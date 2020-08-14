WCLV Program Guide 08-14-2020

00:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

00:00:00 Handel, George Frideric Floridante' Il Complesso Barocco/Alan Curtis Archive Handel: Floridante * Il Complesso Barocco * Alan Curtis 4:54

00:04:54 Chopin, Frederic Ballade No. 1 in G minor, Op. 23 Charles Richard-Hamelin, p Analekta Chopin 9:51

00:14:45 Chopin, Frederic Ballade No. 2 in F, Op. 38 Seong-Jin Cho, p DG Piano Concerto No. 1 Four Ballades 7:38

00:22:23 Handel, George Frideric Concerto grosso in G, Op. 6, No. 1 St Martin's Academy/Sir Neville Marriner London Handel: Concerti Grossi, Op 3 & Op 6 11:46

00:34:09 Chopin, Frederic Ballade No. 3 in A-Flat, Op. 47 Andrei Gavrilov, p DG Chopin: 4 Ballades, Piano Sonata No. 2 7:08

00:41:17 Chopin, Frederic Ballade No. 4 in f minor, Op. 52 Ingrid Fliter, p EMI Chopin: Piano Sonata No 3 Etc * Ingrid Fliter 11:05

01:00:00 Boyce, William Symphony No.2 in A English String Orch/William Boughton Nimbus Boyce The Eight Symphonies 5:09

01:05:09 Weber, Carl Maria von Symphony No.2 in c Queensland Phil/John Georgiadis Naxos WEBER: Symphonies Nos. 1 and 2 / Turandot Overture / Silvana 19:04

01:24:13 Faure, Gabriel Songs, Op 23 Kathleen Battle, s DG Salzburg Recital 1:46

01:25:59 Faure, Gabriel Harp Impromptu, Op 86 Margit-Anna Suss, h Denon Duo Recital 8:10

01:34:09 Harris, Roy Symphony No.2 (1934) Albany Sym Orch/David Alan Miller Albany Harris & Gould 20:25

01:54:34 Chopin, Frederic Mazurkas, Op. 33 Sylvia Toran, p ASV Piano Music 1:35

02:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Luis Cardoso: Double Concertino for Tenor Saxophone and Tuba, Op. 22: I. Praeludium - Motus perpetuus

Jeff Siegfried, saxophone; Ja'Ttik Clark, tuba; Oregon State University Wind Ensemble; Christopher C. Chapman, conductor

Mark Records

Ludwig van Beethoven: Overture to Egmont Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra; Louis Langree, conductor

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, Music Hall, Cincinnati, OH

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: The Entertainer GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: The Cascades GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Scott Joplin arr. Gunther Schuller: Maple Leaf Rag

GTMF Chamber Ensemble; Richard Brown, conductor

Grand Teton Music Festival, Walk Festival Hall, Jackson Hole, WY

Sergei Prokofiev: Sonata for Cello and Piano in C Major Op. 119.

Viktor Uzur, cello; Guigla Katsarava, piano Allred Theater, Weber State University, Ogden, UT

Claude Debussy: Preludes, Book 2: Feux d'artifice (Fireworks)

Gilles Vonsattel, piano Honens 201501

Dmitri Shostakovich: Trio No. 1 in C Minor for Violin, Violoncello, and Piano, Op. 8

Naumburg Trio: Frank Huang, violin; David Requiro, cello; Gilles Vonsattel, piano

University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Ramsey Concert Hall, University of Georgia Performing Arts Center, Athens, GA

Georg Philipp Telemann: Concerto for Viola, Strings, and Continuo in G major, TWV 51:G9

Todd Phillips, Bella Hristova, violin; Pierre Lapointe, Matthew Lipman, viola; Brook Speltz, cello; Anthony Manzo, double bass; Michael Sponseller, harpsichord Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Alice Tully Hall, New York, NY

Ludwig van Beethoven: Trio in B-flat Major for Clarinet, Cello, and Piano, Op. 11

Mark Nuccio, clarinet; Anne Martindale Williams, cello; Wendy Chen, piano

Strings Music Festival, Strings Pavilion, Steamboat Springs, CO

04:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Peter Van de Graaff

04:00:00 Bach, Johann Sebastian Prelude in e-flat Czech Phil/Leopold Stokowski London Leopold Stokowski: Orchestral Transcriptions 5:11

