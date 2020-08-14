© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What Did I Hear?
Scroll down to view past daily playlists for WCLV.

WCLV Program Guide 08-14-2020

Published August 14, 2020 at 5:00 AM EDT

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00           Handel, George Frideric Floridante'         Il Complesso Barocco/Alan Curtis       Archive Handel: Floridante * Il Complesso Barocco * Alan Curtis        4:54

00:04:54           Chopin, Frederic            Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23            Charles Richard-Hamelin, p       Analekta           Chopin  9:51

00:14:45           Chopin, Frederic            Ballade No. 2 in F, Op. 38            Seong-Jin Cho, p          DG       Piano Concerto No. 1 Four Ballades            7:38

00:22:23           Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in G, Op. 6, No. 1            St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner London Handel: Concerti Grossi, Op 3 & Op 6      11:46

00:34:09           Chopin, Frederic            Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat, Op. 47   Andrei Gavrilov, p        DG       Chopin: 4 Ballades, Piano Sonata No. 2 7:08

00:41:17           Chopin, Frederic            Ballade No. 4 in f minor, Op. 52  Ingrid Fliter, p EMI      Chopin: Piano Sonata No 3 Etc * Ingrid Fliter      11:05

01:00:00           Boyce, William  Symphony No.2 in A      English String Orch/William Boughton  Nimbus Boyce The Eight Symphonies     5:09

01:05:09           Weber, Carl Maria von   Symphony No.2 in c      Queensland Phil/John Georgiadis     Naxos   WEBER: Symphonies Nos. 1 and 2 / Turandot Overture / Silvana          19:04

01:24:13           Faure, Gabriel   Songs, Op 23    Kathleen Battle, s          DG            Salzburg Recital            1:46

01:25:59           Faure, Gabriel   Harp Impromptu, Op 86 Margit-Anna Suss, h            Denon  Duo Recital       8:10

01:34:09           Harris, Roy        Symphony No.2 (1934)  Albany Sym Orch/David Alan Miller   Albany  Harris & Gould  20:25

01:54:34           Chopin, Frederic            Mazurkas, Op. 33          Sylvia Toran, p          ASV      Piano Music      1:35

 

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Luis Cardoso: Double Concertino for Tenor Saxophone and Tuba, Op. 22: I. Praeludium - Motus perpetuus

Jeff Siegfried, saxophone; Ja'Ttik Clark, tuba; Oregon State University Wind Ensemble; Christopher C. Chapman, conductor

Mark Records

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont  Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: The Entertainer  GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: The Cascades  GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: Maple Leaf Rag

GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 119.

Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks)

Gilles Vonsattel, piano Honens 201501

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No. 1 in C Minor for Violin, Violoncello, and Piano, Op. 8

Naumburg Trio: Frank Huang, violin; David Requiro, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Viola, Strings, and Continuo in G major, TWV 51:G9

Todd Phillips, Bella Hristova, violin; Pierre Lapointe, Matthew Lipman, viola; Brook Speltz, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Michael  Sponseller, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11

Mark Nuccio, clarinet; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; Wendy Chen, piano

Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

 

 

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00           Bach, Johann Sebastian            Prelude in e-flat Czech Phil/Leopold Stokowski  London Leopold Stokowski: Orchestral Transcriptions            5:11

04:05:11           Bizet, Georges  L'Arlesienne' Suite No. 1            National Phil/Leopold Stokowski  CBS     Bizet:Carmen & L'Arlesienne Suites        22:26

04:27:37           Stravinsky, Igor L'histoire du soldat'        Sym of the Air/Leopold Stokowski         Vanguard          Thomson: The Plow That Broke the Plains Suite / The River / Stravinsky: L'Histoire du Soldat Suite  1:39

04:29:16           Purcell, Henry   Suite     BBC Phil/Matthias Bamert            Chandos           Stokowski's Symphonic Baroque            12:22

04:41:38           Maxwell Davies, Peter   Realization of Purcell's 'Fantasia upon One Note' (1973)           Fires of London/Peter Maxwell Davies    Unicorn-Kanchana         Maxwell Davies: Renaissance & Baroque Realisations    3:56

