharmonic Orchestra (of Florida) Erich Kunzel Telarc 80459                                  

 

08:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY WEEKEND with Fred Child

Walter Piston: Symphony No. 2 III. Allegro

Seattle Symphony; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Naxos 559161

Anton Bruckner: Symphony No. 4 'Romantic': Mvts. 2-3

The Orchestra Now; Gerard Schwarz, conductor

Bard College, Bard's Fisher Center for The Performing Arts, Annandale On-Hudson, NY

Johannes Brahms: Intermezzo Op. 116 No. 2

Helene Grimaud, piano  Erato 14350

Benjamin Britten: Six Metamorphoses after Ovid

Xiaodi Liu, oboe

Festival Mozaic, Cuesta College Cultural and Performing Arts Center, San Luis Obispo, CA

Frederic Chopin: Sonata for Piano and Cello in g minor Movement 2 Scherzo

David Finckel, cello; Wu Han, piano  ArtistLed 19701

Ludwig van Beethoven: The Consecration of the House Overture

The Orchestra Now; Leon Botstein, conductor

Bard College, The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, Annandale-on-Hudson, NY

Peter Tchaikovsky: Souvenir d'un lieu cher for Violin and Piano, Op. 42

Alexander Sitkovetsky, violin; Wu Han, piano

Interlochen Presents the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Dendrinos Chapel and Recital Hall, Interlochen, MI

Michael Abels: Delights and Dances

Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra

Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN, Ordway Concert Hall, Saint Paul, MN

 

10:00 CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Jacqueline Gerber

10:03:00  Pablo de Sarasate: Spanish Dance No. 6 'Zapateado' Op 23 # 2 Nicola Hall, guitar   Decca 430839 3:54

10:08:26  Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Hiawatha Overture Op 30    RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223516 11:19

10:21:06  John Williams: Hook: Main Themes     Cleveland Pops Orchestra Carl Topilow ClevPops 2008 5:10

10:28:13  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini Op 43   Yuja Wang, piano Mahler Chamber Orchestra Claudio Abbado DeutGram 15338 22:59

10:52:26  Sergei Prokofiev: Cinderella: In the Palace     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Neeme Järvi Chandos 40 5:28

 

11:00 CLASSICS FOR KIDS with Naomi Lewin; CLASSICAL WEEKEND

11:07:56  Max Richter: Vivaldi Recomposed: Autumn 1    Daniel Hope, violin Berlin Concert House Orch André de Ridder DeutGram 4792777 5:39

11:16:03  Leonard Bernstein: On the Town: Three Dance Episodes     St. Louis Symphony Leonard Slatkin EMI 63905 10:49

11:28:05  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 35  K 385  Apollo's Fire Jeannette Sorrell Koch Intl 7574 22:23

11:52:40  Jake Runestad: Let My Love Be Heard    Voces8   Decca 29601 4:43

11:57:54  George Gershwin: Girl Crazy: Embraceable You    Richard Glazier, piano   Centaur 3347 1:44

 

12:00 FROM THE TOP with America's finest young musicians; recorded November 20, 2019 - From Portland, Maine, with guest host Orli Shaham this week features a young pianist who triumphed over a two-year injury to continue in music, a violinist who’s won three state-wide competitions and they aren’t for music …And a teenage cellist performs “The Swan” by Saint-Saens

Leila Hudson, harp, 17, from Yorktown Heights, New York performs La Source by Adolphe Hasselmans

Colin Aponte, violin, 15, from Blue Hill, Maine performs Introduction and Tarantella by Pablo de Sarasate along with co-host, pianist Orli Shaham

Laura Navasardian, cello, 15, from New York, New York performs The Swan (Le Cygne) from Carnival of the Animals by Camille Saint-Saëns along with co-host, pianist, Orli Shaham.

John Robert Santiago, flute, 17, from Los Angeles, California performs Hypnosis by Ian Clarke with guest host, pianist, Orli Shaham.