04:05:11 Bizet, Georges L'Arlesienne' Suite No. 1 National Phil/Leopold Stokowski CBS Bizet:Carmen & L'Arlesienne Suites 22:26

04:27:37 Stravinsky, Igor L'histoire du soldat' Sym of the Air/Leopold Stokowski Vanguard Thomson: The Plow That Broke the Plains Suite / The River / Stravinsky: L'Histoire du Soldat Suite 1:39

04:29:16 Purcell, Henry Suite BBC Phil/Matthias Bamert Chandos Stokowski's Symphonic Baroque 12:22

04:41:38 Maxwell Davies, Peter Realization of Purcell's 'Fantasia upon One Note' (1973) Fires of London/Peter Maxwell Davies Unicorn-Kanchana Maxwell Davies: Renaissance & Baroque Realisations 3:56

04:45:34 Purcell, Henry Trio Sonata No.5 in g Bell'Arte Antiqua ASV The English Connection: Purcell; Young; Lawes; Jenkins; Locke 8:18

04:53:52 Purcell, Henry The Fairy Queen' Empire Brass, Arthur Press, per, Brad Ellis, syn EMI/Ang Fireworks 1:02

05:00:00 Strauss, Eduard Polka francaise, Innig und Sinnig Johann Strauss Orch/Christopher Warren-Green Black Box The Strauss Album 4:59

05:04:59 Arban, Jean-Baptiste Fantasie Brillante Wynton Marsalis, tr, Eastman Wind Ensemble/Donald Hunsberger CBS Carnaval 8:16

05:13:15 Gaubert, Philippe Fantaisie' Lisa Garner Santa, f, Gabriel Sanchez, p MSR Classics Rever en Couleurs: French Music for Solo Flute and Piano 7:03

05:20:18 Pierne, Gabriel Fantaisie-Ballet in Bb, Op 6 Stephen Coombs, p, BBC Scottish Sym Orch/Ronald Corp Hyperion The Complete Works For Piano And Orchestra 11:21

05:31:39 Anonymous 13th century, French Dance, La doucours The Dufay Collective Chandos Music Of The Trouveres 1:42

05:33:21 Beethoven, Ludwig van Piano Trio No.9 in G, Op 121a, 'Kakadu' Daniel Barenboim, p, Pinchas Zukerman, v, Jacqueline Du Pre, vc EMI/Ang Beethoven: Piano Trios 19:05

05:52:26 Anonymous 16th century, Italian Balletto Jacob Heringman, l Avie The Siena Lute Book 1:38

06:00 BBC News; CLASSICAL MUSIC with Jacqueline Gerber

06:07:59 Peter Tchaikovsky: The Snow Maiden: Dance of the Tumblers BBC Philharmonic Vassily Sinaisky BBC 248 4:36

06:14:04 Samuel Wesley: Symphony in D London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 11:02

06:27:20 Ludwig van Beethoven: Minuet & Finale from Symphony No. 1 Op 21 Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 902420 9:42

06:42:20 Hector Berlioz: Symphonie fantastique: Scene in the Country Op 14 Christopher O'Riley, piano Oxingale 2020 13:37

06:58:39 Emmanuel Chabrier: Joyeuse Marche Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Neeme Järvi Chandos 5122 3:35

07:05:21 Sir Edward Elgar: La Capricieuse Op 17 Natalie Clein, cello Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Vernon Handley EMI 1409 4:38

07:12:35 André Grétry: Céphale et Procris: Ballet Suite Orchestre de Bretagne Stefan Sanderling ASV 1095 10:19

07:23:23 Arthur Pryor: The Whistler and His Dog New London Orchestra Ronald Corp Hyperion 67067 2:47

07:28:13 Georg Philipp Telemann: Suite for Recorder & Strings: Italian Air TWV 55:a2 Elissa Berardi, recorder Philomel Baroque Orchestra Centaur 2366 6:29

07:40:16 Johann Nepomuk Hummel: Piano Trio No. 2 Op 22 Trio Parnassus MDG 3307 12:44

07:55:48 Roman Hoffstetter: Serenade from String Quartet Op 3 # 5 Orpheus Chamber Orchestra DeutGram 437782 3:09