04:45:34           Purcell, Henry   Trio Sonata No.5 in g     Bell'Arte Antiqua            ASV      The English Connection: Purcell; Young; Lawes; Jenkins; Locke   8:18

04:53:52           Purcell, Henry   The Fairy Queen'          Empire Brass, Arthur Press, per, Brad Ellis, syn          EMI/Ang           Fireworks          1:02

05:00:00           Strauss, Eduard Polka francaise, Innig und Sinnig            Johann Strauss Orch/Christopher Warren-Green Black Box         The Strauss Album   4:59

05:04:59           Arban, Jean-Baptiste     Fantasie Brillante           Wynton Marsalis, tr, Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger           CBS            Carnaval           8:16

05:13:15           Gaubert, Philippe           Fantaisie'          Lisa Garner Santa, f, Gabriel Sanchez, p        MSR Classics    Rever en Couleurs: French Music for Solo Flute and Piano     7:03

05:20:18           Pierne, Gabriel  Fantaisie-Ballet in Bb, Op 6        Stephen Coombs, p, BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Ronald Corp           Hyperion           The Complete Works For Piano And Orchestra         11:21

05:31:39           Anonymous 13th century, French           Dance, La doucours            The Dufay Collective      Chandos           Music Of The Trouveres 1:42

05:33:21           Beethoven, Ludwig van  Piano Trio No.9 in G, Op 121a, 'Kakadu'            Daniel Barenboim, p, Pinchas Zukerman, v, Jacqueline Du Pre, vc         EMI/Ang           Beethoven: Piano Trios  19:05

05:52:26           Anonymous 16th century, Italian Balletto Jacob Heringman, l            Avie      The Siena Lute Book     1:38

 

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:59  Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers     BBC Philharmonic Vassily Sinaisky BBC 248 4:36

06:14:04  Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 11:02

06:27:20  Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21    Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 902420 9:42

06:42:20  Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Country Op 14   Christopher O'Riley, piano   Oxingale 2020 13:37

06:58:39  Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 3:35

07:05:21  Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse Op 17   Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 4:38

07:12:35  André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite     Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 10:19

07:23:23  Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog     New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:47

07:28:13  Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air  TWV 55:a2 Elissa Berardi, recorder Philomel Baroque Orchestra  Centaur 2366 6:29

07:40:16  Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22    Trio Parnassus  MDG 3307 12:44

07:55:48  Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet Op 3 # 5  Orpheus Chamber Orchestra  DeutGram 437782 3:09

08:07:41  Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture  D 326  Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Manfred Huss Koch Intl 1121 5:55

08:15:05  Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier'     Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:02

08:28:00  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 22  K 589  Dover Quartet  Cedille 167 3:44

08:31:53  Coldplay: Viva la Vida    Greg Anderson, piano   Steinway 30006 4:36

08:41:59  Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture     Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

08:50:43  Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet    Christopher Parkening, guitar   EMI 55052 2:27

08:53:48  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' Op 444    Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:06

09:06:39  Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33   Emmanuelle Bertrand, cello Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harm Mundi 902210 19:30

09:28:09  James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On     Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:40

09:34:01  Franz Schubert: Thirteen Ländler    Vassily Primakov, piano   Bridge 9327 8:47

09:52:57  Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112    Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:45

 

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:24  Fritz Kreisler: La Gitana    Yo-Yo Ma, cello   Sony 510316 3:27

10:03:21  Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March     Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 3:13

10:08:56  Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11

10:22:39  William Boyce: Solomon: Overture     Parley of Instruments Roy Goodman Hyperion 66378 6:07

10:30:28  Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e Op 72 # 1 Mikhail Pletnev, piano   DeutGram 4284 3:30

10:37:39  Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast     Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:39

10:44:11  Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'God Save the King'  WoO 78 Olli Mustonen, piano   Decca 436834 7:23

10:52:21  Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez    Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 22:36

11:16:25  Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture     London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:11

11:26:25  Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F  H 650  Academy for Early Music Berlin  Harm Mundi 902420 8:49

11:37:05  Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' Op 4    Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 15:51

11:54:11  Richard Rodgers: Cinderella: Overture     Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:37

 

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:50  Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 Op 55    Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052310 14:50

12:25:13  Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83   Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 11:06

12:38:37  Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concertino Op 26   Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052903 9:15

12:49:29  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono    Dorothea Röschmann, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 4:34