Huan Li, piano, alumna from New York, New York performs Alborada del gracioso from “Miroirs”.by Maurice Ravel (1875-1937) 

 

13:00 WCLV CLASSICAL WEEKEND with Rob Grier

13:01:32  Samuel Coleridge-Taylor: Petite Suite de Concert Op 77    RTÉ Concert Orchestra Dublin Adrian Leaper MarcoPolo 223516 16:01

13:20:09  Volkmar Andreae: Little Suite Op 27    Bournemouth Symphony Marc Andreae Guild 7377 15:26

13:39:01  Robert Schumann: Papillons Op 2   Marc-André Hamelin, piano   Hyperion 67120 14:23

13:55:46  Frédéric Chopin: Les Sylphides     National Philharmonic Richard Bonynge Decca 433864 28:16

14:25:38  Jacques Ibert: Divertissement     Tapiola Sinfonietta Paavo Järvi Bis 630 15:56

14:43:30  Arthur Foote: A Night Piece for Flute & Strings    Alexa Still, flute New Zealand Chamber Orch Nicholas Braithwaite Koch Intl 7063 9:14

14:53:32  Gabriel Pierné: Ramuntcho: Rapsodie Basque     BBC Philharmonic Juanjo Mena Chandos 10633 9:10

15:05:49  George Frideric Handel: Il pastor fido: Suite  HWV 8  Tafelmusik Baroque Orchestra Jeanne Lamon Sony 68257 23:06

15:30:59  Joseph Haydn: Sinfonia Concertante  H 105 Marieke Blankestijn, violin Chamber Orchestra of Europe Claudio Abbado DeutGram 4778117 20:27

15:52:02  Sir Edward Elgar: Serenade for Strings Op 20    English Chamber Orchestra Paul Goodwin Harm Mundi 907258 11:35

16:04:53  Benjamin Britten: A Simple Symphony Op 4    Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 423624 17:47

16:23:52  Edvard Grieg: Pictures of Country Life Op 19   Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano   Centaur 2726 14:30

16:38:37  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: String Symphony in B-Flat  H 658  The Vivaldi Project John Hsu Centaur 3176 11:36

16:51:20  Antonio Vivaldi: Concerto for 2 Violins  RV 516 Viktoria Mullova, violin Venice Baroque Orchestra Andrea Marcon Archiv 4777466 8:27

 

17:00 FILM AT FIVE with Bill O’Connell: Prokofiev: From Screen to Concert Hall

 

18:00 FOOTLIGHT PARADE: SOUNDS OF THE AMERICAN MUSICAL with Bill Rudman: Dreams and Visions - From grand visions like Don Quixote's "Impossible Dream" to Lizzie Currie's "Simple Little Things," the dreams are many and oh-so-varied

18:00:00           00:00:51           George and Ira Gershwin           Fascinating Rhythm Wllliam Bolcom Songs by Gershwin       Nonesuch 979151-2

18:01:05           00:02:32           Eton John-Lee Hall        The Stars Look Down            Company          Billy Eliot -- Original Cast           Decca B'way B0006130-72

18:04:07           00:03:55           John Kander-Fred Ebb  First You Dream            Karen Ziemba, Daniel McDonald            Steel Pier -- Original B'way Cast     RCA     09026-68878-2

18:08:10           00:02:48           Sherman Edwards         Is Anybody There?            William Daniels  1776 -- Original B'way Cast        Sony SK48215

18:10:55           00:02:23           Mitch Leigh-Joe Darion  The Impossible Dream            Richard Kiley     Man of La Mancha -- Original B'way Cast Decca B'way            012-159387-2

18:14:03           00:02:26           Jerry Bock-Sheldon Harnick       In My Own Lifetime Hal Linden        The Rothschilds -- Original B'way Cast Sony            SK30337

18:16:33           00:01:42           Lynn Ahrens-Stephen Flaherty   Henry Ford            Larry Daggett    Ragtime -- Original B'way Cast   RCA     09026-63137

18:18:41           00:01:04           Sherman Brothers         Dream Drummin'            John Travolta    Over Here! -- Original B'way Cast           Sony SK32961

18:19:44           00:01:18           Dean Pitchford-Michael Gore     Fame            Company          Fame -- Original Soundtrack      Polydor 800034-1

18:21:51           00:03:33           Richard Rodgers-O.Hammerstein           Climb Ev'ry Mountain  Patricia Neway  The Sound of Music -- Original B'way Cast            Sony     SK60583