08:07:41 Franz Schubert: The Friends from Salamanka: Overture D 326 Haydn Sinfonietta, Vienna Manfred Huss Koch Intl 1121 5:55

08:15:05 Richard Strauss: First Waltz Sequence from 'Der Rosenkavalier' Orchestre de la Suisse Romande Kazuki Yamada PentaTone 518 12:02

08:28:00 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Finale from String Quartet No. 22 K 589 Dover Quartet Cedille 167 3:44

08:31:53 Coldplay: Viva la Vida Greg Anderson, piano Steinway 30006 4:36

08:41:59 Daniel Auber: Fra Diavolo: Overture Royal Scottish National Orchestra Lance Friedel Naxos 573418 8:08

08:50:43 Michael Praetorius: Terpsichore: Ballet Christopher Parkening, guitar EMI 55052 2:27

08:53:48 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Fairy Tales from the Orient' Op 444 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:06

09:06:39 Camille Saint-Saëns: Cello Concerto No. 1 Op 33 Emmanuelle Bertrand, cello Lucerne Symphony James Gaffigan Harm Mundi 902210 19:30

09:28:09 James Horner: Titanic: My Heart Will Go On Boston Pops Keith Lockhart BostonPops 4 3:40

09:34:01 Franz Schubert: Thirteen Ländler Vassily Primakov, piano Bridge 9327 8:47

09:52:57 Gabriel Fauré: Masques et bergamasques: Overture Op 112 Seattle Symphony Ludovic Morlot SeattleSM 1004 3:45

10:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

09:59:24 Fritz Kreisler: La Gitana Yo-Yo Ma, cello Sony 510316 3:27

10:03:21 Johann Strauss Jr: The Gypsy Baron: Entrance March Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 3:13

10:08:56 Samuel Wesley: Symphony No. 4 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9823 13:11

10:22:39 William Boyce: Solomon: Overture Parley of Instruments Roy Goodman Hyperion 66378 6:07

10:30:28 Peter Tchaikovsky: Impromptu in e Op 72 # 1 Mikhail Pletnev, piano DeutGram 4284 3:30

10:37:39 Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov: The Golden Cockerel: Marriage Feast Cleveland Orchestra Lorin Maazel Decca 4787779 5:39

10:44:11 Ludwig van Beethoven: Variations on 'God Save the King' WoO 78 Olli Mustonen, piano Decca 436834 7:23

10:52:21 Joaquín Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez Narciso Yepes, guitar Philharmonia Orchestra Luis García-Navarro DeutGram 4795448 22:36

11:16:25 Gioacchino Rossini: Il turco in Italia: Overture London Symphony Claudio Abbado Sony 304505 8:11

11:26:25 Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach: Symphony in F H 650 Academy for Early Music Berlin Harm Mundi 902420 8:49

11:37:05 Hector Berlioz: Overture to 'King Lear' Op 4 Dresden State Orchestra Sir Colin Davis RCA 68790 15:51

11:54:11 Richard Rodgers: Cinderella: Overture Hollywood Bowl Orchestra John Mauceri Philips 434932 5:37

12:00 BBC News; LUNCHTIME WITH THE CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA

12:06:50 Ludwig van Beethoven: Funeral March from Symphony No. 3 Op 55 Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052310 14:50

12:25:13 Johannes Brahms: Andante from Piano Concerto No. 2 Op 83 Yefim Bronfman, piano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst Belvedere 8005 11:06

12:38:37 Carl Maria von Weber: Clarinet Concertino Op 26 Franklin Cohen, clarinet Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst TCO 052903 9:15

12:49:29 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Dove sono Dorothea Röschmann, soprano Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 10406 4:34

12:54:45 Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: The Marriage of Figaro: Overture Cleveland Orchestra Franz Welser-Möst MAA 2009 4:13

13:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with Mark Satola

12:59:58 Frédéric Chopin: Mazurka No. 46 Op 67 # 3 Garrick Ohlsson, piano Arabesque 6730 1:22

13:01:43 Franz Liszt: Paganini Etude No. 5 Daniil Trifonov, piano DeutGram 4795529 2:59

13:06:06 Joseph Eybler: Symphony No. 1 Geneva Chamber Orchestra Michael Hofstetter CPO 777104 23:19