12:54:45  Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture     Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

 

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:59:58  Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 46 Op 67 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano   Arabesque 6730 1:22

13:01:43  Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5    Daniil Trifonov, piano   DeutGram 4795529 2:59

13:06:06  Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1     Geneva Chamber Orchestra Michael Hofstetter CPO 777104 23:19

13:30:27  Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie    Stephen Hough, piano   Hyperion 68139 3:29

13:37:24  Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade     Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 1025 6:22

13:45:16  Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D Op 7 # 3 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 10:37

13:56:30  Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture     London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 3:30

 

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jeff Scott: Titilayo  Imani Winds  Koch 7661

Sergei Rachmaninoff, arr. Antonio Pompa-Baldi: Vocalise

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano  Southeastern Piano Festival,

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC               

Wayne Shorter: Terra Incognita  Imani Winds

UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL

Sergei Prokofiev: Orchestral Suites from Romeo and Juliet (excerpts)

Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Evan Rogister, conductor

Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Martha and John M Rivers Performance Hall, Charleston, SC

John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part

Piers Lane, piano  Hyperion 67279

Richard Wagner: Overture and "Venusberg Music" from Tannhauser (Paris version)

The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

The Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Robert Washut: Soneando for Violin, Viola and Cello (2011)

Joanna Maurer, violin; Michael Roth, viola; Peter Sanders, cello

Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT

Francis  Poulenc: Sonata for flute and Piano, FP. 164

Lorna McGhee, flute; Piers Lane, piano

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

 

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:02  Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 Op 72 # 6  Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:54

16:06:36  Orlande de Lassus: Matona mia cara    King's Singers   EMI 63052 2:30

16:11:10  Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' Op 23    Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 13:51

16:28:21  James Horner: A Beautiful Mind: A Kaleidoscope of Mathematics     City of Prague Philharmonic Unknown Conductor Silva 1398 5:32

16:34:21  Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite Op 19    New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 13:08

16:49:02  Keith Jarrett: Dance from Violin Sonata    Michelle Makarski, violin   ECM 1450 3:05

16:53:07  Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket    RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:29

17:05:17  George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog'    Jonathan Gunn, clarinet Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:46

17:09:59  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11     London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 14:03

17:25:40  Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá     Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 6:33

17:35:40  Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto Op 104   Alisa Weilerstein, cello Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Decca 19765 12:26

17:50:04  Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214    Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 2:31

17:53:06  Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud'    Olga Kern, piano   Harm Mundi 907336 6:50

 

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:54  Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture     Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 22:16

18:33:12  Blonde Redhead: Melody    Matt Haimovitz, cello   Oxingale 2019 5:03

18:39:13  Kate Rusby: Underneath the Stars     Voces8  Decca 4785703 2:16

18:42:47  Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus'     New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

18:56:37  John Dowland: Come again, sweet love doth now invite    Barbara Bonney, soprano   Decca 466132 2:38

 

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:35  Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1    Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

19:19:55  Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73   Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 37:25

 

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:31  Franz Berwald: Piano Concerto    Niklas Sivelöv, piano Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553052 20:30

20:23:19  Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22    Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 29:01

20:53:52  Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo     Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 88103 4:39

21:02:20  Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1     Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 17:02

21:20:24  Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1     Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harm Mundi 901291 6:32

21:28:51  Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture     Collegium Philarmonicum Gennaro Cappabianca Naxos 557031 5:47

21:36:26  Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388    Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

21:46:07  Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 4     London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 41:34

22:29:15  Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31     German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 16:56

22:47:41  Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance Op 67   Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 6:59

22:55:11  Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse    Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 3:30

 

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:40  James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley     Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 4:47

23:06:27  Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Hymne de L' enfant  S 173/6 Roberto Plano, piano   Decca 4812479 7:31

23:13:58  Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune    Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08

23:20:27  Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie     Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:00

23:26:27  George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings     Brodsky Quartet  Chandos 10801 9:00

23:35:28  Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus    Sistine Chapel Choir  Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:32

23:39:36  William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 Op 14   Ian Hobson, piano   Arabesque 6596 4:04

23:43:41  Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix    Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel DeutGram 3024 6:16

23:49:52  Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude     BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:20

23:54:26  Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir'  BWV 639  Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:22

23:58:07  Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse Op 7 # 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin   Cedille 139 1:44