18:26:15           00:03:58           A.J. Lerner-F.Loewe      Woudn't It Be Loverly?            Julie Andrews   My Fair Lady -- Original B'way Cast        Sony SK89997

18:30:10           00:03:30           Tom Jones-Harvey Schmidt       Simple Little Things  Inga Swenson   110 in the Shade -- Original B'way Cast RCA      1085-2-RG

18:34:10           00:02:36           Frank Loesser   Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm   Bonnie Scott     How to Succeed… -- Original B'way Cast           RCA            82876-56051

18:37:08           00:03:06           John Kander-Fred Ebb  Tomorrow Belongs to Me       Joel Grey          Cabaret -- Film Soundtrack        Hip-O 76744-00272

18:40:28           00:03:27           Harold Arlen-Yip Harburg           Over the Rainbow           Judy Garland    The Wizard of Oz -- Film Soundtrack CBS            AK45356

18:43:54           00:02:13           Burton Lane-Yip Harburg           Look to the Rainbow           Kate Baldwin     Finian's Rainbow -- B'way Revival PSClasics            PS-1088

18:46:47           00:05:18           Adam Guettel    How Glory Goes            Christopher Innvar         Floyd Collins -- Original Cast      Nonesuch 79434-2

18:52:24           00:00:36           George and Ira Gershwin           Sweet and Low Down         Joshua Bell       Gershwin Fantasy         Sony SK60659

18:53:03           00:03:59           Boublil-Schonberg         Filler: I Dreamed a Dream  Patti LuPone     Les Miserables  First Night         88561-1695

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:46  Franz Liszt: Symphonic Poem No. 9 'Hungaria'  S 103  BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10490 21:58

19:27:03  Robert Schumann: Symphony No. 1 Op 38    Orch Révolutionaire et Romantique Sir John Eliot Gardiner Archiv 457591 30:11

 

20:00 SATURDAYS FROM SEVERANCE with Robert Conrad - The Cleveland Orchestra, Franz Welser-Möst; conductor; Bernarda Fink, mezzo-soprano; Women of the Frost Symphonic Chorale, Master Chorale of South Florida & Miami Children's Chorus recorded live in Severance Hall

Gustav Mahler: Symphony No. 3 in d

21:52:15  Maurice Ravel: Pavane for a Princess of the Past     Cleveland Orchestra Pierre Boulez DeutGram 2121 6:38

 

22:00 WEEKEND RADIO with Robert Conrad – We take  a swing at television weather reports with Chevy Chase and John Belushi, George Carlin, The Mastersingers, John Cleese and the King's Singers...We play Stanley Holloway's adventures of "Albert and the Lion" and "Albert Comes Back"… Richard Holland-Bolton and This Week in the Media

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR with Rob Grier

23:02:26  Jean Françaix: Harpsichord Concerto: Menuet    Christopher D. Lewis, harpsichord West Side Chamber Orchestra Kevin Mallon Naxos 573146 5:36

23:08:02  Andrea Luchesi: Piano Sonata in B-Flat [No. 1]    Roberto Plano, piano   Concerto 2069 7:06

23:15:08  William Byrd: Miserere mei, Deus    Cambridge Singers  John Rutter Collegium 107 3:45

23:20:06  Ottorino Respighi: Suite for Strings: Siciliana     Respighi Chamber Orchestra Salvatore Di Vittorio Naxos 572332 5:50

23:25:56  Ludwig van Beethoven: Romance No. 1 Op 40   Takako Nishizaki, violin Slovak Philharmonic Kenneth Jean Naxos 500250 8:33

23:34:30  Mily Balakirev: Etude-idylle 'In the Garden'    Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907399 4:39

23:39:43  Frédéric Chopin: Nocturne No. 17 Op 62 # 1 Rafal Blechacz, piano   DeutGram 10870 7:26

23:47:10  William Grant Still: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child    Alexa Still, flute New Zealand String Quartet  Koch Intl 7192 3:34

23:50:44  Johann Sebastian Bach: Mein Jesu  BWV 487  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:45

23:55:24  Traditional: Cossack Lullaby    Aida Garifullina, soprano Vienna Radio Symphony Cornelius Meister Decca 4788305 3:30