13:30:27 Claude Debussy: Estampes: Jardins sous la pluie Stephen Hough, piano Hyperion 68139 3:29

13:37:24 Claude Debussy: Estampes: La soirée dans Grenade Philharmonia Orchestra Geoffrey Simon Cala 1025 6:22

13:45:16 Johann Christian Bach: Piano Concerto in D Op 7 # 3 Anastasia Injushina, piano Hamburg Camerata Ralf Gothóni Ondine 1224 10:37

13:56:30 Morton Gould: Folk Suite: Overture London Symphony David Amos Harm Mundi 906010 3:30

14:00 PERFORMANCE TODAY with Fred Child

Jeff Scott: Titilayo Imani Winds Koch 7661

Sergei Rachmaninoff, arr. Antonio Pompa-Baldi: Vocalise

Antonio Pompa-Baldi, piano Southeastern Piano Festival,

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Columbia, SC

Wayne Shorter: Terra Incognita Imani Winds

UChicago Presents, Performance Hall, Logan Center for the Arts, University of Chicago, Chicago, IL

Sergei Prokofiev: Orchestral Suites from Romeo and Juliet (excerpts)

Spoleto Festival USA Orchestra; Evan Rogister, conductor

Spoleto Festival USA, Charleston Gaillard Center, Martha and John M Rivers Performance Hall, Charleston, SC

John Dowland: Now, o now, I needs must part

Piers Lane, piano Hyperion 67279

Richard Wagner: Overture and "Venusberg Music" from Tannhauser (Paris version)

The Nashville Symphony; Giancarlo Guerrero, conductor

The Nashville Symphony, Schermerhorn Symphony Center, Nashville, TN

Robert Washut: Soneando for Violin, Viola and Cello (2011)

Joanna Maurer, violin; Michael Roth, viola; Peter Sanders, cello

Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT

Francis Poulenc: Sonata for flute and Piano, FP. 164

Lorna McGhee, flute; Piers Lane, piano

Seattle Chamber Music Society, Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, Seattle, WA

16:00 CLASSICAL MUSIC with John Mills

15:59:02 Antonín Dvorák: Slavonic Dance No. 14 Op 72 # 6 Cleveland Orchestra Christoph von Dohnányi Decca 430171 3:54

16:06:36 Orlande de Lassus: Matona mia cara King's Singers EMI 63052 2:30

16:11:10 Johan Wagenaar: Overture to 'Cyrano de Bergerac' Op 23 Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra Riccardo Chailly Decca 425833 13:51

16:28:21 James Horner: A Beautiful Mind: A Kaleidoscope of Mathematics City of Prague Philharmonic Unknown Conductor Silva 1398 5:32

16:34:21 Lars-Erik Larsson: Pastoral Suite Op 19 New York Scandia Symphony Dorrit Matson Centaur 2607 13:08

16:49:02 Keith Jarrett: Dance from Violin Sonata Michelle Makarski, violin ECM 1450 3:05

16:53:07 Johann Sebastian Bach: Christmas Oratorio: Jauchzet, frohlocket RIAS Chamber Chorus Academy for Early Music Berlin René Jacobs Harm Mundi 2908304 7:29

17:05:17 George Gershwin: Promenade 'Walking the Dog' Jonathan Gunn, clarinet Cincinnati Pops John Morris Russell FanfareCin 4 2:46

17:09:59 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 11 London Mozart Players Matthias Bamert Chandos 9352 14:03

17:25:40 Silvestre Revueltas: Sensemayá Philharmonic Orch of Americas Alondra de la Parra Sony 75555 6:33

17:35:40 Antonín Dvorák: Finale from Cello Concerto Op 104 Alisa Weilerstein, cello Czech Philharmonic Jirí Belohlávek Decca 19765 12:26

17:50:04 Johann Strauss Jr: Polka 'Tritsch-Tratsch' Op 214 Berlin Philharmonic Nikolaus Harnoncourt Teldec 24489 2:31

17:53:06 Sergei Rachmaninoff: Paraphrase on Kreisler's 'Liebesfreud' Olga Kern, piano Harm Mundi 907336 6:50

18:00 BBC News; DINNER CLASSICS

18:09:54 Peter Tchaikovsky: Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture Philadelphia Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach Ondine 1150 22:16

18:33:12 Blonde Redhead: Melody Matt Haimovitz, cello Oxingale 2019 5:03

18:39:13 Kate Rusby: Underneath the Stars Voces8 Decca 4785703 2:16

18:42:47 Ralph Vaughan Williams: Five Variants of 'Dives & Lazarus' New Queen's Hall Orchestra Barry Wordsworth Argo 440116 13:04

18:56:37 John Dowland: Come again, sweet love doth now invite Barbara Bonney, soprano Decca 466132 2:38

19:00 SYMPHONY AT SEVEN with John Simna

19:02:35 Niels Gade: Concert Overture 'Echoes of Ossian' Op 1 Danish National Radio Sym Dmitri Kitayenko Chandos 9422 14:46

19:19:55 Ludwig van Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 Op 73 Leon Fleisher, piano Cleveland Orchestra George Szell Sony 42445 37:25

20:00 NIGHT MUSIC with Rob Grier

20:01:31 Franz Berwald: Piano Concerto Niklas Sivelöv, piano Helsingborg Symphony Okko Kamu Naxos 553052 20:30

20:23:19 Antonín Dvorák: Serenade for Strings Op 22 Rotterdam Chamber Orchestra Conrad van Alphen Telarc 80623 29:01

20:53:52 Franz Schmidt: Notre Dame: Intermezzo Monte Carlo Philharmonic Lawrence Foster Erato 88103 4:39

21:02:20 Georges Bizet: L'Arlésienne Suite No. 1 Cleveland Orchestra George Szell CBS/Sony 488 17:02

21:20:24 Luigi Boccherini: Symphony No. 1 Ensemble 415 Chiara Banchini Harm Mundi 901291 6:32

21:28:51 Giovanni Paisiello: Proserpine: Overture Collegium Philarmonicum Gennaro Cappabianca Naxos 557031 5:47

21:36:26 Johann Strauss Jr: Waltz 'Roses from the South' Op 388 Vienna Philharmonic Daniel Barenboim Decca 12569 8:37

21:46:07 Sir Charles Hubert H. Parry: Symphony No. 4 London Philharmonic Matthias Bamert Chandos 8896 41:34

22:29:15 Michael Haydn: Symphony No. 31 German Chamber Academy Neuss Johannes Goritzki CPO 999179 16:56

22:47:41 Camille Saint-Saëns: Romance Op 67 Steven Isserlis, cello NDR Symphony Orchestra Christoph Eschenbach RCA 63518 6:59

22:55:11 Ottorino Respighi: Berceuse Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 3:30

23:00 QUIET HOUR

23:01:40 James Horner: Field of Dreams: Medley Cincinnati Pops Erich Kunzel Telarc 80468 4:47

23:06:27 Franz Liszt: Harmonies poétiques: Hymne de L' enfant S 173/6 Roberto Plano, piano Decca 4812479 7:31

23:13:58 Claude Debussy: Suite bergamasque: Clair de lune Albrecht Mayer, oboe Academy St. Martin in Fields Mathias Mönius Decca 4782564 5:08

23:20:27 Jean-Philippe Rameau: Les Boréades: Entrée de Polymnie Musicians of the Louvre Marc Minkowski Archiv 4478 6:00

23:26:27 George Gershwin: Lullaby for Strings Brodsky Quartet Chandos 10801 9:00

23:35:28 Tomás Luis de Victoria: Popule meus Sistine Chapel Choir Massimo Palombella DeutGram 4795300 3:32

23:39:36 William Sterndale Bennett: Romance No. 2 Op 14 Ian Hobson, piano Arabesque 6596 4:04

23:43:41 Camille Saint-Saëns: Samson et Dalila: Mon coeur s'ouvre à ta voix Sir James Galway, flute London Symphony Klauspeter Seibel DeutGram 3024 6:16

23:49:52 Giuseppe Verdi: La traviata: Act 3 Prelude BBC Philharmonic Gianandrea Noseda Chandos 10634 3:20

23:54:26 Johann Sebastian Bach: Chorale Prelude 'Ich ruf' zu dir' BWV 639 Bournemouth Symphony José Serebrier Naxos 572050 3:22

23:58:07 Vladimir Rebikov: Berceuse Op 7 # 1 Rachel Barton Pine, violin Cedille 139 1:44